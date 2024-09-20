Sean Combs has been placed on suicide watch after he was denied bail twice

I’ll fully admit it, more than five years later: I do not believe that Jeffrey Epstein died in the way they say he did. There are just way too many coincidences and weird details. The cover story of “the guards weren’t paying attention and he hanged himself while he was on suicide watch” made zero sense. It also made zero sense in the context of… this all went down during the Trump administration, and several high-profile administration figures (including the then-Attorney General) visited Epstein before his death. Epstein and Donald Trump’s connections go way back, for decades. I bring all of this up because now people are saying that Sean Combs is about to get “Epsteined” in jail. Combs has twice been denied bail, so he’s sitting in a Brooklyn detention center/jail. Now they’ve put him on suicide watch too.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed on suicide watch inside the Brooklyn jail where he awaits trial for his alleged sex crimes as the 54-year-old’s mental state is unclear, according to a report. The rapper being added to the watch is a “preventative measure” days after he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, sources told People.
Officials ruled the 54-year-old is shocked and his mental state is unclear, the outlet reported.
Inmates are placed on suicide watch as part of “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation,” according to the US Department of Justice National Institute of Correction. It was not revealed how long Combs has been or will remain under suicide watch, or if he is suicidal.
News of Combs’ mental state comes days after federal agents arrested him at the Park Hyatt New York on Monday night. Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail and house detention by Manhattan federal Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky.
[From The NY Post]
I don’t doubt that Sean Combs has made some powerful friends and some powerful enemies over the years. Was his trafficking operation anywhere near Epstein-level? I’m really asking. I’m sort of comparing-and-contrasting quietly… the thing with Epstein is that he held so much blackmail material on really powerful political figures and titans of business. Meanwhile, Combs probably holds blackmail material on artists and music industry people. So… I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t think the “he’s going to get Epsteined” fear is unfounded.
It sounds like where he is being held is not maximum security ‘center/jail’ hardly sounds like Rikers island, I wonder how long it will take to get to trial.
It’s the same jail Epstein died in. I don’t think pre-trial facilities have supermax. It actually is like Riker’s in that it’s a pre-trial facility
No, it isn’t. The Bureau of Prisons closed the jail where Epstein died.
He won’t get killed. When he feels the walls closing in, he’ll do it himself to avoid prison.
There is this misconception that vigilante justice happens in jail. Jail is filled with others looking to get a hookup (Sean has much more money than any of them), rapists, criminals, pimps, sex traffickers. The men in the don’t care that Diddy raped women. There is no “let’s get the rapist”.
Pedo’s have a target – but that’s for little kids.
This fantasy is for the outsiders. In jail, people will be smuggling him things in, giving him their “good” food etc etc
I don’t think anyone is thinking about vigilante justice. They are thinking of people being paid (most likely guards) off to kill him by a powerful person he could snitch on.
Diddy could commit “sucide” the same way Epstein supposedly did.
Diddy had a massive organization tapes of all manor of famous people in compromising positions.
People are terrified Diddy might name names.
Also Diddy is a facilitator there are more powerful people at the head of this thing. That’s why Diddy enjoyed so much protection for so long.
Yeah Diddy could easily be killed in jail
I don’t know. Epstein had major leaders royals public figures he could tattle on. I have a feeling that Sean Combs has celebrities he can tattle on (trump and elon musk might be the biggest fish). He might off himself, but I don’t think that he’ll be “sui—ded” like Epstein. He might figure he’s done his “living large” and its time to peace out. My heart breaks for his youngest children, especially his daughters with Kim Porter. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, esp. after losing their mother.
I really want him to go to trial and be forced to look every victim in the eye as they take the stand to testify against him. Epstein’s victims were robbed of their right to tell their story in court.
These shitbags are always *shocked* when their time is up. He got away with the abuse and degradation for decades and had no reason to think he couldn’t continue to get away with it. And that’s why so f*cking satisfying watching these powerful men go down.
Cassie is one brave woman.
Sounds like he’s getting everything he deserves.
Suicide watch didn’t work out for Jeffrey Epstein. But I doubt Diddy will be getting a jail house visit from the Attorney General like Epstein did.
The Bill Barr visit was sketchy AF, especially considering his father’s history with Epstein. I actually believe that Epstein died by suicide. Suicides are not uncommon in that facility & high profile people are put in the Secure Housing Unit, which is uniquely stressful even when you haven’t (perhaps) been threatened by the AG.
But yeah, I’d be surprised if Diddy was suicidal. If I had to guess, he still thinks he’ll get out of this.
He’s also going through withdrawal. They say he’s an addict.
I have no doubt there are many that want him dead and not talking but the Feds got the video tapes of all the freak offs. There is definitely some mad negotiations going on right now from public figures desperate to keep those hidden.
There was some sort of a retired jail administrator on MSNBC yesterday. He said that Diddy was in a special segregated area for high profile people, that he would be in his cell 23 hours a day, that he could have 3 showers a week, and that when he meets with his lawyers or goes to court it is with handcuffs attached to a belly chain and his feet in chains or leg irons also. It does sound like it would be a severe shock to anyone, but especially someone as privileged as he has been. I can’t find my pity. I’ll save that for his victims.
