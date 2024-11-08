Royalist: Prince William was deliberately trolling Meghan by holding jam

During one of Prince William’s events in Cape Town, South Africa, he was presented with various food items. At one point, he held up a jar of local jam and he was photographed examining the jar and smelling it. No one would have thought anything of it. No one would have thought that bald man with a gross beard, holding up a jar of jam, was some kind of international troll on his Black sister-in-law. But according to sources close to William, that’s exactly what it was. William had the Duchess of Sussex on his mind when he organized a trolling photo-op with a jar of jam. And William’s people think that this makes their guy look good.
Prince William was “trolling” his estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle when he posed with a jar of sour jam for official photos Thursday, a source has told The Daily Beast.
Meghan “soft launched” her new business venture American Riviera Orchard by sending her celebrity pals pots of homemade strawberry jam earlier this year but no commercial products ever appeared. The business has also been hit by a wave of regulatory and trademark disputes, and Meghan has been mocked mercilessly online over the failure of the business to bring any products to market. The Daily Beast has been told by sources that Meghan intends to launch products when Netflix screens her new cooking show, which wrapped filming earlier this year. Netflix has thus far declined to provide a transmission date.
William, 42, received the pot of sour fig jam after he hosted a barbecue in South Africa’s Cape Town with Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow and Billie Porter as part of this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards. A former courtier, who worked with William at the palace, told The Daily Beast that the photo was likely a deliberate dig at his brother’s wife Meghan: “Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos. It looks very much like he is trolling her.”
The source added that items presented to the royal family typically have to be pre-approved and are carefully screened by royal aides to check they don’t have the potential to cause controversy or offense.
If you have to rush to the Daily Beast and breathlessly explain how the prince’s photo-op with JAM in South Africa is a deliberate troll of Meghan… I don’t know, maybe William is more insane than we even considered? There’s the pathetic aspect of this, but it’s also like… why does he care? Why is Meghan’s jam going to be the thing that brings down the monarchy? Remember how incandescent with rage they all were over Meghan sending jam to her friends? That was months ago! But Slumlord Willy held onto that incandescence and made a point of organizing this?? That’s what his people INSIST!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales meets with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) during his visit to Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town, to hear about their lifesaving work, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town, to hear about their lifesaving work, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town, to hear about their lifesaving work, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Sour jam seems appropriate. Maybe the gift-givers were trolling him.
This is what happens when you’re hosting your own event and Meghan is on your mind 🤣🤣🤣
I guess this sums up his whole trip, he trolled his brother’s wife by sniffing jam. Yikes, the depth of ridiculousness associated with this pathetic middle aged man.
William with that ugly beard and the halo effect of that light bulb above him is a riot
Sometimes I wonder whether Tom Sykes covertly hates William with these stories that make him come over as a spiteful, incandescent-with-rage monster. After all, he was also instrumental in spreading the turnip top rumours in 2019 before he and others got shut down. Just saying.
*turnip toff
In those last two photos, it doesn’t even look like his beard is trimmed evenly at his jawline.
Nothing is by accident with royal photos…months ago, the whole jam kerfuffle was that William’s father Charles sells jams–he did that first. The other non-accident is that William has acted oddly in public and now there are pix of his sniffing jam made public.
Is he okay?
Are you suggesting that the future heir to the throne of England shouldn’t have the time for “trolling” his sister-in-law in a photo op, shouldn’t have asked/approved his own staffers pushing this story in the media, and maybe shouldn’t distract from his own big environmental awards ceremony by ensuring all of the headlines will be about jam?
Just more totally normal, not totally creepy behaviour from a scorned brother-in-law with a LOT of free time.
I choked on my lunch reading this. That’ll teach me for bringing my device to the table. 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
You all know I’m not one to quote her, but what’s the Taylor Swift song? The Smallest Man who Ever Lived? Is that what William is going for here?
He’s not okay. He’s really, really not okay.
Lol this really says it all. Succinct and to the point
This slumlord looks like he is after any reaction from Meghan. How pathetic! Please pay attention to me. I’m the future king 🙄
Anything to distract from Slumlord Willie.
