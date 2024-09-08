Jennifer Lopez wore Tamara Ralph at TIFF & confessed ‘I am a bad picker’

Soon after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, we heard that Jennifer still planned to attend the Toronto International Film Festival to support Unstoppable, a film which was produced by Ben. Ben skipped TIFF altogether, so J.Lo went solo at the premiere. Matt Damon went to TIFF as well (Damon also produced the film). While J.Lo and Matt didn’t make a big show of support for one another, they did pose together briefly at the premiere, with other people.
Jennifer did the most to serve FACE and BODY and it worked. The body is incredible, and the face is holding up. Her premiere look was Tamara Ralph – a slinky mirrored dress tied at the sides with ribbons. Jennifer was not wearing a bra or knickers. She’s really going through it. I mean, I love this – she didn’t show up to the premiere looking like a sad sack or like the Widow Affleck. She’s like badda-boom, I’m glamorous and I won’t apologize for it.
Speaking of no apologies, the Hollywood Reporter overheard Jennifer telling Bobby Cannavale that she’s a “bad picker” when it comes to guys and then she said, “It is what it is.” It’s true. She is a bad picker or she has a bad picker. But as I’ve said, the more I hear about the way Ben courted her and went after her, the more I understand why she fell for him again. She really did not expect him to just lose interest and ghost her.
Incidentally, it’s always widely rumored that Matt Damon and J.Lo can’t stand each other. I think there’s always been more nuance to it – back in the Original Bennifer days, I think Matt was more of the opinion that Ben was in over his head and about to crash out, big-time (which was true). But I do believe Matt was somewhat supportive for the second go-around, and Ben and J.Lo socialized with Matt and his wife Luciana. Well, People Mag reported exclusively that Jennifer and Matt “hung out and talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, which was held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.” She joined Matt and Luciana at a table at the party, and then “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation” according to a source. At one point, their conversation seemed serious and they clasped hands as they spoke. I wonder what Matt thinks about everything that’s gone down this summer.
Photos courtesy of Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram and Getty.
I think Matt genuinely didn’t like Jennifer the first time. They were still just a few years out from getting A list famous from Gods Will Hunying. Ben was fresh out of his first (and sadly not even close to last) stint in rehab. It was easy to blame the girlfriend not your hometown ride or die bestie from when you were no name child actors.
The second time he’s the father of 4 daughters. Particularly the father of 4 latinas. He may not have seen how some of how things were the first time (y’all that South Park episode with the hand puppet JLo is one of the most racist things I’ve ever seen air on tv) but when your daughter could be in that situation it hits different. He’s also seen Ben drive his first marriage into the ground doing the same things. I think he loves his friend and also knows what’s good at the exact same time.
Given that he himself married a Latina, I suspect there was more to it than “he didn’t like her”, the first time ‘round.
I wonder if Luciana actually self identifies as a Latina to just pair her up with JLo. Yes, Luciana is from a Latin country, but I know people from Argentina and they make it a point to present themselves as Europeans of Latin America.
Argentina is different from other South American countries. It is mostly made up of European settlers and mixed racial is rare down there. So it’s normal they identify as European Argentines. But in Luciana’s case, it’s obvious that she is a Latina. There is no doubt about it.
JLo has a lot of guts. No one would blame if she had skipped this event. The way how she has handled the break up is admirable.
💯 agree!
I’m here for the Jenaissance!
Total humiliation for her after all the love promo, but she’s not hiding (when is she?), revenge dresses look great and who cares what damon says to her because behind her back he’s 1000% team ben and that could never change. Jen’s there because she has a contract, damon is one of the producers, so one of the 2 needs to be there. But anyway, the movie better do good: she’ll be entitled to half the money!
I never understand when people are humiliated when things like this happen. She trusted him, she shouldn’t be embarrassed, he should!
Why should she be humiliated? She hasn’t done anything wrong.
