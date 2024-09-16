Taylor Swift wore a jersey-dress & boots to her second Chiefs game of the season

There were so many things happening this weekend. Multiple political stories, the Emmy Awards, the possible reunification of Bennifer, Prince Harry’s 40th birthday and this: Taylor Swift attending her second Kansas City Chiefs game of the season. Taylor turned up at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Chiefs jersey-dress and thigh-high boots. She wore thigh-high boots to the first game too – she’s absolutely in her Boots Era. This look was less “glam hoedown” than the first game. But she’s definitely having fun with her football-WAG fashion.
The game was apparently pretty exciting, with the Chiefs eeking out a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-26. It looked, for much of the game, like the Chiefs were going to lose. I also saw some people say that the NFL broadcaster was making a point of not cutting to Taylor constantly throughout the game. Is this political? Is the NFL worried they’ll upset MAGA supporters if they show too much of the biggest pop star in the world, the woman who endorsed Harris-Walz?
This was also Taylor’s first appearance at a Chiefs game since she endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She sat separately (again) from Brittany Mahomes, who is a Donald Trump supporter. Just hours before Tay arrived for the game, Donald Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social, to widespread mockery (of Trump, not Tay). I sincerely hope the Swifties use this as fuel to destroy Trump’s life.
Invading Moscow in the winter, fighting a land war in Asia, and going up against the Swifties.
These are well regarded as key strategic mistakes in history. pic.twitter.com/gn40n5fbtt
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She loves her some over the knee boots huh? Brittnany Mahomes a loser and a nepo wife!!! (I know that’s not a thing, but I like the sound of it.)
I am predicting-alandslidefor-Harris/Walz; and rocks forDuckl’orange.
MAGA are vile to her.
On the plus side, I see non-fans and even fans of fandoms that normally argue with Swifties defending her.
Just give him enough rope.
Nope. Looks like cosplay to me.
I am tired of Taylor and Travis.
On the plus side, I thought the woman in the red top and jeans nailed it.
That’s one of the Haim sisters (couldn’t tell you which one though).
@Barbara, it’s Danielle Haim 🙂
I don’t like the look and agree with @Josephine about the lady in the red top. But these two really make me smile when I see them together. Not sure what it is but in all the chaos of the world around me, I do enjoy these two together and the way they interact.
I kept seeing a tweet over the wknd of ivanka trump asking something like who’s tired of Taylor swift. Was that really ivanka’s account? Guess she’s campaigning for her dad in her own way?
Highly doubt Ivanka said anything negative about Taylor. She’s not going to wade into that. Her daughter is a Swiftie and she just had a Swift themed birthday cake for her a month or two ago.
Not to mention Ivanka’s husband’s brother is married to Karlie Kloss … Whatever the perceived distance between Karlie and Taylor, openly hate-campaigning by her sister-in-law wouldn’t go over with her.
Ivanka’s daughter is a Swifty, I remember her showing off a Swifty inspired birthday cake. I wish their household nothing but fights if she wants to change Arabella’s taste.
Sad to admit I spent a lot of time on twitter due to all the drama. That was a dumb account. I doubt Ivanka can drum up that much enthusiasm for anything. Such a delicate flower.
This is a better look. An American Football game is really long isn’t it? Who wants to be in an uncomfortable booty shorts and corset outfit for hours? This allows her to breath out and eat snacks comfortably.
I agree but I’d definitely be wearing that tee dress with some cute fashion sneakers and not stiletto boots, since she stands most of the game. Maybe she is used to heels from her tour, but I’ll never believe they are comfortable.
If I had those long legs I’d probably wear those boots everywhere too. Sadly, mine are about half that length so they would come up to my neck.
Same. I’m tall, but not Taylor Swift’s legs tall. I would wear thigh high boots to put gas in my car if I looked like her.
I love those boots and if I could still wear heels like that I would get a pair just to go shopping in lol.
I actually like this outfit, it’s fun and casual and way better than the western hoedown cosplay of last week? Are we absolutely certain it’s a dress? I could totally believe it’s one of Travis’s shirts she’s wearing oversize like a dress.
