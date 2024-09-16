Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez reunited for lunch & they were possibly kissing?

When we last checked in on Jennifer Lopez, she was (as always) doing the most. J.Lo’s brand is extra. Two weekends ago, she was in Toronto to promote Unstoppable, a film produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. She and Matt actually spent some time together, and at one point, they held hands as they were deep in conversation. Jennifer’s TIFF appearance came after she spent more than a week getting her narrative out there about why she filed for divorce and how Ben completely disengaged from the marriage. Incidentally, we haven’t heard anything about Ben and Kick Kennedy in weeks either – allegedly, they were seeing each other over the summer.
So, I genuinely thought J.Lo was doing a lot to project that she was totally over Ben and their marriage. While she still has a lot of love for him, she was done with his mood swings and refusal to communicate. Well, what if that was all a lie? What if everything she’s done in the past month was an effort to get Ben to wake up and recommit to their marriage? I don’t know. But I do know that Ben, Jen and their kids were out together on Saturday and it looked like The Reunification of Bennifer.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited amid their divorce. The estranged couple was spotted having brunch together with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday.
A source exclusively tells Page Six, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”
At one point, the pair was photographed having what appeared to be an intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building. Lopez wore a long-sleeved black crop top and flared dark-wash jeans for the outing, while Affleck sported a blue button-down shirt and jeans with Nike sneakers. The “Hustlers” star, 55, also notably wore her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a “Jennifer” ring on her wedding finger.
Affleck’s children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16, were photographed entering the hotel with them. The family outing was punctuated by an appearance from Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after grabbing brunch.
From what I’m seeing, other outlets don’t know what to call this other than “they had lunch together.” Page Six seems to be the only one saying they were kissing and holding hands. From the photos, it looks a lot like what they were doing back in May and June – family outings, kid-focused outings, where they gave the appearance of “working on their marriage.”
Ah, a day after these photos came out, someone in J.Lo’s camp went to People Magazine to explain – it was a “fun lunch” for their kids, and Jen is “trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably. A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.” So the divorce is still on!
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Reunited! Divorced superstars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be on good terms as they meet at the Beverly Hills Hotel to enjoy a Saturday lunch with their children.
I know that depending on the pic shown we may see something completely different, and a different story is interpreted but since they married he always seems unhappy and aggressive or in her face. I also know there are three sides to every story, but regardless of what may have happened, Jennifer is better off w/out being married to this guy.
I wish she could stay away from him. The photos did look like he was in her face. Not a good situation for her to be in.
Mte. He seems off. And Ben’s always humiliating her, willingly or not.
And for those shaming her, Ben dated more post divorce and this is their first divorce with kids. There’s a photo of Ben’s youngest hugging JLo. It is all so sad.
Everybody is better off *not* being married to BAfflack. He has a lot of work do on himself.
He is deeply disturbed. He loves to throw away loving wives in the most hurtful and humiliating ways possible.
*Everbody*!
i think its for the kids. OMG rinse and repeat A-Rod’s girls loved Jennifer. The therapist bills for these kids…
Maybe ARod didn’t allow further contact after they broke up
Do we know they’re not in contact?
Jen would take back Ben good or bad in a minute 😁and she obviously wants to keep her kids connected to the Afflecks 😎where’s Marc Anthony 🙄
Marc Anthony supposedly doesn’t see the twins much (at all?). That’s his failure, not JLo’s. Even IF she were resistant to them seeing him, he can certainly afford a lawyer and would get visitation as their father.
MA said he’s an absent parent. He does not care. Men divorce wives and their kids in too many cases. But twins know that, and I truly believe that JL is doing her best.
I don’t know the deal with Alex and their blended family, but maybe the mom of his kids wasn’t thrilled having Lopez in their lives post breakup. Or he wasn’t. Either way, Jen is a single mom.
