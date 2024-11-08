“Carrie Coon agrees that she looks both 35 and 55 at the same time” links
  • November 08, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

It’s true, Carrie Coon looks like she’s both 35 and 55. [Pajiba]
Paul Mescal’s brown suit is not one of the best looks of the week. [Socialite Life]
Halle Berry in a great leopard-print. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker will bring back denim prairie skirts? [Go Fug Yourself]
Demi Moore did a career retrospective with VF. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis had a friendly meet-up. [Just Jared]
Interesting Versace look on Saoirse Ronan. [RCFA]
Krispy Kreme is doing special Thanksgiving donuts. [Seriously OMG]
Happy birthday to SZA. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel choked up after the election. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Carrie Coon agrees that she looks both 35 and 55 at the same time” links”

  1. TN Democrat says:
    November 8, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Lort. I f#cking hate any and all long denim skirts. Long denim skirts with a slit up the back to the mid-thigh was the look of choice of my female evangelical relatives. As a little kid I didn’t understand how they could claim me wearing jeans were a sin when I was fully covered while wearing a skirt with a slit so high in the back that it nearly showed their backsides. As an adult I realize my childhood logic as spot-on. Do not support the Little House on the Prairie/Handmaid’s Tale repressive fashion and do not settle for being sent back to the dark ages like women in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    Reply
    • Kokiri says:
      November 8, 2024 at 1:01 pm

      The women in Afghanistan, Iraq, are not settling for anything.
      They’re surviving, trying to survive.
      They’ve been abandoned by countries who promised to help but left to suffer, with full knowledge of what would happen when the taliban resumed control.

      To even remotely suggest there is something those women could or should be doing is disgusting.

      Reply
    • Eating Popcorn says:
      November 8, 2024 at 2:11 pm

      Came here to say this !!

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment