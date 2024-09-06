Prince William brought back his sleazy-looking stubble-beard: gross or creepy?

On the last day of the Paris Olympics, Prince William and Kate posted a video where they congratulated the British Olympians for all they did. William and Kate couldn’t be bothered to actually congratulate specific athletes or do anything but make a last-minute video. The biggest piece of news was William had grown a scraggly, sad-sack vacation beard after one month of summer holidaying. Dutiful royal reporters quickly declared that William’s bender beard turned him into a “hot dad” and William’s most loyal sycophants discussed how William’s beard was all about reopening the “beard war” with Prince Harry, because Harry has a beard and William wants to be Harry and have everything that Harry has.
When we briefly saw William drive to church at Balmoral a few weeks after that, William had shaved the sad beard. But look, the beard is back! If we can even call this pathetic stubble a beard. William stepped out on Thursday in London to visit the Homelessness: Reframed exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery. William’s dumbf–k Homewards campaign is somehow involved in this exhibit, and Kensington Palace has been hyping this peggy appearance for weeks. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast embarrassed himself with this headline: “Hot Prince William Is Back With His Official New Stubble.” *hork*
William already has too many nicknames around here – Baldy, Peg, Peggington, Huevo, The Other Brother. Should we give him a new name in honor of this terrible attempt at cosplaying Prince Harry? How about Huevo Peludo (Hairy Egg)? Temu Jason Statham came to mind, although I think William would consider that a win. Statham is smart enough to shave off everything up top, while Huevo Peludo clings to those wispy little hairs and tries to comb them over. The one “nice” thing I’ll give him is that the stubble makes his eyes pop. But other than that, there is so much ugliness, inside and out.
Now he looks like a dirty penis. Yuck.
Don’t come after me 😀 but I think its actually not that bad! I think he looks less like a sad, angry penis now. He actually has a jaw – and it’s the first time I have realized that. There’s some counterbalance to the bald egg that is the top of his head.
I agree! I like this look on him. He looks pretty good!
I agree. If he could get the beard to grow it would improve his looks.
The beard is an improvement and slightly reduces the poached egg smugness.
I agree. He does look better with the beard, his eyes look a more vibrant blue, not so dull. It gives the impression of a tiny bit of charisma in photos. It’s an illusion, I know. And he looks less like a penis. I would not go so far as to call him hot, but it is a much-needed improvement.
I don’t hate it either.
Agreed! He looks slightly better. And it’s his face after all.
I agree it looks better. Much like Harry looks better with a beard, so does William. i hope he keeps it. Just one more way the Other Brother can copy Good King Henry!
I’m sorry, but I have to come after you (or anyone who says anything even remotely complimentary of William, lol) — the beard makes him look like moldy white bread. So I guess it brings out his true character? That’s not a compliment.
I don’t like it either, it looks as if he couldn’t be bothered to shave especially the on off nature of it, If he wanted to grow a beard she should have started when he started his holiday and come back to ‘work’ with the beard in good condition.
I agree. He looks better…
I agree, this is far better than his Olympics video look. He still needs to grow it out a bit to a proper beard, but this is at least heading in the right direction.
I think it hides/softens the harsh jut of his jaw on the sides. If he could grow a *decent* beard (closely trimmed), and shave the rest off, he might look better. Also, I think it’s more that his deep tan sets off his eyes, rather than the beard.
As far as his tailoring, the man always looks rumpled.
He looks like he’s come off a bender and a little dirty. He’s so unappealing and unattractive it’s actually alarming.
I feel he has had his teeth whitened and maybe fixed in someway
The beard is to distract
And why is he wearing shoulder pads 🤣🤣🤣 is that Kate’s jacket 😍😍You can just tell that he doesn’t like the way he looks so he’s been trying different stuff. Also, that’s the reason the haters are telling him his handsome, to boost his confidence😢
He should work on core strength and posture.
The sleeves on that jacket have been badly set in, you would think that with all that money he could get a decent tailor.
