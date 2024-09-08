Dick Cheney & Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president

Last week, former congresswoman Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris. It was not a surprise to me – while Liz Cheney has been a registered Republican all of her life, the Trump administration and the events of January 6th changed her. She was also part of the House’s Jan. 6th committee, and after all of that, she openly despised Donald Trump and his MAGA cult. On Friday, she spoke to the Texas Tribune about her endorsement of VP Harris, and she recommended that Texas voters vote straight Democratic, that they shouldn’t split their tickets. She also announced that her father, Dick Cheney, “will be voting for Kamala Harris…If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is.” Soon afterwards, Dick Cheney released a statement endorsing Kamala Harris:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said Friday that he will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris over fellow Republican Donald Trump in the November election, warning that the former president “can never be trusted with power again.” “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.” “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” he concluded. Harris, according to a statement from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, was proud to receive Cheney’s support and “deeply respects his courage to put country over party.” In her remarks Friday, Liz Cheney unleashed a torrent of criticism against the Republican presidential ticket, calling Trump “a depraved human being” and labeling him and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, “misogynistic pigs.” “Every Republican, anybody who’s contemplating casting a vote for that ticket, you know, really needs to think about what they are enabling, what they’re embracing and the danger of electing people who will only honor election results if they agree with the outcome, and who are willing to set aside the Constitution,” she said in Austin. “And you know in the case of Donald Trump, promote, provoke, exploit violence in order to seize power.” Trump, in turn, wrote on his Trump Social platform that “Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter,” referring to the Cheneys as “Republican in name only.”

[From CNN]

LMAO at “irrelevant RINO.” We’re talking about Dick Cheney here, the man who voted against MLK Day as a national holiday. Darth Cheney, the man who funneled billions in Defense contracts to his Halliburton buddies. Dick Cheney, who shot a man in the face and the man who got shot in the face apologized to Cheney. Dick Cheney who, for better or for worse, refused to be taken out of the White House on 9/11 and instead led the command in the Situation Room. Dick Cheney has been a Republican decades longer than Trump. And it does speak volumes that the Cheneys are being so vocal right now. It makes me wonder if the Bush family is soul-searching. Dubya is reportedly no fan of Trump, but Dubya stopped short of endorsing Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020. I wonder if he’ll say anything now.

.@Liz_Cheney on Donald Trump and JD Vance: "This is my diplomatic way of saying it; they're misogynistic pigs." #TribFest24 pic.twitter.com/tsRFvH18x9 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2024