Prince Harry is ‘welcomed home’ in Lesotho, where they call him Mohale

Prince Harry absolutely left England just hours after the WellChild Awards on Monday night. He was in Lesotho by mid-morning on Tuesday, having lunch with Lesotho’s royal family and beginning a day of work and friendship in the country. He did a photocall with his dear friend Prince Seeiso, whom Harry has known since he was a teenager. They founded Sentebale together, and that charity is one of the reasons why Harry is visiting. But make no mistake, he’s also visiting because he loves the people of Lesotho and Prince Seeiso in particular. From sussex.com’s “Lesotho Welcomes Harry Home.”
Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting. This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation. The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa. His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment.
Throughout his visit, Prince Harry has witnessed firsthand the resilience and spirit of the Basotho people, reaffirming his dedication to initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting change. After his meeting with The King and Queen, he continued his engagements by meeting with the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of collaboration in charitable efforts.
Later in the day, Prince Harry had the pleasure of joining the dedicated teams of Sentebale at the Mamohato Children’s Centre. The gathering began with Basotho praise singers, and dancers followed by heartfelt remarks from Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who spoke on behalf of Sentebale, touching on its founding history and their proudest moments with the organization.
The evening highlighted Sentebale’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable children, touching the lives of nearly 80,000 children and young people every year. Their youth programs empower these individuals with a better understanding of their health, education, social rights, and opportunities for creating a livelihood, benefiting both their physical and mental health. In partnership with local and international allies, Sentebale has ensured that over 90 percent of people living with HIV in Lesotho know their status and are enrolled in treatment.
Harry is so happy to be back in Lesotho, and they are so happy he’s back. Harry has taken more tours than all of the left-behind royals combined this year. Not only that, his tours are well-received and welcomed across the board. Every single time Harry goes anywhere, people are reminded of the fact that his family was too stupid, bitter, jealous and racist to keep him in the family. Incidentally, Harry and Prince Seeiso will travel to South Africa together for a conference this week. I only just remembered yesterday that Huevo is due in South Africa in December for Earthshot. LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I love seeing Harry out and about doing what he loves to do best, Good Works. And I love that the Rota can’t criticize him on his tours without causing an international diplomatic incident. One decent person somehow shines the light on all the faults of the baddies. Shine on, Harry.
He really does shine doesn’t he. You can see the beautiful light in him and how it affects those he interacts with. That photo of him shaking hands with people in Lesotho is a testament.
He’s decent and sincere and the very antithesis of Bad Beard Bill.
I had the exact same reaction to the shaking hands picture.
Harry’s light cannot be dimmed… so like Lazy Kate would say, “so let the light shine bright”!
Harry does shine that is for sure. It’s nice that he is home with people who really love and care for him. He is with the family he chose. Family doesn’t have to be with some that you are born with family can be who treats you with love and respect and kindness and Harry has found that family in Africa.
And I just want to point out, not only is Harry there to do good, but he doesn’t expect everyone to bow and scrape and feel honored by his presence. He’s grateful and appreciative which is the polar opposite of the royals showing up expecting to be feted and celebrated for deigning to visit.
💯🎯🎉❣️
That’s exactly it.
He shines and does what all princes and kings should do. Show humility, serve, recognise, motivate, inspire hope
What do you mean? He doesn’t say, “Here’s a picture of me, rejoice!”? Now, what manner of thing is this?
He’s really incredible. He definitely seems like an extrovert – but he’s been on three continents supporting charities close to his heart and a corner stone of his legacy in nearly as many days. Truly outstanding and meaningful work.
I’m tired just thinking about it! Hahahaha
He truly is his mother’s son! Diana brought the same light to everyone she touched and everything she accomplished. She would be so proud of the man Harry’s become!
The posts on Instagram from the younger memebers of the royal family of Lesotho about hosting Harry yesterday were really striking to me; they really love that man and it’s very obvious the feeling is mutual. It’s so beautiful to see how happy he is there and i love that this trip is an opportunity to shine a light on the great work Sentabale does and the young leaders whove come through that charity and are making such a huge difference in their communities.
It was so nice to see the beginning of Harry’s relationship with Prince Seeiso on their doc. Everyone there was giving Harry hugs when they opened their charity. I can’t imagine his culture shock, considering he didn’t get this kind of love from his Windsor family. No wonder, he sees there as home.
