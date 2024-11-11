Princess Kate wore velvet & QEII’s Bahrain earrings to the Remembrance service

The Princess of Wales has these moments where she looks like a Disney villainess. Remembrance Sunday was one of those moments. The Princess of Wales made her second appearance of the weekend at the Cenotaph on Sunday, where she and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, watched the Remembrance wreath-laying from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph. While I actually think high-neck, Victorian, “prim” looks generally suit Kate, I find this coat just a tad too fussy. I think it’s the combination of velvet trim AND the neck bow? She does love a military-style coat though, even if this is less “Sgt. Pepper” than she usually wears.

Kate once again chose “meaningful” jewelry as the highlight of her look. At the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Kate wore a pair of pearl earrings which belonged to Princess Diana. For Sunday’s Remembrance service, Kate wore a pair of earrings which were among Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite pieces. They’re the Bahrain pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, which apparently cost £30,000. They’re lovely. I assume that Kate got to wear something major from the Royal Collection because Queen Camilla skipped the service. Camilla, it seems, is still sick.

In yesterday’s post, there was a lot of conversation about whether Kate’s photos are airbrushed by photographers and photo agencies. It definitely happens at some of the most stage-managed events, but I also want to make another suggestion – the extreme discrepancies in how Kate looks in her few public appearances are an issue of lighting more than anything else. In softer, interior lighting, you can see the “adjustments” she’s had done but it looks more polished. In harsher, bleak daylight, you can also see the work but you can also see that she looks exhausted.