“he looks like a dirty penis”
😂😂😂
Huevo No-Way-Vo!
I calling him Scraggles. Sparse on top, sparse on face.
Wire haired terriers have more charisma than that man. Lordt.
@Robinsons – Scraggles… I love it! 😂
@Where’sMyTiara – Could not agree more!! 😂
New hairy egg’s beard must have a purpose. I think peg lost some weight because of the stress of being off work for such a long time and also having to do the school runs during the summer, he’s grown a bear to hide skinny face and the tabloids are happy because they’ll have something to write about and they can pit the brothers against each other again for a whole week.
The loss of weight occurred back in January-February after Kate’s “surgery ” . Many assumed back then that was due to some sort of rehab…
I have thought of the possibility that Bill was in rehab and jazz hands took the fall for it. Who taught these people to “jazz hands”? Although I do think he’d be happier in musical theater.
Looks like a scrotum now although the Temu comparison is on point as well.
Great, now you guys have ruined penises and scrotums for me forever by associating them with William. Not fair.
LOL why don’t you go read a smutty romance book or something to bounce back? I hope you’ll recover 🙂
@Debbie, was there ever any such thing as an attractive scrotum?
Hahahaha! I could read the comments on this one all day. And I love the choice we’re offered: gross or creepy?🤣🤣
Why not both, I say!
My honest take? The scruff makes him look like a sexual predator. So, if he and the KP courtiers are trying to convey that image to the public with this egregious display… Mission Accomplished I guess!
Right? I thought he looked like a photo of someone who has been accused of a particularly unsavory crime…
@Cali absolutely. The whole ensemble is giving “kerb creeper who sleeps in his car”
He looks like something growing on the side of a tree trunk.
Oh, my! 🤭
His beard looks almost fake to me. Like something a very amateur drag king would draw on.
So he’s got a scraggly merkin on his face that makes him look like a dirty penis and a scrotum by turns.
Congratulations William.
😂😂😂
AND DERMOID CYST!
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Gah! 😖. y’all are killing me!
Way back in the unenlightened ’60s, my siblings and I would sometimes go out for Halloween dressed as a “hobo”, with motley garments and, for verisimilitude, our faces slathered in cold cream with coffee grounds stuck in it for that “five o’clock shadow” effect.
Huevo Peludo looks like that.
Also: he should just shave his head and get it over with.
He looks gaunt.
He does . Something is not right in his life .
He seems deeply unhappy .
He does. The beard improves his appearance, but his eyes project unhappiness.
@Cassie He would be if he is fighting everyone around him ( Father, Kate, Harry, others not mentioned) since he believes life revolves around him & he is the only one who has a right to breath.
Despite all the billions of £s and the “embigginng” by the British Press & establishment he is one very unhappy individual
Well, if your entire life is focused solely on one-upping your happy and thriving brother who has a service-driven fulfilling life and a beautiful, smart wife and the freedom to live as he wishes without the obligations to maintain a monolithic tradition, I’m not at all surprised. William has had all the advantages anyone can hope for – education, money, opportunity to make his own mark but he chose to squander it all to do next to nothing with his platform and marrying a social climber, who is just as lazy as him, doesn’t help. He’s his own worst enemy and he only has himself to blame!
I just can’t feel sorry for him.
@Ivy…yes, I stopped commenting on his looks awhile back because I think he looks sickly. Still do.
I recently read an article on dermoid cysts – cysts with hair and teeth. I was mortified – and now I see this pic and that is all I can think about – a dermoid cyst. YUCK!
Now you have me thinking Huevo was a dermoid cyst that Huesa had removed earlier this year.
guess the separation rumors were true lol
I think I shall refrain from finding out more about dermoid cysts, your description is very off putting, But it suits him.
OMG!
😂😂😂
And some people think Stephen King is scary. Not compared to THAT mental image!
The chest hair grosses me more. Close that button sir!
ITA.