When is Jen ever not serving face and body? When has she ever dressed sad sack? I don’t get this idea of “revenge dressing” – it’s all “Look what you gave up,” except, yeah, he did have it and he gave it up. They all had it and they all gave it up, so what does this prove? Still, she looks great and I hope she becomes a better picker in the future.
If she always dresses up then it’s not “revenge” dressing, it’s just dressing for the event.
Exactly, but the headlines are all “Revenge Dress!” and “Her First Outing Since the Breakup!!!” It’s so stupid – she’s has many “first outings” after her many breakups. And the concept of revenge dressing is idiotic, too. Against whom would she be getting revenge? The guy who didn’t want her and succeeded in getting rid of her?
Jennifer aside, i have always found this idea “revenge dressing” very weird.
I mean, the man who left saw you naked, seeing you with a cute dress will not make him change his mind….
Lol, really. One of my college roommates invited all her old boyfriends to her wedding so they could see how beautiful she looked in her dress and feel regret that they let her get away. They showed up for the free food and drink, but didn’t feel any regret.
And showing the rest of the world what you look like naked (which is what this horrid dress does) is hardly going to make him change his mind either.
It’s going to make him think his decision was the right one.
Oh this is a “Revenge Dress” the point is to not allow someone to make you feel small, rejected and insignificant. To have you question your value and send you into spiral of doubt, paranoia and bitterness that will take years to recover from “You will not dictate how I will feel, react, behave and grind me into the ground with your good bey. Live it love it learn it.” This Latina is very proud of you.
I don’t get where the “revenge” part of it comes into this. As soon as that word comes into the conversation, you’re letting others’ actions dictate your behavior.
@Eurydice No she is not. If she was she would crawl under a rock and let him drive the narrative like last time. Read the archives he wouldn’t shut his damn trap about her and she never did that. You act like this is easy to navigate… is she comes she better do what everyone wants and if she doesn’t she is unprofessional… please. She is hurt and she can do as she pleases to heal, deal and whatever else. I was disappointed at how much she was protecting his ass and boom here comes the sun. Do you J.Lo baby and forget all the haters. They all wish. “Revenge” is living your best life and knowing your worth.. be a happy disco queen even through adversity. “HOW DARE SHE!!” Yes she effing dares.
Y’all misunderstand the nature of the “revenge”. The revenge isn’t in getting the man to regret his decision (although that sometimes happens); the revenge is showing to the world that the man is an idiot for leaving what was on offer on the table. It’s to throw the loss of status back on HIM. This case is being adjudicated in the court of public opinion, not inside the man’s head. What’s inside his head (vis a vis his romantic intentions) is now irrelevant.
Even with that interpretation, the “revenge” is still all about the guy. It’s accepting the social media narrative that he’s taken away her status and now she has to get it back by showing the world she’s still sexy. People are acting like she’s a divorced housewife who’s been left with nothing, but we’re talking about JLo here, she’s a vastly wealthy mega star, nobody disputes the beauty of her face and figure and she’s welcome everywhere. Nobody has taken away her power. There’s no need to applaud her just for showing up in public.
Well said. Jennifer Garner even had her own revenge dress for a 2016 Oscar ceremony, and I don’t know a single woman who wasn’t supportive of Jen at that time. It’s an outward show of inner strength.
Some people would promote the ensemble cast in the film, given the storyline, but I guess she’s gonna keep promoting her ass. Reviews say she did good work alongside the Jharrell Jerome
JLo has always been a decent actress.
Out of Sight is great!
Big +1 to loving Out of Sight. One of my favorite films. “You wanted to tussle? We just tussled.” Such a great bad-ass scene.
Yep, she was terrific in that—and Hustlers. Have always wondered why she never worked with Soderbergh again…
She complained in an interview years ago that Out of Sight didn’t make any money. I sense she only thinks highly of movies that make money. Is there any truth to the rumor that she and Clooney didn’t get along?
Good for her.
And if she went talking with Matt Damon?
Now it’s all pr game and she is being pro.
