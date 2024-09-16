‘The Bear’ picked up three major Emmy Awards, but it did not win Best Comedy

People always complain about The Bear being mislabeled a “comedy.” The assumption being, I guess, that it’s some kind of category fraud for the purposes of awards. I saw so many people worried that The Bear would end up winning Best Comedy at last night’s Emmy Awards, but it sort of worked out in the end. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas picked up Emmys for The Bear, while Jean Smart won another Emmy for Best Comedic lead actress in Hacks. Then Hacks won Best Comedy. They split the category down the middle, it seems, which meant no award for Ayo Edebiri or Hannah Einbinder.

I’m including some pics of JAW, Ebon, Liza and Ayo in this post. Liza – who is married to the wonderful actor David Zayas – became the first Puerto Rican and Latina woman to win in that category (supporting Comedy) and, in her speech, she encouraged the Latin community to get out the vote in the election. She also wore a custom Christian Siriano – one of the lovely shades of green on the carpet.

Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri was one of my picks for best-dressed of the Emmys. I loved her custom Bottega Veneta, it was such a sharp, great look for her.