The beard makes him look too much like his Uncle Edward and cousin Peter – he’s also looking VERY VERY tanned, wonder where they went to to get that nice colour.
He was trending on UK X yesterday where the derengers were creaming over this new ‘look’ – grossed me out and put me right off my lunch.
It seems that Katty’s stalking / cosplaying ways have finally rubbed off on him.
That was my big takeaway – that he looks really tanned.
Someone on KP’s IG yesterday made a comment about how he was entering his sex symbol era and…..it just struck me as such a weird way to describe a man whose hot era was about 20 years ago, and who has been married for 13 years with three children. I mean married men can be sex symbols but the return of the beard tells me he saw the comments to the beard last month and wanted them repeated, which is an interesting choice for a married man whose wife is sick with cancer. Why would he care what the peasants on IG think?
I actually don’t think this looks too bad, but if he wants to really embrace his baldness a la Statham he needs to shave the rest of his head.
What I do think is interesting is that the beard will make it easier to track his appearances. Like if he releases a video in two days time with no beard but next week in Wales he still has a beard, we’ll know the video was older. It’s going to make it harder for him to play fast and loose with online appearances vs real appearances, which they like to do to give the impression they’re working continuously.
Statham is always impeccably dressed and carries himself with confidence. Will’s beard, along with wrinkled, ill-fitting clothes and a concave slouch spell “I passed out on a park bench.” Does his jacket have mini poufy pleats on the shoulders?
I love the idea of tracking Will by the appearance of his beard. Maybe, as President of BAFTA, he can hire a continuity supervisor.
Statham is an athlete and carries himself with great strength and confidence. William? Not so much.
Maybe someone in the KP comments knows about the single dad roll out being instituted and is trying to pretend he’s a sex symbol.
Yes, Statham was an athlete (represented UK in commonwealth games in diving) and still is one. And he’s better looking than boiled egg.
Its definitely giving “I’m severely hung over”.
In those pictures he looks like he went to a party and came home at 6 am in the morning.
He looks like what my grandfather would call a “stumblebum.”
Wiilie had another night sleeping on the streets ,but by the look of the dark circles under his eyes ,he hasn’t had a good nights sleep for a while .
He is an absolute mess .
To be a bit fair to William, he is dealing with his dad and wife having cancer, a brother who despite being the spare is outdoing him in a lot of ways. I would be a mess too.
William was imo a mess for years. And stillbis. Punching his brother and bullying.
There’s no reason to be fair to William. He probably doesn’t GAF.
He doesn’t have the charisma or the genetics to pull off either a top-button unbuttoned shirt or a beard. Rather than accept this, he cosplays Harry, fails, and relies on the Sun or Tom Sykes to flatter him. Social media isn’t quite so sycophantic. Wish he’d find his own purpose rather than aiming to be a dime store Harry. Very pathetic.
Ding, ding, ding, ding! Comment of the day.
He has his fans on social media the ones who say how beautiful his family is.
I wouldnt even care about the beard one way or the other except Harry told us in Spare how angry William was that Harry got to have a beard on his wedding day and William was told no (it seems it was probably the only time until that point that Harry got to have something William didn’t.) I mean he threatened to hold Harry down and shave it off! That’s not normal.
So now with this beard I’m just like “oh man you’re still bitter over that aren’t you.”
The threat to hold him down and shave it off was what got me. That’s absolutely not normal. That’s psychopathic behaviour.
William shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the throne. Or the public, for that matter. Fecking unhinged, he is.
He’s a real life version of the spoiled Trelane in that Star Trek Episode, “The Squire of Gothos”- spoiled, petulant, abusive.
If I recall Harry’s book correctly, Peg ORDERED Harry to shave it off, and was *furious* when Harry told him Liz okayed it. It pissed him off to no end that Harry just slide over his bald dome and didn’t have to obey HIM.
