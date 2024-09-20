VF’s insider is ‘sure’ that King Charles ‘will have spoken to Harry on his birthday’

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday was last Sunday. Not only did he get happy-birthday messages from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, a wide array of charities and NGOs also publicly wished him a happy birthday. I also kind of thought that we would hear more about his birthday throughout the week, and not from the Sussexes’ team. Meaning, I thought Buckingham Palace would be itching to brief the papers about King Charles calling his “darling boy” and something about their chat. Instead, only Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got some kind of vague confirmation that a call *probably* happened. Good new or bad news? It means Harry’s not leaking anything.
Aides have refused to comment on whether the king spoke to his son over the weekend when Harry was celebrating, but sources close to Charles insist he would have talked to Harry on his birthday.
“Usually it’s the case that when a birthday has a zero in it, then that milestone is marked with a social media post,” says one royal insider. “It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday. After all, it is his son, and whatever has happened, Charles loves Harry unconditionally as any parent does, and Sunday was an important day.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales also took to social media to wish Harry a happy birthday. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex!’” However, according to insiders, the estranged brothers are not on speaking terms following the damaging allegations about their relationship in Harry’s autobiography. According to one source: “It’s going to take more than Harry turning 40 to soften the rift between the two of them.”
Yet there is more optimism regarding Harry’s relationship with his father, who is said to be “hopeful” of getting his relationship with his youngest son back on track. According to a source close to the king: “Charles would like relations to be better and he’s curious to see how things will evolve. Harry has to regain some of the trust that has been shattered first, though.”
The king, who was seen attending a church service in Scotland on his son’s 40th birthday, is said to be relieved that Harry’s updated paperback edition of Spare does not include any new chapters or material that might have proven embarrassing to the royal family, and following their one-on-one meeting in February, when Harry flew to the UK to see Charles following his cancer diagnosis, relations are said to have improved.
“They do speak on the phone. Charles wants to know what’s going on in Harry’s life and hear about the children, but he’s guarded because Harry has breached the trust between them on a number of occasions. Charles needs to know their private conversations remain just that. Private.”
I actually think Harry has kept their conversations private in recent years, but William leaks like a sieve, especially when he’s incandescent with rage whenever Harry and Charles might be close to burying some kind of hatchet. You also have to understand, Camilla doesn’t want Charles and Harry to reconcile, and the courtiers don’t want it either. Charles is surrounded by people who have a vested interest in keeping him estranged from his sons. It makes Charles more malleable.
Incidentally, all of this energy towards Harry’s 40th birthday reminded of his birthday last year, which he celebrated in Germany, at the Invictus Games. Harry celebrated with Meghan, their Archewell team and some of the Invictus people. The British media made a huge deal about how Charles and William refused to speak to Harry last year, mostly because Chaz and Huevo were seething with jealousy that the Invictus Games were dominating international headlines. Long story short, Charles is a dogsh-t father who only makes a point of calling his son on “major” birthdays.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181212- Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum held at Clarence House, together with Gareth Southgate, Tinie Tempah and actor Tom Hardy.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
Prince Harry with the Mayor of Dusseldorf Dr Stephan Keller, arrives at Dusseldorf town hall to sign the official guest book of Dusseldorf ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Prince Harry with the Mayor of Dusseldorf Dr Stephan Keller, arrives at Dusseldorf town hall to sign the official guest book of Dusseldorf ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service
Charles spin that he is the trustworthy one is a bad joke. He evicted Harry Meghan and their two small children from their UK home. Backed huevo in his driving them out. Ignoring his two youngest grandchildren nor publicly condemning the media for their trashing the sussexes.
Why is William so keen on King Charles not speaking to Harry? Even if Harry and Charles patched things up, Harry is not coming back to England. He is not coming back to be treated the way he and his family were treated when they lived in England.
I think for a multitude of reasons. One, he thinks he’s been wronged by Harry so everyone should hold a grudge on his behalf. Two, if they patch things up and Harry’s security situation is resolved Harry could come back more often for charity events, Meghan could come, and maybe the kids and William knows that that would drive more interest than anything that him or his wife would do. Also, Harry being on good terms with his father and being in the country more often with shine a pretty huge light on the disparity between the tax-funded heir, and the financially independent spare that’s doing way more work and more successful.
No phone call was made, I would bet on that.
Ah, Düsseldorf.
Memories.
It was so great to be there as the whole arena sang HB to PH, and then he got truly embarrassed and visibly blushed when the cakes were brought in.
Good times.
And I hope for his sake that he had a great day this year, surrounded by his loved ones, unencumbered by the noise wafting over from the Island of Left-Behinds.
