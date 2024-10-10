Princess Kate ‘threw up her hands in disgust’ after trying to be a keen peacemaker

For years, the British media tried to make “Princess Kate is a keen peacemaker” into one of their major storylines. It fell flat. The idea was that the Princess of Wales could somehow convince King Charles and Prince William to make peace with Prince Harry? Or that she could convince Harry to abandon his wife and children and “return” to the UK to be the family scapegoat? It was always sort of fuzzy – what were the terms of the “peacemaking” from Kate? No one really knew. Besides which, her behavior when QEII passed away in 2022 sort of ended the “Kate the keen peacemaker” narrative for good. Still, they need some kind of storyline for Kate – anything to avoid asking real questions – which is why we’re getting “Kate is totally done with keen peacemaking.”
After battling cancer, the last thing on Kate Middleton’s mind is playing peacekeeper between Prince William and Prince Harry. Christopher Andersen, the author of “The King,” spoke to Fox News about the relationship between the princess and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying that the pair isn’t on Kate’s radar.
“The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish,” Andersen told Fox News. “She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust. She did her bit, but it wasn’t enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Kate, 42, “is totally at one” with her husband Prince William, 42, and is done handling the sibling rift.
“Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] ‘Spare,’ when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family,” Fitzwilliams told Fox News. “The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it. He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been.”
Instead of focusing her time on the royal brothers, Kate will focus her time returning to royal duties as she prioritizes her health.
“We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery,” he explained. “Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year. She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy.”
“She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust.” Again, what were some examples of Kate’s peacemaking? Staring longingly at Harry doesn’t count. Spreading racist lies about Harry’s wife doesn’t count as peacemaking either. It also would not surprise me at all if all of the left-behinds are simply too repressed to even express their clear and unambiguous “peace” terms: that Harry must return to them, broke, humiliated and divorced.
So boring, all these old rehashed repeated lies are so boring. Does anyone care enough to reread the same BS over and over, even Kate stans?
She’s not even Zoom princess unlike her husband, the future zoom king, so how much can she be focusing on her return to work? Is she just manic, frantically updating her Meghan look book and flipping through her dozens of identical coat dresses unable to leave her closet more than once a month?
They keep trying to get some sort of image going for her, and nothing sticks because she doesn’t do anything. Her most enduring image so far has been cancer victim, but even that got screwed up because she refused to do anything to make her look like someone who cared about caregivers, doctors, others with cancer, etc. And when you have a system that allows her to collect money and do absolutely nothing, and no one can do a thing about it, a whole country gets stuck with this lazy, do-nothing family.
At this point does anyone really care?. The lies from KP and BP are coming out fast and furious. They have boxed themselves into a corner. Charles sympathy pitch for his upcoming trip, William stumbling around looking haggared and messy, Kate’s disappearance. Harry’s successful New York and Africa trip, Meghan’s appearance at the CHLA gathered over 5M views on ET’s website which usurped Kate using a cancer patient for publicity. No one cares about the left behinds. No one takes William seriously, his ITV special was unserious and insulting.
This rehashed story really just seems like filler to keep Kate in the news somehow.
Wash, rinse, repeat, snore.
There’s an article referenced on Twitter saying Reach journalists are tasked with pushing out at least 8 stories per shift, to keep the lights on. No wonder all this garbage is constantly recycled😐.
All theses stories only shows us how kkkhate is. She’s cold, boring, no personality, does as she’s told, is lazy, not keen, not a peacemaker, a fake photographer, liar, racist, fake piano player, underground divorcee, social climber etc. But it’s true she’s patient waiting 10 years for hairy egg willie to ask her to marry him.
Kate caused the trouble. And she was worse than just being cold she lunged at Meghan in front of cameras. And William apparently told Kate to back off when she started walking with harry after Philips funeral
Nah, Kate did not cause the trouble. the trouble was already there with William’s ego, entitlement and jealousy, long before Meghan came on the scene.
But Kate certainly did not help and enabled and encouraged William and she did her part in the Great Smear Campaign, no doubt about that.
@Tessa – I’ve always believed too that KM caused the whole thing because of her jealousy and insecurity. She resented Meghan’s arrival on the scene, was immediately jealous of her looks and her confidence. This was heightened when she saw how much QEII and Philip liked Meghan – and they really did like her.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – KM will never know a moment’s peace until she makes a public apology to Meghan for the great wrong she did her.
Look, Will thinks Harry is lesser. That’s what it’s always been about. William watched Suits and was pissed as hell that his lesser little brother pulled the hot actress from his (William’s) favorite show. Said hot actress also did not defer to William and act like he is better than Harry. Instead, she encouraged Harry to see himself as equal, at minimum, when William had spent years mistreating his brother.
This is why William and Harry don’t get along. Not Kate. Kate was just insecure snd jealous and played on Will’s anger because she wanted Meg gone because Meg was competition she couldn’t beat.
Kate’s lie about the crying set up Meghan to be attacked for years to come. She’s definitely the troublemaker when it comes to Meghan related attacks. William had his own issues with Harry, but there was no need for Kate or Carole to plant that fake crying story months after it happened in some form.
