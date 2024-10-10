Alabama Barker ‘genuinely’ doesn’t care about voting: ‘Not voting isn’t crazy’

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. She’s 18 years old, 19 in December. I remember when Shanna got pregnant with Alabama and it was a big surprise to her. Yes, I watched Meet the Barkers, that’s when I became a fan of Travis. He surprised me by being very family-oriented, even back then when he was in his 20s. He was the one getting up with Landon and Atiana (his stepdaughter) and fixing them breakfast and being a hands-on father. Anyway, Alabama unfortunately got her mother’s “deep as a puddle” gene, because Alabama decided to make a social media video about how she’s not voting and she “genuinely” doesn’t care about politics.
Alabama Barker is now old enough to vote, but she “genuinely” doesn’t “care” about the upcoming presidential election. The 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former beauty pageant queen Shanna Moakler recently went live on Instagram to let her followers know she would not be casting a ballot next month for anyone, including Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
“It’s kinda immature if I talk about it and I’m not fully educated, but I do have an opinion, and I’ll keep it to myself,” Alabama explained in the selfie-style video. “Not voting isn’t crazy, in my opinion, at all because if I don’t feel like I have the exact education for what I’m voting for, how is it right for me to vote for something I’m not completely educated on?”
Though Barker “could educate” herself on the candidates, platforms and issues, she feels it would be pointless.
“Why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I’m just honest. I don’t care to vote if I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I don’t think that’s wrong. And I completely stand on that, and I stand by it,” she said. Alabama went on to remind fans that she “just turned 18” and “never voted before.”
“We all know this. You can’t vote until you’re 18. I’ve never voted. If I don’t want to vote, I don’t have to vote. And if I don’t want to be in politics, I don’t have to be in politics,” she argued, reiterating that she doesn’t want to do her “research” or “educate” herself on something that doesn’t interest her.
“I do have an opinion,” she again noted. “I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing. And just, like, I feel like one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the — sorry — one of the people, the runners, [the] candidates. See? I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid.”
Someone watching the livestream commented in real time that the teen’s “privilege is showing,” to which she replied, “Like, what? Because I don’t want to vote? I’m not educated on it. Maybe next year I’ll vote.”
I could have voted in a presidential election when I was 18 years old too, but I didn’t, because I was a self-absorbed college freshman and I was too dumb to register to vote at my campus address. That being said, I didn’t make a dumb video to brag about how I refuse to educate myself on the issues and I wasn’t feeling a voting vibe. Like…I absolutely think Alabama sounds like a self-absorbed, privileged idiot and she should not have any kind of platform. But I don’t think this is completely hopeless. She’s 18 – she’ll learn soon enough that her political nihilism is boring and tedious.
“Why would I educate myself about voting when I really don’t care what’s going on…” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Wjy2vTr8Zh
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Honestly, I’m fine with people this dumb and shallow not voting. Just don’t post a TikTok about it because I don’t care about how much you don’t care.
I wondered if she’s doing this because she knew it would get her attention.
The epitome of indulgent ignorance of the idle rich
Sure, she’s 18. But her family is wealthy and she isn’t stupid because of lack of opportunities, she’s stupid because she’s chosen to be. Shameful
exactly, all I hear is “I’m rich and from a famous family so I’m safe and I don’t care about anyone else”
Living under the horror of Ronald Reagan in the 80s…I could not WAIT TO VOTE THE MINUTE I TURNED 18! I am not surprised by ANYTHING that young lady said based on her support system 🤬
I feel you, I was born a few months before the Tories got into power in 1979 and I was SO excited to be a part of voting them out in 1997 when I had turned 18. I’ve always viewed voting as a privilege not a right and I will never not appreciate it.
Same here! Was so excited, I turned 18 exactly 1 week before the presidential election in ’84. I went by myself to the polls, registered that day and voted! (WI still has same day voting). These last few elections I have been such a nervous wreck I simply cannot sit still – so again this year I’m gonna be a poll watcher/helper. Our youngest just turned 18 – and she registered without our prompting!