It’s just dawned on me why the British press are so upset about all these trips. It’s because they can’t follow Harry (and Meghan) on these trips. They’re stuck in the UK with basically nothing to do or having to pretend that they’re interested in William and the rest of the Royal Family. The Royal rota were always upset when Harry went to Africa for 3-4 months every year when he was a working royal too. Anyway, this is the work Harry always wanted to do and I’m happy he gets to do it on his terms.
That’s a really good point. The exact dates for a lot of these international trips aren’t announced until right before they happen, so not enough time to get visas and book travel and not be trying to play catch up on the ground. And since Harry and Meghan are private citizens they can’t lean on the British foreign office to allow them access. They can write a dozen snarky articles around Getty photos, but they can’t set the narrative.
They can watch Willi changing a tyre!!!
They can watch his beard grow.
Happy Harry had the opportunity to return see 1st hand the impact of Sentabale and encourage future investors to join in taking this community to the next level. Harry is a legend. Being on 3 different continents in a week shows his commitment to showing up to do good.
The way some African nations bend over to appear socially accommodating to colonizers will always sadden me and break off a small piece of my African Diaspora soul.
Harry has no colonial airs and graces. He’s happiest when he’s one of the people, getting stuck in, being part of the team.
That’s really great if people want to applaud Harry for doing the bare minimum of what he should, given the history his people and culture have contributed. I said what I said, though; it always saddens me how there are African nations happy to continue smiling in the face of those who did cause historical trauma.
@imara219 — Harry’s not doing the “bare minimum”, that’s his brother’s wheelhouse. Harry’s been involved with Sentebale for over 20 years and the friendships he has developed, both working and personal, are deep and abiding. Harry didn’t cause historical trauma, and to blame him for what his ancestors did is missing the point — that Harry’s doing his damndest to right the wrongs of the past.
@Jaded Harry is doing the bare minimum as an extremely privileged white man with high levels of power and authority. I’m not saying it isn’t good, but it really is the very least someone of his level and caliber could provide. That’s basic. His older brother setting the bar in h-e-l-l doesn’t mean Harry’s actions should be exalted to high levels when he is doing precisely what he should with what he has and due to his family’s history.
I see equals, I don’t see anyone accommodating to other one. Harry and Prince Seeiso founded a charity together and has been working on it since Harry was a teenager.
Where did I imply that Prince Seeiso isn’t an equal?
@imara219, someone doesn’t “bend over” to their equal, no?
@sevenblue Prince Sessiso isn’t lesser than and bend over is an idiom about providing over praise not equality.
I see so much mutual warmth in these photos, especially in the holding image. In a meaningful sense, Prince Seeiso helped raise Prince Harry. He has watched Harry mature from an heartbroken boy into a joyful man. He helped make Harry into Mohale—a warrior. It is heartwarming to see.
Seeing mutal warmth doesn’t disprove my point nor eradicate the threads of historical trauma perpetuated by Harry and dem’s people. I said what I said in the sense of how magnanimous some African nations are regarding their past colonizers, who systematically are still causing harm. Nothing is black and white, so I’m not saying that doesn’t mean Harry isn’t a good person or Prince Seeiso is a fool. I’m just saying the causal adulation will always cause me to pause.
A question for imara219 but struggling to ‘reply’ to your comment. You say you believe Harry is doing the bare minimum .. What would you want him to do? Many of us here are seeing him genuinely loving being among the Lesotho people and having spent most of his adult life supporting this charity. What could he do to gain your respect? I am NOT trying to be difficult, I am trying to understand what – if anything – he could do as a ‘privileged white main’ to inspire you?
@Imara219
Fellow African here. I understand your point but I feel Harry is more genuine and his charity works in africa is from a good place.
African American here, and I agree wholeheartedly with Linda.
@Linda, I think Harry is genuine; for me, that doesn’t erase the harm of the trauma.
Also African and agree with you Linda. I personally can think of more things to be upset about than Harry’s work with Sentebele. There are many fat cat Africans and African leaders who are doing absolutely nothing for the poor. My sadness and anger is reserved for them! I appreciate what Harry has done in the past two decades.
This community literally fostered Harry, they helped him to grow into the man he is today. Harry’s relationship to Prince Seeiso is a personal one for all Harry hails from a colonizing family.
imara219 I am a white American so I cannot fully appreciate what it must feel like to be an African that has been colonized. But I do understand completely see where you are coming from.
