James Middleton: The Wales kids have spent a lot of time with my infant son

A few days ago, the Telegraph published another royal-adjacent “My Saturday” column. Tom Parker Bowles recently did the same column, and he was “oily” in his flattery towards his stepfather, King Charles. This new one is from James Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s brother. James, like Tom Parker Bowles, is promoting a book and openly trading on his royal connections. The British media has not breathed a word of criticism about Tom or James. Not even when James sort of lets the cat out of the bag about how much time Kate has spent at Middleton Manor in the past year:
We tend to skip lunch, so as not to break up the day and feel sluggish afterwards. I found my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression. I wish I hadn’t had to go through it to find it. But if you don’t have hard times you can’t appreciate the good ones. There was an added pressure when Catherine and William started dating. I’m famous by default; the association has never been my choice.
There are certain things I’ve learnt, like not to wear drag to a Hallowe’en party because you’ll find yourself in the papers as a “cross-dressing brother”. But I can’t look back thinking, “How would I have done things differently.” The peace of the countryside helps maintain our mental wellbeing; it was part of our reason for moving out of London after 11 years. It sounds like a joke, but we try to live like our dogs. They’re not worrying about tomorrow or yesterday.
We’ll often stop at my parents’ house for tea or supper. My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes’ drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too. The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo – there’s seven of them altogether at the moment. I think they’re all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there’s lots of laughter and giggles about. Even when I had my depression I recognised the importance of family, and rather than one person being burdened with it all, it’s shared. I think any challenge that a family goes through is one that brings them together.
[From The Telegraph]
James’s son Inigo was born in September 2023. Kate reportedly had abdominal surgery in January of this year, then she was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in late February. We were told, this whole time, that Kate was recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. I’ve believed for some time that Kate was barely in Windsor this year, and that she was pretty much living in Norfolk and Bucklebury with her parents. This seems to be a confirmation of that, right? Every story James Middleton has told about his family, it’s like “oh, of course Kate and the kids were in Bucklebury, of course the Wales kids spend a lot of time with my infant son.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Kate Middleton (M) waves to the crowd outside the Goring Hotel in London, Great Britain, 28 April 2011 together with her Sister Pippa (L) and her mother Carole.
Photo: FRANK MAY
Carole and James Middleton attending the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church, Englefield, Berkshire, UK. 20/05/2017.
Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton Princess of Wales dans la Royal Box – remet le trophy au vainqueur Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton Princess of Wales dans la Royal Box – remet le trophy au vainqueur Carlos Alcaraz
VIP guests attend the mens final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jul 2024
Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I read somewhere that james bragged through his book that his baby son gets hand me down outfits from the royal children. James is unsubtle in letting his readers know he is uncle of future king.
Would not surprise me – the Mids have been getting freebies for years because of their royal connections plus Ma and Pippa have been seen many many times wearing Kate’s clothes. Ma has been seen wearing the same dresses that Kate has been seen wearing but in a different size. The Middleton women have been sharing clothes for a looooong time.
i wonder if his son wears Harry’s baby clothes stolen by kate too?
I think he expects his son to be treated with an elevated status and for he/his children to be considered celebrities in their own right because of the connection to the royal family
After dropping all these morsels, the book bombed, guess Ella was not cutting it, so now it’s down to Wails children.
It’s been known for years that Kate spends a LOT of time with her parents on her own with the kids – James is pretty much confirming that here. The press have hinted about it as well. The Wails have lived separate lives since they before they got married – she has always been his beck and call girl, that did not change when they got married and started a family.
Ma has been trying to make James happen for years – she should give up as no one is interested in him or her family. Interest in Kate is waning and only with a certain demographic. There is something big brewing with RF, only a matter of time before it blows up publicly.
The locals around Buckleberry always know when kate and the kids are there because the security is stepped up significantly and it is very noticeable in the area. She was there a lot when they were pretending to live in Anglesey when William did his military stint.
Had there been real journalists in the country it would not have been hard to confirm her whereabouts post surgery , especially when the photo fiascos were going on.
One thing we have talked about on here is why Kate hasn’t thanked her medical team after her chemo. When she was released from the hospital (or when KP said she was) she did include a throwaway line thanking the team at London clinic, but that was for the surgery.
