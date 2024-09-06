“Katy Perry supported Orlando Bloom at his TIFF premiere” links

Katy Perry & her terrible bangs supported Orlando Bloom at the TIFF premiere of his latest film, The Cut. I’m getting a vibe about their marriage. [JustJared]

The trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Incredible that Ryan Murphy cast Javier Bardem & Chloe Sevigny as the parents. [OMG Blog]

Naomi Campbell & Anna Wintour are beefing in public. [LaineyGossip]

Every five years or so, people suddenly learn that Abraham Lincoln had a male BFF and they slept in the same bed for years. [Jezebel]

Brat Summer has phased into Demure Autumn? [Pajiba]

Florence Pugh discusses shaving her head for a role. [Buzzfeed]

Simone Biles went to the US Open! [Socialite Life]

Billy Ray Cyrus’s divorce wig is struggling. [Seriously OMG]

Dakota Johnson & others at the Bulgari event. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images