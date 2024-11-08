Donald Trump’s supporters are already threatening women & Black people

Donald Trump and his cult are going to be just as horrific as everyone said they would be. We told everyone. We’ve been saying it for years. All people had to do was pay one iota of attention and use the good sense god gave a billygoat, but here we are. Staring down the barrel of authoritarianism and rollbacks of women’s rights and minority rights which will make The Handmaid’s Tale look quaint. It’s already begun:
The immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s presidential election win is already a bad omen for women and minorities across the nation, who within less than 48 hours have found themselves the subjects of hate campaigns designed to belittle and marginalize them.
“Your body, my choice. Forever,” posted white supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes hours before the race had even been called in Trump’s favor.
On X (formerly Twitter), supporters of the “grab ’em by the p–sy” rapist, convicted adulterer, Jeffrey Epstein confidant, and proud abortion rights destroyer reveled in their own threats against women, openly celebrating what they described as an onslaught of rape on the horizon.
“Women threatening sex strikes like LMAO as if you have a say,” wrote streamer Jon Miller, who later noted that he had successfully removed a community note from the viral post, allowing him to “profit from it.”
A text campaign—and obvious hate crime—issued a threat to students of color across the nation, claiming the recipients had been “selected” as “house slaves” and were due to appear at plantations. One message shared online demanded that its recipient appear at Abingdon Plantation.
“This is mandatory,” the message read. “Sincerely, Trump administration.”
Another iteration of the campaign reportedly targeted Black public school students at South Western High School in Pennsylvania, which the principal described in a notice to parents as part of a “nationwide spread of AI generated text messages.”
But not all of the vitriol took place online. Activists celebrating Trump’s win overtook Texas State University at the school’s San Marcos campus, raising signs that read, “Women are property,” “Homo sex is sin,” and lists that designated women and slaves under “Types of Property.”
Meanwhile, American women in digital spaces spent the hours since Trump’s win musing about joining South Korea’s 4B movement as a counterprotest to the developing infringements on their personal autonomy. The guidelines of the voluntary movement involve saying “no” to dating or marrying men, having sex with them, and giving birth.
I feel sorry for every Harris-Walz voter who will be targeted. I feel sorry for every Harris-Walz voter who faces harassment, rape threats, racist threats and actual real-world violence. I feel sorry for the apparent minority of Americans who understood how thoroughly Trump and his people would destroy the country and harm citizens. This makes me sick, but the one thing no one can say is that any of it is a surprise. Every single person knew it was coming. A majority of the American electorate still decided that this is what they wanted.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I read boys in Florida were taunting girls with Fuentes’ disgusting “your body, our choice” tweet. I’m sickened.
Yesterday, there were several clothing items for sale on Amazon with “Your body, my choice” printed on them. I am crushed at what our country is becoming.
Lort. I am glad I ended my Amazon subscriptions. That is appalling. I live in a rural area that has been decimated by Amazon, Wal-Mart and Dollar Stores. It is impossible to buy certain medical/first aid items locally anymore and I have been ordering the items on Amazon. I have actually driven to several larger cities and the selection is no better than here. Anyone have any recommendations so I can avoid Amazon altogether?
Hell is empty. The devils are here.
I live in a very blue part of very blue Pittsburgh and yesterday trucks with Maga flags were parked on my STREET. The amount of young men and middle aged men stopping throughout the day to take photos with the flags was horrifying. I’m scared. I’m scared for my daughter. She’s only 10. The hate I’ve seen online saying women are now property and 4B means nothing because “g”rape. We may start discussing leaving the country.
This was the silent threat that was always undergirding a second term of Trump: his second ascent to the Oval sends a clear message to the country that there are no real consequences to misogyny, racism, homophobia, bigotry, hate, and criminal behavior. We had a chance to collectively reject it but instead we embraced it.
It’s so scary, guys…I’m just so fucking scared.
All I have to say to any woman who tries to defend Trump is “You put another woman’s rapist in the White House.” What on Earth are you going to counter with that fact?
They 1) don’t believe it or 2) don’t care and they will tell you that. Not sure what your point is.
You could have left it with your two valid points and not made a snark. We need to support each other, Colleen.
Fuentes needs to be careful- he’s Latino. He can be deported. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right? Does he really think the leopards won’t eat his face too?
Somebody report Fuentes to ICE! Get him out!
Latinos for Trump is the equivalent of turkeys for Thanksgiving. They have no clue what’s coming. I am out of sympathy for anyone who voted for this. It’s not like we didn’t have a preview.
