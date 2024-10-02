Lawyers announce more than 100 planned lawsuits against Sean Combs

Sean Combs has been denied bail twice, mostly because the court feels like Combs will tamper with witnesses. So Combs is still in custody and being detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest two weeks ago. Reportedly, Combs was placed on suicide watch soon after he was taken into custody. But now law enforcement sources tell People Magazine that Combs is out of suicide watch and that his family has visited him.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is no longer on suicide watch and has been visited by his family while awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, sources tell PEOPLE. A law enforcement source says the 54-year-old music mogul — who has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution following his Sept. 16 arrest — is no longer on suicide watch.
A source also says Combs has visited with family while at the detention facility, where he is currently in custody before his court appearance in early October.
“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs tells PEOPLE. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”
Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that Combs had been placed on suicide watch for preventative measures following his arrest, given that he was in shock and his mental state was unclear. At the time, it was not known if he was suicidal or how long he was on suicide watch.
On Sept. 24, sources also said that Combs and disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are in custody in the same area of the Brooklyn detention facility, which houses 1,600 inmates. The facility, as previously reported, is known for being dangerous and understaffed.
I don’t really have any thoughts on all of this? Like, I never believed he was suicidal but I thought maybe he was in danger from other prisoners/detainees. But if he’s mingling with the detention center’s general population, I guess not. As for his “focus,” his lawyer told TMZ a few days ago that Combs will never accept a plea deal. Good news, because I don’t think the feds have offered one. Speaking of, on Tuesday, this happened:
A team of lawyers announced Tuesday that it would be filing more than 100 sexual assault lawsuits against Sean Combs, a massive legal action that appears to have few if any precedents in the #MeToo era. The lawsuits would exponentially increase the number of sexual abuse accusations against the embattled music producer, commonly known by his stage name Diddy.
“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” said Tony Buzbee, one of the lead attorneys, at a Houston press conference. “The wall of silence has now been broken.”
One of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously represented hundreds of victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America, called the forthcoming filings “unprecedented in scope” in an interview with The Washington Post.
Van Arsdale said Combs’s alleged victims include an equal amount of men and women, who ranged in age from 9 to 38 at the time of the attacks. The alleged assaults span a 20-year period in the 2000s and 2010s, when Combs was at the height of his celebrity. He said 120 individual lawsuits will be filed in New York, Los Angeles and Miami in coming weeks.
These are lawsuits, not criminal charges, although I hope these victims are also speaking to the feds. This really is starting to sound like a Jeffrey Epstein-level web of abuse, rape and criminal conspiracy. The youngest victim was 9 years old?? Jesus H.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I hope some of the people who enabled this also end up in prison.
Totally
Totally agree. There are more that need to go to prison. The ick factor was very bad from the start of this but it is getting so much worse and includes abuse of a 9 year old. It’s just…. it’s just so I can’t even find a word that would describe how bad this all is.
I absolutely hope so
It’s just like Weinstein. Everyone knew and either kept their mouths shut or kept distance. We need co-conspirator charges to put everyone on notice that this sh*t needs to stop.
It’s already so bad but, 9? WTF 🤬
I have a terrible terrible sick feeling for all of this. I read some of the indictment and I regret it. I truly believe there are so many huge names involved for years. And the entertainment industry sat by. And apparently partook. Katt Williams called it. My only take is that he’s either a witness or someone spilled to him. How could this be allowed to be an open secret ffs?!!! They stood by and allowed children to be destroyed. I don’t think Diddy will be around much longer.
The police got some of the videos. Imagine all the dirt and blackmail he had on other rich, famous people. He has been in the industry so long, probably got blackmail material on some of them even before they got big.
He is such a dirt bag I can’t with him. but seriously, how did they hush this up until now, that’s what I wonder….like there are 100% powerful people involved, which is why people are getting so squarely about this (cough cough Ashton Kutcher).
I also had a BONKERS realization yesterday. I got an invitation to one of his white parties! A friend of a friend invited me and a group of young 20 something girlfriends when we were at a phish show in new jersey (don’t judge me it was a long time ago). It all makes sense now, why we were invited. So they could drug us and rape us. We didn’t go though, it didn’t fit into our schedule thank god.