But if Matt changed his mind even better.
He has been friend with Affleck long enough not to know how self sabotaging the man is.
That dress is “Too Tacky to be True”. Her picker is definitely off, in more ways than one.
Agreed. It looks trashy, especially those shoes.
They needed ankle bows to complete the line lol.
The dress itself wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t slit down the sides and held shut with those enormous black velvet bows. If the dress was simply sewn shut (and even if it was slit down the sides on top OR bottom, not both) – the slits would have been sexy. The black bows did not match and the shoes were preposterous. This reminds me of the breastplate thing she wore with the underboob showing…just needlessly over the top.
I was thinking that the dress looks cheap and obvious, but “tacky” is a great word. In the past, even when she wore risque clothes, they did not appear so obvious and “look at me.” The green gown with a very plunging neckline didn’t seem as cheap to me as this look. This look has everything: silver lame, it shines, it’s got side-boob, no panties, black bows, and stripper heels. When do the lights come on? She usually dressed better. This is like an influencer who does not really belong there, and has nothing else to offer but her body, and is hoping to get noticed. It tries way too hard.
I agree, it’s too revealing at the front. The bottom half isn’t so bad.
You know I thought the same. That it was a disco ball Halloween costume but I see it now as her taking back her power, “if you’re going to talk about me then let me give you something to talk about. I still wake up being Jennifer Lopez you haters.” Bravo J.Lo that is how I want to look back at this time of life.. “yes I’m hurt yea I’m dealing with it but the show must go on.” It took her years to recover the last time and she i straight up refusing to lose precious time.
Personally, this type of dress is exactly what JLo wears—it’s definitely related to that deep-cut green one she wore years back. Kudos for not hiding.
The reported interactions between Matt Damon and JLo are more interesting. Back in the day he was clear on not being a fan. Given how JGa, Violet, Fin, Samuel and now MD are interacting with JLo, to me she’s not being blamed for how her most recent marriage ended by people close to him.
I read an old interview where Ben said his problem is communication: He doesn’t tell his partner when he’s upset, annoyed, etc, holds it in, lets it fester and then it blows up.
My arm chair analysis is this:
I can see how that passive aggressive style conflicted badly with Jennifer’s wide open, expressive, ambitious nature. We know she’s someone that doesn’t hide her feelings and goes for what she wants without shame. I bet they had situations where he felt steam rolled by her – particularly since he did love her at the time and wanted to make her happy.
But in the end he has to take responsibility for his own inability to communicate his wishes, concerns, etc.
It’s not her fault that she’s a bold expressive, wide open person that ISN’T afraid to (for example) let everyone know how she feels and what she wants. But in a relationship I can see how it conflicts with someone who has a completely different style of communicating – particularly when that person ALSO has some deep insecurities from childhood.
That’s my take on how it may have broken down. I think it explains why Jennifer is so flummoxed by it as well. She seems to be someone who has no problem expressing herself in any capacity (expressing love, dealing with conflict, etc) So it’s unfathomable for her that he couldn’t do the same.
I could be very wrong obviously (I don’t know these people) but that’s how it reads to me.
I know exactly which cover you are talking about. I read that cover too. I think it was a profile in 2014. Mostly for Gone Girl, because he only had that film premiere in that year. And he said he would change that, presumably he was referring to his marriage life with Garner. But I guess old habits & childhood trauma die hard and he didn’t really manage to change it, and I am not even sure if he now actually remembers what he said back then, else he should have been more assertive in his marriage with JLo. And I get JLo is a hard please and isn’t as reasonable as Jennifer Garner in decision-making, and it would be difficult if he couldn’t communicate well with her and the household atmosphere might lean into toxic if handled badly. But he gotta at least try. If he shut down and ate up his frustration every time they encountered difficulties, the marriage would certainly crash soon, as is the current situation.
