Taylor Swift got a little drunk at a Kansas City party last Thursday

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift was in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first game of the season. I thought she looked great in her Versace ensemble, and she and Travis Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium together. They partied in Kansas City that night, and then they flew to New York and partied some more. They were photographed on Friday night, leaving Lucali in Brooklyn. That’s a pizza place. As for their Kansas City party on Thursday, Page Six had this:
Travis Kelce hosted a party at one of his favorite restaurants in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday evening to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 win — and we’re told Taylor Swift even got a little lit at the bash. Sources tell Page Six exclusively that the Chiefs tight end, 34, let his teammates know in the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium that he was throwing a party at Prime Social and everyone was invited.
We’re told Kelce — who just signed a podcast deal worth more than $100 million — rented out the entire cocktail bar for the event. Sources confirm that Swift, who was seen happily dashing out of the stadium with her beau beside her in a golf cart Thursday, also made it to the party and appeared to have a lot of fun.
“Taylor got a little drunky,” an insider tells us, laughing off how the pop star was able to let her hair down.
We’re told the Chiefs’ soirée was “intimate” as there are seemingly no social media footprints online. However, sources confirm to Page Six that phones were not confiscated, so it appears to have just been a very trusting environment where teammates could let loose with their friends and loved ones.
Aside from Kelce, we’re told that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is close friends with the “New Heights” podcaster, was also present at the party. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. also attended.
It’s very, very interesting to me that Patrick Mahomes came to the party – no matter what, Patrick and Travis are still tight and they still socialize with each other. There’s no mention of Patrick’s MAGA wife Brittany though. Brittany and Taylor sat in separate VIP suites at the game, but did Brittany skip this party too? She’s pregnant, so that could have been her “excuse.”
Meanwhile, Page Six also reports that Team Swift is very upset that someone leaked her plan to attend Thursday’s game. The Athletic – part of the New York Times – ran an article about Taylor’s planned attendance hours before the game. Taylor thinks there’s a snitch in the Chiefs’ organization, and her high-priced private security is mad too. They have every right to be mad – clearly, there are a lot of terrible people targeting Taylor right now and she wants to be able to move around with much more secrecy.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
We knew about every game Taylor would attend beforehand last season as well.
The day after the game she went on a very public date as well.
Idk if I buy that she’s upset about any “leaks”.
If she isn’t touring, it is probably safe to assume she will attend, so I don’t see how they expect people to not think she will be there.
Opening game of the season, IN KC, against one of their biggest rivals, while she’s on a break from touring.
Her being in attendance was almost a foregone conclusion, if we’re being honest.
This year probably feels a little different all around with the, you know, credible and terrifying terrorism plot to 86 her and a lot of her fans?
And that’s why she went on a pap walk the next day?
Yeah she’s so nervous she’s attending natiionally televised sporting events and pap walking everywhere with the pornstache and smirking at the cameras she called.
Must be so hard. And makes it so terrifying to endorse Kamala Harris for president when literally the fate of the free world is on the line. But yeah, keep making excuses.
She’s also a mega control freak. I don’t think she likes the idea of anyone controlling her narrative.
I agree with everyone who said it was easy to assume she’d be there.
I also thought I read that she said she was going to try and be at as many of his games as possible, since her tour would be over.
I agree.
Page Six is another BM
For me, TS wholesome image left years ago. And agree, She likes to control her narratives and she wants to always stay on top. I think it’s obvious she wants to play the power couple narrative with Travis(look at the way he’s been dressing lately outside game days when he’s with her ). Shes ultra competitive when she sees one couple going to the Venice Intl Film Festival and the other one at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, which both clearly broke the internet around the world. The thing is Travis is only known stateside, so are the Mahomes(and there’s many who can’t stand BM).
Does there have to be snitch in the Chiefs’ organization? It wouldn’t be hard to assume she’d attend the first game of the season. It’s hard not to know where she’s going to be – her fans practically have her tagged.
This is the first time I’ve heard of Swift allegedly being a little drunk at an after party. Someone is out to get her; the wholesome image is her brand. Page Six may have offered money to staff to talk; or a Page Six “reporter” went in as a customer. God help Swift if there are cell phone images; a picture of a drunk Taylor could fetch a lot of money.
There are a lot of pictures and videos of Taylor drunk/absolutely hammered. She drinks a lot, no one has to call her out on it because the proof is there. The Celine Dion incident is one that gets referenced frequently.
She also talks about using alcohol to cope in her songs fairly often (obviously on her later albums). She references alcohol a lot in her songs, but those references are obviously metaphors, so I’m not referring to those instances.
To her credit, she has discussed having a complicated relationship with alcohol on tour.
Yes, it’s common knowledge Taylor parties hard. Also, she’s a Sagittarian, so it’s in her zodiacal DNA. She looks fit, and she’s tall, but her features do have that boozy puff lately (not filler or Botox imo) because how can she keep up with Goliaths like the Kelces? Your liver can only handle so much.
The alcohol use is showing in her puffy face. Her facial structure used to be more clearly defined.
Nah I don’t get her wholesome image. She’s 75% naked singing about her love life, which— that’s fine, but how is it wholesome? Her popularity perplexes me but I guess she appeals to a certain segment.
TS just hosted both Mahomeses in RI. Unless BM continues not to celebrate KC football with TS, it doesn’t matter that they were in separate suites.
Coleen Rooney going next level on Rebekah Vardy was one of the best WAG investigations ever. TS transported herself in suitcases and wardrobes—she also is into conspiracy levels of secrecy. If she feels like someone is snitching on her, then she’s going to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully in a CR manner.
Oh yes, the WAG Agatha Christie “scandal” was tawdry, pathetic and delicious all in one chavvy package! The Mahomes creature needs to be taken down a peg or two, perhaps not to that extent but it would be funny!
The Mahomes are currently with Travis and Taylor at the US Open. There are pictures of the women hugging. The press ran with a standard thing (them being in separate boxes for opening night) be made it something it wasn’t.
The football season just started and all ready the gossip is heating up. Keep everyone safe and bring the drama.
Brittany sat separated from Taylor at the game and not mentioned at the afterparty. Does Tree Paine read CB?
If so then the picture of her hugging Britany at the Us Open will not be viewed positively.
When dick Cheney can support Kamala openly, what does that say ?
Dick Cheney doesn’t have the Far right plotting against him with awful ads
or a terrorist killing children at a party with his name or another headed to his concert to blow up thousands
I think she’s playing smart here and possibly saving not just herself! And no doubt getting advice from lawyers / others.
As for BM .. I don’t like her persona or her fashion – trashy – but maybe she’s smarter than she appears.
It is WILD to me that people saw them sitting separately at the chiefs opener as anything other than Tay telling BM that they need to lay low given all the recent smoke. It was literally *JUST* that and they’re absolutely still friends.
I think so as well. She has since been photographed with BM doing the usual huggy kissy act.
The public backlash on social media of TS hugging BM is more damaging than Her being drunk LOL 😂.
Not to mention Brittany is literally a Nobody outside the US, and much of the world hates Trump and thinks MAGA supporters are stupid.
I won’t be surprised if TS is freaking out that her image is taking a hit as she’s such a control freak who always wants to stay on top, esp after her very successful tour around the world .
I just assumed she would be there on opening night. That in itself isn’t a big scoop, but maybe the NYT had some details that were more specific?