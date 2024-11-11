Prince William: I’m trying to do small-r royalty ‘differently’ & ‘for my generation’

This is just a small aside, but the royal rota was pissed last week when Prince William gave an exclusive interview to Sky News when he was in South Africa. They had been diligently embiggening him and he gave a self-pitying exclusive to their rival! So, obviously, Roya Nikkhah at the Times yanked on William’s chain and wouldn’t you know, she got an exclusive too. This is literally the most we’ve heard from Prince William directly in years. Hilariously, these interviews and public comments should have been William platforming Earthshot and, you know, the work itself. Instead, William makes it all about himself, as always. Some highlights from the Times’ interview with Huevo:
William on how he sees his royal role: “I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. So it’s more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people.”
He spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about Israel & Palestine: Sources close to William say he continues to “follow the conflict closely” but it is understood the issue is deemed too sensitive for further public interventions.
His public work with focus on projects on the environment, homelessness and mental health: “I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world. So that’s what I’m trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well. I sit here right now doing Earthshot and projects like Homewards [his homelessness project] as well — and who knows what’s going to come next — but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better.”
On Kate’s recovery: “I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up,” he said. It is understood the couple plan to visit several European destinations in 2025, but without Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6. William said: “Family-wise, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else.”
The toll on William: A close friend of William’s said coping with his father and wife’s illness had “taken a huge toll” on the prince, adding: “He’ll be OK if Catherine is OK.”
The Cop29 conference next year: His attendance at next year’s Cop alongside world leaders is part of William’s developing statesman role, which aides say is now a “golden thread” running through his work.
As a long-time reader of British royal reporting, you have no idea how much I laugh whenever William’s people start yammering about “the golden thread.” It is the most idiotic expression I’ve ever heard to describe William and Kate’s abject laziness and aimlessness. William wanders around, doing f–k all and then he says, no, all of that was part of the golden thread of my work. Kate does it too – circa 2018, suddenly Kate’s work had a “golden thread” AND a five-question survey!
“I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. So it’s more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people.” It’s almost like he sees himself as a self-styled, independent philanthropist and activist like… Prince Harry. I thought the whole point of William’s existence is that HE is better than Harry because William has the platform, the palaces, the attention, the media and the slumlord money. William has been screaming “AREN’T YOU JEALOUS OF ME, HARRY?” for years. William’s people even told reporters that Harry would never be able to survive without the monarchy’s golden thread. Turns out, the monarchy’s golden thread isn’t worth much.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yes he is doing it differently. He is taking the money and not doing the events and appearances like QEII did. He is phoning it in with the most stupid comments showing just how inept he really is. He will burn it down and then wonder what happened.
Why has he started talking about Kate now? He completely ignored questions about her before South Africa.
He’s trying to milk people’s sympathy for her illness in an effort to make people forget last week’s documentary .
@First Comment 🎯🎯🎯.
He’s trying to play the doting husband although in public he looks annoyed with her.
@ SUSAN COLLINS, Yeah, I can see it. One day, in the not too distant future, we will find William, sitting on the curb outside Buckingham Palace, with an eviction notice in his hand. There he will be, with his crown cocked to one side while he scratching his bald head on the other side, saying to himself, “But is seemed so sensible at the time”. LOL!
He knows we know that he is disgustingly rich, right? He can actually change people’s lives if he wishes. Perhaps, he can start with repairing the moldy homes he is renting.
Small “r” royal – do nothing, but get paid the same.
Right? Do very little while taking in obscene amounts of money. He can’t be a small r when that much money is coming in. Bc that’s RoYal largesse with a very capital R.
I’ll add small s for slumlord.
Yep, ditch all the responsibilities and ‘work’ and just enjoy the money with the odd charitable donation so you can call yourself a philanthropist. Got it,
Isn’t this a “slap in the face” to QE, Phil and Chuck? Ironic when you consider all of them had things with more impact than anything PW has managed to do.
What is he blabbing on about, small r royalty? Convening people so that he doesn’t have to do the work?
I feel like all we hear from KP is all the ways W&K intend to do less and less and time goes on and that’s okay bc it’s small r royalty.
(The irony is that when I think of “small r” in this context I think of the republican movement.)
When I read small “r”, I immediately thought of the republican movement as well perhaps William is telling us something that we should be listening to? The Wales’ are definitely big “C” conservatives, in a different world I could totally see them as Billy and Katie living in the Maga trailer park in Florida, living on Billy’s “disability” check and watching Fox News all day. I’m beginning to think that those worlds aren’t so different.
There are men out there whose hotness skyrockets when they sport a beard. Slum Lord Willy is NOT one of them. And yeah, he’s just going to sit on his ass and collect the money. He’s a stateman the same way I look like Zendaya.
I don’t look like Zendaya.
He looks so much better when the top of his head is covered. I’m not saying he looks good, but much much better. Even the beard looks like it covers his face more evenly with the hat on. And the big coat is covering his thinning frame and bad posture, so this look is a win for him.
