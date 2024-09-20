Sean Combs has been placed on suicide watch after he was denied bail twice

I’ll fully admit it, more than five years later: I do not believe that Jeffrey Epstein died in the way they say he did. There are just way too many coincidences and weird details. The cover story of “the guards weren’t paying attention and he hanged himself while he was on suicide watch” made zero sense. It also made zero sense in the context of… this all went down during the Trump administration, and several high-profile administration figures (including the then-Attorney General) visited Epstein before his death. Epstein and Donald Trump’s connections go way back, for decades. I bring all of this up because now people are saying that Sean Combs is about to get “Epsteined” in jail. Combs has twice been denied bail, so he’s sitting in a Brooklyn detention center/jail. Now they’ve put him on suicide watch too.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed on suicide watch inside the Brooklyn jail where he awaits trial for his alleged sex crimes as the 54-year-old’s mental state is unclear, according to a report. The rapper being added to the watch is a “preventative measure” days after he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, sources told People. Officials ruled the 54-year-old is shocked and his mental state is unclear, the outlet reported. Inmates are placed on suicide watch as part of “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation,” according to the US Department of Justice National Institute of Correction. It was not revealed how long Combs has been or will remain under suicide watch, or if he is suicidal. News of Combs’ mental state comes days after federal agents arrested him at the Park Hyatt New York on Monday night. Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail and house detention by Manhattan federal Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky.

I don’t doubt that Sean Combs has made some powerful friends and some powerful enemies over the years. Was his trafficking operation anywhere near Epstein-level? I’m really asking. I’m sort of comparing-and-contrasting quietly… the thing with Epstein is that he held so much blackmail material on really powerful political figures and titans of business. Meanwhile, Combs probably holds blackmail material on artists and music industry people. So… I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t think the “he’s going to get Epsteined” fear is unfounded.