Some people charm you back just to punish you. Maybe they feel the first time it didnt end on their terms or they were bitter about something. This reminds me of when Chris Brown and Riri briefly reconciled,she was smitten and he looked checked out and was also seeing someone else at the time. It was all a game to ‘get back’ at Riri for his downfall.
I have an ex I ended it with because he cheated on me. Slept with my frenemy then slept with me the next night and I found out about it. It is been like 18 years and he is still looking at my Insta stories and messages me every few years. He has never married or had kids (nor have I) and I feel like until I get married, he will continue to sniff around. I have another ex who has never had a serious relationship since we broke up and also looks at my stories and is always sniffing around also. I cannot imagine getting back with either of them. I broke up with both of them for valid reasons (the second one was clingy and acted like he knew best in my life, when he was younger than me!) They both have had tenuous employment since we dated.
Tacky, tacky. Shades of Fredrick’s of Hollywood. I know I’m dating myself but so is this outfit.
Agreed. It feels sad and desperate to me.
Tacky and gross not to wear underwear.
Then you might appreciate stick-on thongs.
Ew! Who could appreciate a stick-on thong???
@BeanieBean, Someone who’s wearing a dress like this.
“Jennifer did the most to serve FACE and BODY and it worked. The body is incredible, and the face is holding up” @ Kaiser. This is pure poetry, served /w a side of humor.
I mean, the dress is crazy (not in a good way) but the body is unstoppable! She looks incredible. Good for her.
I could not believe some of the stories were going with the “Ben is spending time with his kids in LA, which is why he is absent” angle. Give me an effin break! We all know why he’s not there. Plus his eldest is at university and the other two are right in the age group of where when my father was away for a few days for a business trip my reaction was more of the “Cool, bring me something” variety than anything else. Using them as an excuse/shield (whether it’s his people or the tabloids doing their usual best to protect men) is side-eye worthy as hell.
Did you really expect (or want) Ben to go ? Did anyone really? I think you must be talking about some clueless tabloid so who cares what they say? Most all movie press is done by the actors and sometimes directors and yes producers go the premieres but not in a promotional capacity. Matt has the exact same title as Ben does as producer so why not him?
When big-deal famous actors become producers, you bet they’ll go to the premiere. The marketing team knows who brings the cameras & press.
I say it again why not accept Matt instead? What is wrong with him? He is Ben’s equal here. Ben didn’t go to the instigators either and he was producer on that too.
She’s my age and if I looked ½ as good as she does, I’d wear this to lunch, to the store, to VOTE! She looks incredible.
If I were her, my next relationship would be kept completely under wraps. Someone not in the public eye. Someone not in the business. Never reveal them. And probably never marry them. She’s in love with love. And she’s right, she has a bad picker. She looks amazing though. Good for her!
I don’t know if Jen can keep anything under wraps. Some people are addicted to drama and are energized by emotional ups and downs. I had a friend like that – she was never happier then when she was having secret affairs, being elated with her new love, in despair at the break up, on and on and on, over and over and over. It was so tiring to be the one who had to hear all about her drama.
She doesnt lie
All I’ve got is–that dress is hideous.
It truly is a horrible dress with those weird bows. But absolute killer body underneath. And I’m not really a JLo fan. But good for her!
I mean, she looks like herself – on anyone else, this would be ridiculous, but on her? It’s just JLo. That’s her superpower!
Do I blame her for believing she could be happy with Ben? Of course not! I think she (chronically) loves love, and Ben was pulling out all of the stops as only an addict can. That’s his superpower.
It’s interesting that Matt Damon showed up. I think when they were younger, it was probably easier to believe that JLo was the villain and his buddy Ben was just unlucky. Now, after being in a steady marriage with four daughters, and seeing Ben just keep crashing and burning the same way again and again? It probably looks different now.
Basically, Matt is the dude that shows up to collect his buddy’s box of stuff from your apartment and won’t make eye contact with you because he knows his best bro is a coward and a screw up.
Strongly agree with the last 2 paragraphs.
