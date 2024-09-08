Taylor Swift got a little drunk at a Kansas City party last Thursday

Embed from Getty Images

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift was in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first game of the season. I thought she looked great in her Versace ensemble, and she and Travis Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium together. They partied in Kansas City that night, and then they flew to New York and partied some more. They were photographed on Friday night, leaving Lucali in Brooklyn. That’s a pizza place. As for their Kansas City party on Thursday, Page Six had this:

Travis Kelce hosted a party at one of his favorite restaurants in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday evening to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 win — and we’re told Taylor Swift even got a little lit at the bash. Sources tell Page Six exclusively that the Chiefs tight end, 34, let his teammates know in the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium that he was throwing a party at Prime Social and everyone was invited. We’re told Kelce — who just signed a podcast deal worth more than $100 million — rented out the entire cocktail bar for the event. Sources confirm that Swift, who was seen happily dashing out of the stadium with her beau beside her in a golf cart Thursday, also made it to the party and appeared to have a lot of fun. “Taylor got a little drunky,” an insider tells us, laughing off how the pop star was able to let her hair down. We’re told the Chiefs’ soirée was “intimate” as there are seemingly no social media footprints online. However, sources confirm to Page Six that phones were not confiscated, so it appears to have just been a very trusting environment where teammates could let loose with their friends and loved ones. Aside from Kelce, we’re told that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is close friends with the “New Heights” podcaster, was also present at the party. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. also attended.

[From Page Six]

It’s very, very interesting to me that Patrick Mahomes came to the party – no matter what, Patrick and Travis are still tight and they still socialize with each other. There’s no mention of Patrick’s MAGA wife Brittany though. Brittany and Taylor sat in separate VIP suites at the game, but did Brittany skip this party too? She’s pregnant, so that could have been her “excuse.”

Meanwhile, Page Six also reports that Team Swift is very upset that someone leaked her plan to attend Thursday’s game. The Athletic – part of the New York Times – ran an article about Taylor’s planned attendance hours before the game. Taylor thinks there’s a snitch in the Chiefs’ organization, and her high-priced private security is mad too. They have every right to be mad – clearly, there are a lot of terrible people targeting Taylor right now and she wants to be able to move around with much more secrecy.

