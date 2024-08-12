Prince William attempted a scruffy beard in a new palace video for the Olympics

Prince William and Kate were silent throughout the Olympic games. They’re not Olympic ambassadors or anything, but they’re both involved with sporty charities and patronages, and you would have thought that it would be easy enough for William and Kate to cheer on British athletes online, as the Waleses’ three-month vacation is already one month old. Like, I’m not sure anyone genuinely expected them to show up in Paris, but they couldn’t even do the bare minimum of “cheering for their athletes online.” Well, they waited until the Olympics Closing Ceremony to post this:
Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!
Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024
I’m astonished that Kensington Palace seemingly begged NBC to get Snoop Dogg to record this, just so KP could post it exclusively. Snoop filmed on NBC’s set too. As for William and Kate…lmao. William’s summer vacation beard ain’t it. Trying so hard to look like his bearded brother. I loved that everyone brought up Harry’s 60 Minutes interview, where Harry smirked about William being bald and ugly.
Screencaps courtesy of Kensington Palace’s video.
The beard is awful. He’s aged and grown into that fitting mug and baldness – which mirror his wretched personality.
That is not a scruffy beard. That is a three day bender at the mistress’s house beard.
So gross!
LaraK! That’s so funny. Honestly, I haven’t had the time to celebitch recently, and the comments on this post are making me laugh, hard. Once again the dogs are looking at me with alarm – that’s how they always are when I’m on this site and the posts are hilarious.
Haha
That looks less like the early stages of deciding to grow in a beard and more like he’s on a bender and not shaving. I think it’s the extra scruffy neck hair?
Regardless, it hey are the laziest of the lazy but saving generic congratulations until the end prevents them from having to personally congratulate winners of color and not just the equestrian team (looking at you BP).
Feels like another AI.
-Same dress khate. What happened to your budget???
-Thin line around her neck. Don’t tell me it is a chain.
-left hand is too thin.
-missing big blue again.
What else…..
And bulliam’s beard colour????
Correct me if I am wrong.
I think the line where her sleeve meets his shirt is funky. Her shoulder is in front of him but her lower arm isn’t?
I don’t like to jump to conspiracies, but Honeybee has a point. WTAF. They barely appear in it for a full two seconds. Keep their appearance short to make it easier on the graphic designer??
I think KP heard the rumblings about “why aren’t they next to each other/too hard to AI render two people at the same time” for the cancer video and William said “hold my beer”.
The lighting on the two of them seems different.
He looks like a cross between his brother inlaw and Jason Knauf.
He does resemble James here – who also looks kind of terrible with a beard
Really brings the red-faced, mentally struggling, perpetually hungover divorced dad vibe.
The desperation to have a beard like Harry, and none of the charm. He does look like he’s been binge drinking.
Has no one told him, some people are beard people and some people aren’t? Also as someone married to a bearded man, the neck beard has got to go. Huge NOPE.
Do they not have a team that advices them on their social media photos? He looks like he’s been on a bender for 3 days
He finally stopped complaining that Harry gets to have a beard and grew what looks like dirt on his own face. The copying of Harry always goes wrong with him.
William “grew what looks like dirt on his own face.” LOL, @susan!
He probably woke up face-down on a dirty floor.
I’m the lone voice here….. I LIKE the beard!
Reason? I see LESS of his face 🤣🤣🤣
I like it too, IT LOOKS LIKE A MUG SHOT 🤣🤣🤣 WHAT DID HE DO 🤣🤣🤣
No objection to you liking it. As they say, different strokes for different folks. My spelly looking, hungover, not showering for days, unkempt, old man beard, could be your sexy hot beard. It’s all good.
I like it too, Emma! I think it’s a big improvement, to be honest lol.
I agree that it is an improvement.
I think it’s an improvement. He has a weird jaw line. Also, Snoop Dog is the real Olympic winner.
I agree too! It looks SO much better to me.
I’m not sure why he wanted to grow a beard……he has one standing right next to him😜
😂
You win for best comment on this thread, @Shanta!!!
😂😂😂
🤭
Anyone else think that picture smells like breakup beard?
He’s trying to imitate Harry but all we’re getting here is hungover Ben Affleck. Hashtag SadLookTBO
Baldy needs to wash his face, he’s beginning to mold!
I laughed when Beckham appeared right after Egg and Kate. He is working so hard for that knighthood.
