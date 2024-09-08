Jennifer Lopez wore Tamara Ralph at TIFF & confessed ‘I am a bad picker’

Soon after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, we heard that Jennifer still planned to attend the Toronto International Film Festival to support Unstoppable, a film which was produced by Ben. Ben skipped TIFF altogether, so J.Lo went solo at the premiere. Matt Damon went to TIFF as well (Damon also produced the film). While J.Lo and Matt didn’t make a big show of support for one another, they did pose together briefly at the premiere, with other people.

Jennifer did the most to serve FACE and BODY and it worked. The body is incredible, and the face is holding up. Her premiere look was Tamara Ralph – a slinky mirrored dress tied at the sides with ribbons. Jennifer was not wearing a bra or knickers. She’s really going through it. I mean, I love this – she didn’t show up to the premiere looking like a sad sack or like the Widow Affleck. She’s like badda-boom, I’m glamorous and I won’t apologize for it.

Speaking of no apologies, the Hollywood Reporter overheard Jennifer telling Bobby Cannavale that she’s a “bad picker” when it comes to guys and then she said, “It is what it is.” It’s true. She is a bad picker or she has a bad picker. But as I’ve said, the more I hear about the way Ben courted her and went after her, the more I understand why she fell for him again. She really did not expect him to just lose interest and ghost her.

Incidentally, it’s always widely rumored that Matt Damon and J.Lo can’t stand each other. I think there’s always been more nuance to it – back in the Original Bennifer days, I think Matt was more of the opinion that Ben was in over his head and about to crash out, big-time (which was true). But I do believe Matt was somewhat supportive for the second go-around, and Ben and J.Lo socialized with Matt and his wife Luciana. Well, People Mag reported exclusively that Jennifer and Matt “hung out and talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, which was held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.” She joined Matt and Luciana at a table at the party, and then “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation” according to a source. At one point, their conversation seemed serious and they clasped hands as they spoke. I wonder what Matt thinks about everything that’s gone down this summer.

