Taylor Swift wore Vivienne Westwood for an eight-hour dinner at a private club

Taylor Swift is usually all about autumnal style, all about sweaters and cute cold-weather ensembles. But was unseasonably warm all up and down the East Coast last week, which might explain why Taylor wore this summery frock in November. Taylor was seen going into Chez Margaux in New York on Friday. According to the paparazzi, she arrived with security and met up with Zoe Kravitz and Jerrod Carmichael. Taylor, Jerrod and Zoe were at Chez Margaux for eight hours! Taylor looked a bit worse for wear as she left, so I kind of wonder if she was getting good and drunk after the election. I would not blame her at all if that’s what happened.

Taylor’s dress and purse are Vivienne Westwood, and she wore Aquazurra Twist 95 velvet sandals. As I said, very summery. I was in t-shirts and flip-flops all of last week too. We had two consecutive 80-degree days. Now, do I like any of this on Taylor? Not really. The dress is unflattering and it makes her look knocked up (it’s the way the corset is boned in the midsection). The combination of the dress and her hairstyle is very Germanic to me, like she’s about to serve beer at Oktoberfest.

In case you’re wondering about Chez Margaux, it’s a private, members-only club in the same vein as many exclusive members-only clubs in Europe, specifically England. It’s supposed to have a real European feel and decadent vibes. Inside the club, there’s a Jean-Georges restaurant, a sushi lounge, a caviar-champagne room and nightclub. Taylor has memberships to several of these private clubs in New York. Post-election, my guess is that Chez Margaux was one of the go-to places for sad, rich Democrats to drown their sorrows and socialize with somewhat like-minded people.

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominations also came out on Friday. Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department got six nominations, including Album of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, and Record and Song of the Year (for “Fortnight”). Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter got 11 nominations, including noms in the big three: Record, Album and Song of the Year. Y’all know what that means… Beyonce’s once again losing the big Grammys to white artists, probably Taylor.