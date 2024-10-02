Zendaya wore a bubble skirt & a terrible blazer to the PFW Louis Vuitton show

I still say that it was a bad idea for Zendaya to sign on to a brand ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. She is THE fashionista of the moment and every atelier wants to dress her. The only positive thing I’ll say is that her LV contract must be non-exclusive, because it does not seem like she has to wear LV exclusively on every red carpet. LV wants Zendaya’s fashion clout though, they want her at every show, they want her to bring all of the cameras and attention. So here we are – Zendaya attended the LV Spring show this week in Paris.
Vogue describes her look as “reminiscent of the suiting silhouettes that dominated the 1980s, notably in cult-classic films like Working Girl.” How dare you, Vogue!! This is not Working Girl-inspired in the least. It IS ‘80s inspired though, and I mean that in the most derogatory way possible. I’m not anti-bubble skirt, but the blazer is killing me.
Cate Blanchett also went to the LV show. Those pants are objectively hilarious. Cate’s bob is lethal these days.
Alicia Vikander is still a brand-ambassador for LV, I believe. The way they styled her should tell you everything you need to know about LV.
Chloe Moretz arguably got the best look. She’s giving Florence Pugh vibes here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s like all the biggest fashion houses have no idea what to do these days, and can be talked into anything, lol.
I like Cate Blanchett’s look.
You need to show how her looks were presented on the runway. Law Roach’s talents saved her.
that skirt is so much better on the runway, they styled it on Zendaya to look like diapers
My hatred for LV burns eternal. Why would you do this to ZENDAYA?! That bubble skirt looks like the worst case scenario of accidentally walking out of the bathroom with your skirt tucked into your tights.
I will say that I am anti-bubble skirt. They are ridiculous and look good on no one.
I too am anti-bubble skirt. I generally don’t like them. Some people can kind of make it work but I just personally don’t like them at all.
Sweetie, I was in my 20s in the 80s, and that getup would have been considered hideous even then. (Why is it all rucked up at the center like that? She doesn’t look comfortable.)
This is an abomination. All those resources, yet no one had the courage to stand up and say “The Empress’s clothes are hideous.”
Zendaya needed a micro mini with that blazer if it were to be a true homage to the 80’s. Her legs are amazing so I understand it, but the bubble is too much volume IMO.
Yes, exactly. I wore jackets like that and had my hair short with the sweep in front. The other thing that would make it true 80’s is a pair a gigantic statement earrings. I had so many different ones – and they were a kind of hair substitute to fill in the space between the ears and shoulders.
I still have the majority of my giant 80s earrings. Yes, I wore the short hair with the swoop. My 20 something daughter claimed the majority of the clothes I kept from that Era. Apparently, they are vintage and cool. Who knew. I love the blazer, hate the skirt. Why not a sequined micro mini? Did anyone else mix punk with Dynasty style?
Bad look, bad styling (sorry, Law), bad idea.
And it seems Z didn’t really feel comfortable wearing that blazer.
The others, minus CGM, are as awful.
No idea why LV thought it would be a good idea to add badly designed fashion without a concept to their awful bags.
I have an honest question with no means to disrespect Alicia Vikander, but Is it just me or does her face looks way different from 2019? I don’t think it plastic surgery and it’s not from weight gain. I wonder is it just from aging. I’m just curious because lately I don’t recognize her until I see the name above her photo.
Is the blazer bigger on one side? The sleeves & shoulders look different
Did Law Roach approve that look? It’s giving Melanie Griffith Working Girl. But not in a fun retro way. More in a Halloween IDGAF way.
Zendaya looks gorgeous no matter what. I don’t even mind that outfit. I just enjoy admiring her otherworldly, elegant beauty.
Agreed – i’ve said it before she’d make a potato sack look haute couture. I do believe there is no one else who could pull off this outfit – but Zendaya can – so cheers to her!
I actually like how “fashion” Z’s look is. She is pulling it off. The rest of the looks are a disaster. What is even going on with Cate’s pants and that horrible skirt Alicia is wearing?!
To me, the skirt looks so cute, but it might be because of Zendaya. Blazer is tragic even on Zendaya.
Alicia Vikander’s outfit is an abomination. I hate everything about it. The top and belt look like something from a sci fi movie where everyone has to wear the same uniform or something. And the skirt, ugh. The sheer “here are my undies!” thing needs to be over yesterday. I think I have seen it work and look nice maybe once, when Anya Taylor Joy wore it as part of a ballerina-esque ensemble. AV is such a beautiful woman and has a dignity about her and they ruined it.
I like Zendaya’s outfit. It’s like Lacroix for the 2020’s. Everything doesn’t have to be basic or plain lines. I don’t like Cate Blanchett’s pants because the bow belt hits her in a bad spot . The sweatshirt and the sheer skirt is just lazy. Chloe Grace Moretz outfit is cute.
I wore a lavender bubble skirt bridesmaid’s dress in 1985 and I still haven’t recovered
I think the look/styling/lines are 🔥🔥🔥 especially how her hair color brings you back to the skirt…the severe lines of the blazer against the whimsical bubble skirt is ❤️…and she’s GOT LEGS…& KNOWS HOW TO USE THEM!
I’ll sit here beside you — I think the look is fantastic and FASHUN! I would wear the hell out of that jacket if I could think of a single Western Colorado event it would be appropriate for.
Viklander looks tragic
Kate B can wear anything — I don’t hate the pants, I think maybe it’s just too low on the one side?
Chloe’s look is basic.
Nope to everything except Zendaya’s gorgeous legs. Real question how does LV stay in business? Their clothes are often hideous.
It’s giving fashion to me too. I could not pull that off.
LV isnt responsible for Zendaya’s tragic hair color
Cate’s pants remind me of back when I was in high school and got my period unexpectedly and ended up wearing a jacket tied around my waist for the rest of the day.
I saw many of the attendees earlier and everyone got hideous looks. I actually think Alicia Vikander’s is the best because she at least got a cute sweatshirt?
Had they done a black mini or red pencil, it would’ve worked. The oversized blazer is very 80s. The skirt just doesn’t match it at all to me, not in color or tone, and Zendaya’s expression tells me she wasn’t feeling it. Bubble skirts are a red carpet look because they have drama that works there and not many other places, but it’s not coming together for me.
Chloe definitely got the best wearable look. Cate is elevating hers.
I like the blazer and the bubble skirt would be cute if it didn’t ride up in the middle, but I hate them together. The black, white, and red create a nice look, and then they throw in this – is it beige? tan? skirt and it just looks dirty.
Cate Blanchett looks good, but everybody else is a hard no. Especially Alicia Vikander. OMG, they did her so dirty.