Who cares about the global impact of the climate catastrophe? Or the ongoing consequences of colonialism in former colonies and the impact that racism still has everywhere?
I have no idea though what’s in it for the Royalist at DB, aka Tom Sykes. Is he that desperate for a title somewhere down the line? Is he planning to become King Bulliam the Incandescent I.’s spokesperson eventually?
Everyone supporting this clown show should be deeply embarrassed.
Insane is probably right. The second picture with the circle light above his head is insane also. Need to find a picture of him with horns on his balding egg shaped evil head.
If that’s true it’s incredibly petty and stupid of them.
William seems to be cracking up before our eyes. The manky beard, the weight loss, the way he can no longer control his facial expressions – he’s not looking okay.
Maybe the reality that he’ll be king in the next few years has him freaking out.
If this was a Gothic novel, he’d be the character who’s being eaten up by some years-long secret guilt.
Yes! That’s exactly what he looks like. The guy who walks the halls of the castle at night muttering and chewing his fingers and generally being anguished. William’s got the homes for it too.
He’s obsessed with Meghan as much as he’s obsessed with Harry.
He is. He thinks more of them than his own wife. He is very creepy.
so far we have heard nothing about the contestants and winners of the GFS prize, has he stasked anyone with ways to get rid of mold effectively yet ?
I mean we talk about the British press being scarily obsessed with Harry and especially Meghan but if this is true, William is equally obsessed with her and I wonder what he did to Meghan behind the scenes. I’ve always believed that something really bad happened to Meghan which first led to them leaving KP and contributed to their desire to leave the Royal Family. I really think William is a psychopath.
I think so too. He lusts for and covets his brother’s wife. He wants to be like kings of old and order her to his bed. It’s sickening.
This is what I think too. I used to sort of dismiss the idea that William was obsessed with Meghan–it seemed too far fetched and melodramatic, like a plot in a soap opera. Anyone could see that Will and Kate didn’t particularly like Meghan, but I didn’t necessarily believe that William and Kate were consumed with jealousy and fixated on Meghan. I don’t particularly like my brother in law either, but it’s not because I’m obsessed with him, right? But after all of this—you know what I think? I think they genuinely believe that their one-sided competition with Meghan is a zero-sum game. If she wins, they lose; therefore, if she loses, they win. Meghan doesn’t think about them at all, and I don’t think she was impressed with either of them since she’d already been wealthy and in Hollywood circles. I think Meghan took one look behind the curtain at KP and saw that Will and Kate are lazy nothingburgers who don’t bring anything to the table. She clocked them immediately and ignored them totally, which made their insecurities increase, which manifested in what appears to be sheer hatred and rage. It’s sad to me that he’s so blinded by his hatred for his brothers wife that he lets himself be photographed being petty. It’s all very strange and sad. I’m glad Meghan and Harry moved to California. Just odd all the way around.
Woah. He sniffed jam! What a sick burn from this oh so “serious man.” Eyeroll.
Also, um, I have never sniffed at a sealed jar of jam before, because, um, it’s sealed. I also don’t sniff my can of beans to make sure they are “fresh”! Fruit, yes. But a jar of jam or preserves? Is this something everyone is doing?
Thank you to that source for admitting that William is obsessed with Meghan and constantly thinks about Harry and Meghan. We already knew but thanks for saying it out loud.
Incel behavior. If they were in the same country, a restraining order would be necessary. What a creeper.
If he opened that jar, it’s ruined. Not respectful for the giver, but smelling it wasn’t respectful either.
As to trolling Meg, if it was the case, that man̈ is really sick.
I can’t wrap my head around the fact that the DB publishes this column weekly. Who clicks on this? Truly. Like they pay Sykes to write this each week. I don’t get it.
A lot of people do. If is one thing this election taught me is that the majority of people love trivial things 😕
“The source added that items presented to the royal family typically have to be pre-approved and are carefully screened by royal aides to check they don’t have the potential to cause controversy or offense.”
So, let me get this straight – the jam was pre-approved so it wouldn’t cause controversy or offense, but William still managed to cause controversy and offense with it?
On the contrary, @Eurydice, the jam was pre-approved so that it WOULD “cause controversy.”
