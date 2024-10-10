Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America’s hurricane relief

Hurricane Helene ravaged Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee two weeks ago, and so many communities are still digging out of that catastrophe. Dolly Parton pledged $1 million to Helene relief, and many country stars are pulling together a benefit concert. Then on Wednesday, as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, Taylor Swift decided to once again pony up a huge sum from her personal fortune: $5 million to Feeding America and other hurricane relief efforts.

Taylor Swift has donated a large sum in effort to lend a hand to those recovering from the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Feeding America shared a statement on Instagram thanking the star for her generous contribution. “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America wrote in a statement. The statement continued, “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.” In the caption section, Feeding American thanked Swift, 34, “for standing with us and the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.” They also encouraged readers to “join Taylor if you’re able to” and donate.

[From People]

People always talk about Taylor’s capitalism and it’s true, she’s a red-blooded American capitalist. But people rarely talk about how she pays her people fairly and gives huge, six-figure bonuses to everyone involved in Swift Inc. They also don’t talk about this kind of charitable giving as much as they should – in a country where so many CEOs behave recklessly, where so many rich, privileged people close their wallets in national disasters, Taylor is usually one of the first ones to make these kinds of huge donations. Also notable: Taylor was supposed to restart her Eras Tour in Florida next week, in Miami. I kind of wonder if she will have to reschedule, given the devastation from Hurricane Milton.

You can go to Feeding America’s donation page here, and the American Red Cross’s disaster relief resource page here.