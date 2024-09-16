Taylor Swift wore a jersey-dress & boots to her second Chiefs game of the season

Embed from Getty Images

There were so many things happening this weekend. Multiple political stories, the Emmy Awards, the possible reunification of Bennifer, Prince Harry’s 40th birthday and this: Taylor Swift attending her second Kansas City Chiefs game of the season. Taylor turned up at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Chiefs jersey-dress and thigh-high boots. She wore thigh-high boots to the first game too – she’s absolutely in her Boots Era. This look was less “glam hoedown” than the first game. But she’s definitely having fun with her football-WAG fashion.

The game was apparently pretty exciting, with the Chiefs eeking out a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-26. It looked, for much of the game, like the Chiefs were going to lose. I also saw some people say that the NFL broadcaster was making a point of not cutting to Taylor constantly throughout the game. Is this political? Is the NFL worried they’ll upset MAGA supporters if they show too much of the biggest pop star in the world, the woman who endorsed Harris-Walz?

This was also Taylor’s first appearance at a Chiefs game since she endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She sat separately (again) from Brittany Mahomes, who is a Donald Trump supporter. Just hours before Tay arrived for the game, Donald Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social, to widespread mockery (of Trump, not Tay). I sincerely hope the Swifties use this as fuel to destroy Trump’s life.

Invading Moscow in the winter, fighting a land war in Asia, and going up against the Swifties. These are well regarded as key strategic mistakes in history. pic.twitter.com/gn40n5fbtt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2024

