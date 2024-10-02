Tom Parker Bowles: King Charles ‘genuinely is the loveliest man in the world’

Tom Parker Bowles is promoting his cookbook/history book, Cooking & The Crown. He was granted access to the palace archives and researched what kind of food was served to various British kings and queens. TPB’s background and job is all about food – he’s a food writer and he’s acted as a “judge” on cooking shows too. I get the feeling that he doesn’t make much money from his career, but he manages to get by because, you know, his mother is the queen consort, and King Charles prefers Camilla’s children to his own. Anyway, TPB wrote a “My Saturday” piece in the Telegraph – it’s a series where mildly famous people describe their average Saturdays. Tom’s piece is a lot about food and alcohol, but he mentioned his mother and stepfather a few times.
He lives at his girlfriend’s house: “As I get older, Saturdays become more and more sacred. Sundays are near to Monday, but Saturdays are full of promise. I’m currently living with my girlfriend in her place in north Kensington, so the first thing I do is let out her whippet, Marvin, and my Jack Russell, Maud.
He takes supplements: “While my girlfriend’s lying in, which I’ve lost the ability to do, I’ll go downstairs and make some fresh coffee, with which I’ll wash down endless middle-age-battling supplements, including Berocca, good bacteria pills for my gut, vitamin D and a mushroom supplement. I’ve no idea if they’re working but I’ve not been ill for a few years, so I like to think so.
Reformer Pilates: “I have a job which involves eating for a living, so for the last three years I’ve been going to reformer Pilates. I’m the oldest man there – everyone else is 20 years younger and has a body like a Greek god or goddess. If I didn’t go, I’d just be too fat and indolent.
A “raw prawn” lunch: “After Pilates I feel like I’ve earned myself a fat lunch, so we’ll often go to a brilliant local Thai restaurant by Wormwood Scrubs called Fitou’s, where I’ll have blisteringly hot, non-farang raw prawns with garlic and chilli, with a bottle of wine.
Whether he visits his mother on Saturdays: “I know some people might visit their family for a bite to eat on a Saturday, but I don’t tend to nip down for lunch at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House as my mother is usually in the country at weekends now. I’m more likely to see her and Charles in the week, and when I do visit, I have a special high-security card that grants me access. And no, she doesn’t leave a spare key under a flowerpot. I know the palace policemen well, as do my kids, so I just flash the card and they let us in, and we go and say hi and have a cup of tea, and for the kids that’s entirely normal. If I don’t know whether my mother is in or not, I usually find out just by reading the paper and realising, ‘Oh, she’s on a royal tour this weekend.’ Charles, who genuinely is the loveliest man in the world, and I’m not just being oily, knows so much about food and loves his food, as does my mother.
Dinner at home: “We’ll sit down to eat and have another bottle of wine. Sadly, asking my mother if her and Charles fancy joining us to polish off a rib of beef isn’t really a possibility. They’ve got amazing chefs so why would they bother coming here? But I’m sure if I asked and booked it far enough ahead in the diary, they might come.
I cannot imagine choosing to eat raw prawns. Prawns and shrimp take like two seconds to cook, for goodness sake. It also sounds like Tom spends most of his Saturday in a boozy haze. His mother is probably the same – he comes by it naturally. As for all of the stuff about Charles being “the loveliest man in the world”… I’m sort of fascinated by the fact that Charles has always been so much warmer and nicer to his stepchildren than his actual children. Is it just about his hatred for Diana, and by extension, his hatred for her sons? I don’t doubt that Tom’s relationship with Charles is probably a lot better than Charles’s relationships with Harry and William. I just don’t think that makes Charles “the loveliest man in the world.” It just means that Tom is hawking a book with royal approval, and the monarchy and media aren’t going to say one word about how tacky this is.
Does he really think readers want to hear about his diet for his “gut.” Will he have a “big wedding” if he marries his girlfriend? Maybe he should ring up his father and invite him to dinner. Or his sister and her family .All t his name dropping is tedious.
Is there any more sucking up left for him to do
Appears that Tom has a real talent for boot licking.
He learned from the best. I mean, I’m sure momsy spent much of her time on her knees.
@atorontogal; ooh that’s low. But true.
A royal author in an attempt to squish the rumors about Charles sleeping with her before his wedding to Diana, said that is exactly what she did instead. As if Camilla being on her knees for that man makes what they did to Diana okay.
Oh Tom, you are so “being oily.”
Working hard for that knighthood because apparently his mother doesn’t want to give it to him ! (I’m being ironic of course because that guy doesn’t know what work is)
So glad this man likes the man who could also have been his father, since his mother seemed to think her wedding vows were optional from the beginning.