Same. Anyone crying “I didn’t think they’d come after ME”…too bad, so sad.
These idiots are going to meet the wrong person and get consequences they didn’t bank on. It’s bound to happen. Already Trump policies arriive coming back to bite them: the incoming tarrifs are cutting bonuses and companies are raising prices.
I can’t even believe I’m typing this – but I’m considering getting trained for and buying a gun. I’m scared.
Honestly had the same thought last night. I’m an “invisible” type women to most men, but I live alone.
@lucy2 – get a dog. A big, scary looking dog. I never felt safer walking the streets after dark as I did when I had my rotti/pit mix with me. 75 lbs, coal black and looked like she would rip your throat out as soon as look at you. In reality, she was as sweet as pie and would rather kiss you (I really miss her – we lost her at 13 to bone cancer). At the time, I was a 5’2″ white woman in her 40s, but teenagers would cross the street when they saw me shorten the leash on my dog.
Yup. They filled in that Trump bubble knowing perfectly well who he is. So, they deserve whatever befalls them. The rest of us don’t. Please stay safe, everyone.
Yet look at the demographic breakdown of who voted for Trump this time. I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all.
I feel like I get it now. I VASTLY underrated Trump’s broad appeal. His selfishness–his Me Vs The World mentality–is seen as admirable to young, disaffected white men (of all political persuasions) who want to see a fighter. He appeals to humans’ worst impulses and has effectively harnessed them to build support for his candidacy. He is uniquely different from every other GOP candidate and is seen as a political outsider.
Of course, it’s all just smoke and mirrors–we know he’s just a dumb rich guy who’s failed his way up his entire life–but Americans will never see it….at least not until they inevitably start to feel real pain from his terrible policies.
They knew it was coming, they welcomed it coming, and when they can’t contain their torment to the groups that they want to punish anymore they’ll expect those same groups to protect them. Nah.
I’m not trying to understand or reach across the aisle with these people this is how we got here. “We” entertained for too long people saying 3+1=7 as having a different viewpoint, instead of saying no you’re wrong what a terrible point. I’ll do my best to protect the people that didn’t deserve this but all these collaborators can kick rocks. Your time in the barrel will be coming and you’ll suddenly become different enough to be targeted. If they read any history books they’d know that too.
That’s what baffles me, Dee. How do so many people not have a basic understanding of history? This doesn’t turn out well for anyone except the uber rich.
The most important subjects in school are math and English. If students are having difficulty with those, the schools will put extra effort there and less into subjects like history. Also, a teacher might either have distinct ideas about certain historic peiods or run out of time teaching others.
Plus misinformation: https://www.salon.com/2024/11/08/elon-musks-biggest-campaign-contribution-to-trump-weaponizing-the-first-amendment/
Thank you Dee(2)! This site just a few weeks ago was filled with the high moral standards of people who don’t put politics before family and friendships and don’t talk politics and it’s okay to have MAGA friends and family that’s your famileeeeeeee y’all. Like those of us willing to stand up to it and call it out and say we don’t want any part of it in our lives, not at the Thanksgiving table, not at Christmas, not even in the virtual world are somehow morally compromised. GTFOH.
They don’t get it. These people carry on this way because there has never been ANY consequences for their abhorrent behavior – their racism, their Trans hate, and their sexism. It’s tolerated by everyone around them who sit there in uncomfortable silence. Maybe if these people had to face actual consequences in real life they’d think twice, but they don’t and never do except of a meak I disagree. The nerve of us to criticize Dems, Biden, Garland as weak – this is EXACTLY who we are – weak people who don’t stand for shit. We can’t even stand up to our own families or have the courage to call out our classmates on their shit behavior and we expect our elected leaders to do what we ourselves are not even capable of doing and don’t have the strength or the moral fortitude to do.
This is why I frigging love certain Reddit threads. People going NC with MAGA family close family saying you can’t see your grandkids anymore I told you to stop spewing racist shit and you refuse so you can’t be in my life anymore to people saying I am not coming home Thanksgiving and literally blocking numbers. Everyone that has done it – I have not read one account of a person who says they miss their MAGA family or they miss having that person in their life. Yes you mourn the loss of the relationship but once it’s gone and you step back you realize how incredibly toxic it all was before MAGA even showed up to make it worse.