These royal aides who “carefully screen” everything pertaining to the royals [NOTE WELL the intense stage-crafting that Harry told us goes into everything that the royals do in public] have seen that the earthsh!t fakakta was NOT getting any play in the US (of course not, this week was a very US-centric week) but the royal aides know that the mere mention of H or M’s name (especially M) gets the leftover royals some reflected glory, which is the only kind of “glory” that it seems they can get these days. Everything else is about their criminal level of greed and the ridiculous cosplaying of their ancestors.
They had to create this story because the trip was barely covered due to the election – the quickest way to get some eyeballs – mix in Harry or Meghan and voila! you get some column inches.
I’m sorry, but is he trying to make wearing a casual dress shirt and pants with a double breasted jacket with no tie into a thing, because that’s a hard fail? He looks ridiculous, especially with his creepy smile and telescope neck. I can only imagine that it has to be even creepier to have him smiling and sticking his neck out at you in person. His former staff member is saying that his or her former boss is a sad little man if he chooses to troll his SIL who left five years ago and lives an ocean away by rudely inspecting a gift given to him instead of doing what normal people do, which is just say thank you and not inspect the gift as if it’s rigged to harm you in some way. He’s such a sad little man who is always described as being obsessed with his brother and SIL and that is never a compliment. I don’t understand how these people don’t realize how they are describing someone who should be more advanced emotionally at 42, but behaves like someone who was emotionally stunted as a child.
Ok I read this story and am wondering what is really going on with this guy. Why is he so interested in what Meghan is doing. Both of them live in another country and are supporting their charities not paying attention to what the others over their are doing. Why would he allow someone to write this insane story and not clapback. Does he really want Meghan to pay attention to what he’s doing. She is doing the right thing by not commenting or acknowledging him or the others. I really thinks that’s what bothers him. She doesn’t let him or the others invade her peace. That pic of her and Harry looks so good. Compared to him and the others they have a more peaceful life in California.
Smells like desperation.
Lol, he looks like he smells of more than that.
Such global statesmanly behavior 🙄
Will-not ooks worse than Keener and Charles in recent photos and Charles has looked rough lately. Will-not was such a handsome, seemingly articulate young man. Time is hard on everyone, but holy @#$% he looks rough. The facial hair makes him look unkept, covering his penis with both hands in every other picture makes him look anxious/insecure/even more awkward and the extreme thinness makes him look like a substance abuser in the last stages of addiction. The obsession with his brother has reached scary proportions. Harry left 5 years ago! He isn’t coming back and the Willy’s continued fixation on the brother he literally forced out of his home country is WEIRD and indicative of extreme mental illness.
Truthfully is there anything worse than an entitled over privileged unaccomplished Middle Aged white man in the world today? Does not matter if they live in a castle or a trailer park it’s funny how they think that abusing or trolling a woman somehow makes them manly when all it does is make them pathetic and gross.
I’m surprised William can open a jar by himself.
Charles had a valet who put his toothpaste on his toothbrush for him.
Look at William with his SKILLS!
Bunch of idiots.
That 5th picture!
Meghan lives rent free in these people’s head. Everything they do or say they compare to Meghan as if she is the defining thing to go by. It’s why they es t her and Harry back. They are dull as dish water and Harry and Meghan are sparkles against a dull gray sky
Way to demonstrate that you care about the important things, Bill.
Didn’t Meghan’s jam photos cause Charles’s High Grove jam to sell out? I know people tried to read that as a dig to Meghan since people were “supporting” Charles over Meghan’s jam. But I think the only reason it sold out was because Meghan’s jam isn’t publicly available to buy right now so the High Grove jam was the next best thing that was royal. Had she made it available, I believe it would have sold out first before the High Grove jam lol. So the royal family was able to profit off jam was thanks to Meghan and her celeb friends sharing pics of her jam. She’s not even working for them anymore and they still can’t get rid of her effect on them.
Stupid is as stupid does.
On another note: I’m disappointed in Billie Porter for attending events with this . . . person.
JFC, how much more pathetic and sad can you get? If I were wank i would check into somewhere and talk to many someones about his state of mind or lack there of because he is not alright