You made me think of the Island of Misfit Toys. Maybe we can call it the Island of Misfit Left-Behinds…..
“ Charles wants to be sure that nothing will be leaked when he speaks to Harry“ says Charles as he leaks that information about Harry. Do these people not realize how stupid they look – rhetorical question
Speak!!!
They really think everyone is that stupid but then again some people really don’t see it lol.
They are saying Harry why won’t you let us LIE about how great of a father/grandfather Charles is publicly while he acts like they don’t exist in private.
Royal reporters like Becky English are still repeatedly claiming that Harry leaked the information about his last phone call with Charles. Which just isn’t true. Harry didn’t leak info to the very tabloids that he is suing. But they keep repeating that he did. They’re very determined to make it seem like both sides leak bc they know their whole royal writing enterprise is based on leaks. Clearly, William or Camilla leaked the last phone call and then cried that Harry did it.
Exactly my reaction! Charles does call Harry and this is what they talk about and Charles wants the RRs to know that he calls Harry and what they talk about but…..Harry is the one who leaks.
Look, Harry doesn’t leak. When he wants to say something about his family, he says it with his whole chest.
If a phone call was made, it would have been leaked to press already by the Palace. Harry’s not the one leaking to the press.
My first thought when seeing this article was, “that’s right, Charles hasn’t been briefing all week about his call to Harry. What’s up with that?” You are exactly correct, if Charles’ had called he would have shouting it from the rooftops “see I’m a fantastic father, I called my son on his birthday! I deserve a cookie!”.
In light of What Kaiser wrote above, does anyone else find it weird how the firm has a vested interest in Isolating the Monarch, they did the same with Betty in her final years sans philip now its Charles turn , Willy had better watch out
It is a tactic of control.
I think William is already isolated.
I loved all the birthday messages for Harry from charities&NGO’s.
Harry’s loved and respected not because what he was born as, but who he became. He’s dedicated and turns up. And that matters.
Spot on!
“Charles is surrounded by people who have a vested interest in keeping him estranged from his sons. It makes Charles more malleable.”
Exactly. And Charles shouldn’t be surprised, as this is exactly what Charles, with Ed Young, etc. did to TQ in her final years. Recall how they blocked Harry from seeing TQ in January 2020 after she had already arranged for Harry and Meghan to spend the night at Sandringham. And how Charles & Co. flipped out when they realized H&M had arranged a meeting with TQ on the way to the IG in The Hague – without any of them knowing.
Seriously, this BS about Harry having to restore trust/not leaking has meant less and less, unless you haven’t seen or read anything Harry’s put out there the last two years, or you’re already someone who’s drunk the Kool Aid about bad son Harry. Truth is, Charles long ago sold his soul to Camilla, the courtiers, (the Tories?) and the media, all for some fancy front page covers. Harry is probably Charles’ only connection to what little remains of his better self. Time will tell if that matters to him at all.
KC3 is pathetic. No he didn’t call his son. Camilla wouldn’t allow him.
You know if Chuckles HAD called Harry, it would be all about Chuckles, and “Look at me, magnanimously waving an olive branch towards California, USA,” without a single word about how Harry (much less his beloved chosen family) is doing or feeling. Dogshit is the correct term.
Any normal human who has a child that is as successful as Harry, would be so proud of him. Charles can’t be proud of Harry, because Harry is more successful than his heir. This is one of the salient evidence that hereditary monarchies are shit.
And Meghan was more successful than Kate, so Meghan had to go.
Katie Nicholl is a known, proven liar. Once again she’s full of it.
Harry has become the better man. He is honorable, brave, moral and a dedicated humanitarian. He has been a devoted and hardworking grandson for the late Queen, and as good a son as he has been “allowed” to be. He is honouring his mother’s memory and her work. He is a loving and devoted husband and father, and good and loyal friend, judging by those who have not betrayed him. It appears that Charles is none of these things. I will say that he did his duty diligently as Prince of Wales and no doubt carries out his duties as monarch competently. But as a man and a human being, well, let’s just say, he has not aspired to be anything worthy.
I don’t understand this “will have spoken” construction that they do all the time. Is it like “has likely spoken”? “Would have spoken” as used colloquially in the U.S.?
As I recall, “will have” and “would have” are conjectural, in that the speaker doesn’t know for sure but supposes it’s true – as in “It was Harry’s birthday last week and Charles will have called him.” “Would have” could also be conditional, as in “If Charles wasn’t such a dog sh-t father, he would have called Harry on his birthday.”