The Matt Damon description is hilarious 😂
@Jay that last paragraph was perfection. I never believed the unsourced gossip that Matt ‘hated’ jlo OR JG either one. I think he stays out of his buddy’s love life like most guys do.
Or, given the way Matt is described above, maybe he’s the friend who privately tells his wife “He’s such a fucking fuckup, but he’s family.” And then quietly does what he can to support the family that is affected by his fuckup buddy’s most recent fuckup incident.
Interesting how everyone talks about, JLo has a bad picker, she jumps from man to man, she can never be alone. How come no one has noticed that Ben is the exact same way. When has Ben ever been single? And the only long relationship he has ever had was held together by, you guessed it, not him! JLo hasn’t changed and neither has Ben.
@Bumblebee You might have missed the point. JLo is acknowledging her choice of men to date/marry is not great. (Cue Captain Obvious). Diddy, Marc Anthony, Caspar Smart, Ben Affleck and Alex Rodriguez don’t look like the happily ever after types. I think Ben Affleck might pick women who are terrific partners but he is not capable of maintaining the relationship. His issues are deep. For some reason women think they are the one that can fix him/change him. Sigh.
I don’t think that anyone here spares Ben Affleck and his foibles, but although Ben has had many relationships since he first broke through, he was only married once before JLo. He wasn’t married many times or engaged to be married to the women he dated. It doesn’t mean they are not both responsible for their failed marriage but their issues aren’t identical, just like JLo isn’t known to have problems with substance abuse.
Of course she’s going to go when did she ever turn down a red carpet event? Looking back it was harder for her to have gone to the Met seeing as how fresh her split was than this one. It’s kind of a shame how everyone was focusing entirely on her when jherrel jerome was the star of the movie. Maybe I just read the wrong kind of press (not here you are entirely focused on the gossip so I get it). Anyway that dress was no Widow Affleck (love that) but it was aggressively ugly and unflattering. I saw a video of her looking into a nearby camera and obviously saying ‘I have a bad picker’ THREE times to Bobby Cannavale. Seems like she is reading her own gossip press and is milking it a bit.
Well, after being so publicly dumped and ghosted, I think she is entitled to say that. And repeate it and repeate it.
She was not publicly dumped or ghosted.
Maybe I’m alone here but I find “I’m a bad picker” gross, self-serving, and playing the victim. Like *none* of her many marriages/relationships failing are down to her. That at her age (younger than me) and so many marriages, she can’t own her judgement or decisions. That with all her money, business expertise, etc. she’s such a “hopeless romantic” “victim” to these “bad picks”. She sounds like a sh*t-ton of work on her best day who revels in drama. I can admire her professional success and talent but I can’t buy into “poor Jen.” Yeah, Ben is the definition of baggage, Alex isn’t someone I’d be bothered to meet let alone date – but she went in with way more info than that. Sorry, can’t feel bad. I think she’ll have a new “love” within the years. All I can say is her poor kids – what in the world do they model their adulthood on?
@Molly How does the weather look from your high horse ? Ben is a handsome 2 time academy award winning director, actor, producer and writer, Alex is a renowned athlete and Anthony is a celebrated singer around the globe … I wanna see what you dragged in to act like that is low hanging fruit. They are flawed like we all are and it just didn’t work out.
The dress is very JLo. She looks great.
I agree! She looks fab! She’s JLo!!
I don’t know this, but I’m going to say it anyway: what you have is not gone to recovery or counseling. You’ve started saying I have a bad picker years ago. Ben started going to recovery years ago. JLo…..no. I see that Ben is working on his issues. JLo…..no. Is JLo tough? Yes. And I admire another gutsy woman, but I don’t always admire someone being tough. There are times when she looks hard. I guess I’m getting over this: I wanted this for both of them, and I’m sorry it didn’t work out, but we didn’t hear everything from Ben’s camp, and I guess that is a good thing. But wearing a daring dress is same old….if I heard she was in some recovery place for a while, that I would admire.
