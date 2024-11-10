Justine Bateman: ‘I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period’

Did you guys know that Justine Bateman was and is awful? I had no idea. Justine is Jason Bateman’s older sister, and Justine was once the more famous Bateman sibling, back in the 1980s and 1990s. She worked pretty consistently in TV through 2000-2013, then it’s like she dropped off a cliff professionally. Zero credits for eight years, up until 2021, when she premiered a film called Violet, which she wrote, directed and produced. Violet was supposed to come out one year earlier, but everything was on pause because of the pandemic. I bring this up because the pandemic seemingly broke her brain and turned her into one of the biggest Karens I’ve ever seen. Justine threw a hissy fit on Twitter after the election, I’m not embedding it, but here’s the text:
Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years.
I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period. A very un-American period in that any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of “permitted positions” in order to assess acceptability.
I’ve never in my life known that to be an American environment. It’s an environment I have encountered in smaller groupings (a church, a private club,a clique), but never before as a national blanket. It has been suffocating. Common sense was discarded, intellectual discussion was demonized. Only “permitted position” behavior and speech was “allowed.”
Complete intolerance became almost a religion and one’s professional and social life was threatened almost constantly. Those that spoke otherwise were ruined as a warning to others. Their destruction was displayed in the “town square” of social media for all to see. This was the #MeMeMeMeToo moment, where every effort was made to divert attention to oneself, instead of recognizing how one contributes to the whole.This was the era of trying to exercise control over those who did not want to follow the crowd and has their own ideas about what they needed to do. This dampened our culture and innovation, bringing people to even think that generative #AI, a regurgitation of the past, was actually our cultural future.
When you starve a society of those called to be independent thinkers and cultural and intellectual innovators, you rob that society of any forward movement. Those that tried to impose that control maintained a kind of “hall monitor” position by threatening others with damning labels like “Sexist,” “racist,” “homophobic,” etc, when the free-thinking and questioning was nothing of the sort. However, the mob mentality that followed caused these social convictions when there was often no evidence to support them. (See Charles McKay’s 1841 book Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds).
I am neither one extreme or the other, but am one of the millions of people who believe in common sense, and that everyone should be free to live their lives however they want, unless that freedom interferes with someone else’s freedom to live their own life.
That’s it.
[From Justine Bateman’s Twitter]
Sure, I have some time to get into this. This is all part of a larger movement among MAGA cultists and Trump supporters to position themselves as the only true advocates for “free speech” and “independent thought.” Those are coded terms for “I want to be racist/bigoted/hateful/nasty in public but people will call me out!” They think they’re being “censored” when people respond to the awful sh-t they say or write online. They think it’s a First Amendment issue and an issue of “intolerance” that their words and actions have consequences. You know how I said that the pandemic seemingly broke her brain? Check out the receipt, below. Ten bucks says that Justine Bateman is an anti-vaxxer who thought the pandemic was a “hoax.”
Behold this unhinged tantrum from the former star of Family Ties, Justine Bateman.
For perspective, Bateman was super-duper upset that people preferring not to die of COVID got in the way of… a festival she had already picked out outfits for. https://t.co/lgjkzkUzrq pic.twitter.com/C8j317wSXo
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 8, 2024
Apparently said she disagreed with her brother on politics so I just wanna get in real quick and say leave Jason out of this discussion. He’s by no means perfect either, mind.
She thinks that this is her philosophy: “everyone should be free to live their lives however they want, unless that freedom interferes with someone else’s freedom to live their own life.”
I’m surprised her brain can remind her to breath.
So sorry that the death of one million people interfered with that outfit you had picked out. You deserve the freedom to wear your outfit, Justine, and that is so much more important than people staying alive. Poor, poor Justine. Thank goodness she can now display her arrogance, ignorance, and selfishness y’all!
Yes, her spirit and wardrobe choices were trampled on by a worldwide pandemic. Poor, poor Justine. How awful that people dying interfered with her social life.
Tbf that is therapyspeak. It is healthy and reasonable to set boundaries for myself but when others set boundaries for me in my own space, this is an act of aggression
Sounds like her therapist may need to make her aware of the realities of living in society, in community. You will be bound — does Justine not abide by traffic laws? Is she ticked that her 10-year old can’t work in the mines? I guess she wants completely unregulated companies so she can wheeze in pollution instead of air? Therapy should include the ability to reason and be part of a human existence.
Apparently Justine supports the facist regime that has decided that their freedom to dictate their religious (unscientific) opinion trumps a woman’s freedom to stay alive and receive medical care. Women are DEAD and Justine is complaining about not getting to wear an outfit. Maybe she can be educated and join the fight to keep actual freedom alive for women, but I doubt it.
So Mallory is now the bigger asshole from the Keaton family.
This might be some of the worst writing I’ve encountered in quite awhile. She hasn’t clue one what she’s talking about, and frankly, neither do I! Ok, I do, but only because I’m reading BETWEEN her lines. Her actual lines are just awful. This is what happens when people think and speak in slogans and sound bites, assuming it makes them sound intelligent. It doesn’t; it makes them sound like morons.
Cos she said 4 years she is a drumpfer
Let’s see how this so-called “free thinker” does under Mangolini’s fascist regime. He’s famously very tolerant! Maybe Justine can become the official Presidential Chief Propagandist.
The dramatics from a rich white woman in California here, holy cow. Intolerable? Literally go outside. Touch grass.
Nobody is arresting anybody for having terrible opinions. A lot of people are ignorant and naive about what a lack of freedom *actually* looks like, it’s so freaking embarrassing.
Oh Justine, you can return to wherever you were. We didn’t miss you.
Oh I’ll bet we’ll see a wave of failed or forgotten hasbeens from the entertainment world poking their heads up hoping to be noticed by Trump cultists. She can join Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, Paula Deen, Kid Rock. The MAGA version of Hollywood still looks like the bar in Star Wars, frankly.
Oh hun, you’re confused. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean people are forced to like what you say. You put it out in the public for approval – if you only want approval and no push back, put it on Truth Social. You’re choosing your eggshells and whining about it.
So, apparently, being racist, sexist, homophobic, and anti-science just makes her an independent thinker who believes in free speech. The MAGA’s won. You would think they would know enough to shut up now instead of documenting their belief in their own victimhood all over Leon’s platform. Yes, they are definitely the victims here, not the millions of innocent people they victimize and demonize every day for just existing.