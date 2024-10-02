Prince Harry is ‘welcomed home’ in Lesotho, where they call him Mohale

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry absolutely left England just hours after the WellChild Awards on Monday night. He was in Lesotho by mid-morning on Tuesday, having lunch with Lesotho’s royal family and beginning a day of work and friendship in the country. He did a photocall with his dear friend Prince Seeiso, whom Harry has known since he was a teenager. They founded Sentebale together, and that charity is one of the reasons why Harry is visiting. But make no mistake, he’s also visiting because he loves the people of Lesotho and Prince Seeiso in particular. From sussex.com’s “Lesotho Welcomes Harry Home.”

Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting. This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation. The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa. His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment. Throughout his visit, Prince Harry has witnessed firsthand the resilience and spirit of the Basotho people, reaffirming his dedication to initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting change. After his meeting with The King and Queen, he continued his engagements by meeting with the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of collaboration in charitable efforts. Later in the day, Prince Harry had the pleasure of joining the dedicated teams of Sentebale at the Mamohato Children’s Centre. The gathering began with Basotho praise singers, and dancers followed by heartfelt remarks from Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who spoke on behalf of Sentebale, touching on its founding history and their proudest moments with the organization. The evening highlighted Sentebale’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable children, touching the lives of nearly 80,000 children and young people every year. Their youth programs empower these individuals with a better understanding of their health, education, social rights, and opportunities for creating a livelihood, benefiting both their physical and mental health. In partnership with local and international allies, Sentebale has ensured that over 90 percent of people living with HIV in Lesotho know their status and are enrolled in treatment.

Harry is so happy to be back in Lesotho, and they are so happy he’s back. Harry has taken more tours than all of the left-behind royals combined this year. Not only that, his tours are well-received and welcomed across the board. Every single time Harry goes anywhere, people are reminded of the fact that his family was too stupid, bitter, jealous and racist to keep him in the family. Incidentally, Harry and Prince Seeiso will travel to South Africa together for a conference this week. I only just remembered yesterday that Huevo is due in South Africa in December for Earthshot. LMAO.