Also what is Brittany Mahomes going to do now that her (former?) bestie was attacked by Donald Trump? She probs won’t change her mind but I can see Taylor dropping her after this if she doesn’t support Taylor and decides to keep her Trump allegiance over Taylor being blatantly attacked by Trump like this. We know Taylor is very high school when it comes to her friends and does not tolerate being betrayed like this. Maybe we’ll get a song out of it?
I have to admit, this is the part I can’t wait to watch. It’s fine to say that you have friends on both sides of the aisle, but Trump is fomenting the murder of Taylor Swift at this point. As her friend, who has recently supported Trump, she has to say something, right?
🎯
She is having fun – supporting her boyfriend. When have we ever seen Taylor having this much fun with her boyfriend?! Never before.
Besides after DT and his pathetic Truth Social missive – haha – go Taylor!
And Swifties – you know your mission !
lol. She seemed having very public fun with Tom Hiddleston before? I hope she is happy and having fun, but just because it is public doesn’t mean it is better. I love that she didn’t give a sh*t about DT’s tantrum though.
Laughing at Rick Wilson’s tweet. I follow him and he never fails to warm my heart with his Trump take-downs on Twitter. Savage and funny (also knows his military history).
I like this outfit for Taylor better than the denim one. It’s fun and football themed.
It made me laugh too though I only know that quote from Princess Bride, lol!
Okay I LOVEEEEE this look WAY more than last week’s look- I’m one of those ones who stays on her ass about her poor styling choices despite having so much money.
BUT I LOVE A JERSEY DRESS HUNNY. The boots are so over-the-top but they WORK with this. The hair, the jewelry- so sporty yet so cute and fun. LOVE. IT.
I can’t stand Taylor’s music but I have been streaming songs from her on purpose these past few days. Lemme give the girl a lil’ bump bump in her sales. You got it, Tay Tay.
Hmm, I thought Donald liked Brittany better anyway? Was that a lie too? Imagine voting for a guy who throws a public tantrum because a popstar didn’t endorse him. Sure, give him the nuclear codes.
This looks much more confident than the outfit last week. I can’t wear high heels, so I’ll just be impressed with her and hope her back and knees are kinder to her as she ages (I’m less than ten years older😂).
KC seems to be a grinding football team with a few moments of brilliance per game. I’ve been watching the actual games because Travis and Mahomes have done some of the most exciting and creative plays I can remember. They’re fluid and it’s fun to watch.
This look is cute, my feet hurt looking at her stilettos. It is a long time to be standing up in them!
There’s been some disparaging of Swifties that I’ve seen on the internet this week that is just dumb. Like musing if Swifties are even old enough to vote (Yes we are, so are some of our kids.) One guy was like “When Swifties find out you can’t vote from your phone and you have to stand in line to vote, they’ll give up.” To which the response was basically “Waiting in line is a swiftie superpower. We exchange friendship bracelets and sing songs while waiting in line.”
One friend of mine was like “What if Swifties made an event out of going to the polls. Get dressed up, get your friendship bracelets, do your research, and then go down to the polls and VOTE.” I think this is a great idea. Not to diminish the seriousness of voting, but to make it a communal event like it is supposed to be. Caring for your democracy means caring for your community. In Australia they have BBQs and make it a holiday on voting day. We can make it a celebratory event.
Fun fact: It is mandatory to vote in Australia, failure to do so can result in a fine.
Oh wow, that is so interesting. I wonder what effect that would have here.
I’m Australian.
Our elections are always on a Saturday so it’s not like a holiday with a bbq. A lot of us are annoyed we have to go to a polling booth but it’s not annoyance about having to vote per se. More like the interruption to the weekend! The bbq part is that most polling booths have bbq selling snags for charity (we call it having a democracy sausage lol).
I saw some commentary the other day talking about “undecided voters” in the upcoming US election. For the first time it hit me that “undecided” voters included people who hadn’t decided if they would actually vote! That concept is so foreign to me. They weren’t undecided on who they would vote for, just whether they actually would vote! (In my mind, “undecided” is synonymous with “swing” voting – which is voting either party depending on your then preferences.)