TPB doesn’t really need to work, as their ever so generous stepfather set up trust funds for his sister and him.
But this bit about taking supplements proves TPB has no idea about cooking healthily, as no one needs to take supplements when eating a balanced diet, unless one is afflicted by a metabolic disorder.
And we all know about Tampon’s reputation as father of the year…
The book licking here is outta control!
Take it easy Tom, Cam has secured the $$ years ago.
APB was fine with Cam & Chuck. Now Cams son is over the moon about Chuck. .
Goodness those people are disgusting. Mom was a side piece for decades, etc. but as long as she got the $$ = goodie.
Pound sand all of them. The “great and good” my American butt!
The BRF looks down on “the people” and declares themselves “chosen by God to rule”
Just stop it. All of it.
Charles has always loved his boots being licked. He DESPERATELY wants to be loved and adored like Diana and Harry. But he just doesn’t have a fkn clue how to be, at the most basic level, a fundamentally decent, normal human being. Royal or not. He lacks any kind of charisma, charm, wit, decency, kindness, humility, compassion, empathy or humanity
Maybe the RF really are lizards or aliens (jokes)
TPB is working overtime for his share of an inheritance he has eff all claim to 🙄
I do think there’s something to the fact that William and especially Harry are Diana’s sons that has led Charles to be closer to Camilla’s children. Tom’s declaration that Charles is the loveliest person gets undermined by the way he has treated Harry, Meghan and their children.
And Charles certainly was not a lovely man to his first wife.
Unfortunately, lots of men leave their children with their ex-wife and become a good father to their new wife’s children. Charles is no different just because he is royal. I don’t necessarily think he is acting like a father figure. He just gives them whatever they want because Camilla asks for it.
That Sister Wives dude has eleven million children, and one by one dispatched with his first three wives to devote all his time to wife #4’s existing children, and making new children with her. It’s so gross.
That and the fact that William sounds intolerable to be around. TPB sounds like he’s on his best behaviours making Charles feel good when he sees him while William probably just screams about something and goes off in a huff. I know who I’d rather be around.
Harry is a different matter and there I think it’s that he has always loved his father dearly and Charles saw way too much of Diana in him.
Tom mentioned that Camilla’s grandchildren have a much warmer nickname for Charles than William’s children do. Of course, Harry’s children don’t even know Charles.
Oh my he brags about a high security card that grants him access to the great man. Give it a rest tom
Does this guy even have a job?! TPB does really work; he leeches off his girlfriend and looks life he still gets an allowance from Mommy.
Somebody is freaking out about his loose lips on security.
Seriously. Anyone wanna off the king? Just kidnap Mr. Loose Lips Boot Licker. The security pass is in his pocket. You can find him at Fitou’s any Saturday. If you wait til he’s a bottle of wine in, he’ll happily tell you any secrets you want to know.
LOL! Seriously.
He’s also let it be known that he has two worthless, but energetic, dogs that won’t remotely defend the home, so if someone wants to get the girlfriend too, it’s open season!
So generally speaking, I think it can be easier to get along with people in your family when the baggage is very different. TPB has known Charles his entire life but overall his life has been independent of Charles. The relationship between Tom and Charles is going to be very very different than the relationship between Charles and Harry or Charles and William, for a variety of reasons.
So I can believe that Charles is perfectly lovely to TPB. Why wouldn’t he be? TPB is a man that Charles has to see mayyyyybe once a week, if that, for an hour at tea, and that’s it. TPB knows that his connection to Charles is why he’s being interviewed in newspapers and got access to the palace cooking archives etc, so he’s not going to rock the boat.
It doesn’t mean Charles is a good person or that he wasn’t a dogshit father to Harry – I just think it can be pretty typical family dynamics.
As for the rest – yeah Camilla sounds so close to her children, they have to read the newspaper to know if she’s going on a royal tour or not.
I’ll be honest. This sounds like a pretty nice Saturday (minus the prawns). Saturdays really are better than Sundays.
I’d think KCIII is a “lovely” person if he kept me out of jail and set up a trust fund for me and my kids! This is the same KCIII who didn’t want his sons anywhere near TPB for fear of the influence he might have over them with regards to drugs. Most of this has been scrubbed from the internet but, I can remember reading about it at the time. TPB may be a changed man (and good for him for cleaning himself up) but, he’s not this paragon of virtue which the current press narrative is trying to portray.
TBP may be KCIII’s godson but, no matter how hard Camilla tries to spin the narrative, neither she or her son are blood royals (and they never will be.) KCIII has two sons and five grandchildren who are blood royals and for the sake of the crown KCIII should be making more of an effort to build relationships with them. Unlike QEII, KCIII does not have one family picture of him with his sons and their children (his grandchildren.) NOT ONE! So, stop with the “KCIII is a lovely person” nonsense because the evidence proves otherwise.