I think major loss the beard is hideous and made his daughter cry.
He’s really giving small-time dictator that is going to get obliterated by James Bond in some creative and awful way in that beard and get-up.
There is nothing about William that makes you take him seriously. He has squandered whatever good will he may have had by being a slumlord. He has nothing of effort to distinguish him from the average citizen on the street. His pronouncements only highlights how disingenuous he is. All the years of looking and listening were wasted. He is an empty vessel.
I’d argue that he wasted the good will he had by doing f@ck all for decades, bleating on about privacy, how he can’t do any royal work while he was a SAR pilot (caught in that lie), all while ensconced on his private estate in Norfolk.
“I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.”
He’s failing. Failing gloriously, because he has no ideas, no concept, and no work ethics, for starters. And it seems the Men in Grey and the gold-plated advisers couldn’t care less.
“He spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about Israel & Palestine”
Yeah, well, no. Not according to official sources in South Africa, who mentioned a few minutes worth of photo opportunities.
William’s always trying to do this, trying to do that. And he’s not even failing gloriously, because that would mean some kind of heroic effort. He’s just a dilettante, with no real commitment to anything. I think the Men in Grey prefer it that way – if he was determined they wouldn’t be able to control him.
That golden thread is about as idiotic as Trump’s the weave.
Well Trump’s sleazy and indecipherable weave apparently won him the election and has much of the white male youth enthralled. So maybe William can just lean into his trumpisms. Worked for trump. Sorry, I’m feeling cynical this morning😂
William is strictly m a g a now.
I want to know why they excluded Kates name on the wreath this year?
Really this fella, rather rude when your father, the king , is still around to talk about your reign.
Big R or small r , the bottomline is the cost. To start with William should be paying all taxes and come under all laws as applicable to ordinary citizens not only because it is a legal requirement for all citizens but because it is his civic duty to do so.
It would also help people if he stopped making huge profits off rents from the NHS and various charities. Then they have more money to actually help people instead of paying huge rents to a man who already gets a lot of taxpayer money.
Really this fella, rather rude when your father, the king , is still around to talk about your reign.
Big R or small r , the bottomline is the cost. To start with William should be paying all taxes and come under all laws as applicable to ordinary citizens not only because it is a legal requirement but because it is his civic duty to do so.
He’s going to “throw some empathy in there”? Spoken like someone with zero empathy.
It’s like he thinks empathy is a spice or something, instead of a main ingredient. “You know what this soup needs? A dash of oregano.”
Lol. My immediate thought reading it was, can someone bring me a spoon of empathy! I NEED SOME EMPATHY STAT!!
The BM still does not dare to ask Willy about financial situation and the investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times. They also do not dare to ask him about his brother Harry and their relationship.
If you have to point out that you have empathy then you definitely do not have empathy.
Who got the Earthsh-t awards this year, anybody know? Didn’t think so. He’s such a useless putz.
William could have done so much to improve his PR if he had come out and said he had taken matters in hand when he took over his father’s slum houses. The Slumlord is telling everyone how different things will be when he’s in charge but, after the Dispatches documentary we can all see how everything will stay EXACTLY the same. William’s words (like those of his father) mean absolutely nothing while we’re paying him to rip off charities, and the armed forces. Whether the r is small or large Slumlord Willy is royal, and he will be king. He knows it, we know it and the whole fcuking world knows it. Of course, he’ll get the respect which goes with the title but, please don’t expect the people to respect the man when he tells us for the umpteenth time that he’s here to help and proceeds to do absolutely F all!
His generation he says. William is over 40 and acts and looks older. All the catherine talk is tedious
Public intervention? Does he really think he’s in a position to do something? Israel is backed by so many countries. Super powers. He really does think super highly of himself. His arrogance is astounding.
His job is not to be political. He cannot be a statesman because he is to be a ceremonial Head of State. If he blunders to much into politics he undermines his future constitutional role. He really is dumb as a rock.
Right. He can’t comment on it at all, never mind do anything. It was a ridiculous statement all around.
King is back to full schedule next year: 2 RTs and at least 450 engagements. Heir’s vagueness over royal with a small r actual meaning plus more waffle about empathy and convening? More 2 parters of Will striding about holding a folder and looking concerned with an empathetic tilt of the head? Once Will is King we will get the pre recorded Christmas speech and and a lot of light kinging from him. Royal with a small r, my backside!
This fool is tugging at my petty and messy heartstrings 🤣 … who did he either give this interview to or for. Because “who’s going to tell him…” that when it comes to even a square inch past British soil HE HAS BEEN FIGURED OUT. And now all the performative acts, double decker word salad courses, Mumblina Middleton appearances and cosplay is just NOT going to work. When is he EVER going to realize that he’s never going to win whatever one sided antiquated game of monarchy checkers 🤔 😒 Does this “global statesman” realize we see clearly that the emperor has NO clothes and just a ratchet beard??
But sure, keep going. I mean why not, I guess. If anything I’ll enjoy the comic relief especially going into the next four years.