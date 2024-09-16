Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez reunited for lunch & they were possibly kissing?

When we last checked in on Jennifer Lopez, she was (as always) doing the most. J.Lo’s brand is extra. Two weekends ago, she was in Toronto to promote Unstoppable, a film produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. She and Matt actually spent some time together, and at one point, they held hands as they were deep in conversation. Jennifer’s TIFF appearance came after she spent more than a week getting her narrative out there about why she filed for divorce and how Ben completely disengaged from the marriage. Incidentally, we haven’t heard anything about Ben and Kick Kennedy in weeks either – allegedly, they were seeing each other over the summer.

So, I genuinely thought J.Lo was doing a lot to project that she was totally over Ben and their marriage. While she still has a lot of love for him, she was done with his mood swings and refusal to communicate. Well, what if that was all a lie? What if everything she’s done in the past month was an effort to get Ben to wake up and recommit to their marriage? I don’t know. But I do know that Ben, Jen and their kids were out together on Saturday and it looked like The Reunification of Bennifer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited amid their divorce. The estranged couple was spotted having brunch together with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday. A source exclusively tells Page Six, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.” Reps for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. At one point, the pair was photographed having what appeared to be an intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building. Lopez wore a long-sleeved black crop top and flared dark-wash jeans for the outing, while Affleck sported a blue button-down shirt and jeans with Nike sneakers. The “Hustlers” star, 55, also notably wore her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a “Jennifer” ring on her wedding finger. Affleck’s children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16, were photographed entering the hotel with them. The family outing was punctuated by an appearance from Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after grabbing brunch.

[From Page Six]

From what I’m seeing, other outlets don’t know what to call this other than “they had lunch together.” Page Six seems to be the only one saying they were kissing and holding hands. From the photos, it looks a lot like what they were doing back in May and June – family outings, kid-focused outings, where they gave the appearance of “working on their marriage.”

Ah, a day after these photos came out, someone in J.Lo’s camp went to People Magazine to explain – it was a “fun lunch” for their kids, and Jen is “trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably. A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.” So the divorce is still on!