Christian Siriano doesn’t like to dress Real Housewives because ‘they don’t pay’

I feel such pride in Christian Siriano whenever I see him on an E! Red Carpet show or talking about who he dressed for various awards shows. I remember when he was the chaotic sprite on Project Runway, and he’s absolutely the biggest success story to come out of PR. His NYFW shows are major and he really is dressing major stars at every awards show nowadays. That being said, he’s not judgy – he dresses all body types, all ages, all types of celebrities, and he does have a high-low thing going on. Siriano appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week and he was asked who he would never dress. His answer surprised me!
Christian Siriano made an appearance on “WWHL” on Monday — and threw some shade at the “Real Housewives.” When host Andy Cohen asked the 38-year-old designer whether he’s ever dressed one of the ‘wives, Siriano quipped, “I mean, ever? Maybe. But listen, they’re not on my list because, one, they don’t pay.”
When the studio audience responded with shock, he fired back, “They don’t!”
However, Siriano — who won the Bravo-backed series “Project Runway” in 2008 and replaced Tim Gunn as mentor in 2019 — did shout out one newbie who has been a longtime client.
“But my newest ‘Housewife,’ Bronwyn [Newport], is like my No. 1 customer,” he said of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, who joined the show this year.
“[She] has been shopping for years and spends real money and not ‘The Real Housewives’ money. I mean, I make her literally couture. All her confessionals are Siriano pieces,” he said of the fashionista, who has already made a huge impact in just two episodes of the show.
When asked by “WWHL” callers whether Siriano has something “special” planned with Vice President Harris for the campaign trail, the designer played coy. “We will see. You never know,” he said.
I wonder if it’s true that Real Housewives rarely, if ever, pay? They probably expect everything to be comped, or they’re just bad customers overall. I mean, Siriano is making couture for Lily Gladstone and Emmy winners like Jean Smart and Liza Cólon-Zayas, why would he mess around with RHONJ?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Getty.
This is funny because my friend was a personal shopper at Bloomingdale’s (years ago) and she said the Real Housewives of NY would return dresses all the time…and then she would see them wearing it on the show!
This!
Sonja flaunted/bragged about doing that ALL the time! Multiple times she’d be getting ready, or would be out with another castmember – and they’d point out or offer to take off the tag for her.
Nope.
Turned them down everytime and would explain that she was planning on returning it later lol
And it would be remiss of me to not at least mention Luann and Jovonigate…
Serious question: When they are returned they are not dry cleaned as the tag is still on? I cant imagine attending a smokey and musty party and returning it without a wash!
Designer Siriano said “Pay me honey!” 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
I thought only A listers get free couture and stuff. Who do these women think they are? Did they even reimburse Siriano for fabrics and supplies? I would be so embarrassed if I were any of those dead-beat women. The audacity.
I’ll never forget Leslie Jones being honest and vulnerable about not finding anyone to dress her for the red carpet (Ghostbusters, I think) on Twitter. She was so hurt. Siriano turned into Hermione in Potions Class. He replied with the hand up jumping out of his seat emoji telling her he’d love to dress her. They both posted updates until her carpet debut. She looked beautiful and you could tell she felt that way too. He’s good in my book!
Yes I was just going to post this I loved it when he did that and she looked awesome! He knows how to dress bigger bodies!
A quote from him: “It shouldn’t be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they’re not sample size,” he wrote. “Congrats aren’t in order, a change is.”
That Christian Sirano quote is a thing of beauty
Do celebrities usually pay for major red carpet looks? Like even for A listers….if Angelina wears Siriano to the Oscars as a (presumed) nominee, would she pay? Does it depend on the designer and the dress?
That was just a random question, I don’t think the Real Housewives are in the same category as a major actor/actress nominated for an Oscar, lol. But this also sounds like they dont just want freebies for the premiere or something, but they want freebies for the show and the like.
Anyway, I saw the headline and thought “good, get your money.”
