Jennifer Aniston wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2024 Emmys: lovely or boring?

Jennifer Aniston had a habit for years, if not decades, of always wearing sort of boring black gown whenever she had a big red carpet. It all got a bit same-y. Well, I’m glad she’s mixing it up a bit. At last night’s Emmy Awards, Jennifer wore this sparkly Oscar de la Renta column gown. It’s nice, it photographed well, and I liked that she added some sparkle with some diamonds too. My criticism: it would have been nice to see a different hairstyle. I also think she’s way overdoing the Botox and fillers, she could barely move her face during her red carpet interviews. Also: she was nominated (but did not win) for The Morning Show.

Speaking of The Morning Show, Nicole Beharie wore Chanel. She looked lovely, and I hate that she gets overshadowed on red carpets because of her costars.

Embed from Getty Images

TMS’s Reese Witherspoon turned up on the red carpet with my nemesis (and her good friend) Laura Dern. Reese wore Dior, and I actually love her dress. My nemesis looks like sh-t and I love that too. Those bangs and that hair… hilariously dated. The giraffe’s ensemble isn’t terrible, but the top part didn’t fit her correctly.

Embed from Getty Images