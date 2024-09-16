JD Vance admitted to ‘creating’ the racist lie about Haitians eating cats & dogs

Sunday afternoon, the Secret Service apprehended a would-be assassin at Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club. Trump was golfing at the time, because of course. The would-be shooter did not even take a shot at Trump. The whole thing is bonkers, but I’ll keep my mouth shut until we know more – after all, there are still way too many open questions over the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting back in July. We still don’t know exactly what happened and why. I suspect it will be the same here, although we know now that both “shooters” were Republicans.

I bring this up because the Trump storyline overshadowed everything that’s happened in Ohio since last week’s debate. At the debate, Trump screamed out a MAGA lie/conspiracy that Haitian-Americans and Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating dogs and cats. The whole thing was based on a completely random lie made by a white woman in Ohio and she’s now taken back the lie and said that she never meant it to go this far. That didn’t stop Ohio’s Senator JD Vance – who is also Trump’s running mate – to amplify the lie constantly. Since the debate, there have been threats and attacks on the Haitian-American community in Ohio, and those f–king Proud Boys even marched in Springfield. It’s all turned into a violent anti-immigrant and racist emergency. Sunday morning, Vance did an interview on CNN with Dana Bash. Vance admitted to “creating” the racist story which has harmed Ohio communities:

JD Vance straight up admits to making up the eating cats and dogs hoax to get the media to talk about immigration. “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do." pic.twitter.com/SMqmcEKLmu — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 15, 2024

I actually watched about ten minutes of the full interview, and it was just as insane as all of this – he spent ten minutes trying to say that he is not personally responsible for inciting racist violence against Haitians, that he was just amplifying the concerns of his constituents… and then he admitted that he created the lie about people eating cats and dogs. He created a story to harm, target and foment violence against HIS OWN CONSTITUENTS. The Ohio senator is harming Ohio cities and Ohioians.

Over the weekend, vice presidential candidate and sitting Ohio senator JD Vance admitted that he lied to incite violence against Haitian immigrants, including his own constituents. There are no words.https://t.co/YokSIzAXl8 pic.twitter.com/wn9DVbCFPR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2024