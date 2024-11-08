Royalist: Prince William was deliberately trolling Meghan by holding jam

During one of Prince William’s events in Cape Town, South Africa, he was presented with various food items. At one point, he held up a jar of local jam and he was photographed examining the jar and smelling it. No one would have thought anything of it. No one would have thought that bald man with a gross beard, holding up a jar of jam, was some kind of international troll on his Black sister-in-law. But according to sources close to William, that’s exactly what it was. William had the Duchess of Sussex on his mind when he organized a trolling photo-op with a jar of jam. And William’s people think that this makes their guy look good.

Prince William was “trolling” his estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle when he posed with a jar of sour jam for official photos Thursday, a source has told The Daily Beast. Meghan “soft launched” her new business venture American Riviera Orchard by sending her celebrity pals pots of homemade strawberry jam earlier this year but no commercial products ever appeared. The business has also been hit by a wave of regulatory and trademark disputes, and Meghan has been mocked mercilessly online over the failure of the business to bring any products to market. The Daily Beast has been told by sources that Meghan intends to launch products when Netflix screens her new cooking show, which wrapped filming earlier this year. Netflix has thus far declined to provide a transmission date. William, 42, received the pot of sour fig jam after he hosted a barbecue in South Africa’s Cape Town with Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow and Billie Porter as part of this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards. A former courtier, who worked with William at the palace, told The Daily Beast that the photo was likely a deliberate dig at his brother’s wife Meghan: “Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos. It looks very much like he is trolling her.” The source added that items presented to the royal family typically have to be pre-approved and are carefully screened by royal aides to check they don’t have the potential to cause controversy or offense.

[From The Daily Beast]

If you have to rush to the Daily Beast and breathlessly explain how the prince’s photo-op with JAM in South Africa is a deliberate troll of Meghan… I don’t know, maybe William is more insane than we even considered? There’s the pathetic aspect of this, but it’s also like… why does he care? Why is Meghan’s jam going to be the thing that brings down the monarchy? Remember how incandescent with rage they all were over Meghan sending jam to her friends? That was months ago! But Slumlord Willy held onto that incandescence and made a point of organizing this?? That’s what his people INSIST!!