Too bad jlo doesn’t work as hard to reconcile her twins with their actual father as she does their step father. He (marc) was in their life when she lived in Miami and she was very complimentary to him during a father’s day post I saw. Sometimes you have to be the bigger person and make the extra hard effort if you love your kids and not just say well it’s him. And MIL this is her first divorce with kids? What about Marc Anthony their father doesn’t count or ARod who lived with them longer? I think she is trying to keep a connection to Ben is why she is working so hard to keep the kids connected myself.
@Lens Why is it her responsibility to make MA step up and be a man? And how do you know that she hasn’t tried or the children themselves haven’t tried (and maybe even finally gave up)? How do you know she is working hard to keep the Afflecks connected and that it isn’t the children themselves planning things or Ben’s idea to meet and discuss the divorce or whatever?
@Lens
Marc himself admitted his priorities have kept him away from the twins and he regrets it but he hasn’t tried to fix it either. Some of you move very weirdly about JLo. The man has like 7 kids and he has not been very involved in any of his kids life by his own admission, he gets along but isn’t very present father figure. Like, no matter how much you all dislike JLo, him not being much around their twins is his decision, not hers.
@Renee you said it best. Why in the world is JLo getting blamed for Marc Anthony being an absentee father. His first wife has the same complaints. That dude sucks and moves on to his new wife/partner and forgets the older kids.
I was a big believer in Bennifer 2.0 I don’t want to be hurt again. But what if???
lol
I feel like these two just shouldn’t be married. every time they start doing all the wedding/marriage stuff it falls apart. just be together! 🤷
🤭 me too!
Nah, I think it’s over. But she’s genuinely trying to keep the Affleck/Garner kids in contact with her kids. I think it’s obvious that she’s always been a good mother, and the fact that Jen Garner has no problem with her shows a lot. The only problem is Ben, he’s one messed up guy.
A fun lunch?
Couldn’t they had said lunch privately in one of their homes?
This is so odd…
But the strangest thing in this story is that her pinky and ring finger are the same size?!
Omg @AngryJayne I was thinking the same thing. She probably had a sizer put in but I’m howling at your comment.
Maybe, the kids wanted lunch outside and they obliged. Outside lunch also forces everybody to behave as opposed to lunch at home where things can escalate. Ben was in JLo’s face going in. Those two don’t much get along. Page 6 is saying BS. Even TMZ debunked it saying the two looked tense.
Yes on “outside [and public] forces everyone to behave.” Been there.
LMAO! I am going to randomly puzzle over this detail for the rest of my life!
Yeah they’re not getting back together.
Ben looks like the same angry white man he always is.. in the one photo he appears to be berating her as they are walking inside.
Ugh. I saw that too.
I worked evenings in a pub during college and I have seen countless times, some poor woman minding her own business only to be accosted by a drunk man that won’t get out of her face, believing that he is entitled to her time and attention. That one photo says a lot to me.
This is his “bully” pose. In your face and threatening.
Sometimes photos don’t tell the whole story but look at the video of this (YouTube) and it definitely makes you uncomfortable looking at their interaction.
Girl. No. He isn’t going to change. Glad her rep said no they are not getting back together. Their kids like/love each other. So good for her on making sure they see each other. Shocked Ben was there.
I mean, the kids are old enough to see each other without both parents there. Why bother to have lunch with someone who treated you so badly?
I would go hard no contact with this guy.
I would too. But ten bucks if Ben found out she was going to be there, he wanted to be there cause he got bad press a few weeks ago because JLo and Finn hang out together all the time.
I honestly didn’t expect anything on JLo and Ben… curiosity compelled me to click on PageSix (I’m mentally smacking myself for doing so). Tbh, there is nothing in these pix here or in the PageSix article that says they were handholding, kissing or close. I don’t know if the source is believable at all.
Given we now know that Ben didn’t have anything to do with her kids and JGa was involved, this does seem like it was mainly about the kids.
I bet the source is Benny Medina for JLo. Just a thought maybe Ben was pissed because the paps were there when they got there.
