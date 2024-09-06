“Katy Perry supported Orlando Bloom at his TIFF premiere” links

Katy Perry & her terrible bangs supported Orlando Bloom at the TIFF premiere of his latest film, The Cut. I’m getting a vibe about their marriage. [JustJared]
The trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Incredible that Ryan Murphy cast Javier Bardem & Chloe Sevigny as the parents. [OMG Blog]
Naomi Campbell & Anna Wintour are beefing in public. [LaineyGossip]
Every five years or so, people suddenly learn that Abraham Lincoln had a male BFF and they slept in the same bed for years. [Jezebel]
Brat Summer has phased into Demure Autumn? [Pajiba]
Florence Pugh discusses shaving her head for a role. [Buzzfeed]
Simone Biles went to the US Open! [Socialite Life]
Billy Ray Cyrus’s divorce wig is struggling. [Seriously OMG]
Dakota Johnson & others at the Bulgari event. [RCFA]
Katy looks like the original Barbie doll with that hair style and makeup.
I thought she looked like a mannequin but Barbie works too!
They are not married, but have been engaged for 5 years now…
I don’t really follow either Perry or Bloom but I weirdly root for their relationship to work out. Maybe I’m feeling sad over Bennifer Againifer falling apart, I’m clinging to the celeb couples who seem stable!
I love “Bennifer Againifer”! So funny.
I suspect that a lot more historical figures than we know about were bi or gay. For example, Alexander Hamilton was very possibly in a romantic/sexual relationship with John Laurens, according to the biography by Ron Chernow (weird that that didn’t make it into the musical Hamilton, right?).
It absolutely made it into Hamilton! Did you not watch it?
I wouldn’t say it was blatant but there was a nod to their closeness. And how devastated Hamiliton was when he got the letter from John’s father. He had died in battle.
I actually love it was left open to interpretation. Best friends or lovers… you decide.
Also to add, there was a reason Martha Washington named her feral tomcat after him. He was hitting it with everyone lol.
Argh I cannot watch that movie if Florence Pugh is gonna die! 😭
The way people (including academics who should know better) twist themselves into a pretzel trying to go “they were roommates”
The erasure of LGBT figures from history is real, and quite frankly, I care more about that than about media representation with fictional characters.
I wish we as a community focused more on the erasure of real-life LGBT figures, some of which are figures that people should be taught about at school.
If people in history kept their sexuality private, why should they be outed now? Not every person needs to be have their personal lives put on display in order to make a point. It’s the context of their environment that matters, not just the individual.
I’ve never lived with a man and I’m not LGBT. Yet, people assume I am. Unless the subject declared or almost-declared then it is speculative. Just like some married couples don’t live together. Doesn’t mean they don’t love one another. Some gay men live with their best friends but never date them. Same thing.
No one should support Ryan Murphy’s true crime shows. He makes them without the consent of the victims. Looking at the trailer for this show, I can already tell it’s going to be fanfic completely divorced from reality.
I urge everyone to read about the real Menéndez case. The prosecutor literally said “men cannot be raped” and it all goes downhill from there. The family supports the brothers and literally signed a petition recently asking for them to be released. On top of abusing his sons, José Menéndez also sexually abused a member from the boyband Menudo. He and Kitty were the real monsters.
I am not a fan of Ryan Murphy either seeing that the last few years of her 104-year life of Olivia de Havilland. Was spent trying to sue Ryan Murphy and lost the case and appeal failed also. For FX Feud.
She deserved more respect than that from Ryan and FX.
I hope someone pardons the Mendez bros. Their case was tried in the media. Their father was powerful in the entertainment business and I feel they tried to whitewash his image by getting his kids this life sentence.
I hope so too.
Their motive was supposed to be the money? What? Just like all rich kids, they lived a rich life and could wait for their inheritance. What could possibly be so bad that they had to kill their parents to get the money early…oh…
(sarcasm)
Billy Ray literally looks exactly how he’s been looking, with less facetuning.
I am so here for the new season of Monsters. The Dahmer season was very well done, incredibly sensitive to the victims, and taught a whole new generation, as if they didn’t already know, about how catastrophic police incompetence, indifference, and racism can be. I think Chloe and Javier are great choices. Chloe spent something like five seasons straddling the line between abuse survivor and rape apologist in Big Love. She can do multi-tiered complexity.
I disagree about it being incredibly sensitive to the victims. None of the families wanted the “shows” and their loved ones to be exploited. Not to mention the black and brown communities were not happy about it either. The comment above is another reason why this show is problematic.
Reductive analysis and name calling are also problematic. The show honored the neighbor and other Black women who went unrecognized for their efforts to stop Dahmer. It called out by name the racist, homophobic cops who allowed the killing to continue.
I’m rooting for Orlando and Katy also.