I don’t think people’s dismay over seeing Taylor has to do with politics. I think people watching the game at home are tired of the camera cutting over to her in her suite vs the lifelong fans. For every new fan watching because of Taylor, there are a lot of fans – on either team, but especially the Chiefs – that don’t care that she’s there at all and are tired of seeing her.
The very brief cutaways to Taylor aren’t going to stop. The NFL had more than $300M in increased viewership last year, which has to be shared with the teams. The salary cap for each team went up $30M so they all had more money to pay the athletes.
The jersey dress looks much more comfortable than the bustier and booty shorts from last week. She’s young and leggy, so she can pull it off! She is definitely feeling herself in the thigh- highs, I agree: they’re not my thing, but I think they are cute on her!
And yeah, TFG is just trolling for hate engagement on his failing social platform. It’s basically his only skill.
I hate those boots with the heat of a thousand suns.
Is that Danielle Haim?
Eh, game was messy moreso than exciting. The last few minutes saw both teams commit absolutely bone headed penalties that had the potential to lose it for either side, and it felt less like a Chiefs win and more like a Bengals loss in the end, since their guy is the one who committed the last game losing penalty as time ran out. Also, the Chiefs resident Gilead advocate is the one who put them over the top in the end, so that sucked.
I can’t believe this imbecile can post “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps, like an angry unregulated pre-teen, and people still claim he is “Presidential.” This is such a weird dystopian alternate timeline.
I have no idea who Rick Wilson is but I need to learn more about anyone who can quotePrincess Bride while slamming DJT. Made me laugh out loud though not sure how many people got it.
One of the founders of The Lincoln Project and still active in trying to take down Trump. He’s pretty relentless and IMO incisive and strategic.
I didn’t even know that quote was from The Princess Bride! I just thought he was referring to well-known big military blunders and I was there for it. Him referring the movie just makes it better.
I don’t think it’s as deep or conspiratorial. Since the initial craze last year, the networks have generally followed an informal policy of showing her once or twice in the pre-game/early going to establish that she’s there, and then only cut to her when the Chiefs score a touchdown and when Travis does something. If you check out the box score, you’ll see that they had Travis almost exclusively on blocking yesterday. Not many opportunities to watch her react to him catching a pass.
It is silly but I am very concerned about Taylor’s safety. There are so many deranged people in this country and Trump’s hatred could be enough to push them over the edge. She supposedly already has presidential level security but soon she will not be able to go any where. There are discussions about her remaining concerts and should she go to
the football game in Atlanta. A young woman should not have to live with this fear hanging over her head.
It is not silly. Trump making statements like this incites violence and death threats. It’s incredibly irresponsible of him. She still has several North America tour dates this year and I’m concerned for her safety too.
It’s not silly. She has to carry military grade supplies with her (or I assume one of her people has them) in case of being shot. Like some kind of special blood-stanching bandages. It worries me too. Trump should be on a watch list for this s**t.
We saw the Proud Boys go to Springfield Ohio and we saw an apartment building go up in flames. Taylor didn’t say Trump’s name but he is butthurt like as if she did. Her security may have to be increased, we don’t need to see Mike Pence’s nooses to know what he is wishing for.
Tim Walz is a Swifty and he keeps saying how dumb it is to go after cat people plus the media keeps analyzing the voter registration bump so Trump is going to keep seeing this. And he doesn’t know how to be a good man.
Took one for the team, and wandered over to Truth Social after the I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT thing came out. Even his supporters are disgusted that the Toddler in Chief posted this. Asking him to stick to the issues. Yesterday was NOT a good day for Trump/Vance campaign when you include Vance admitting that he’s lying about the Haitian/pet issue just to drum up media and drama.
I dont think the broadcast not constantly cutting to Taylor is political at at – this is a football game, and TS is a spectator and the GF one one player on the field. People want to watch the game, it’s only her fans who really care about getting a glimpse of her.