I turned 18 three weeks after the 1980 election. I was devastated (as teenagers will be) at the outcome. My friends and I were certain we, forget the country or the world, wouldn’t outlive a Reagan presidency. Considering what that regime kicked off on the right, we weren’t 100% wrong.
💯 my first election was a vote against George HW Bush – unfortunately, he won anyway. But I was so glad to have had the opportunity to make my voice heard.
I just hope she does not have real followers.
Just like @ LALA11_7 said, living under Regan, I could not wait to turn 18 so that I could vote! Her ignorance astounding! I guess women’s reproductive rights being taken away is not enough for her, or the threat of Living under an authoritarian doesn’t either!
Ugh, 18yos.
Can we please not give people like this anymore attention?
Lol, living in a college town I overhear talk like this on the subways from the new students who have just discovered that god is dog backwards. Plus, there’s so much innundating all of us, especially young people who have to contend with finding identity and their place in the world.
OK, no.
In my family, every time we vote, we sit around with the practice ballot and google every single person and amendment on the ballot. Husband, kid and I have done this for every single election, together.
So when my kid turned 18, she sat down with us and we went to Ballotpedia together — and she took an active role in educating herself for her very first election.
There is _no call_ to be uninformed. There’s only laziness, and that’s the fault of this privileged little child right here — she has google at her fingertips and can easily educate herself, like my own 18 year old who voted for the first time.
Exactly. When they make a joke or nonchalantly brush it all away, you get in their face and calmly say, “No! And this is why…..” Three boys here, it was never a joke.
Yep. You make it a family culture of being educated about the issues, and also teach critical thinking so they don’t think hurricanes are caused by democrats or whatever weirdness
What a wonderful thing to do together as a family.
She’s 18nand has a wealthy family, of course she doesn’t need to care or want to care. Give her a few years… time, experiences, &/or circumstances can change a person’s perspective.
When I was her age I knew girls my age already needing abortions.
Not because of “oops, condom broke” or “forgot to take the pill” — but because of rape, either at home, or date rape.
Must be nice to be so isolated in this day and age, aided and abetted by dad’s money, to be able not to care about society in general, minorities, and inconsequential things like the environment or education.
When I was on Twitter, I saw a tweet from a Gen Zer who was shocked that women were only legally allowed to get their own credit cards in 1974. These kids don’t know what it was like to have to fight for every single bit of freedoms we have.
As a Gen Xer, I don’t know what to say anymore to be honest. I. Am. Tired.
And bank account, and testify in a courtroom. Heck, there are still many, many hospitals that will not allow a woman to get her tubes tied without her husband’s PERMISSION. Sometimes the issue has to go before a board of doctors, most of whom are men. There are tons of rights that were denied to women just because they were women, and republicants would love to put us back there and use the vote or non-votes of women themselves to get us there.
Obviously, I think voting is super important, and I’ve been voting since I turned 18, so I disagree with Alabama’s stance. She’s a rich kid living in California, which shields her from many issues that affect most Americans. I wish someone would have taken the time to explain why her not voting hurts a group as opposed to how she feels as an individual.
Next, instead of blathering about not being educated (!), take an hour of your time and read the platforms of your candidates. It’s not that difficult. If interested or necessary, invest more time.
Lastly, given how she’s responding and what she publicly said, I don’t think her choice of candidate would support immunizations or Roe v Wade. Please send in your ballot/ vote early!
People need to vote. And people need to demand electoral reform as a condition of winning their vote.
My American government teacher had a county person come to the class and register the 17/18 year olds to vote in all 6 of his classes one day in the spring of senior year.
He drilled voting into us. I cast my first presidential ballot 2 years later- absentee from college. (for Bill Clinton)
The irony, he cast his first vote for Nixon, then never voted again.
Paul Levy was a really good teacher.
I mean this as hyperbole- but i kind of want to smack this kid.
Someone give her the broad stokes:
Do you believe in ending democracy, in white supremacy, in the rich starving the poor to death, and internment camps for gay people, trans people, and journalists who report the truth??
Yes- vote trump
No- vote Harris
It is not rocket science.
I’m going with young and dumb. I don’t think the dumb part will change with age but we’ll see.