She really needs to put more energy into her film projects than her image management. She’s talented, but her self-hype swamps her talent every single time.
I’m impressed with JLo’s hustle. I’m happy for her that she has success in the public eye, she seems like a sweet person. I can’t help feeling like she must be exhausted emotionally. I’m exhausted just from following her love life. Is she showing off here to show him what he is missing? He willingly and publicly passed on their marriage and she’s just showing up to wear sexy dresses. Ho hum. how boring. Can she take time to reflect? Can she stop over sharing about her never ending and increasingly desperate looking inability to be alone? What must her kids think? Mom is desperate. Mom can’t be alone or perceived as unwanted. Just be a woman ffs. Just live. Just be a Mom. What success is she still hunting and chasing after? She is not an excellent actor, yes she is very beautiful and has a great personality, she is kind and friendly. Yet as far as creativity, writing, singing…..She hasn’t won awards nor has any marked critical or commercial success. She wore a revealing dress to the MTV vmas one year. The reality is she has mostly been famous for her relationships. Certainly that’s how she has gotten attention the last few years. Is that all a woman in entertainment can be? Sexy? A partner? Isn’t there more to her than that or does she not think anyone will care? I’m mystified. She’s driven yes, but to do what? Be famous for its own sake? To Sing? To write? To act? To dance? I get that she is a brand, she’s beautiful, she’s worked hard to maintain a lovely body, she seems friendly and engaging. Does that mean I have to hear about her alarming love addiction to men that cheat on her constantly. Is she exhausting? Does she pick emotionally unavailable men? Yes and yes.
Lots of people go to therapy without working meaningfully on their issues.
Her body is absolutely bananas. She is such a beauty, but that dress reeks of desperation and it’s all kinds of no. The stripper heels don’t help. Crazy thing – IMO this would have been the perfect dress if it were all black with no mirrors, no side boob like from torso or stomach on up she is covered but gives us a little leg booty with the bows. Maybe I would have liked the silver more if the bows were beige or greige. The contrast with the black is bad. Obviously I’d pick completely different shoes with a lower heel.
I hate side boob so much you guys. There was an episode of Family Guy where Peter Griffin has a bit about side boobs and then ends up showing us his side boob. And that’s what I think of now every time I see side boob. I think of Peter Griffin. It’s the trend that won’t go away, like sagging pants, overdone lip fillers, and overplucked eyebrows. We’re gonna be seeing sideboob in 2040.
It’s great she finally admits she has a bad picker. The first step to stopping a pattern is recognizing it, so I believe this is huge. Once I realized I had a defective picker (like I can spot a John Mayer, a Jake Gyllenhaal, A Pee Diddy, or an Arnie Hammer coming from a mile away I have ALWAYS avoided those guys and my radar is spot on, but the charmer, life of the party dude that is super sweet self depreciating and “on” in public and a morose, cheating, controlling crabass in private – that one I struggle with. They are usually so charming and funny when you first meet them and I will instinctively feel safe just because someone made me laugh) I avoided dating altogether.
I don’t know if she is able to be on her own because so much of her identity as a person is tied up in love and being in a marriage/relationship. But if she can get there those may just be the happiest years of her life.
She isn’t revenge dressing, that’s her way of dressing. Its one of the few things consistent about her. She has an amazing body and she likes to dress boldly. She admitted they had conversations about if its too much but she decided she wants to do it anyway. Very Leo if her. The reviews are great, everybody is acting professional, this is not going to be This Ends With Us debacle. Everybody has decided to be adults and do their best on promotions. Matt is Ben’s person. But he and Ben wouldn’t do this film with JLo for it to fail so there won’t be a big scandal here. I heard the reviews are great, Amazon/MGM has decided to campaign for JLo. At least professionally things are looking well for everyone involved.
Doing something anyway even if it’s screams ‘too much’ as a compulsive behaviour, is not always the flex some people think it is. It’s reckless and actually… Might be at the core of why she’s a bad picker.