I can’t join in making fun of William’s baldness because I am bald myself, but I do agree with the idea that he should shave his head completely bald so he doesn’t look like he is holding onto whatever is left of his once nice head of hair. Give it up William! You are a bald man, own it bro. I also think he should let his beard grow because it may look better when it is longer. A full beard will create a distraction from his bald head. Hair transplants are now available and they work so he also has that choice. Where the Spanish huevo come from? I know it means egg but who coined that nickname for him?
I’ve wondered a few times why neither brother checked into hair transplants.
Gross. Yuck. What a vision to wake up to 😵💫
This beard (if you can even call it that) only makes him look disheveled.
it works for Jason Statham.
JS has rizz. No one would ever mistake Willie for having rizz.
JS also has embraced his dome by fully shaving it- that is the difference. That, and the shape of Egg’s head.
Bald can be *extremely* attractive – on the right guy (hello Chris Meloni 🤩) Willy is so far from the right guy it ain’t even funny.
It is the beard that makes him look even worse. And again, beards can be *extremely* attractive – on the right guy (hello Prince Freaking Harry 🤩)
JS is better looking, fitter, more confident and much smarter than egg. And very hard working. All that shines through.. He was one of the highest paid actors last year even though his acting range is ‘action’ and nothing else 🤣. He works incredibly hard. I happen to enjoy his movies.
It’s about time for Harry’s brother to realize that he needn’t even try.
He can’t win either way, so unless he stops playing these stupid games and finally starts working regularly, in a meaningful, sustainable way, he might as well stay home and continue doing the “school run”.
TOB looks so deeply unserious with his struggle beard. It seems as if there’s no one around him who could tell him the truth. Doesn’t he have a wife/valet/lover, or one of his PR people who could gently take him aside and let him know he’s lost the battle for the hotter son?
“Struggle beard”!! LMAO that’s PERFECT
Question: Where tf has he been on vacation, b/c with a tan like that it certainly wasn’t up at Balmoral?
Exactly 💯 💯 💯. He was never at Balmoral…I don’t think he had this kind of tan in the photo with Kate neither did he have a beard… he’s playing constantly with the public and frankly that’s quite scary..
He’s setting himself up to be branded “Schroedinger’s Monarch” in future.
Does he really think the media is going to keep letting him play games like this when he ascends the throne?
It’s already giving Theatre of the Absurd…. “Waiting For Willy…”
I always preferred the name Baldemort!
I agree. It is more English than Huevo.
At this stage facial hair on most men looks unkempt and messy IMO (obviously if you are a good looking man then it just has the opposite effect and enhances your hotness somehow). So William just looks sloppy and hungover. Why not keep growing out the earlier stuff? Did that make it too obviously that he hadn’t been seen in two months?
Hobo Prince
Yes! All I see is him trying and failing to appear as hot as Harry looks with his beard. A GIANT FAIL as he just looks dirty and disheveled. This is your future king, UK!
This! Some men really suit a light beard (although good grooming of said beard makes all the difference). But others just look they have a hangover and overslept. William is the latter, for me.
The beard makes him looks like he didn’t have a shower and he’s so bad at PR that the beard overshadowed his project.
To me, it looks weird bc I’m just not used to seeing his face with fuzz. I’m used to seeing a bare egg. Otherwise, meh, it’s not terrible? It’s just off-putting bc it’s not what I’m used to seeing if that makes sense. I do wonder if he’s going to keep it. The tabs are getting beard clicks now. That’s how sad things have gotten. Talking about his beard is all they’ve got. And they keep flattering him about how dashing he looks😂. Are they just trying to put William in a good mood by placating the future king. Yes, your highness, you are so very handsome.
The tabloids want us to concentrate on his beard instead of his total absence of 2 months, the lack of work and most of all, the reasons behind the Wales disappearance…
Exactly!
Are those my only two choices, gross or creepy? I say that his therapy beard is “bender.”
Makes you wonder which of his side pieces told him it was sexy. SMH
They probably all had to.
i think the Navy rules should have applied to Willie. If you can’t grow a proper beard over your holidays, you have to go clean faced all the time.
