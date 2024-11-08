Donald Trump’s supporters are already threatening women & Black people

Donald Trump and his cult are going to be just as horrific as everyone said they would be. We told everyone. We’ve been saying it for years. All people had to do was pay one iota of attention and use the good sense god gave a billygoat, but here we are. Staring down the barrel of authoritarianism and rollbacks of women’s rights and minority rights which will make The Handmaid’s Tale look quaint. It’s already begun:

The immediate aftermath of Donald Trump’s presidential election win is already a bad omen for women and minorities across the nation, who within less than 48 hours have found themselves the subjects of hate campaigns designed to belittle and marginalize them.

“Your body, my choice. Forever,” posted white supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes hours before the race had even been called in Trump’s favor.

On X (formerly Twitter), supporters of the “grab ’em by the p–sy” rapist, convicted adulterer, Jeffrey Epstein confidant, and proud abortion rights destroyer reveled in their own threats against women, openly celebrating what they described as an onslaught of rape on the horizon.

“Women threatening sex strikes like LMAO as if you have a say,” wrote streamer Jon Miller, who later noted that he had successfully removed a community note from the viral post, allowing him to “profit from it.”

A text campaign—and obvious hate crime—issued a threat to students of color across the nation, claiming the recipients had been “selected” as “house slaves” and were due to appear at plantations. One message shared online demanded that its recipient appear at Abingdon Plantation.

“This is mandatory,” the message read. “Sincerely, Trump administration.”

Another iteration of the campaign reportedly targeted Black public school students at South Western High School in Pennsylvania, which the principal described in a notice to parents as part of a “nationwide spread of AI generated text messages.”

But not all of the vitriol took place online. Activists celebrating Trump’s win overtook Texas State University at the school’s San Marcos campus, raising signs that read, “Women are property,” “Homo sex is sin,” and lists that designated women and slaves under “Types of Property.”

Meanwhile, American women in digital spaces spent the hours since Trump’s win musing about joining South Korea’s 4B movement as a counterprotest to the developing infringements on their personal autonomy. The guidelines of the voluntary movement involve saying “no” to dating or marrying men, having sex with them, and giving birth.