And really, why couldn’t they record a message before the games began to wish team GB good luck? The bar is so low and yet they fall below it each time.
I don’t usually get into their looks because I think it’s low hanging fruit, but they both look like they filmed this after a three day bender. Wow. They legitimately look pretty bad for people who have been on vacation for a month (years). I imagine though they’ve heard the pushback about the general nonresponse to what’s been happening in the UK the past few weeks and being MIA for the Olympics. People are really going to only give you so much grace for health stuff, especially if you say you’re getting better and they’ve given you a lot of leeway for six or seven months already.
Mmmkay I’ll pile on: I spent the weekend in Wildwood (IYKYK) and he’s shockingly reminiscent of the single-toothed, wind burned, seedy characters lurking around the boardwalk.
What excuse does he have for looking like this??
I get what you mean, Dee2, but sometimes their appearance is all the fruit we’ve got! Seriously, there’s not much else to say about these two at times. Snaggletooth – your whole comment is hilarious. It made me lol, thinking of what we used to call sketchers, ie weeded out hippy drifters.
Dear lord , just so fake , both of them .
William looks like he has been sleeping on the streets checking out what it’s like to be homeless .
Ha ha! Doing what some of our friends do, which is a sponsored Big Sleep for Shelter etc. One night outside on a crisp night, drinking coffee on a bench, and hey presto they’ve got the whole idea. Offensive to someone , such as myself, who’s worked in social housing, and obviously self-serving virtue signalling to anyone with a head on their shoulders.
Did…Kate change her hair part to hide her scar? Or am I seeing things?
I was gonna say this too, but then i checked photos and i think her part moves frequently? she just had the middle part when she was wearing the meghan wig.
I think so. And to distract from the brow lift.
Facial hair usually enhances a guys looks (imo, maybe i just like facial hair lol) but here…..maybe if he’d accept his baldness and shave his head, it’d look better. And the beard looks patchy and not well groomed at all. Lizzie was smart for making him shave it cause this is….anyway lol! I know W had nightmares about that clip lmao
Is that shirt the only thing Kate is allowed to wear in video messages now? 🤭
Yes well said!! I laughed so hard at this!
Plus it’s her official ‘I’m being sporty’ look.. You just know she’s wearing jeggings and those ultra white sneakers too (I didn’t watch it so I’m assuming there’s no full body shot)
Yes! The clean clean clean walking/training shoes, the ones that have never seen actual ground or a cross trainer. I suspect with “sneakers” you’re outside the UK, Wagiman? I always associate ultra clean casual wear and shoes with Americans/Canadians. It’s a trend that’s increasing over here esp with those who can afford multiple pairs of shoes.
I’m sure the tabloids will cheer this on as thrifty Kate “recycling” an outfit or perhaps as a “touching tribute to Diana” because Diana once wore a striped shirt.
LOL!
+1
It’s actually not the same shirt…. but sure looks like it!
So you’re saying Kannot is pulling her old trick of “buy 1000s of the same looking thing and the press will call me thrifty!”
At this point I wonder if her clothes get washed or thrown away after one wear. It is not normal to have so many of the same thing and wear minute different variations of the same to official engagements.
She seems to have worn at least 6 types of these stripe tops – almost the same but not. It’s a fav summer go to since George was little. I looked, had nothing else to do.
I should add that was a quick count.. She’s probably got well over a dozen.
She’s always done this. Multiples of things that look similar but aren’t the same. I would have thought they would get her in a Team GB shirt similar to what William was wearing.
But it’s French!
cackling…Exactly my thought, this is showcasing her French style!
Ha ha! The ultimate compliment for a British woman.
Oh! It’s a nod to the host country! So diplomatique, our Kate. 🙄🤮
I swear to God, I just know there is a baguette around that someone finally convinced her not to be holding.
Except I don’t think it’s the exact same shirt. It’s just another striped shirt that looks like the other striped shirt. She’s playing games and spending money on shirts that look almost exactly the same. So it’s not really thrifty😂
I don’t know what’s the logic behind it but I’m sure it’s intentional.
It’s the “Kate logic” of theme dressing – a Breton stripe. For full effect she should have had a jaunty red scarf, a beret and a baguette under her arm, but she’s on holiday.
Trolling all the people who said her video was fake? I always felt the way she copied everything about Meghan was a form of trolling. Well that and fashion colonizing. The POW is a troll. She’s gotta enough time on her hands to be one.