He is pissed because of the paps? Well then don’t go to the most popular celebrity places like this one. They could have chosen a other luxury hotel to eat, where the entrance is not open for everybody. This location was a choice made by both of them.
Paps are always there, at all times, but especially mid-day, for lunch, tea, dinner and check-out. This is a known thing at several locations in L.A., not new, and not specific to Ben or J.Lo.
He’s also Ben Affleck, who is regularly papped in his own neighborhood, getting coffee, smoking, and walking with his girlfriends or kids.
There is no way he was surprised there were paparazzi at that location, nor would he blame J.Lo or anyone else in his life for it. It’s such a fact of life for all involved.
I know pics can be interpreted a thousands different ways and he may have been telling her a joke acting something out, but…he looks aggressive in these pics. I don’t like how he’s in her face. Then he looks sulky in the car. And she looks … tense. I have to take her word for it that it was a fun lunch.
This is giving “the Jens planned something for the kids to see each other and Ben was invited, could come…or not.” He obviously came (I’m sure his team noted it wouldn’t be bad considering his image has been taking a beating), but he doesn’t look too happy to be there.
“Divorce is never easy”. As many divorces as Jlo has had she should have it down to a science. JLo should not come back to Ben. He is way too moody.
They don’t look happy. This was for the kids. Ben looks like he feels put out. He’d rather be somewhere else. Jen looks like she’s just trying to do her job and not let him upset her.
The whole sagamakes me sad, i alaways thought BA didn’t have the strength of character to be with JLo the first time. i was hoping he had grown up and learned to stand up for what he wants. he lost me when he said the last couple of years was a fever dream, one that he initiated. this looks like it was done to repair someone’s reputaion, funny though i dont think its JLo’s i have faith she will keep getting up and trying new things. be patient with your self girl. i’m not convinced he is worth putting in any more effort
This whole pap outing was so weird. Emme and Finn were papped having a sleepover at Bens with a third friend (I gathered since it was Saturday morning ) then I guess Ben took Emmy back to her house then they all decided to go for lunch at pap central Beverly hills hotel? Looking all very very tense going in. TMZ said not to believe the reports it was actually tense inside was well and I believe them over page six’s source and again with JLo mouthpiece People Magazine telling us she just wants to be friendly and be there for the kids. Okay but why all the public displays? It makes me cringe mostly for her.
How tiresome, couldn’t they have just skipped the tabloid drama and gone straight to “We’ll always be good friends.”
Jennifer NOOOOO! He’s playing YOU! I think she needs to stay the course and divorce him. If they want to keep hooking up, hey they’re adults (kind of) then do that, but a clean break is wiser. I think they can still have their kids spend time together without interacting.
I think he wanted to mitigate the damage being done to him in the court of public opinion. She was throwing down haymakers after all the shit he was throwing out about her. He’s an opportunist and selfish prick and she needs to be careful.
He looks aggressive in that last photo.
I don’t know where I read it & it could be BS but apparently Ben is pissed about JLo pushing back on why the marriage ended. These photos could reflect that . I don’t understand the lunch.
Divorce isn’t easy, but she’s had enough practice at it by this point to nail the basics.
Lord, these two… Something nice: J.Lo looks fabulous!
In JLo’s mind this lunch is a power move over Kick Kennedy. Ben and Kick had drinks at Polo Lounge. “Kick, you had drinks with him here. but When WE’RE here; it’s family!”
I think this is all about the kids? J. Lo’s twins were 13 when she broke up with A. Rod in 2021. A-Rod’s daughters were 13 and 17 in 2021 when they broke up. Either their kids weren’t super close or maybe both parents decided to cut contact after they broke up and the kids were forced to follow suit, we don’t know what the situation is there.
