Princess Kate stepped out for her first event since completing chemotherapy

Well, this is a surprise! The Princess of Wales made an appearance today, just a short time ago. Kate and Prince William were in Southport to meet with some of the families from the Southport stabbing tragedy over the summer. After the stabbings of those poor little girls, there were widespread white nationalist riots across England. It was awful, and the Windsors said and did little about the riots. King Charles did make a solo visit to Southport several weeks after the stabbings. This is William and Kate doing a royal follow-up:

The Princess of Wales has made an emotional pilgrimage with her husband to Southport to comfort the families of the three girls who lost their lives in July’s knife attack tragedy. In her most significant public engagement to date this year, Catherine, 42, joined Prince William to meet with the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. They also spent time with dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was seriously injured as she shielded youngsters as they were attacked by a knifeman during a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday class. Afterwards the couple spoke to emergency responders who attended and helped on the day. Prince William had promised the families and local community he would visit as soon as possible and his visit has long been scheduled in for today.

[From The Daily Mail]

We’ll have more on this tomorrow, but I wanted to get these photos up asap. I’m genuinely glad that Kate is out and about and feeling well enough to travel and do some public events. Many people, myself included, assumed that we would only see her next at Remembrance events in November. My one funny/mean comment is that Kate doesn’t look like she’s a fan of her husband’s scuzzy beard.