Colonizers came and took their resources for their own gain while destroying the culture, religion and society that was in place. Then after destroying all they had they come in to be the white savior and give tokens of help while feeling good about themselves.
Harry on the other hand was a broken child that was disposed of in Africa . Then the people of Lesotho decided he needed love and family and that he was worthy of receiving it. Harry took their love and returned that as well as resources and money working WITH Prince Seeiso and the community and not as a white savior. It’s personal to him, both of them actually.
What the world (white people) have done to Africa is shameful but be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Harry’s help is from a good place and he just happens to be white.
We can hold so many things in our hearts at once, and if somebody tells you what hurts them or gives them pause, that is their truth. Y’all don’t need to try and argue with @Imara219. They are telling you their truth, and that’s okay.
Also, I tend to agree. I love, love, love Harry and can feel the joy radiating from these photos, but I can also understand the discomfort @Imara219 is describing. Philanthropy cannot up-end institutionalized racism and colonialism by itself. I do think that Harry’s work is an important part of the ecosystem–what they are doing has its role– and understand why he may personally choose to stay away from other types of work that builds power and attempts to dismantle some of the colonial structures/models in the region, but to be clear, that is his (white, wealthy) privilege that allows him to do so.
@nonsense precisely my thoughts. It’s just odd and off-putting for ME. Not to say that Harry is a horrible person or that his charity work is lacking; it just doesn’t erase the systematic harm that his direct ancestors started for ME. I’m sure others will feel any wide berth of emotions or have opinions on this.
So are we all accountable for the sins of our fathers? How many generations does that last for? How do we erase those sins? At what point do the sons get forgiven for the sins of their forefathers? If there is no redemption or forgiveness than where does that leave us as a world?
“Lesotho Welcomes Harry Home.”
Shots fired. He’s left that island and now he’s at his second home(Montecito the first)
Also, he cofounded Sentebale when he was 22 and it’s still going strong!
I just love watching him. Harry is chicken soup. 😁
LOL
I love that, Harry is chicken soup for the soul.
They seem to love Harry as one of their family. It’s a pity his own family cannot welcome him like that. Oh the big bald eagle is out and about today pretending he can change tyres. He’s been photographed pretending to tighten wheel nuts. He will probably say he needs another holiday excuse the school October holiday coming up. They really dropped the ball when Harry left. He appeals to everyone all over the world. But William he gives off weird vibes.
I noticed something… in the reporting in the last couple of years.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands? Greets Harry warmly and enthusiastically. (Invictus games)
Queen Mathilde of Belgium? Greets Harry warmly and enthusiastically. (UN Climate Week)
Prince Seesio and the rest of the Lesotho Royal Family? Greets Harry warmly and enthusiastically. (Lesotho visit)
So far the only royals that I’ve seen *not* greeting Harry warmly or enthusiastically, are his own blood kin.
This is true and also points to H’s projects routinely placing him among other Royal and world leaders consistently when the rest of the Windsors seem quite at a remove from the other European houses.
Well if he has a flat on the school run he will know what to do now 😂
Go on Harry!!!
As far as I’m concerned, Huevo Feo is the JD Vance of Salty Isle. Same vibe.
Lesotho welcomes him home – what a lovely sentiment. It says so much about how Harry views the country and how the country views him.
“In partnership with local and international allies, Sentebale has ensured that over 90 percent of people living with HIV in Lesotho know their status and are enrolled in treatment.”
So this is not considered to be a “huge philanthropic impact”?
Good for Harry 😍 he looks wonderful and happy to be back amongst friends he’s known for almost 20 years 😍 FREEDOM IS SWEET.
Prince Seeiso refers to Harry as his little brother … I’m glad Harry has an older brother who truly loves him — an older brother Harry can really respect.
Harry and Meghan have done more royal work in the last year than Bill and Kate have done in the last five years combined. They also have children and family obligations, yet they pull it off.
Mohale Warrior because he’s had to fight literally all his life. Being a Spare he has been treated badly by his family and very well by the Lesotho Royal Family
Does anyone think there will ever come a time when we can appreciate news about Harry with no mention of/comparison to the rest of his birth family?
Beautiful and heartwarming, with tangible benefits. Fills my heart with hope.
Prince Charles just held a big event at st James palace . Couldn’t even find 5minutes for his youngest son. That family are scum.