This time around J. Lo’s kids are older and 16 years are VERY opinionated. I know 13 year olds are too but given they’ve been through this once before, I’m betting Max and Emme (especially Emme if she’s so close to Finn) were not going to let their mom do the A-Rod playbook (go no contact and run to the next guy). Also I think Max, Emme, Finn, and Samuel all go to the same school? J. Lo can’t cut and run to her next lover this time because her kids have developed meaningful relationships with the Affleck kids. J. Lo usually has someone waiting in the wings but this time around, her kids are older teenagers and I think they aren’t dealing with the usual BS of their mom being a serial monogamist. So I think this is all about the kids here. I like to think they had a united sit down with both Ben and J. Lo and had a stern talking to that while they can divorce each other, the kids will not stop being friends with each other.
Have you considered the fact that ARod or maybe his kids mom didn’t want JLo or her kids around once the break up happened. Like why write a fan fiction about it when none of us know personal dynamics.
And how do you know the kids don’t contact each other by text, SM, phone?
Wow that’s alot of hate for JLo. Ben is known addict asshole and you’re blaming her? The fact that the Jen Garner and her kids seem to really like hanging around her says alot about her.
If this is was fun lunch, I don’t want to imagine what a tense lunch is.
Eh they’re actors. They know they’re on camera whenever they go out so I have to wonder how much is real and how much they’ve scripted …..in any event putting the kids first is great.
Can’t either of them find a side entry? Why haul everyone to the Beverly Hills Hotel?
They both have homes, personal chefs, etc.
They are exhausting.
Endless, endless pap shots.
Bet the new movie tanks too.
Face it Ben, your movie star days are over. Writing, directing, producing, etc. his work will be behind the camera in the future. Affleck, Damon, Pitt, Cruise, Clooney are all older, new stars and new ideas plus streaming are moving in on all of them.
Old Hollywood stars like Newman, McQueen, Nicholson, Beatty, Gable, Fonda, Stewart none of them did pap walks like todays group.
I don’t ever want the love of my life to be yelling at me like that with that stance on our way to a fun lunch.
Look at his stance in that pic. He is a large, very tall, adult man and his body language is overbearing in lots of his involvement with JLo.
Is he Ever in a good mood? He has kids with him, try to be calm for their sake.
Affleck needs to grow up. Stay sober.
JLo should completely stay away from him in the future. No PR for the new movie, let the lawyers deal with him. Freeze him out, JLo.
If the kids want to spend time together, send a Driver and a car w/extra staff.
J Garner must deal with him bc he is their bio Dad, that woman deserves a flaming medal.
First I saw the coverage of their lunch outing with the kids on TMZ. They were CLEARLY not having a good time in one of the pap shots, where Ben was leaning in to JLO having an argument while they were walking… Then Page Six posted a photoshopped image of the SAME scenario with Ben’s angry face covered by JLo and then much closer together, making it seem like they were cozying up while walking together, and said they were kissing at the lunch. I don’t believe these lies…
They were not holding hands &/ or kissing. I wonder what source spread that rumor? Ben & JL both look very tense.
Ben doesn’t look happy at all when he is walking with JL. He os actually up in her face! I am sure there are pics of him smiling with the kids, but those pics were not shown ( maybe out of respect for the kids?)
The pic of JL wiping her eye reminds me of the pic of Ben & JG, where JG is wiping her eyes ( during their separation). Ben sure makes the women cry!
I think they need to just drop off the children separately & pick them up separately
FYI, TMZ is now backing up Page Six and saying there was PDA at the lunch. Soooo who knows what is going on.
I’m still not a fan of either one but… in those pics Affleck has a vibe like he’s Lone Cowboy, one of those men who’s attracted to women and will even be all “marry me!” but then feels utterly emasculated by the discipline that actual commitment requires – and wants out. A long way of saying, he’s still acting very immature. She should stick to her guns with the divorce and let him find someone else to play his “now I want you, now I don’t” games on. Did he even get any therapy after going sober?
Why is he driving her??
Interesting that the one place they went supposedly no cameras are allowed in the building. Yet now even TMZ is saying they were holding hands & kissing
And a source assures us, the public that the divorce is still on.
Really?!