Still too many people that don’t get it. Women are going to have to arm themselves. And if I were child bearing age, I would RUN to get my tubes tied. Don’t give your doctors ANY information about your cycles. Respond with “I’m regular” don’t give them dates. Find a woman doctor you can trust and DO NOT GIVE DATES.
Great comment.
It’s tough because I know part of my responsibility as a WW is to talk to my friends and family members who voted for Trump and try to get them to come around to our side. But the thing is, I did that 8 years ago and it was like talking to a fucking wall. At some point, you have to protect your peace, cut your losses and purge these hateful people from your life–which is what I did. So I’m afraid I won’t be able to carry out that particular task and will have to help in other ways.
Per the Boston Globe, students at a high school in Stoughton, Massachusetts, also received the same text.
Women need to arm themselves. Police won’t protect us. We’re on our own.
This is enraging, frightening, and horrifying! Fuentes has always had a direct way with words, and Trump has never hidden his appreciation of him. And the Trump administration threatening slavery (I have not read how Trump has punished any of this or explained how he will protect any of us) is vile. When they show you who they are, believe them.
Trump has essentially executed a successful coup on the business community. Our economy is dependent on migrant workers–look at our food. Agriculture depends on low income workers without protection to keep prices down. Threatening immigration threatens the agricultural industry. Tariffs are problematic when so many of our businesses rely on overseas workers and companies. Medicines for example.
Trump has more or less taken over the news via thr economy. Much of the media is run by the very rich who make their money via other business. By threatening those businesses, he’s brought them to heel. Anything from Bezos’s WaPo to Zuckerberg’s Meta.
The suppression of women and POC who aren’t women is to appease the creeps who’ve lost on other levels. A very twisted “speak softly and carry a big stick” isht.
I think we need an IQ test to receive a ballot.
This!
They used that in the South to keep Black people from voting. If the upcoming administration were to try it, they would make a high score disqualifying.
Democrats need to start at the ground floor by actively participating in school boards and dog catcher elections.
Yesssss I say this to people whining about the two-party system and Bernie (yes, still, today). You can’t just expect to change things from the top down. This is a huge country and change will have to start small (if it’s possible anymore…)
Sounds like women need to start using their dating time for self-defense classes. Channel all that energy into working out instead of men. Pepper spray, hair spray, insect repellent, liquid sunscreen, perfume, dry shampoo, stun guns-stock up and carry. No permit required for some things. If attacker wears glasses make sure you spray from the side. Keys, eyeliner, nail files to carry in purses. Go for soft spots, especially the eyes. The adam’s apple is a good target. Jab under the armpit to break a hold.
A few drops of the basic variety of visine in a drink will result in diarrhea and nausea. Its a trick that started with flight attendants, was passed to female CIA covert operations officers and actually seen in a movie. Non lethal but will stop a pushy male in a matter of minutes. Nothing like hugging a toilet to make that urge to rape disappear.
I live in a rural area 20 minutes from San Marcos and Texas State.This destroys me. I actually felt so good during the campaign this time! In 2020 we had trump parades with all the boys in their trucks with Trump and blue lives matter flags flying behind them EVERY DAY. I live where in 2020 they forced a Biden bus off the road (and trump heralded them remember that?). This time we had none of that. A few little trump signs but plenty of Harris signs as well. One I especially liked: “GOP: Mind your own business.” Guess I do live in my own little bubble. One thing I’ve gotten behind is abolish all polls. This marks the third presidential race they have been off.
I am buying mace. I got an insane text saying that Abigail Spanberger was supporting Trump. A ton of Democratic voters who are Black got that the other day. I feel really uncomfortable somehow they hacked something and figured out our race and voting habits.
Time to leave here. I hear Portugal is nice. God help us. Oh wait he can’t because According to Trump and those puritan incarnates he’s only dealing with men.
My husband and I went out for a late dinner Weds. night and I was accosted by beardo, incel douchebro MAGAts, one of whom literally grabbed my (decidedly lavish) tits on the subway, slapped my ass, and said to his friends, “this one is mine”.🤬🤬I kicked backward towards his balls (in what happened to be the spikiest heels I own) and Mr. Miranda punched him in the face. Fuck. Me.
Omg Miranda this is terrifying. I am so sorry and glad you were able to defend yourself.
Miranda, that is horrific. Good for you for defending yourself and glad your husband lent an assist.
Self-defense classes, women. Give them to yourself and your daughters as holiday presents.
holy hell. I’m so sorry.
I’m…speechless. That is beyond horrifying and I’m so happy you’re ok. Holy fuck.
