Prince William attempted a scruffy beard in a new palace video for the Olympics

Prince William and Kate were silent throughout the Olympic games. They’re not Olympic ambassadors or anything, but they’re both involved with sporty charities and patronages, and you would have thought that it would be easy enough for William and Kate to cheer on British athletes online, as the Waleses’ three-month vacation is already one month old. Like, I’m not sure anyone genuinely expected them to show up in Paris, but they couldn’t even do the bare minimum of “cheering for their athletes online.” Well, they waited until the Olympics Closing Ceremony to post this:

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024

I’m astonished that Kensington Palace seemingly begged NBC to get Snoop Dogg to record this, just so KP could post it exclusively. Snoop filmed on NBC’s set too. As for William and Kate…lmao. William’s summer vacation beard ain’t it. Trying so hard to look like his bearded brother. I loved that everyone brought up Harry’s 60 Minutes interview, where Harry smirked about William being bald and ugly.