And then we saw her ice out Meghan at the commonwealth service. Again she was the instigator there and the opposite of a peacemaker.
There are likely far more micro aggressions we haven’t been told because if anything kate has shown over the years is that she protects her turf land Meghan was seen as a threat to her turf from day one. The refusal to give her a ride to go shopping should have been the obvious sign that kate was not going to make friends with Harry’s new girlfriend.
@Tessa… totally agree with you. Maybe I’m mis-remembering, but the initial photos of the four of them(William coaching Meghan on their Church walk as to when to bow to Liz) were quite cordial; I thought even giddy for him. Kate on the other hand, seemed standoffish from the get(Strolling into Wimbledon, with Meghan trailing, as if she was some high and mighty Priestess). She was the source of trouble, I think, from day one.
Kate did her bit but gave up? Yeah, there’s zero evidence of that. It’s just made-up stories. But where did that whole narrative come from in the first place? Pretty sure it came from Kate and her mom. Bc Tominey was definitely one of the ones going on about Kate as the keen peacemaker. I’m thinking being outed as the royal racist ended that whole storyline but yeah also the funeral. How can she be a peacemaker when she’s ignores Harry’s wife? These people are delulu.
The thing is is that Harry’s description of Kate is not new – she was described like as by those who knew her at Uni. She has long been described as cold and unwelcoming towards other women going all the way back to when she started stalking William.
She’s been showing us her ass for years!
Yup. Showing her ass literally and figuratively.
Harry spoke in Spare, about the fact that waited and never received an invitation to dine with the then Cambridges. It is clear from Harry’s view, that the three of them were never as close as the Firm used their media toadies to portray. But we are being made to believe that she has such close connections with Harry that she could be a peacemaker. Nah, it was not the Queen’s funeral for me. That lie was dead on arrival, after her behavior at the Commonwealth Service. I believe that, at every turn, Kate’s role has been to buttress Williams hatred for Harry, because of her jealousy of Meghan. William’s hate is the only thing that bonds him and Kate. But I really think it’s funny they’re dusting off this tired old failed narrative again.
I feel like one of the unsaid issues with Spare (unsaid by the British media) is that it really made clear that the whole “Harry and William were so close growing up” was just a fictional narrative, and that the whole “Kate is the sister Harry never had” was also just fiction.
Likewise I think it was clear in Spare that Harry wanted to be closer to william, and to william and kate when she came along – when he talks about waiting for a dinner invitation like you said (he’s your brother who lives across the courtyard, just go visit him), and even when he talks about his found family in Botswana – it was because he didn’t have a real family back in the UK.
One of the big selling points of the royal family over the last few decades is that they were a close family – big, secretive, private, somewhat dysfunctional (the “somewhat” because it was played down so much), but close. Spare kind of destroyed that in my opinion. Harry barely knew his aunt margaret or his great grandmother, christmas at sandringham sounded miserable, Balmoral sounded miserable, etc. Maybe the cousins bonded because the rest was just awful.
For whatever reason there is still a concerted effort in making it seem like Harry is longing to come back to relationships that didn’t exist. He wasn’t close to his father, he wasn’t close to his brother as a child, his brother actually blanked him a lot, and he wasn’t close to him or his SIL as adults. There was an article recently that said, ” Harry said in Spare that they weren’t close, but he was wrong”. First to have the audacity to say that about someone else’s experience is wild to me, but I think that these people are worried about their ability to make money writing these books and appearing in these slapdash documentaries. Harry saying actually none of us are really that close to each other but we all loved our grandparents doesn’t set up writing biography after biography about Williams reign and everything that will come with it. Their money has already slipped away from them with the newspaper articles, but these book deals have to be going up and smoke too.
I’ve never understood how the 3 of them were supposed to be so close when WandK spent the majority of their time in Anmer Hall, far away from London and Harry? How exactly was Harry supposed to pop around for dinner, when his brother and SIL are a hundred miles away. I do agree with you, that Kate has worked hard to widen the rift between the brothers, she simply couldn’t be around Meghan who outshone her at every turn.
I will go one step further with my tinfoil tiara theory, William had a crush/lust for Meghan/Rachael, Kate knew this and when Rachael/Meghan showed up at her front door, on Harry’s arm, Kate lost her mind.
I don’t know if he has a crush on Meghan, per se, but I’ve had the view, for some time now, that William has had the tendency to “play” Meghan against Kate, knowing that it hurts Kate deeply. I believe that during fights or arguments, William shouts things like, “Meghan’s a better public speaker” or “Meghan’s a better dresser.” I think he’s gone so far as to tell her that Meghan is way more successful. I think it explains Kate’s copykeening. Not that William is attracted to the way Meghan dresses, just that she wants to prove to William that she can do it better. But it only makes her come across as a desperate copykat. I’m no fan of Kates; the good Lord knows I even despise the woman; but even I have to acknowledge that it has to be mighty painful for Kate, a woman who has come to believe her own press clippings about just how perfect she is, to be told by the man she scraped, and bowed, and waited 10 yrs for, that not only is she inadequate, but juxtaposed against the black biracial woman she hates, she pales in comparison.