I’m personally grateful she is showing women or anyone going through a divorce that you can come out just fine. Divorce in my 20s destroyed me. I’m remarried now and divorce in my 30s would have sucked but would not have broken me like it did in my 20s. I’m in my 40s now and if my second husband wanted a divorce it would be very much, ok so are you getting an apartment or am I? Just such a change in self-confidence and perspective. I’m glad she is showing that.
This is her fourth time showing women how to survive a divorce. She might want to apply the lesson to herself.
She has been in this business for decades. She is not about screw her job up for a guy. I don’t know what people expected, she wants recognition for her acting so there’s no way in hell, she’d mess this opportunity up.
“I wonder what Matt thinks”
I think that Matt thinks, I’m a lucky guy who fell in love with a nice woman and it probably really helps that she is not famous/doesn’t seem interested in being famous (no reality show!) AND also beautiful.
What I really wonder is what BEN thinks about MATT. Does he envy him a settled, long term, monogamous (as far as the gossips know) relationship, or does he think, SUCKER!
I hope the angry, fierce J.Lo face and posing soon switches to big smiles, looking comfortable with just herself and maybe some new adventures for her.
J.Lo zip-lining in a tropical rainforest, climbing Mt.Fuji, four wheeling through the desert…
Wearing Gucci & LV & 5″ heels!
That dress is pathetic. She’s gone way beyond try-hard and has veered into dressing like a stripper to boost her sadly broken ego. It kind says it all — it’s just a bunch of mirrors held together with chewing gum and tape reflecting back her bottomless pit of neediness for validation while she uses her body to shock and stun. One poster said above that she needs some serious self-reflection and therapy, not another opportunity to show off her physical self as if that’s all that matters.
I beg to differ. JLo understood the assignment. She delivered. It isn’t my cup of tea. But it’s on point for JLo.
Or maybe, she just loves her body. She does take good care of it with her money and it is in great shape. If she was dressing this way suddenly, what you said would have some logic to it. The thing is, she has not changed her way of dressing for big, red carpet events no matter what happens. She is just being her. You might not like it but this isn’t to boost her ego, she is doing what makes her feel good.
You are so mean, Jaded! Ah. The nastiness is a little much! This woman dresses this way all the time. Self confidence isn’t a bottomless need for validation. It’s being ok with who she is and knowing she doesn’t need to wallow to make nasty people like you feel comfortable with her!
Desperate is never a good look.
My Matt D. theory is that he is not necessarily a nicer guy than he used to be, but he knows Ben well enough to know that Ben doesn’t give a fart if he and everyone is nice to JLo. Also, he is her producer, so, duh. Maybe he knows Ben actually enjoys being the bad guy and doesn’t expect people to take his side – or he would have to explain his behavior and he can’t be bothered? As in, even if he looks like a d#ck, he gets to do whatever he feels like doing and still gets to be a good -looking Academy Award winning actor/producer who will likely always have work and fans. At one point in the future he will probably give interviews on how amazing JLo handled it all and how they all still get along. I truly believe Ben frequently tells people he effed things up, because that’s how he rolls, it disarms people.
I heard someone say this isn’t a “revenge dress” it’s a ‘relaunch’ dress and I think that’s more correct, on top of she’s just being herself. It’s a little extra but not completely unlike her either.
I’m a little shyer myself so I couldn’t do this, but I’m not Jennifer lol! I would like it a little better on her if it wasn’t so exposed all the way down both sides.
However, it has grown on me! It’s not perfect or her BEST look, but it’s not awful either, just a little exposed and a little extra. But not as bad as some ppl would have you think.
Her body is amazing (God bless her!) and she’s confident but still lady-like too, good on her!
If Unstoppable is unwatchable (hoping for the best!) that will settle it for me: Ben’s & Matt’s production co. might be likely to botch projects.
The only difference between Halftime (interesting, candid & fun watch) and the Amazon behind-the-scenes doc (ok but awkward) was Ben. Might explain why he did not show up.