That’s pretty much what Her Late Maj told him! Queen E pulled Navy Rules on him for his own wedding. His beard wasn’t up to Royal Navy scratch; so it had to go!
And he’s still cheesed off about it over a decade later.
He’s trying to distract from how tanned he is.
Someone on X did side by sides with Bulliam and Homer Simpson.
His huge fans on social media say he is yummy. Yikes. He looks like someone the morning after a bender. Trying to play hot single dad.
How many of those fans are bots?
The ‘fans’ were primarily comprised of bots.
Good Gawd! It’s as if Mr. Burns and Homer Simpson had a love child. (Forks to my eyes).
Why is he so gross? Did the chest hair send it to new heights of revulsion?
😂😂😂
If he wasn’t so ugly on the inside, I’d probably find him decent looking. Instead, all I see is mean.
Have they release the least of the sexiest bald men of 2024 yet? Does he still qualify with his combover?
Has he broken his nose at some point or has it always looked like that?
Also, he looks to have had a front tooth replaced (was that the drunken antics at a wedding a few years back?) but the replacement looks really bad – it’s not the same colour as his other teeth. You’d think he’d have the resources to get himself the best dentist.
I noticed the tooth some time ago. It does look bad compared to his other discolored teeth
My husband had a tooth like that (broken in a bike accident) – he had to get it replaced maybe 10 years ago? 12 years ago? And the dentist at the time told him that while they were better now than when he first got the tooth replaced, there was still a limit on how long the tooth would hold up looking white and then he would have to get it replaced again. Basically its going to be once every 15 years or so for the rest of his life with current dental technology.
He should’ve had the front TWO replaced at the same time, so they’d look alike and fit.
He definitely had a front tooth damaged at a wedding. I think it was the last time Kate attended a wedding with him that wasn’t a family wedding.
I suspect he smokes and of course drinking tea can stain your teeth too. Kate has veneers she replaced on occasion, including during her recent disappearance so her teeth are always super white, which is odd because they always accuse Americans of having teeth be too white and kate does the same.
Lort. He looks like he is at the end of a months long bender (which he is). Summer vacation lasts much longer and he will need a trip to rehab. All the money the tax payers fork over to support this lazy mooch and he can’t be troubled to groom properly. He looks like one of the celebrities that has bragged about infrequently showering. I can smell this picture and it isn’t pleasant.
EWWW!
The beard makes his eyes pop – like when you squeeze a frog?
😂😂😂
He looks his age. Which is basically middle-aged, while the media treats them like they are 25. The “stubble” has a lot of gray. But mostly it screams, “giving the papers something to talk about that isn’t substantive and doesn’t matter.”
I dont think William ever shaved that grisly beard to begin with. Nor was he ever in Scotland. They manipulated those pictures from last year to lie to the public and also pretend Kate was actually in the car with him. William was still on some foreign sunny vacation with one of his mistresses.
Yes. I will die on this hill.
Those ‘recent’ Crathie Kirk photos of WanK were passed off,
AND LIED ABOUT BY BRF/KP/BM AS AN INTENTIONAL DECEPTION
manipulated images from 2023.
I didn’t necessarily think those pics were fake. But now I wonder. Only bc of the struggle beard and it seems like it might take him awhile to grow 😂. So he had a beard for the Olympics vid, shaved for church pics, and then regrew the struggle beard. Honestly, it’s not that long of a beard so it might not take that much time to grow and ewww now I’m thinking about this chia pet beard way too much.
CHIA PET!!!
😂😂😂
Yeah this beard isn’t that long so I think it was him at Balmoral – I think he had the beard for the Olympic video, shaved it at Balmoral, and now has it back. This looks trimmer than the one for the video.
but honestly…who knows with him. My guess is that he saw the comments about how people thought the beard was sexy so hes sticking with it.
