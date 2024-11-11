Princess Kate wore velvet & QEII’s Bahrain earrings to the Remembrance service

The Princess of Wales has these moments where she looks like a Disney villainess. Remembrance Sunday was one of those moments. The Princess of Wales made her second appearance of the weekend at the Cenotaph on Sunday, where she and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, watched the Remembrance wreath-laying from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph. While I actually think high-neck, Victorian, “prim” looks generally suit Kate, I find this coat just a tad too fussy. I think it’s the combination of velvet trim AND the neck bow? She does love a military-style coat though, even if this is less “Sgt. Pepper” than she usually wears.

Kate once again chose “meaningful” jewelry as the highlight of her look. At the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Kate wore a pair of pearl earrings which belonged to Princess Diana. For Sunday’s Remembrance service, Kate wore a pair of earrings which were among Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite pieces. They’re the Bahrain pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, which apparently cost £30,000. They’re lovely. I assume that Kate got to wear something major from the Royal Collection because Queen Camilla skipped the service. Camilla, it seems, is still sick.

In yesterday’s post, there was a lot of conversation about whether Kate’s photos are airbrushed by photographers and photo agencies. It definitely happens at some of the most stage-managed events, but I also want to make another suggestion – the extreme discrepancies in how Kate looks in her few public appearances are an issue of lighting more than anything else. In softer, interior lighting, you can see the “adjustments” she’s had done but it looks more polished. In harsher, bleak daylight, you can also see the work but you can also see that she looks exhausted.

  1. Josephine says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:29 am

    Can you imagine getting kudos for . . . picking out jewelry? The royals have really been reduced to toddlers and reality-tv freakshows.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Maybe she is mourning the death of her crappy marriage. Maybe she is mourning all that work and her youth for a crown her mother and her so dearly wanted. Those big bags under her eyes tell a very sad story. She has served her purpose. She provided and heir and a spare and her brood mare days are over.

  3. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:32 am

    But Sophie looks even more vilain on these shots.

  4. seaflower says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:35 am

    She looks very smug for a remembrance day service. Must be seeing her future as the senior royal female.

  5. Jas says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:35 am

    What has she had done? Botox? Fillers? Her cheeks look different but I’m not good at identifying why.
    She does look exhausted – I have long covid and I’m very familiar with those puffy baggy dark ringed eyes. No amount of make up gets rid of them completely.

  6. Camomile says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Why is she giggling like a child at a remembrance service? How appalling. But she’s never had an ounce of class so unsurprising. Absolute trash.

  7. Becks1 says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:48 am

    To the extent that her pictures are photoshopped, as we’ve said before, it does her no favors. Here she looks exhausted and older, but would it be so shocking if she wasn’t obsessed with retouching and plastic surgery etc?

    KP posted one of these pictures (or a similar one) on their social media yesterday and I was really surprised they did that considering how she looks here.

    • sevenblue says:
      November 11, 2024 at 7:57 am

      People were wondering why she looks great when her PR says she can’t work because of her illness. Probably that’s why they are spreading non-edited pics of her now.

      • First comment says:
        November 11, 2024 at 8:10 am

        I agree with @sevenblue. That’s the main reason why the do not edit all her pictures.. especially after the pro -cancer comment…they just need to justify her absence and William’s lack of work. Kate is vain enough about her appearance and probably wants the photoshop but KP pr team doesn’t want pictures of Kate glowing like the ones taken on Saturday because people might start to wonder why isn’t she working…

    • Jais says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:24 am

      @becks1, agree that the discrepancy does her no favors in the long run. The difference in pictures was really bothering me yesterday. Today, I’m just Monday morning grumpy and more whatever about it😂. But I’m trying to question why it bothers me so much. And I think it’s just the propaganda and insistence that Kate never puts a step wrong or takes a bad photo wrong. She’s still the youthful pretty princess. It’s like she can’t be seen to mature in pictures even when it’s the reality. And she’s still a nice-looking woman who is just older.
      @sevenblue and first comment, I’m not sure I agree that Kate wants these pictures of her looking more tired out there. That’s just how she looks and the photographers aren’t glossing it over. But idk maybe I’m wrong.