She’s never said anything about her medical team through her cancer/chemo. Now I don’t think she has to say “thank you to Dr. Unicorn for treating me for x cancer on x dates” etc. but a generic “thank you to the team at cancer hospital of london for seeing me through this” would seem appropriate. I think the reason she can’t say that is because if they give any more details it will either tell people what kind of cancer it was/is OR it will let on that she wasn’t in Windsor when they said she was – she was getting treatments somewhere else while William was far away.
So JMidy is famous by default, huh?
But not really, I guess. IIRC, he sold less than 2500 copies of his much-hyped memoir in its first week. Seems not even the Derangers can be bothered to support him.
Wow, he gave all these interviews and it still didn’t work, lol. They think, since Harry broke records, the same thing is gonna happen to them if they talk about royals.
Where is Carole storing 2500 books?
Lol
Sure, okay, so Kate lets her kids play with Jame’s son and yet we all saw pics of her preventing little Louis from even interacting with baby Archie at a polo match. So she likes her family but hates Meghan to the point that she can’t even be nice to a baby. What a princess of early years, amirite?
The racist allegations will never go away.
Testimonials from TPB and this brother trying to humanize ’the royal racists’ are simply reminding the public that CIII and Cam were awful to Diana and Harry and bringing Kate’s racism, dishonesty and the inconsistencies around ‘Kategate’ more visibility rather than burying it it all.
This is eating away at these people like the Tell Tale Heart.
well of course, James’ child is white.
honestly I’m not surprised at this story. I’m sure the Middletons are assuming (probably not incorrectly) that their royal connections will open a lot of doors for Pippa and James’ children. Best to make it clear from the beginning that they are all so close.
James pretending that they are very much a Hallmark family, not like H&M!
Cousins playing together. Take that, Archie and Lili. United family, unlike the Markles. He would never wear an embarrassing costume to a party, unlike Harry. Kate is not cold and frigid- they’re full of laughter and giggles, just like in an American sitcom.
Did Carole write his book?
Why are they trying to force this guy on the general public all of a sudden? I never saw anything about him in all these years Kate has been an in law in that family and now her brother is being forced on us, why? Did Pippa refuse to participate in this publicity farce?
Of course James accepts hand-me-downs from his sister’s kids. He’s cash poor after all those failed businesses. These people are a real classless bunch.
How stupid this guy is. By annoucing to the world your child is wearing hand me downs from his royal cousins Jimmy is telling everyone he’s broke. He has no job; his heiress wife is paying the bills most likely. Richard Eden told everyone Jimmy pays him in dog food. I forgot Carole and Pippa wore Kate’s old clothes. That may be OK in the UK but in the US that makes you a leech, mooching off his better off relatives.
I really hope his book was better written than this excerpt. It’s like reading a child’s recounting of what they did over there summer vacation in second grade. Just abrupt stops at the end of each point. I don’t have much to say about him as a person, but I hope that therapy is doing him well because he seems like he still struggling quite a bit, and their family dynamic is so odd to me. I’ve heard of golden children but the obsequiousness towards your sibling and subsequently their kids is so distasteful.
There was an added pressure when Catherine and William started dating. I’m famous by default; the association has never been my choice.
–
Thank your mother and your sister for that, they made sure that she stalked the prince
However he milked his famous adjacent status as well.
I’m not sure that Pippa played a big part in that. Seems like she was ignored while Carole
and Kate schemed.
I keep thinking, what if his sister was not married to the future King, would this book have been written? Would he have gotten these interviews? Yes, the answer is obvious. It’s a grift.
‘We tend to skip lunch, so as not to break up the day and feel sluggish afterwards. I found my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression. ‘
What is the connection between skipping lunch, and his 20’s being challenging? It’s a non sequitur at the very least. The excerpt printed here seems simply poorly written.
I don’t see a problem with sharing baby clothes. I think it’s a natural thing to do, and lots of families do, rich or poor. It shows that at least there are normal aspects to the Middleton family dynamics, although James seems a lot closer to his older sister Kate than Pippa. Does he talk about his wife at all- or just Kate and the Wales kids a lot, and of course his dog. Dogs can be really important in the healing, and perhaps he could actually do some research and write a book about that.