Zendaya wore a bubble skirt & a terrible blazer to the PFW Louis Vuitton show

I still say that it was a bad idea for Zendaya to sign on to a brand ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. She is THE fashionista of the moment and every atelier wants to dress her. The only positive thing I’ll say is that her LV contract must be non-exclusive, because it does not seem like she has to wear LV exclusively on every red carpet. LV wants Zendaya’s fashion clout though, they want her at every show, they want her to bring all of the cameras and attention. So here we are – Zendaya attended the LV Spring show this week in Paris.

Vogue describes her look as “reminiscent of the suiting silhouettes that dominated the 1980s, notably in cult-classic films like Working Girl.” How dare you, Vogue!! This is not Working Girl-inspired in the least. It IS ‘80s inspired though, and I mean that in the most derogatory way possible. I’m not anti-bubble skirt, but the blazer is killing me.

Cate Blanchett also went to the LV show. Those pants are objectively hilarious. Cate’s bob is lethal these days.

Alicia Vikander is still a brand-ambassador for LV, I believe. The way they styled her should tell you everything you need to know about LV.

Chloe Moretz arguably got the best look. She’s giving Florence Pugh vibes here.