Not a very nice thing to say, but I’m always struck by how much older this man looks than his biological age. He is genuinely unattractive and makes William look like a Disney prince in comparison.
He looks very unhealthy to me. That will age someone terribly.
It’s insane, he was born the same year as me, and whoa. I have no idea what does this to a person.
They try to mouth the buzzword “authenticity” – but they forget that the average king-worshipper in the UK needs a disguised, rigid figure on which to project their fantasies of grandeur, not an authentic one. A bit of old-fashioned humour might still work. For me, it’s all very wrong. Since the internet and social media, the makers of the King of London brand have run out of useful ideas. Other royal houses in Europe have managed to be more credible, but the royals in the UK have too much of everything material and too little productive spirit for the modern age. Organic vegetables are not enough.
The BRF really are a soap opera come to life, now more than ever.
The Firm used to be able to keep a lot quiet, now w/SM their awfulness comes out much more.
Chuck should have been in therapy since childhood, most of them actually.
Harry was smart and very brave to break away. Harry was also correct that William IS trapped into a life he does not want. And he is weak, he is feeding his children into the same situation. Look at George, he never looks relaxed in public events. Charlotte seems more at ease with the public events, fine let her be the future Queen if it suits her.
They are mind bogglingly wealthy. In ceremonial roles only, they have no power in Govt. at all.
If KC goes before Cam, I hope William tosses her and all her awful team OUT and banished. Very publicly.
IMO, William needs to apologize to Harry. William needs Harry more than Harry needs any of them.
And Cam and Tom are both white washing their pasts!
**Remember that Andrew Parker Bowles was also involved w/Anne for a time before he married Cam. Then, well go ahead and shag my Mrs., Charles since you are Royal. That makes it OK. What a bunch of scum.
I want to be ill over this. What a bunch of steaming crap. Chuck is dog dirt.
Charles is the man who had his mistress befriend his first wife while cheating on her the entirety of their relationship. He is the one who famously said “Whatever love means” during a televised interview next to his bride to be. He is the man who left his wife and newborn youngest son immediately after they returned home from the hospital just to play polo. He left his wife at the hospital where their oldest was there because of a serious injury to his head. He called his slender first wife fat to the point she eventually developed an eating disorder. He had his sons walk behind their dead mothers casket to protect himself from public scrutiny. He hasn’t condemned any of the racists attacks and threats directed towards his son, biracial DIL and biracial grandchildren. He took away the security of his son, biracial DIL and biracial grandson at a time when he knew that their lives were at greater risk and after he revealed their location. He took away the only safe home they had in the UK for no other reason than because he’s an a-hole. He allowed his mothers funeral to be a means to attack his youngest son and his wife. Nothing about Charles is good because the list of what is wrong with him goes beyond the absolutely shitty things he has done to his family.
Well said.
Yep, well said.
🎯
TPB is the worst kind of Englishman — obsequious and milquetoast.
He reminds me of an even less attractive version of Mr. Collins in the BBC’s “Pride & Prejudice” series.
That’s a great comparison!
These articles are hilarious because I am wondering what the book sales are looking like
“I follow up my pilates class with a bottle of wine and then down another bottle of wine at dinner.” Yeesh.
I don’t know the prawn dish he’s talking about, but there are some, like with a papaya salad or various marinades, in which the raw prawns “cook” with the acid of the fruit or sauce – kind of like seviche.
As for Charles being nice to Tom, why wouldn’t he be? Tom is no threat. In any case, who would want to face the wrath of Camilla?
It brings new light to the ‘I’ve never seen my mother drunk’ story. When you down 2 bottles of wine a day, I’m sure you don’t notice.
I just think part of Charles’ aversion to Harry, and in part William, is guilt. Of course he sees Diana in Harry, and Bill is her son, too, and I think it is guilt that makes him shove Harry away. I think he can’t bear to think of all he did and didn’t do. He doesn’t want to think about it.
Charles didn’t just leave his kids with his ex-wife, he left them with the nanny and various security guards overnight while he spent weeks with his mistress after their mother died. They lost their mother, and then lost their father, while all they had or a “family” was the household staff!!!
If he does not feel guilt, he certainly should. And setting up trust funds for the kids of his mistress is really horrible because basically that was public monies he was supposed to spend on his OWN family! And don’t tell me the money for those trust funds came from some private funds he had, or maybe it came from those suitcases full of money he accepted from the foreign visitors???