I hope the victims get true justice; I mean drugging and raping adult women is awful, but to trick literal children into thinking they could get a record deal but instead drugging, raping, discarding then gaslighting them? Oh there is a special place in hell for people like that best believe. I hope the people who enabled him or even stood by silently get some type of comeuppance too. Because it takes a whole culture to cover something up of this magnitude, and yeah diddy is a pos but he didn’t do this completely alone in a vacuum either. He should go to the super max, he probably ruined so many entire lives, it makes my stomach turn. I don’t know how people can do things like this I would literally rather die by my own hand than do that to a kid.
I hope he rots in hell and everyone who participated in these abuse parties gets named and punished just like him. With these many victims, there is no way he was the only one just like Epstein. Civil lawsuits mean he is gonna lose all his money to settlements, so less money for his expensive lawyers.
He’s fine in there. He’ll probably thrive in the clink among the other criminals.
May he rot in jail
I hate that any of these awful things happened to his victims and I happy is the wrong word but I am relieved that justice is finally in motion. They also have to act on all those who enabled him and were party to his crimes and their cover up.
We’re having similar conversations here in the UK since people started accusing Mohamed Al-Fayed of rape and abuse. He’s dead so won’t be held accountable but many, many others were involved and are still here.
I read one of the stories of Mohammed Fayeds victims. She said she stayed quiet because his head of security threatened her life and her family’s lives. Yikes! I didn’t know he was a billionaire and owned Harrods.
To the employees of People Magazine, wtf is this: No longer on suicide watch? Family visit? Focused and strong? “The facility, as previously reported, is known for being dangerous and understaffed.” Himpathy much???!
I was expecting more, but the sheer volume of lawsuits, the fact that literal children were abused and not all victims were women surprised me. We all have seen what happens to victims when mega-abusers get tried in court: I wish them lots of strength and courage and hope they are surrounded by love and have strong support. I want him, and predators like him brought to justice.
They better never let him out. May be die in there (after living a looooong life in there)
I’m thinking the suicide watch is the set up for when he somehow stops breathing permanently in jail. I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist, but this whole ordeal is ripe for that type of ending. I have a feeling there are people with untold amounts of money who don’t want to be exposed. How much do you think it might take to bribe a guard to look the other way? Idk I believe he may be going the way of Epstein and I’m kind of ambivalent about it, I hope he’s singing a lot about all of the other predators before it happens. May his god have mercy on his soul – or not timshel
LE better not screw this up!
Prison.
Name and prosecute all involved.
I wonder why it is relatively quiet.
Normally there would be other celebrities speaking out, you’d read rumours.
But with him? Nothing.
Sometimes the silence is actually louder, you can feel it
When I watched this live yesterday, I was sickened. A nine-year-old? A pregnant woman? My heart goes out to the victims! Diddy never should be released, ever! He is R Kelly on steroids!
They also said there were some names and people who stood by and did nothing that would shock us. I want to know who these sick individuals are that did nothing! I have speculated about who those names could be; however, those names need to be released.
I hope all of his victims have strong mental health supports around them — I have a feeling some real names are going to fall — but we thought that about Epstein and his convenient suicide ended further discussion.
On that note, I hope Beiber has someone looking out for him too, his MH has been fragile and heaven knows what he was exposed to as a kid.
Diddy has always had one of those faces where you knew he was an asshole (RAF, if you will), but the sheer level of evil villainy, and the cone of silence around it, is enraging. May he burn.
Who were the other abusers? Enablers? It wasn’t just Sean. Let’s shine a light and watch the roaches scatter.
Exactly! Let him and those who joined him all be held to account! Why are we not hearing about other people involved?
I can’t bring myself to read many details, but I hope he is never free to hurt people again. And anyone who participated or enabled this goes down with him.
9 years old???? I don’t believe there are a lot of souls who go to hell if there is a hell but he will be one of them.
Start charging everyone and Name them publicly.
Break this all wide open and force the spotlight on all of them.
The details are sickening. 9 y/o. FGS!
Decades of this has been covered up.
I also cannot stomach that Kanye West is using this to direct attention to himself, like “I’M A VICTIM OVER HERE!”
For sure industry executives are involved. Large entertainment companies have been identified. I wonder about safety for the survivors. I wonder who will escape being named. I hope better days are ahead for those victimized.
Burn it all down. Let’s get all the abusers and enablers out of the shadows and file criminal charges and civil suits.