Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck reunited at a school event in LA this week

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck one month ago exactly. Following that divorce filing, she spent one full week getting her side out there, with “sources” telling People Magazine what actually happened behind the scenes in the past year. There were stories about Ben’s mood swings, and how Ben basically ghosted her in April and began moving his sh-t out of their house while she was working in New York. Ben was also the one behind their documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, and on and on. Basically, Jennifer was washing her hands of Ben and ensuring that she didn’t get the blame for everything that went down. I also believe Jen was behind the Kick Kennedy rumors too – Ben was seeing or is seeing Kick Kennedy, which likely started over the summer.

Anyway, all of that worked. Jennifer has, from where I sit, positioned herself pretty well. She’s hurt and sad, but she’s also making her peace with the fact that Ben sucks. Then there was a disruption in this “onwards” energy last weekend, when Ben and J.Lo pap-strolled at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids. Reportedly, Ben was handsy with her and they were kissing and being affectionate. Ben gets turned on when a woman publicly puts him on blast, apparently. Well, Bennifer reunited once again this week:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing their best when it comes to their kids … TMZ has learned they walked into a school together despite their divorce in full swing. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the exes were seen making their way to the back-to-school night Tuesday at an L.A. area school where they each have kids that attend. Our sources tell us the exes were totally cool with each other and very cordial. But don’t get it twisted — our sources are adamant they’re not rekindling anything — they’re still getting divorced. We’re told they’re a couple who still care for each other … they’re wrapped up in a years-long love affair. But their kids are the real focus. Just last week, the two, along with their respective children, were spotted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where witnesses saw them kissing and holding hands during the lunch.

[From TMZ]

As I said in the hotel photos from last weekend – Ben’s kids seem to get along really well with Jennifer, and Jennifer’s kids were giving Ben the “he ain’t sh-t” stinkeye. I don’t think Max and Emme want any part of this, but Ben’s kids are so disappointed that their dad f–ked up another marriage. Anyway, I absolutely hope that Jennifer has given up on Ben and that none of these outings lead to reconciliation. That being said, I feel like J.Lo is exactly the kind of woman who will keep making this same mistake, over and over.

One nice thing – J.Lo appeared at Kamala Harris’s Michigan town hall, hosted by Oprah. Jennifer appeared virtually! She’s a big Dem and she hates Trump.

Jennifer Lopez endorses Kamala Harris for President at the Unite for America event hosted by Oprah Winfrey. pic.twitter.com/SRWEqDUhag — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) September 20, 2024