Crush on Meg? Probably, but maybe not. But crush or not, Will would definitely think he deserved the beautiful actress from his favorite show, not Harry. He’d definitely be jealous. And expect that Meg would obviously be more dazzled by him, only to be disappointed that she had no truck with him at all.
Did he compare Meg to Kate? He wouldn’t have to. Kate would pick up on his anger that she wasn’t at Meg’s level. Add to that the insecurity of regularly facing the pretty TV actress your husband admired and knowing you aren’t ever gonna win, and it’s a strong motivation for Kate to work against H&M.
I’ve long thought W&K’s marriage deteriorated into hell when Will watched Oprah and realized the cry story was a lie and that Kate had egged on (pun intended) the exile of H&M with lies. That would allow William, who has probably been regretting Sussexit from the start, to blame Kate for it. Even though it was mostly on him.
Her flirty glances ar harry are rather creepy
Honestly, one of those pics Kaiser provided showed Kate with what looks like an actual genuine smile. Yeah, it was in front of the cameras but she was genuinely smiling at Harry. I’ve always sort of thought thought that Kate wasn’t so much interested in Harry irl but that she liked his attention when the cameras were around more than anything else. It gave her energy.
If she really liked harry she would have welcomed his wife and been nice to her. Kate is so fake
She did nothing. She achieved nothing. She’s useless. Worse, she’s sown discord and spread lies.
BM writes pure fiction. But sure, it’s all Meghan’s fault that Kate’s not getting a Nobel peace prize.
She is,doing harry and Meghan A favor if she stays away.
Thank you @Tessa! Who asked her? Who asks a troublemaker to be the peacemaker? It seems to me many of the problems Meghan endured were caused by Kate. Everything Kate does in reference to Harry and Meghan is suspect. She will never be trusted by them. Kate’s ulterior motives are not to be trusted.
So Kitty tried to do her usual trouble-causing, then threw a tantrum because she failed? The peacekeeping narrative was never going to wash because historically Kitty is not a kind and compassionate person. She’s a mean girl and she doesn’t like the fact it has been made blatantly obvious. Harry and Meghan called the WanK’s bluff big time and they’ve been spiralling ever since. Carry on.
Well at least they’ve put this shame storyline to bed (for now).
They wrote all of this, but still haven’t given us anything remotely concrete. Where is Kate this week? Where’s Big Blue and why is it accepted that she now has a completely different ring on her finger? I don’t give a toss about her diamonds, but I know she does–so, what’s the story? In the end, they’ll do anything to insert Kate and/or Meghan into these discussions on the RF drama, because if they don’t drag a woman into the soap opera you are left with what is actually happening: an unpopular king at war with both of his sons. And nobody wants to talk about that, of course.
The notion that Kate could ever be the peacemaker was always bogus and for her to push that narrative shows how deluded she is.
Kate was never a peace keeper. She didn’t mitigate her husband’s behavior and she certainly didn’t call off Jason Knauff.
“ Instead of focusing her time on the royal brothers, Kate will focus her time returning to royal duties as she prioritizes her health.”
Weird statement. K hasn’t been focusing Her time on the royal brotherS. She’s probably focused time on her husband, but if she’s spending tons of time on Harry, which I doubt, then she needs a new hobby.
An easy way to make peace with Harry would have been to treat Meghan with respect.
Kate is in no position to be so sanctimonious about Harry – this article calls her out:
“Today, the Duchess of Cambridge has allegedly leaked that she “threw up her hands in disgust over Prince Harry.” Frankly, her audacity is both astounding and disgraceful.
Her continuous meddling in his strained relationship with his family is wholly unwarranted, and the latest leak is nothing short of spiteful.”
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2024/10/10/kate-middletons-inexcusable-leaks/
Thanks for this article. It nailed the Kate situation.
Most welcome. I’m happy to have found a space online where the situation is discussed reasonably, without the usual Meghan-bashing!
Most interesting.
“Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy.”
Which probably means anything that resembles work and dealing with the less fortunate.
In future she’ll just stick to being the star of her own frankenphotos, jeans ads, and cringe vids.
I think, it was that Camila woman who first wrote about Kate being peacemaker between H&W. Then, at Philip’s funeral, she run towards H&W in front of the cameras to act like it. It was obvious, the leak came from Middletons and Kate was trying to give photos to support the lie. After Will noticed what she was doing, he probably said something mean because she backed off with a sad face. But, it didn’t matter, the tabloids got their pics, Kate bringing H&W together. I don’t know why they are trying to bring this story back, since Harry wrote in detail what kind of a person she really is. It is all lies and smokes. You need to be extra dumb to continue to believe this storyline.
she really does look like the most insane stalker in every photo with harry. it’s actually terrifying.
Kate’s vision of peacemaking was having Harry divorce Meghan, turn his back on his children and return to Peg’s side where KKKhate can continue to flirt and fantasize that The Better Brother loves and desires only her.
It’s sick. It’s probably one of the many reasons Will despises her.
It is still hilarious to me that this woman has been called out for years for being lazy as a stump and then the Black hardworking woman steps in and Keen is the next coming of the Virgin Mary.
Racism is a hell of a drug.