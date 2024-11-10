Princess Kate wore Diana’s pearl earrings to the Festival of Remembrance

Here are photos from last night’s Festival of Remembrance concert, which is always held the night before Remembrance Sunday (today). I’ll cover the Remembrance Sunday photos tomorrow, but these concert photos deserve their own post. This is the Princess of Wales’s second public outing since the summer, and since her very strange “cancer-free” announcement video in September. The last time we saw her was when she suddenly popped up in Southport with William a month ago. Ol’ girl has been noticeably “refreshed” since then.
Kate usually chooses a conservative black dress or coatdress for this concert, and this year’s appearance was no different. A black coatdress which looks new to me, but who knows. The point wasn’t actually the coatdress, it was the jewelry She wore Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings, and paired them with a pearl necklace from Monica Vinader (which is part of Kate’s jewelry collection, she didn’t borrow it). She also got to wear her sapphire engagement ring, which has been largely missing this year in various sightings and events.
In recent weeks, there’s been a new emphasis on how Kate is feeling a lot better and she’s preparing to be keen yet again. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair gave an update just before Kate’s Remembrance appearances:
According to a family friend, the princess, who was photographed in Scotland in August attending a church service with Prince William and the king and queen, is “doing well” and feeling “better than ever.”
“Catherine was committed to attending two key events, Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Sunday, because she knows how important they are both to the king and the nation. She’s doing very well and feeling very strong and positive about the future,” the source told VF.com. “In fact, she and William have enjoyed a couple of low-key visits to Scotland recently without the children, which has been very special time for them.”
Aides say it’s the princess’s intention to return to work full-time when she is ready, and that she is working on her Christmas carol service of thanksgiving, to be held at Westminster Abbey next month, which she also plans to attend with her family.
[From Vanity Fair]
Again, they’ve set it up so people only really expect to see her once a month (with summers off) for the big events. What I would love to know is if this is purely Kate’s call, or if Charles and William want Kate tamped down and largely out of sight from here. Also: Camilla begged off for this event because of her chest infection, so Princess Anne was seated with King Charles.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Gloucester, Princess of Wales, Duke of Gloucester, Prince of Wales, Duke of Kent, King Charles III, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: The Duchess of Gloucester, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Duke of Gloucester, Prince William, Duke of Kent, King Charles III, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess and Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Holy fillers. It’s fillers right?
No its filters . Have a look at todays photos
Agree I think it’s mostly lighting and having a photographer willing to touch up the photos.
It’s not fillers, it retouching.
I saw her today live on BBC and I have to agree with the other comments. She didn’t look good. I thought Charles looked well.
She is trying to become windsor corpse bride. Her looks just remind me of that.
Agree with others – it’s retouching and a filter or mayyyyybe super heavy makeup.
The difference between these pictures and pictures from today (that KP posted!!) is insane.
Right? The pictures from last night made her look like she was in her 20s, and I thought “Ah, fillers and some nice new extensions. Well done.”
Today she looks much more her age (nothing wrong with that, she looks fine, I like her outfit although it probably cost 30k pounds). I suspect she didn’t get retouched today as much, but I did notice the eye blinking on the Daily Mail video…She’s blinking every second, what is that? It’s very noticeable. And don’t tell me it’s tears of sadness for veterans. It’s just like William when he showed up drunk to the investiture earlier this year. Is there a medication that makes you blink rapidly and constantly, and are they sharing it? Valium? IDK
Will and Kate simply do not have *it* and never will. Period. I barely made it to reading the end of the post because they are utterly and absolutely uninteresting/vapid. Nothing they do interests me. Its ALL contrived. Also still amazed that, nearly 5 years after Meghan’s departure, the brit media DAILY have Meghan’s name in their mouths. It will one day result in a case study of the deepest, most unsettling types of stalking and obsession. Bring on INVICTUS!
I wanted to reserve my comments in case she lost hair due to chemo but I saw different angles of her hair,and if I didnt notice hair pieces or extensions before this ,they are so noticeable now,it looked ridiculous like a Disney character.
But the BM screams like WanK had the best PDA before this concert. I want through the Daily Fail comments, people criticised her for making the whole event about her. Only about her dresses and fashion.
This dress actually gives me Queen Mary of Denmark vibes. She and Queen letizia often had these fashion.
And Princess ann’s dress looks different and good. Not her shoes. But many people praised dutchess of G’s dress choice.
But the remeberance Sunday look was really awful on Kate. She looked like a granny and hate the hat choice. The looks nice but not on her. Seems like she is enjoying ‘Camila free’ event. Finally as everyone predicted it is all about kate not the war veterans.
She appears quite healthy and refreshed after her recent almost year long illness.
Yup, she sure does look “refreshed”. And forgive me, but seeing her in these pics makes me question what she has (illness wise) or if she is even ill to begin with.
Her hair ages her.
So true. I’m 41 with long hair downnto the middle of my back, but I have layers and shorter strands around my chin and cheeks and it makes all the difference. Without the layers the long hair dragged my face down so much. I’m blessed with thick healthy hair, so if I just leave it grow it looks like hers and it’s very aging.