The papers are really laying it on thick with how his beard is so sexy. We all know he’s lapping it up and it’s sooo weird. It’s like the papers really need to big him up and boost his ego. Maybe they hope if they praise him, he’ll do more? Or make it seem like they too have a hot prince. It’s not just Harry who is hot. I’m not super offended by the beard bc it softens his massive jaw but the papers are being ridiculous in praising his dashing and sexy beard.
Totally agree. There’s no way William shaved for a bunch of church pics and I think old photos of W+K were manipulated and added to the fresh batch.
Someone elsewhere said that the beard makes it easier for us to track his activities and whether he’s faking a video. So, let him keep it – we’ll really be able to tell when he’s not doing his job.
His first engagement after a long holiday is a museum visit on Homelessness Reframed exhibit.
How lame, How ineffectual. Do we need a Homelessness exhibit when the real homeless people are on the streets of UK
It’s so weird. A museum. Do the homeless even have access to a museum? Who is this exhibit for? The aristos, who, apparently, don’t actually see the homeless on the streets? Did those folks exhibited give permission for there likenesses to be used?
That’s obscene! Treating the homeless as circus animals to be gawked at? Jeez!
All intentional shadow/stubble beards are gross and slimy.
It’s like hats, some people wear them well and some not at all. William does not.
Ew. He probably thinks it makes him look more kingly and/or close to the people (/peasants). He looks like a very bad King Felipe’s cosplay.
He looks like he hasn’t left the pub in days.
Beard stubble is supposed to look like the dude forgot to shave. On William, it just looks like he forgot to wash his face. And I agree he should shave his head and get rid of that ridiculous looking fringe. That might help.
Never underestimate how vicious and vindictive a narcissist can be when you break away from them.
William is boiling with rage, spitefulness and anger that Harry has left, and that Harry is thriving. He’s consumed with explosive hate, as are all narcissists when they are left.
Harry has thrived since leaving, he has a wonderful and loving family, and I’m sure he is so thankful for his wonderful life, and the love of his wife and children.
I cut contact with my brother who was almost a carbon copy of William. I just could not take the agony of dealing with his selfishness, grandiosity, entitlement and sheer nastiness anymore. I was treated as a serf whose only purpose was to orbit his goldenness. The day I quietly told him that I was not willing to have any more communication with him I felt an enormous weight lifting from my shoulders.
Then came the phone calls and emails and texts from him…….. hoping that myself and my two grown up sons would die horrible deaths, with graphic details of blood, gore and pain. He would scream down the phone on voicemails that he would get me committed to a mental home, or put in prison (what for I’m not sure!).
He is still raging apparently ( according to our sister, who has very limited communication with him).
I see such parallels with the way William is raging about Harry. It’s truly a mental illness, and they cannot believe that you left them. They will never let it go, and it’s so very very disturbing.
William is not a hot, single, young Dad. He is just a sad, rage filled, rather dim, selfish and unattractive man. Bad enough in any man, but when he’s the future king, then that’s frightening. And I believe that all of the men in grey suits that surround him know what a total liability he is. They are covering his back to protect their own interests, and a complicit British media is helping them for click bait. Shame on them all.
Very well said!
The grey men and his own family are also circling the wagons to hide what went on in his marriage that precipitated Kate’s disappearance and likely faux cancer diagnosis. He’s the spare and no matter what he does he will remain protected from any responsibility.
Someone called him Whiskers and I lost it. It’s a struggle beard. Considering how long he’s been growing it, this is a struggle. I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t copying Harry. Now, it’s ridicule.!
I actually think he looks better. 🤷🏾♀️
Makes his eyes pop? I can’t tell if this was supposed to be sarcasm or not. The only thing noticeable about his eyes in these pictures are the dark circles around them. He looks disheveled and tired, and the stubble looks like depression stubble. Ironically the stressed out and tired look is actually pretty relatable, and believable for William considering he’s dealing with cancer in his family, has three children, and the life and role he was born into and is stuck with is an absurd joke.
