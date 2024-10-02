Lawyers announce more than 100 planned lawsuits against Sean Combs

Sean Combs has been denied bail twice, mostly because the court feels like Combs will tamper with witnesses. So Combs is still in custody and being detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest two weeks ago. Reportedly, Combs was placed on suicide watch soon after he was taken into custody. But now law enforcement sources tell People Magazine that Combs is out of suicide watch and that his family has visited him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is no longer on suicide watch and has been visited by his family while awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, sources tell PEOPLE. A law enforcement source says the 54-year-old music mogul — who has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution following his Sept. 16 arrest — is no longer on suicide watch. A source also says Combs has visited with family while at the detention facility, where he is currently in custody before his court appearance in early October. “He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs tells PEOPLE. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.” Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that Combs had been placed on suicide watch for preventative measures following his arrest, given that he was in shock and his mental state was unclear. At the time, it was not known if he was suicidal or how long he was on suicide watch. On Sept. 24, sources also said that Combs and disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are in custody in the same area of the Brooklyn detention facility, which houses 1,600 inmates. The facility, as previously reported, is known for being dangerous and understaffed.

I don’t really have any thoughts on all of this? Like, I never believed he was suicidal but I thought maybe he was in danger from other prisoners/detainees. But if he’s mingling with the detention center’s general population, I guess not. As for his “focus,” his lawyer told TMZ a few days ago that Combs will never accept a plea deal. Good news, because I don’t think the feds have offered one. Speaking of, on Tuesday, this happened:

A team of lawyers announced Tuesday that it would be filing more than 100 sexual assault lawsuits against Sean Combs, a massive legal action that appears to have few if any precedents in the #MeToo era. The lawsuits would exponentially increase the number of sexual abuse accusations against the embattled music producer, commonly known by his stage name Diddy. “The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” said Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys, at a Houston press conference. “The wall of silence has now been broken.” One of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously represented hundreds of victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America, called the forthcoming filings “unprecedented in scope” in an interview with The Washington Post. Van Arsdale said Combs’s alleged victims include an equal amount of men and women, who ranged in age from 9 to 38 at the time of the attacks. The alleged assaults span a 20-year period in the 2000s and 2010s, when Combs was at the height of his celebrity. He said 120 individual lawsuits will be filed in New York, Los Angeles and Miami in coming weeks.

These are lawsuits, not criminal charges, although I hope these victims are also speaking to the feds. This really is starting to sound like a Jeffrey Epstein-level web of abuse, rape and criminal conspiracy. The youngest victim was 9 years old?? Jesus H.