To any eligible voter thinking of sitting this election out (for whatever reason), I urge you to vote. You have the opportunity to help make history electing the first female president after 248 years. 248 years! This is a significant turning point to make the impossible POSSIBLE.
I was too lazy to register to vote (in my new county after moving) for Obama’s first presidential run and I still regret it. Even though it wouldn’t have made an iota of difference in my deep red state (Utah), I regret I wasn’t part of the collective that moved the needle to get our first black president in office.
Also, if you’re thinking of “writing in” your choice, please know that your write in vote won’t even get counted in most states. It’s a throw away vote since there’s no feasible way for election counters to register those with the high volume of ballots.
Honestly, her response is way better than I was expecting. Does she have the means and time to be able to be more informed? Absolutely. Should she? 100%.
However, there are plenty of full grown adults who can’t admit that they don’t know something or are not informed enough to have an opinion/make a decision. So the fact that she will admit to a big audience that she’s not informed enough yet is actually great. More people need to learn to say, “I don’t know.”
Bless her heart and that horrible lip liner.
Not voting is a vote for Trump/Vance.
Poor Alabama. Once the “dummy” label gets applied to you, it can be hard to get rid of. Ask Prince Harry about that. Anyway, there are lots of other young people who do genuinely care and are involved, thank goodness.
Congratulations to Bill Whitaker of CBS for trying to pin down Kamala Harris on “60 Minutes” Monday on how she would pay for her many political promises. He couldn’t get a straight answer, but that was still revealing. Meanwhile, the Vice President raised the ante by pitching a new entitlement for home healthcare.
The Veep on Tuesday used a friendly interview on “The View” to lay out her plan to require Medicare to cover long-term home care for all seniors who can’t live independently. She said the new benefit would help the “sandwich generation” of Americans who take care of children and aging parents. She put no cost estimate on this new taxpayer obligation, but home care on average costs $288,000 a year, so you get the idea.
Ms. Harris suggested that the entitlement could be financed with government drug price controls. “We are going to save Medicare the money, because we’re not going to be paying these high prices,” she said. Does she plan to reduce Medicare spending by reducing the incentive for drug makers to develop new treatments so seniors don’t live as long?
Mr. Whitaker tried to pin her down about how she planned to pay for her $25,000 in down-payment assistance, $3,600 child tax credit, $6,000 baby bonus, universal pre-K, paid family leave and more. She at first dodged the question by saying “other economists that have reviewed my plan versus my opponent and determined that my economic plan would strengthen America’s economy. His would weaken it.”
Prodded to answer, she said “my plan is about saying that when you invest in small businesses, you invest in the middle class, and you strengthen America’s economy. Small businesses are part of the backbone of America’s economy.” After Mr. Whitaker tried again, she fell back on the Democratic Party patent medicine of making the “richest” “pay their fair share.”
She ought to know there aren’t enough “rich” to pay for all of her free lunches. The “sandwich” Americans who are likely to pay more are those between the rich and the poor.
When I turned 18 and was having the family birthday dinner my dad suddenly got very serious and said I had an important responsibility now that I was a legal adult. My initial thought was I was getting kicked out of the house, followed by registering for the draft (until I realized as a woman I didn’t have to). But nope, it was all about voting, making sure I registered and to always exercise my right to cast a ballot. Also how I vote was/is no one’s business. We were all a little taken aback, my mother wasn’t even aware my father was planning to do this. And neither of my parents were particularly political; they voted but it wasn’t dinner table conversation, they didn’t campaign or have signs in the yard, etc. Best guess is both his parents were immigrants, as was my maternal grandfather, and it was ingrained in him when his parents became citizens. Suffice it to say it stuck…30 years later I still remember that conversation and have only missed 2 local elections in that time. I’ve also worked as a poll worker for the last 8 years, and can say, at least in my state, accusations of rampant election fraud are bunk/malarkey/fear mongering/flat out lies.
At least she’s not spreading misinformation. If she has to be dumb and shallow at least she keeps her political opinions to herself.
Travis and Shanna failed their daughter something serious.
Too much money and privilege and too little education and awareness. Shameful.