Miranda, I’m glad you wore your spikiest heels and had your husband by you, because that is terrifying. Traumatic! Strength and hugs
I think the coordinated text campaign is part of a foreign nation state actor trying to further sow discord and division in this country.
PLAN B has a shelf life of 4 years with proper storage.
I’m done. Getting a gun.
I think there will be a sort of new civil war, not divided by state lines but by something else.
Russia and China are enjoying this completely though.
Remember when we heard that Zuck and other billionaires were building and stocking their own bunkers?
Turns out, now we know why.
I saw a video from a man on Tik Tik who said to report every instance of “your body, my choice” to the police because it is sexual harassment. Tell your school, demand to press charges etc. It may fly on X because Elon is a giant POS.
More men need to be the ones to call this out, to tell other men its wrong, because these incels do not respect women. They need to hear it from men.
No disrespect, but … do you live here? The police don’t care about this. They’re the biggest MAGAts. A lot of them were saying they wouldn’t even respond to houses of registered Democrats.
Yeah this but also, as the wife of a first responder, we need not call the police for every little thing. It’s both a waste of time (they’ll just tell you this is a civil issue, not criminal) and it could divert resources from more important, life-threatening calls. Additionally, the presence of police officers often needlessly escalates a situation–we don’t need to add potential police violence to an already heated situation.
Ultimately, we can’t Karen our way out of our present situation–we’re gonna have to take this fight to the streets.
Kaiser- can you post a photo of a cute kitten or something instead of his orange face? LOL
Appreciate you all posting these stories. It’s disgusting what he has unleashed.
I could be misremembering but I think Kaiser DID do that in his first term and it was awesome.
Does an orange steaming pile of sh!t emoji exist that could take the place of mango menace pictures?
There is a chrome extension called “Make America Kittens Again” that I’ve been using since 2016. It was taken down for a while but it’s been up again for quite some time. It works pretty well. I hardly ever see pictures of that monster because of it.
We saw this to a certain extent in 2016, right? People all of a sudden felt emboldened to be openly racist, openly sexist, openly misogynistic.
Racism and sexism etc have always been here and the Republican party (from the 60s/70s on) has never really hidden its true colors, but the language definitely became more coded – welfare queens, “good schools,” the “right” kind of POC, etc.
But in 2016 a lot of that was ripped away and we’re seeing it even more so this time around. They’re talking about a “mandate” for Trump (funny, I dont’ remember that word being used when Biden beat him by 7 million votes), and that basically the American people think the Rs can do whatever they want. And they may be right. So all the racism and sexism is just out on display now.
It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better, if it ever does.
I could be forgetting but it didn’t seem this bad to me. I think it’s also amplified within the context of all of this misogynistic shit ramping up in a Dobbs America and post-#MeToo movement. Like, this feels particularly egregious at this moment in time.
It is definitely worse this time for a variety of reasons but it did happen in 2016. I think then it was more racism than sexism, more comments about driving out immigrants than assaulting women, but both were there.
but it is on a different level this time and I think Dobbs and in general the Supreme Court is part of it. Our system is not going to check itself this time around.
It’s worse this time because we have already seen what trump is and what trump does and they STILL voted for him. They liked it. They WANT him to do it and more.
These violent men now feel even more empowered to victimize others.
Lunatics.
With so many people feeling that the there’s something wrong with the elections, we should be in the streets protesting. Not only does the election needs to be delved into, but are we really just going to sit back and let people who can’t pass a security clearance into the Whitehouse? Are we going to let a family who sold US top secret documents to foreign countries back into the Whitehouse? We should start fighting NOW.
I am not protesting anymore. Seriously. Black women have stuck their necks out over and over for the rest of the country and the country gives us the middle finger. I’m done.
I’m with you Mimi. I’m exhausted. I’m no longer showing up for a country that has never shown up for me.
I Just ordered mace.
If you live in a red stste with lax gun laws, take advantage. The magats are so stupid they don’t even require permits to carry concealed weapons in some states. Make sure your purse is heavy enough to knock someone out and take a self defense course. Stay on your feet/don’t end up on the ground and go for the soft spots with the intent to harm. A lot of the women who voted for this are getting ready to be stunned at the consequences especially in states with no exception abortion bans.
I am broken, and finding it really hard to get through the days. I come here for the community, it’s so important to not be alone.
Thank you, Celebitchy. And thank you to all the commenters and readers. I see you. I value you. God help us all.
Police are about to get his promised immunity so even white folks should keep your heads down.