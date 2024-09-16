‘The Bear’ picked up three major Emmy Awards, but it did not win Best Comedy

People always complain about The Bear being mislabeled a “comedy.” The assumption being, I guess, that it’s some kind of category fraud for the purposes of awards. I saw so many people worried that The Bear would end up winning Best Comedy at last night’s Emmy Awards, but it sort of worked out in the end. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas picked up Emmys for The Bear, while Jean Smart won another Emmy for Best Comedic lead actress in Hacks. Then Hacks won Best Comedy. They split the category down the middle, it seems, which meant no award for Ayo Edebiri or Hannah Einbinder.
I’m including some pics of JAW, Ebon, Liza and Ayo in this post. Liza – who is married to the wonderful actor David Zayas – became the first Puerto Rican and Latina woman to win in that category (supporting Comedy) and, in her speech, she encouraged the Latin community to get out the vote in the election. She also wore a custom Christian Siriano – one of the lovely shades of green on the carpet.
Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri was one of my picks for best-dressed of the Emmys. I loved her custom Bottega Veneta, it was such a sharp, great look for her.
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 Walt Disney Company Emmy Party at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 908112308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 Walt Disney Company Emmy Party at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 908112340, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 Walt Disney Company Emmy Party at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 908115403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
Ayo’s dress was gorgeous! It fit her beautifully and was such a breath of fresh air of color and pattern.
I love love love Ayo’s dress. A breath of fresh air of color and pattern is right. It was so good.
Just splendid and beautiful and perfect for her.
Ayo’s dress is gorgeous! I love the simplicity of the cut and style of it contrasted with the design.
I haven’t seen the Bear so I have no clue how much of a comedy it is. Is it more of a dark comedy?
I do think Only Murders deserves more Emmys. That show is one of the better ones on TV in recent years. Its one of the few that we actually watch in real time and wait for each new episode with a lot of anticipation because you just have no idea what could happen.
I wouldn’t call The Bear a dark comedy. To me it seems more like a drama with comedic moments. No idea why it’s in the comedy category.
I finally got into Only Murders and it’s a real comfort watch for me in these crazy times. I wish I had a beautiful apartment in a big building like that too!
Yes its a total comfort watch! I want to curl up with a cozy blanket and a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate and just watch it for hours. Steve Martin and Martin Short are just amazing together and Selena holds her own very well.
@orangeowl18, the speculation was that since the Succession was in the drama category and a favorite, they decided not to compete with that and put their show under comedy. The competition in the drama category has always been much harder.
sevenblue, Interesting thanks for the info.
I have always been perplexed by the comedy designation too.
All I can think of is that the characters are often in scenarios where all they can do is “laugh to keep from crying” or breaking down all together…
Maybe it’s b/c there’s no “dramady” category…
I read because its only 30 minute episodes? Although that doesn’t seem right at all. The Bear is great but Hacks was deserving. I’m mad about Hannah not winning. Liza was given one great episode (I like how the Bear does that) but other than that she is a very minor character in the ensemble, and her one big episode was all dramatic .
I have zero respect left for these awards programs. TV and film have evolved far beyond these simplistic categories. The Bear is absolutely brilliant and I’m so glad the actors were honored with so many awards, but Hacks is about actual comedians. They are both cutting edge programs and neither one is a traditional comedy, but Hacks makes me laugh in a way that the Bear does. The Bear hurts as much as it humors, but mygawd it’s brilliant. Both shows are. Again. I hate awards.
Liza is a wonder actress and regardless of the discourse about The Bear, I’m glad she’s getting recognized for the role.
Yes! I meant to comment on that too!
She is an exquisite actor and the episode this season focusing on her backstory was flawless in concept and execution.
I love that the topic of a woman and mother forced to start her career over was put front and center! SO many have faced that frustrating and demoralizing situation.
I love Ayo’s dress – so modern and unstuffy.
This is really stupid, I read that the Bear has now won 11 Emmy awards as a comedy show, the same as 30 Rock. How is this show in the same category as 30 Rock?? I don’t understand why they are allowing this or other shows don’t put pressure on the Emmy committee. Late Night shows made the Emmys to put John Oliver’s show into another category because his show was getting all the late night show awards.
So happy for Liza and I second her speech: “VOTE, vote for your lives.”
Ayo was the best dressed of the night IMO. She was gorgeous fresh and vibrant. It was lowkey Zendeya vibes. Liza looked lovely and I was so happy for her Ebon and Jeremy. Maybe the Emmy’s are going to move The Bear into the drama category next year.
Naomi Watts was my favorite (I know it was wrinkled) until I saw Ayo. She looks stunning. Ilove this dress!
lol I have a coworker who rants about the comedy thing too for The Bear. Why is it in that category? It is def not a comedy. I recently watched all 3 seasons and the first two seasons were great and I really enjoyed them. I dunno what the showrunners were doing with season 3 but I had to slog through it. So many artsy montages, unnecessary closeups of people’s faces, episodes told in nonlinear chronology which was SO annoying because scenes would change and you’d have to figure out if you were in present day or back in the past. It’s like someone gave the showrunners permission to do whatever the heck they wanted and it was such a mess. Some very strong acting but it can’t make up for the fact of how messy the cinematography and writing were this year.
I like the episodes focus on the supporting characters, those were the better& more interesting episodes in The Bear, imo. In this season, Lisa’s episode & the “giving birth” one were the ones I like. The two main characters’ storyline became dragged to me. Hoping Ayo’s character will choose leaving “The Bear” (the restaurant) in the new season. Girl, you were disrespected & under appreciated by Bear.
I think I would like Ayo’s dress if it were different colors. Orange, black and white is giving Halloween. I wish it were in different tones.
The Bear winning anything in the comedy category seems wrong, especially when Rez Dogs was a comedy (with some drama) and truly deserved more than nominations, imo. They got robbed. Thrilled that Hacks and Jean Smart won altho where’s the love for Hannah Einbinder (her stand-up special is fantastic)
It’s weird that it’s in comedy, but people were being so the most about it last night they were getting on my nerves. Also did Jeremy propose or something last night? That was a weird shoutout.
I did love the shade directed towards Hannah Einbinder’s mother, Laraine Newman, for publicly posting her little tantrum (‘fuck The Bear’) the moment an award went to a woman of colour who has been working hard to break through for decades instead of her white daughter who came into the profession with all the connections. If she had posted when Christopher Storer went up to accept his award for the series, sure, fine, still embarrassing but not utterly wilfully oblivious. But as is, absolutely not; read the room or contend with the consequences of appointing yourself one of the night’s most successful clowns.