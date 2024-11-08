“Carrie Coon agrees that she looks both 35 and 55 at the same time” links

It’s true, Carrie Coon looks like she’s both 35 and 55. [Pajiba]
Paul Mescal’s brown suit is not one of the best looks of the week. [Socialite Life]
Halle Berry in a great leopard-print. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker will bring back denim prairie skirts? [Go Fug Yourself]
Demi Moore did a career retrospective with VF. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis had a friendly meet-up. [Just Jared]
Interesting Versace look on Saoirse Ronan. [RCFA]
Krispy Kreme is doing special Thanksgiving donuts. [Seriously OMG]
Happy birthday to SZA. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel choked up after the election. [Buzzfeed]
And I’m not trolling you! I really do agree! Feeling “fine as hell” and loving my forties; some days I’m feeling 35 and some I lean 55, but they are all me.
— Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) November 5, 2024
Lort. I f#cking hate any and all long denim skirts. Long denim skirts with a slit up the back to the mid-thigh was the look of choice of my female evangelical relatives. As a little kid I didn’t understand how they could claim me wearing jeans were a sin when I was fully covered while wearing a skirt with a slit so high in the back that it nearly showed their backsides. As an adult I realize my childhood logic as spot-on. Do not support the Little House on the Prairie/Handmaid’s Tale repressive fashion and do not settle for being sent back to the dark ages like women in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The women in Afghanistan, Iraq, are not settling for anything.
They’re surviving, trying to survive.
They’ve been abandoned by countries who promised to help but left to suffer, with full knowledge of what would happen when the taliban resumed control.
To even remotely suggest there is something those women could or should be doing is disgusting.
Came here to say this !!