@Giddy, Exactly! I will save my pitty for the victims too!
I still want to know if he did something to Kim Porter.
Like Kaiser stated, Diddy has blackmail material on powerful industry executives. I think he’ll squeal as much as he can to get a deal. I don’t think he’s suicidal. He’s in a severe period adjustment where he’s not in palatial residences calling the shots. He’s behind bars, in shackles. I think he’s in potential danger if he does have damaging materials on others (e.g. Clive Davis, who killed Tupac and Biggie, etc.). So he should get 24-hour round a clock security. Like I said before, there needs to be accountability and justice for the victims. Bring the whole industry down.
Since his arrest there has been a series of sudden ‘resignations’ from music executives across several labels – the music companies are cleaning house before names are made public.
I was saying to my husband the other day that he’ll either get “Epsteined” if bail is denied, or he’ll pull a “Polanski” and flee the country to somewhere he couldn’t be extradited if he was granted bail. Guess we now know which one it’ll be…
oh 100% my guess he would buy citizenship into somewhere like Vietnam or Saudi Arabia that holds no extradition treaty with the US.
And he would be on a rampage to intimidate witnesses.
Thank God for that Judge for holding the line and keeping him in jail until trial or a plea deal. I can’t see him doing prison for the long haul. He will take a bigger fish down to save himself is my guess.
I’m surprise he didn’t pull a “Polanski” before the arrest, before they took his passport. He knew they were looking into his actions. He saw what happened to Epstein, did he really think he was not going to be arrested.
The thing about abusive monsters is that they often have a huge sense of entitlement so I think it is entirely possible that he really thought he wouldn’t be arrested as crazy as that sounds to us.
He needs to flip and roll over on everyone if he ever wants a chance at stepping out of prison one day.
Also, allegedly, Jay Z hired a defense and divorce attorney….
Details. We need details.
Oh man, if Jay Z is charged I hope Beys sister, Solange goes All Out on him.
Oh boy. Poor Beyonce.
Jay-z being at those parties would not surprise me, there is supposedly footage on SM of him and Bey at Diddy’s parties but, again supposedly, left before things ‘carried on’.
Am betting JLo has lawyered up and she is def gonna get dragged into this.
As for prison – he’ll be treated like a god by some of the other inmates just because of who he is.
I have been in the I can’t stand Jay Z camp forever. I could never put my finger on why he literally makes my left eye twitch.
Decades of countless abuse on people alive and dead seems like the perfect recipe for LIFE in prison.
Epstein was murdered. Diddy must be terrified he will be next.
Speedy trial, no bail ever, maximum life in prison.
If Diddy goes out like Jeff, how will the PtB explain it?
Even before news broke that Diddy was on “suicide watch” I immediately thought of Jeffrey Epstein (who I do not believe killed himself – he knew way too many powerful people and could take them down).
I am at the point where I will be surprised if Diddy makes it to his trial alive.
Money and power corrupt.
I don’t think he will be epsteined, but I don’t doubt that he may be suicidal. He is now amongst other criminals, and I don’t doubt that the environment is not ideal. Good! Getting a taste of his own medicine. As bad as it is, it can’t be worse than the horrific experience he afforded his victims. Now he can get a taste of what it feels like to be at the mercy of a criminal. I wish him the worst experience.
Obviously, prison is not a fun place to be in general. But for someone with the privilege that Diddy had? I could absolutely see it leading to suicidal ideation. Especially if he doesn’t think he is ever getting out, and as he knows exactly what evidence they have on him.
There have been multiple pictures of Trump hanging with Diddy, just as he did with Epstein. It’s entirely possible Trump took part in some of the ugliness, and I’ve read there are tapes of all of it. Yeah, he might get “Epsteined”. I remember that Bill Barr visited Epstein the Friday before he was found dead. I also remember that Epstein’s hyoid bone was broken and that the doctor who did the autopsy said that suicide would not cause that. In other words, he was strangled by another.
I’m not definitively saying that Jefferey Epstein’s suicide was actually a suicide, because I’m not sure one way or another, but the conspiracy takes away from other very real problems.
First, jails and prisons in America are horrible. And MDC, the jail Diddy is in and Epstein was in, is nicknamed “Hell on Earth.” These are men that are used to hotel suites with silk sheets and Michelin-star cuisine on demand. A hard cot in a room smaller than most of their closets and expired baloney sandwiches mentally wears down people who haven’t gotten used to the finer things.
Second, suicide is the last measure of control they have. It denies their victims the ability to see them punished by the law. It’s rage quitting; a way of saying that no other person can make you do what you don’t want. The irony of experiencing one tenth of what their victims went through is often the scariest thing to these predators. The idea that it was a conspiracy removes that agency, and I’m not comfortable doing that without something more than “it just SEEMS suspicious.”
Too late to edit, but an important clarification – Epstein was held at MDC, but that was not the jail where he died. That was MCC, and I was one letter off.
After what he did to his victims, I don’t care what happens to him in prison. He is depraved and evil.
100%. I am so worn out by rich, powerful people (mostly men) continuing to get away with horrific treatment of people and having over-the-top greed.
Just read that suicide watch is now procedure for all “high profile” detainees.