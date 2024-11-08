“Carrie Coon agrees that she looks both 35 and 55 at the same time” links

It’s true, Carrie Coon looks like she’s both 35 and 55. [Pajiba]

Paul Mescal’s brown suit is not one of the best looks of the week. [Socialite Life]

Halle Berry in a great leopard-print. [LaineyGossip]

Sarah Jessica Parker will bring back denim prairie skirts? [Go Fug Yourself]

Demi Moore did a career retrospective with VF. [OMG Blog]

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis had a friendly meet-up. [Just Jared]

Interesting Versace look on Saoirse Ronan. [RCFA]

Krispy Kreme is doing special Thanksgiving donuts. [Seriously OMG]

Happy birthday to SZA. [Hollywood Life]

Jimmy Kimmel choked up after the election. [Buzzfeed]

And I’m not trolling you! I really do agree! Feeling “fine as hell” and loving my forties; some days I’m feeling 35 and some I lean 55, but they are all me.

— Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) November 5, 2024