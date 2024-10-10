Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America’s hurricane relief

Hurricane Helene ravaged Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee two weeks ago, and so many communities are still digging out of that catastrophe. Dolly Parton pledged $1 million to Helene relief, and many country stars are pulling together a benefit concert. Then on Wednesday, as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, Taylor Swift decided to once again pony up a huge sum from her personal fortune: $5 million to Feeding America and other hurricane relief efforts.

Taylor Swift has donated a large sum in effort to lend a hand to those recovering from the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Feeding America shared a statement on Instagram thanking the star for her generous contribution.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America wrote in a statement.

The statement continued, “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

In the caption section, Feeding American thanked Swift, 34, “for standing with us and the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.” They also encouraged readers to “join Taylor if you’re able to” and donate.

People always talk about Taylor’s capitalism and it’s true, she’s a red-blooded American capitalist. But people rarely talk about how she pays her people fairly and gives huge, six-figure bonuses to everyone involved in Swift Inc. They also don’t talk about this kind of charitable giving as much as they should – in a country where so many CEOs behave recklessly, where so many rich, privileged people close their wallets in national disasters, Taylor is usually one of the first ones to make these kinds of huge donations. Also notable: Taylor was supposed to restart her Eras Tour in Florida next week, in Miami. I kind of wonder if she will have to reschedule, given the devastation from Hurricane Milton.

You can go to Feeding America’s donation page here, and the American Red Cross’s disaster relief resource page here.

29 Responses to “Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America’s hurricane relief”

  1. ML says:
    October 10, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Well done, Taylor Swift!

    Reply
  2. TN Democrat says:
    October 10, 2024 at 7:59 am

    💕

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Put those other billionaires to shame, Taylor!

    Reply
  4. Northerngirl says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:04 am

    She also gave money to Kesha to help support her legal battles with Dr. Luke.

    Reply
  5. LBB says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:05 am

    Boss move, full stop. Dolly has also donated 2 million of her personal money. I’m ready Elon, Bill and Jeff to pony up, not that they are required to do so, but they amassed their fortune through the people, so I feel that they should give back to said people.

    Reply
  6. Snideysense says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:09 am

    She also donated to food banks at many of her tour stops- including one in the UK that was so generous the organization said they wouldn’t need to fundraise for a full year aand could instead focus that time on expanding their capabilities to things like job counseling, etc.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Dolly and Taylor are great.

    Reply
  8. Get Real says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:15 am

    Offically a swiftie now

    Reply
  9. Noo says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:49 am

    When did she wear that tie dye two piece? That looks like something Travis would wear (if he had legs like Taylor’s!).

    So many male billionaires do not make donations at all. Jeff Bezos seems notoriously stingy. Way to go Taylor showing other billionaires what it means to give back to the society that has enriched you so much.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:07 am

      It was for the VMAs after party. It looks like her second dress of the evening, only more of a sweatshirt material.

      Reply
  10. Mab's A'Mabbin says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:54 am

    Thank you Tay and D…. Next?

    Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    October 10, 2024 at 8:57 am

    Good for Taylor! Feeding America is a great charity to give such a huge donation!

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Well done by Taylor. I’ll say this about her, unlike Clooney who would always organize a telethon (nothing wrong with that at all) she gives out of her own pocket. I respect it.

    The Red Cross pays so much in overhead I never give to them. I try to find local organizations and give to them. I have a friend who is on the ground in NC and she told me the best organizations to give to are the local southern organizations. Obviously do the research yourself but please see the links below:

    https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

    https://unitedcajunnavy.org/

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:21 am

      That is untrue about the American Red Cross. They have a 4 star rating on Charity Navigator. https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/530196605

      Samaritan’s Purse would never get any of my $$. I’ve given to the American Red Cross, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen for disaster relief.

      Reply
      • what says:
        October 10, 2024 at 9:35 am

        Exactly, Samaritan’s Purse is run by religious extremists. Avoid at all costs.

      • girl_ninja says:
        October 10, 2024 at 9:46 am

        They have a four-star rating as well. And that’s why I added for folks to do their own research. My friend who is NOT even close to a religious extremist and this was her recommendation. I just know that what’s on the ground there is so severe and heart breaking that it will take several years for any physical repair to occur.

  13. sunny says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:00 am

    This is wonderful! Also Taylor has been donating to food banks on all of her era tour stops I think.

    Also she inspires a lot of her fans through her example. For example, a Canadian Swiftie started a fundraising campaign for Food Banks Canada ahead of the Eras tour dates in Canada this fall.

    Love to see Taylor and her team donating here.

    Reply
  14. Agnes says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Taylor A. Swift is an amazing woman.

    Reply
  15. Malcolm says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:10 am

    I did the math on this using loose figures – TSwift is reportedly worth a billion dollars. So, $5million is 0.5% of her net worth (less than 1 percent). That’s equivalent to someone making $60,000 a year donating $300.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:21 am

      It’s one donation she’s making of many this year. She makes huge food bank donations in every city she plays. There are many others we don’t know about unless it’s made public by the organization receiving it. How many people making $60,000 a year donate at all. There’s no point in downplaying what she does because she does it constantly.

      Reply
      • Jks says:
        October 10, 2024 at 9:29 am

        She’s truly generous. I don’t care how rich she is.
        In the UK alone, she’s done more for the poor than Charles or Will ever did. Really puts them to shame.

    • Denise says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:29 am

      I’m making around 60k a year and I could never afford to donate 300, no matter how much I wanted to. For me, donating 100 would be huge and given with all my heart.
      Don’t know what your intentions were but your calculations don’t diminish Taylor’s gesture in any way. She’s set an example in a world where men richer than her are not donating at all.

      Reply
    • Agnes says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:38 am

      5 million is more than you’ve given, Malcolm.

      Reply
    • what says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:39 am

      It’s not equivalent. She doesn’t make $1 billion a year. That’s assets like her song catalog. She’s not sitting on that much cash. Would you expect the person making $60,000 a year to sell their car or house to donate? The donation is likely in proportion to her personal annual income. And it’s a very, very nice donation.

      Reply
    • Mc says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:40 am

      Also, she’s worth $1b, but that doesn’t mean she has $1b in cash or liquid assets. It’s probably mostly from the valuation of her businesses etc.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      October 10, 2024 at 9:43 am

      How much are you giving from your annual salary Malcom.

      Reply
  16. DaveW says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:19 am

    My neighbor’s son and his family live in Hendersonville, TN, where Taylor lived when she was still country. His kids are all musicians and he said she was, even then, quietly philanthropic. She supported the local parks/greenspace as well as arts programming in several area schools, along with several other initiatives..

    Reply
  17. Joanne says:
    October 10, 2024 at 9:24 am

    This is totally shallow but does anyone know if there is a site that gives information on Taylor’s makeup. I absolutely love the colour lipstick she’s wearing with the outfit in the top photo. It’s the plaid Vivian Westwood I think. Thanks in advance to anyone that can help.

    Reply

