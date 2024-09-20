A multipurpose cream cleanser, organization bags and an illuminating highlighter



From CB: I got the boucle storage bench that I talked about a couple of months ago. It was straightforward to put together, if a little tricky to screw the legs on, and I did it myself. I’m using it to store a quilt at the foot of my bed. It looks much more expensive than it was and I’m very pleased with that purchase. My go-to eyeshadow palette, the Lamora Nude Exposed palette, is currently on sale for 33% off at under $10. It’s such a great palette and so versatile. Here are some more things Rosie and I are interested in on Amazon.

A multipurpose cream cleanser for sinks, floors, tubs and more



From CB: CIF multipurpose cream cleanser is billed as all natural and gentle on surfaces. The videos make it look so satisfying to use as a cleaner for your sink, stovetop and bathroom. It’s also affordable at under $8. This listing has almost 4,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People rave at how well it gets surfaces clean. “This CIF cleaner is absolutely fantastic! I’ve never used a product that cleans not only great, but, also can be used for almost any cleaning need. The time it takes me to clean my glass top range was cut down from 30-40 minutes to 10-15. I used it on my stainless refrigerator and it did a fantastic job. Even used it in my shower.” “this cleans the oven, the tub, the sink, counter! i love this stuff! and it smells good.”

Prevent and treat ingrown hair with these exfoliating pads



From CB: These ingrown hair treatment pads by trusted brand First Aid Beauty are formulated with BHA and AGA to help treat and prevent razor bumps. This listing has over 3,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say these pads really prevent razor bumps and help calm and reduce existing bumps. “I always kept trying to get into waxing because of the ingrown hair I would experience or the after shave itchiness but waxing was too painful. I decided to buy this item and it was so helpful! The pads inside after wiping the area you just shaved, you feel no itchiness and I have had no ingrown hairs! Really recommend! There also is no smell to the pads.” “ I cant name a time that i havent gotten ingrown hairs and razor bumps after shaving or even waxing, but since I started using this everyday I haven’t seen ONE! I’m so shocked! Never thought I would find a product that actually works this well!”

A smooth $4 lip stain you’ll want in several colors



From CB: Elf lip stain is priced so affordably at $6 and there’s currently a $2 coupon making it just $4. It comes in 7 different glossy colors. This listing has 4 stars, over 6,000 ratings, and an A on Fakespot. People say this is their go-to lip gloss, that it feels moisturizing without being sticky and that they’re surprised how long it lasts. ” It’s creamy, light, and the color is great. I wanted something a little more natural looking for everyday wear and this one does the job. The color is fairly long lasting, and I only did a touch up once. I love the way the color lasts, even after eating and drinking.” “I’m very weird about lip glosses and the texture. I hate sticky glosses and this is the complete opposite! It’s smooth and not sticky! It makes my lips feel hydrated and it looks good!”

Mesh bags for easy storage and organization



From Rosie: These mesh storage bags were all the rage in my local moms Facebook group this past weekend after someone asked about how to store game pieces. They’re great for storage, organization, travel, and more. They come in three different sizes with 16 bags altogether. They have a 4.7 star rating, more than 264 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love how much they’ve helped them stay organized and save space. “We bought these mesh bags for a couple of wooden puzzles we have. We wanted to store the pieces so they don’t get lost in to the abyss of our toy room. They work perfectly, and we’re finding other things to use them for around the house as well.” “We use these for a multitude of purposes, including holding produce while grocery shopping, packing items for camping, carrying extra clothes for preschool for our 4 year old, and keeping toys more organized. We have some particular pointy & small space toys from a museum that we keep in the smallest of the bags. The bag has not ripped or torn at all.”

A fondue set for a special, at-home treat



From Rosie: This fondue set is perfect for intimate gatherings at home, like parties, game nights, or date nights. The pot is 10oz and it has three detachable trays. Right now, it’s on sale for $27, so it would also make a great gift! It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 1,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love the desserts they’re able to make at home with it. “I purchased two for an intimate wedding reception. They set up was quick & the clean up was a cinch. We are looking forward to using them football season & other occasions.” “Bought this for a party and it was a hit! Easy to use and great easy dessert” “This is perfect for when you want to have a date at home. It is sturdy, easy to use and best of all easy to clean. You can use it to make fondue and also great for s’mores.”

An illuminating highlighter for a healthy, natural glow



From Rosie: Just because summer’s over, it doesn’t mean that you need to lose that glow. L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion is tinted to highlight and hydrate your skin, making it glow. There are five different shades and it’s on sale for $5 off. This listing has a 4.6 star rating, more than 40,600 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how easy it is to apply and how well it brightens their skin. “It blends with ease! This stuff truly enhances your skin’s natural beauty. Somehow, it allows your actual true skin to come through (foundation and powder does not!).” “This stuff is light and brightens my face enough to wear with or without makeup.” “I love this so much!! I apply it under makeup and it gives my face such a pretty glow. I have oily skin so and most other liquid highlights I’ve tried are greasy or make my skin look even more oily. What I love about this is that it’s not greasy at all and still adds a nice glow.”

A digital alarm clock that doubles as a charging station



From Rosie: My husband picked up this digital alarm clock with a charging station back in July and loves how convenient it is for him to charge his phone at night. There is a USB port in the back to charge your device. You can also dim the digital display if the light bothers you at night. There are seven different colors/styles to choose from and each one is under $16. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 4,200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love the large numbers as well as the ability to control the brightness of the display. “[N]eeded a new clock for my mom’s room. looks great and sized well. the digits are very bright, but can be adjusted.” “I was really pleased with how this digital face was easy to read because I’m farsighted. It was easy to set the time and it doesn’t take up much space on my bedside table.” “got this alarm clock because it was relatively cheap and the color was sooo cute, and it did not disappoint! all the functions work as described and the clock and alarm were super easy to adjust. being able to adjust the display brightness is a huge plus too!”

