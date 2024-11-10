Taylor Swift wore Vivienne Westwood for an eight-hour dinner at a private club

Taylor Swift is usually all about autumnal style, all about sweaters and cute cold-weather ensembles. But was unseasonably warm all up and down the East Coast last week, which might explain why Taylor wore this summery frock in November. Taylor was seen going into Chez Margaux in New York on Friday. According to the paparazzi, she arrived with security and met up with Zoe Kravitz and Jerrod Carmichael. Taylor, Jerrod and Zoe were at Chez Margaux for eight hours! Taylor looked a bit worse for wear as she left, so I kind of wonder if she was getting good and drunk after the election. I would not blame her at all if that’s what happened.
Taylor’s dress and purse are Vivienne Westwood, and she wore Aquazurra Twist 95 velvet sandals. As I said, very summery. I was in t-shirts and flip-flops all of last week too. We had two consecutive 80-degree days. Now, do I like any of this on Taylor? Not really. The dress is unflattering and it makes her look knocked up (it’s the way the corset is boned in the midsection). The combination of the dress and her hairstyle is very Germanic to me, like she’s about to serve beer at Oktoberfest.
In case you’re wondering about Chez Margaux, it’s a private, members-only club in the same vein as many exclusive members-only clubs in Europe, specifically England. It’s supposed to have a real European feel and decadent vibes. Inside the club, there’s a Jean-Georges restaurant, a sushi lounge, a caviar-champagne room and nightclub. Taylor has memberships to several of these private clubs in New York. Post-election, my guess is that Chez Margaux was one of the go-to places for sad, rich Democrats to drown their sorrows and socialize with somewhat like-minded people.
Meanwhile, the Grammy nominations also came out on Friday. Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department got six nominations, including Album of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, and Record and Song of the Year (for “Fortnight”). Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter got 11 nominations, including noms in the big three: Record, Album and Song of the Year. Y’all know what that means… Beyonce’s once again losing the big Grammys to white artists, probably Taylor.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift heads to dinner at Chez Margaux in NYC’s Meatpacking District on Friday evening, enjoying a cozy catch-up with her gal pal Zoë Kravitz.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Zoë Kravitz is spotted leaving Chez Margaux in New York after an eight-hour hangout with Taylor Swift, sparking curiosity about their extended catch-up session.
Pictured: Zoë Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I still can’t wrap my mind around the atrocity of that outfit she is wearing.
I love most of her albums but TTPD and Fortnight are snooze fests. I hope something more interesting wins those Grammy’s.
another day, another terrible outfit on taylor swift
It’s like Taylor and Travis have traded fashion tastes. He was a flashier dresser before with interesting color mixes while she was more mundane and/or preppy. Lately, Travis is the more mundane one clothing-wise and Taylor has been dressing like this. It’s…interesting.
Yikes, that’s a really unflattering dress. It does make her look pregnant.
I’ve seen better at garage sales.
Taylor can afford to hire a stylist. Why doesn’t she?
This…is not great.
The shoes could be nice with a different outfit. But the dress has too many weird curves and shapes.
Maybe it looks better in person and the camera angles are doing her dirty.
The shoes are lovely but otherwise…the overall is oog. She seems to think she looks the bomb though which makes me smile. To her credit, she has her exiting-the-car-to-the-venue catwalk down solid.
Maybe she was there for so long because she was working a shift on the beer stall at their pop-up Christmas market.
I know taste is personal but it’s so rare I like her outfits and this to me is dreadful and unflattering. I can appreciate great clothes even if it’s not something I’d want for myself but so often her outfits just look bad. Maybe she and Blake share tips, it would explain a lot.
What even IS that dress? It somehow makes her look…squat?!
I cannot explain that outfit. I am not sure what she’s doing with her fashion. This looks like she has a really expensive dress up trunk at home. Not my favorite.
That dress looks like an art school mess, and unflattering.
She is beautiful with model porprtions why does it always look bad?
An 8 hour dinner?! I get having a leisurely meal with friends but 8 hours? That’s a work day not a dinner.
Brittney Mahomes and Taylor were gifted at last weeks Chiefs game with an extremely elaborately wrapped gift . Erin Andrews the sportscaster and Gracie Hunt the owners daughter have been working on a clothing line. I am dying to see what might come out of the box to
go on Taylor’s back today. If you have have seen Gracie it could be quite the show. Brittney is pregnant so she might be excused from the fashion parade but Taylor has arrived in KC.
I’ve never really liked Taylor’s choices. And this one was especially poor. Her designers are good but she always seems to go to the worst side of the rack of choices. They aren’t quirky Taylor – they aren’t good choices. Your stage outfits are better!
I’ve never really liked Taylor’s choices. And this one was especially poor. Her designers are good but always seems to go to the worst side of the tack of choices. They aren’t quirky Taylor – they aren’t good choices. Your stage outfits are better!
Although I have to add that maybe she dressed like how most of us are feeling these days !
Actually, I love this dress. It’s so audacious. And she carries it off well. Just my $.02
If I were 30 years younger and 30 pounds lighter, I’d wear the hell out of that thing.
But what gets me are the shoes. they’re gorgeous, but they probably don’t mix well with 8 hours of drinking!