I’d feel more sympathy for him though if he wasn’t trying to pass off his unfortunate Windsor aging genes and his scruffy depression era as attractive. It’s like Trump thinking he’s attractive. Pure narcissistic delusion.
A lot of people have three children but have to get real jobs to support them. William has several homes and has the time to vacation and watch sports. I doubt he and Kate are under the same roof. William likes the wealth and trappings of royalty and won’t do the work
He looks like a sleeve. Just dirty and hungover.
He looks like he’s trying out for a remake of the lost weekend.
All I can say is that he’s not aging well at all.
I think it makes his face look dirty, as if he had soot on his hands (somehow since he doesn’t do a thing) and then touched his face….
After reading Spare, I always wondered if he really wanted a beard. He was certainly incensed when Harry didn’t have to cut his beard to wear his uniform.
Frankly, unless I’m on this site, I don’t think about Billy Idle or the other members of the brf. If he wants a beard–then he should grow a beard. I don’t care either way.
Both. It looks horrid and does not suit him in the least. He appears to need a shower.
That’s just it, this beard on William doesn’t look debonair and well groomed, he looks unkempt and unpleasant. I’m not sure more growth would even help it look better.
It diminishes him because he doesn’t look regal this way.
My son shaves his head, has stubble on his chin and is the same age as William. He looks great. William does not…never will. Sad.
That’s it. There are many men who are successful working this sort of look and those examples show up William’s as a being subpar attempt.
He looks handsome.
At least it covers up his perennially clenched angry jaw.
Does anyone notice that Willeaks is copying Harry with the light blue shirt and dark blue jacket no tie look. Since Khate is out of the picture to copy everything Meghan wears Willeaks has picked up the mantle. Kindergarten games are for Kindergarteners. And even they are smarter than W&K
Regardless of stubble the older he gets the more he looks like Wallace, of Wallace and Gromit. His big beaver teeth don’t help.
Ya know, the struggle beard is an improvement. The bar for Willis is in hell so I mean…
He would look a lot better if he just went on ‘head and shaved that egg head of his bald, and took the training wheels off his beard. He’d still look like he downs a 12 pack of beer every night, but hey.
He can look however he wants because of me – what is much more important to me are his actions. The actions of a future king who will truly be a nd forever above the law. Everything I’ve seen of him so far seems to reflect the arrogance of an heir who can’t be wrested humility, gratitude or humanity. Who is he without his inheritance? Would he be a remarkable, ethical, humble man without his heritage? No – he is none of these things – with or without his heritage. If he cannot serve the people with humility, he can serve a monarchy even less.
Somebody get this loser a t-shirt that says “I wish I was Harry”.
I’m sure Kate wishes he was Harry too.
Peg should give up. His scruff makes him even more unattractive than he already is. It should be a source of secondhand national embarrassment that he tries SO HARD to have what Harry has. Peg seems like an afterthought, someone who has no plans, no interests, and no originality. He’s a deeply unserious, emotionally stunted person who’s only interest is destroying his brother.
He might look more attractive if he didn’t endlessly wallow in envy, self-pity, and rage. He is a broken record at this point. I feel sorry for his children. They have never had his undivided attention, and never will.
Button up your shirt, dude. You’re supposed to be on a work engagement — it’s not happy hour at the apartment complex for divorced dads.
William: if youre gonna have a mid-life crisis, do it right.
Shave your head, grow a goatee and buy a Harley.
Bill is just unattractive and it has little to do with his looks.
His nasty personality will never make him look good.
I am sorry but he Looks unwashed and hungover. Like he could use a month in a detox chamber. For what I don’t know. Drinks, drugs . With him, nothing is off the table . And wanky Huevo needs to stop trying to wear Harry skin . It’s pathetic and deranged at best . And bunny boiler crazy as worst
William looked bad in the beard when he had one a while back
Like Harry, he looks better with a beard. If it makes him happier with himself, I’m all for it.
It won’t distract pegs from thinking about harry all the time.
He just looks dirty.