Oscars give you great exposure as a designer. Real Housewives maybe not so much?
Typically the couture pieces that get worn to awards shows are on loan – along with the jewelry they go back to the design house the next day. Occasionally a celebrity will either buy their gown or the designer might gift it to them.
I think CS is talking about slightly less prestigious events and probably not couture.
In my experience the worst clients has always been celebrities … they always want everything for free. I get it if you are Zendaya or someone of her celebrity stature because of publicity which can transform into dollars but the housewives? lol, no.
Have a friend in NYC who owns a popular restaurant too… C and D list celebs are the worst, always want to eat for free too and are so nasty and demanding with the wait staff and hardly tip we when you comp them the food…. Yes , these includes the housewives.
I also have experience with lots of fashion designers out there … I work in fashion too… most are not nice and toxic, so don’t be fool by fake nice personalities … believe me , most are toxic and mean.
Law Roach had a real problem getting designers to work with Zendaya and now they all want her but Law&Zendaya remember when they didn’t!
Real Housewives.
Just like Kate and CarolE.
Who knew?
Years ago, back when our small city still had a real department store, ladies would buy a one time wear dress and return it the next day for a refund. It got to the point that the store gave out a gift certificate instead, towards a future purchase. This is an old, old scam and I’m surprised it’s still around.
Because this has long been a problem, In my city there is a boutique that is absolutely final sale. They are known for this, there are several signs. One time a customer even made the news because she couldn’t do a return and brought it to the media! But the report was fair and the manager was firm.
Kids used to do this with prom dresses to the point that a big “THIS TAG MUST BE ATTACHED TO THIS DRESS IN ORDER TO BE RETURNED” was hanging off the front of the dress near the navel. No, tucking the tag into the back of the dress.
Then they went to No Returns for formal dresses. If you tried it on and bought it, you had to keep it.
I’ve been following CS since his “fierce” days on Project Runway. His incredible talent was evident even then, he was fun to watch, and he’s a Maryland boy (which immediately had me rooting for him)! I’m so happy for him & his success.
I think because of entitlement, and because they are less rich than they want us to think.
I think it also speaks to our consumption culture where you can’t be seen in the same outfit twice so they always have to show up in new looks that they feel they are entitled to/can’t afford.
I think this too. The OG, from the original RH Orange County, had money, and they showed the differences in lifestyle with ones that weren’t well off, Lauri Peterson and the one with Slade. And they weren’t in glamorous jobs, they did real estate, insurance, Jill Zarin’s husband owned a textile company, though influencer also wasn’t a career back then, lol!
But too many seemed to be either living over their means, or on the precipice, to try and keep up based on the number of bankruptcies or fraud cases amongst the housewives. They may have been comfortably upper middle class, even upper class, but got in trouble faking it in an effort to either look super wealthy or trying to keep up with the genuinely rich ones.
Christian has said before he may have to get out of the red carpet business because of lack of payment, so I think in general he wants / needs to be paid for his work.
I mean there’s nothing wrong.
He is an artist and needs money to keep going.
Also suppliers and employees can’t survive on “exposure”.
Is this why fashion houses started hiring A-list celebrities to be their ‘ambassadors’? So they could have control over what clothes a star wore for free smart marketing.
I adore him. That is all.
Except for some of the NJ housewives visited my place of work last year for promotional purposes. I called out that day.
Those ladies arent as rich as they pretend,I think the few like Kathy Hilton are the ones with real wealth.
Yup. I think Jill Zarin had $$ as their textile business was doing great long before RH, same with Vicki, it amazes me how much money can be made selling insurance! Heather because her husband makes bank as a plastic surgeon. But a lot of grifters in the group too!
His clothes are always so beautiful — it’s as if he actually loves women (some designers seem to hate us).
I love his embrace of designing for all sizes.
Good for Christian Siriano for calling them out. Exposure does not pay the bills. Or business owners just end up with more influencers wanting the same free stuff. It’s comical.