She mush have had a chemo that she didn’t lose her hair. I am currently going through chemo and cold capping to save some of my hair and hopefully stop permanent hair loss.
There are so many rules for cold capping and what you can or can’t do to your hair. Even months after you have finished chemo. There is no way she could wear wigs, a topper or extensions for months if she did cold capping..
These photos are photoshopped she looks dreadful in the photos from the service today . She’s aged considerably. Jowls , huge bags under her eyes etc
There are times when you can absolutely see Carole and Pippa coming through. Kate isn’t as hard-faced as they are, but I see it in some photos when she isn’t “on”.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Carole was a regular smoker.
A lot of the aging around Kate’s mouth suggests she is a smoker herself. Smoking rapidly ages people more than they realize.
We know she was at some point a smoker as she was seen with cigarettes in her possession before(but sometimes people carry cigs for their friends). I would think that she would have stopped years ago at this stage.
There have been pap photos from the dating days where packets of cigarettes could be seen in her open bags, and I think I even remember pics of Kate actually smoking. But so much has been scraped, so I’m not sure if my mind isn’t playing tricks.
Oh there were definitely pictures of her with cigarettes because I remember them too.
If she did quit then she really was a heavy smoker at the time because the tell tale effects are there now.
Those pearl earrings look so cheap on her. They photo-shopped her here because Kitty looks older than Sophie in today’s photo.
I see the wandering eyebrow appears to have halted it’s escape to her hairline.
Isn’t her poppy leaf supposed to be at 11:00 and not straight up? I wonder if she left off the engagement ring for a while because of all the attention Meghan got when she didn’t have hers on.
Forgive me but I thought she was so showy. She was front and centre getting all the attention lik3 she was at some kind of premier. Big blue is back she looks as though she has been on holiday abroad. Poor Sophie tucked away at the back. Charles and Anne look like thunder.
I too thought Kate had some new work done until I saw today’s photos. Last night photos were retouched. Apparently when she wears a big hat or a hat with a veil, photographers are unable to photoshop her pictures.
The Daily Fail did her dirty,those pictures are awful, are they from different agencies or do these big papers have in house photogd? Either way she looked stone face and miserable.
I’m thinking within the concert event there is prob only one chosen photographer. There are more photographers for the next day balcony appearance. But it does feel uncanny and strange to have such differences from one day to another. I think lighting and angles can have a big impact but I really think it’s mostly retouching.
No finger plasters this time, so that’s good, right?
A Squaddie shared the video of the Wailses’ arrival at RAH.
Hundreds of yards of barriers and… nothing. No cheering Derangers, and the few people (tourists?) who passed the site didn’t stop.
Despite St. FakeyKatie’s arrival being announced well in advance.
They are in bigger trouble than they realize. If Kate can’t bring a crowd then who do they have?
Wow that’s a lot of make up and photoshop. It looks like her head is attending a different even to the rest of her.
Her makeup looks dreadful, like it was applied with a “virtual try-on” tool.
The blush is soooo bad, it’s a bit unbelievable. And too much eyeshadow for a somber event. Well, at least Kate is consistent with her heavy-handed makeup application, maybe someday she’ll be consistent with her royal duties.
It’s funny how they pretend that she is the one planning the Christmas concert. Does anyone actually believe that?
She looks good but reminds me of a broken figurine held together by invisible glue, people not perceptive can’t see but the cracks are there and one day no glue will be able to hold it together.
The UK headlines this morning calling her brave for attending a concert are just disgusting. There are real soldiers being honoured at this concert who were truly brave. Kate showing up after confirming she is cancer free and dancing in a video is not an act of bravery. It is pure narcissism to allow that media narrative especially for Remembrance Day events. Besides she already shows her face back for Trooping months ago.
What was interesting is that a video of them pulling up to the event had barriers but no one waiting to see them. Even the news of Kate being there doesn’t bring a crowd. This is a bigger issue than they realize.
This picture does look like Kate had work done; or it was photo shopped. If there is another picture that is her true image please provide a link. If there’s one appearance Kate won’t be able to get out of is when Trump comes to the UK for a state visit. William is now heir apparent and he & Kate are going to be expected to be front line for the meet and greet and official photos. The Tangerine Tyrant will see it as an insult if they bow out; and he is petty enough to make the UK pay for it. Trump’s tarrifs are purported to be 60% increase of Chinese imports and 10% for other countries. The UK is one of them and British businesses are already taking steps. A bigger increase in tarrifs for the UK is not beyond the realm of
possibility.
I found the untouched picture of Kate. Wow. https://x.com/ChrisJack_Getty/status/1855580224827633705?t=aDGvL2_AX0cfqARi5mXfFQ&s=19
Goodness! That’s a night and day difference!
The many faces of Kate. How do they expect people to take her seriously when she has elventy faces and won’t work.
There was some weirdness with the touch up above her left eye at the concert photos but today she has a small veil over that area.
Too much makeup and she enjoys being center of attention. The media is trying to make sure they promote will and Kate as still together.