  8. Nanea says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Kate is the epitome for “money can’t buy taste”

    While I don’t agree with Coco Chanel’s politics, she was right when it comes to too many accessories. Apparently she said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.”

    Here it’s the bow. No idea who thought this might look good. The fake epaulettes could have stayed home too.

    • Harla says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:07 am

      Plus the fascinator with flowers and netting, pick one or the other. This look from the waist up is so fussy and prissy but that does seem to be Kate’s style.

      • Mochakat says:
        November 11, 2024 at 9:03 am

        Omg @Nanea @Harla I was thinking the same:
        She knew she’d be wearing a Remembrance pin, so why also the bow collar?
        And dangly earrings…
        And fussy netting fascinator.
        Too much going on within a small area.
        I am no Sophie fan but her interesting neckline is subtle enough to let the Remembrance day pin stand out.
        Because at the end of the day, it’s not a fashion showcase, it is Remembrance day.

  9. First comment says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Kate looked almost exactly the same last year..remember her photo in Daily Fail? She looked like this two years ago during her visit in Denmark… I believe she looked like this for a long time and tried to hide it with procedures or having her pictures photoshopped… Something is definitely wrong with her health (possibly her mental health) that deteriorates her physical appearance…

  10. ML says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:05 am

    I don’t see the cosmetic plastic surgery, and I don’t understand why she would have left the bags and jowls if she had had something done for asthetic purposes. She appears to have a bruise/ bump on her left cheek.

    The link to yesterday’s post shows her wearing Big Blue again (her hands don’t look healthy: circulation issues?), and now she’s been given access to the queen’s jewelry. This is for the first time in almost a year. Are they just looking to change the narrative, or has something changed behind the scenes?

    • ShazBot says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Yeah, I feel like all our speculation based on behaviour is off the mark because we’re looking for logic or consistency, but maybe that’s it. Maybe it’s why she’s looked so miserable and unwell for years. Maybe she literally doesn’t know if she’s coming or going day to day, minute to minute. Maybe William and his father are so hot and cold and it changes on their whims of trying to make themselves look good.
      I imagine that would take its toll. Kate is no shrinking violet but she also doesn’t have that much control. The only leverage she has is leaving/telling her story, but she and her family have also left themselves open to being destroyed in the media, so the leverage is iffy, honestly.
      Everyone says “oh the royal family couldn’t handle more divorce” but it absolutely could, nobody cares that much.

  11. SURE says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:21 am

    K doesn’t get enough credit for her acting skills. One minute she’s giggling and the next she’s stiff with sombre solemnity (so fitting for a future queen) or weak with exhaustion (obviously the reason she’s not back to full-time work). Fields of barley K really showed us the acting lengths she will go to in order to get her message across to the public.

  12. Mads says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:29 am

    The difference between Saturday night’s pictures at the Remembrance Service and Sunday morning’s events is absolutely staggering; she looks as if she was out on a bender the night before and hanging out her a**e the following morning.
    She’s wearing big blue but her signature is omitted from the card attached to William’s wreath??
    There’s something very wrong behind the scenes

  13. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I think it’s safe to say that Kate has the Bahrain jewelry on permanent loan since about 2017. So it’s nothing special that she wore them yesterday.

  14. Hypocrisy says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:51 am

    A lot of her photos definitely are classic Snow White’s evil Queen flashbacks moments for me.. the “Mirror, Mirror 🪞” scenes come to mind. It fits so perfectly with her personality and what she did to Meghan I feel it’s deserved.

  15. Elo says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I think she looks lovely aside from looking exhausted. The dark eye makeup isn’t helping.

  16. Tessa says:
    November 11, 2024 at 9:02 am

    She even is smirking in one of the pictures

