Christian Siriano doesn’t like to dress Real Housewives because ‘they don’t pay’

I feel such pride in Christian Siriano whenever I see him on an E! Red Carpet show or talking about who he dressed for various awards shows. I remember when he was the chaotic sprite on Project Runway, and he’s absolutely the biggest success story to come out of PR. His NYFW shows are major and he really is dressing major stars at every awards show nowadays. That being said, he’s not judgy – he dresses all body types, all ages, all types of celebrities, and he does have a high-low thing going on. Siriano appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week and he was asked who he would never dress. His answer surprised me!

Christian Siriano made an appearance on “WWHL” on Monday — and threw some shade at the “Real Housewives.” When host Andy Cohen asked the 38-year-old designer whether he’s ever dressed one of the ‘wives, Siriano quipped, “I mean, ever? Maybe. But listen, they’re not on my list because, one, they don’t pay.”

When the studio audience responded with shock, he fired back, “They don’t!”

However, Siriano — who won the Bravo-backed series “Project Runway” in 2008 and replaced Tim Gunn as mentor in 2019 — did shout out one newbie who has been a longtime client.

“But my newest ‘Housewife,’ Bronwyn [Newport], is like my No. 1 customer,” he said of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, who joined the show this year.

“[She] has been shopping for years and spends real money and not ‘The Real Housewives’ money. I mean, I make her literally couture. All her confessionals are Siriano pieces,” he said of the fashionista, who has already made a huge impact in just two episodes of the show.

When asked by “WWHL” callers whether Siriano has something “special” planned with Vice President Harris for the campaign trail, the designer played coy. “We will see. You never know,” he said.