Edit- @eurydice, I didn’t even think about the French Breton top connection😂 oui oui, but where’s the beret?
What no quaint bicycle too? She’s sooooo boring, and her wonky smile is back.
I have dozens of breton tops. But…. i am not the freaking future queen. It just looks lazy now.
I think she looks even thinner, whether from chemo, him or her mental health, no idea.
I own many Breton tops as well, and they’re not exactly all the same one. They are basic summer wear. Maybe she’s just doing what many of us, or she’s trying to establish it as part of her signature summer wear? I do think, though, that wearing a Breton top at this point in more than one video invites people to speculate about AI. William’s scruffy look is starting to make me cringe and he is really the homeliest man I’ve seen in a long time. By the way, three handsome European royals all sport beards: King Felipe, King Frederick, and Prince Haakoon- two kings and a crown prince.
I don’t know about thinner, but her lower jaw seems more…muscle-y, for lack of a better word. And her greys are showing; I guess the hairdresser is on vacay, too.
She has highlights too. I think to cover grey hair. Also, she looks both older and tighter. Her deep set wrinkles are getting worst but the rest of her face is oddly smooth.
It’s hilarious to me that she can do this but can’t release a video every six weeks or so, or make quick public appearance thanking her subjects for their support. LOL. She very obviously doesn’t want to do anything. The end.
I really feel like she’s just fucking with the public now. This is Kate’s bird brain thinking she’s clever.
LMFAO
It’s intentional, to remind us of her cancer video. These people are so manipulative!
She’s never disproving the theory she has no access to the bulk of her wardrobe because of the separation.
That clothing budget has truly been chopped, honey! If this latest attempt of theme dressing is her way of ‘trolling’ people, then she is worried about the wrong things. Her marriage is hanging on by a tiny thread and she’s never looked worse for it.
Jesus he looks rough. She looks literally the same as ever (clearly at the stage of recovery where Botox is back on the table lol) and he’s been steadily and obviously deteriorating the entire year. Weird as ever.
100%. She looks like she always does and he looks worse every time he shows his face. He wants to be Harry so badly, it’s not even funny any more. It’s creepy and sick. If I had someone emulate me and hatefully gaslight me and putting me in a competition I don,t ant to be in, I ‘d be scared to death.
Hi SAS. Good for me to have the time to be on here and commenting under you again. Always enjoy your comments. Yes, he looks scruff, but I like scruff, perhaps because Mr Sparrow, despite being a highly specialised lawyer, spends most of our holidays with this look. However, I feel it makes William look a tad aggressive? Is it just me? Yes, the botox is back for Kate, and the cheek filler, which was evident at Wimbledon. She still looks knackered. And yes I know she’s been ill, but she’s always looked old, which again wouldn’t matter but the way people rave about this woman’s looks is off the charts deluded. And given her supposed looks are pretty much it, well, the delusion is massive. IMO she could’ve been a banker’s wife or a fit model for a standard fashion house. She has the body for hanging clothes on. An actual model. No.
Sparrow! Seems we’ve both been away for a while. (Yet W&K’s nonsense is the Same. As. Ever. 🤣🤣)!!!
Welcome back Sparrow1,always good to read your comments. Missed you.!!
Hi Libra! So good to be back and talk with you and SAS. It’s been a crazy few weeks with work and then the kids under foot more than usual. Even one of the dogs decided to get ill! Poor thing. I agree, SAS, nothing changes. The world spins on its merry way with the BRF. x
I don’t see any botox, like I never saw any bit of a face lift as some liked to claim.
In the video you can see her forehead creasing and it’s visible in the pics here as well, esp. on the sides, but it creased all the way.
What is obvious though is that there’s a heavy heavy filter on the video. And she looks really knackered, first thing I thought when I saw it. Perhaps ongoing treatment? But she looks like something took the energy out of her….
When Kannot stans say she looks… ahem.. “exhausted”, you know it’s bad….
The botox is what’s creating the creasing at the sides of her temples when she speaks, rather than allowing the lines to spread more naturally across her entire forehead (which has got that botox tightness). She’s always looked pretty old, which we know from unphotoshopped pictures. But. If this is her with editing, well, she must look even more shattered irl. Poor woman.
“But she looks like something took the energy out of her….” t’s standing next to her. Surprised they didn’t bring George and Charlotte into the video, but I suspect W will soon start showing his jealousy of their charm.
Yep, she looks awful. Either exhausted or medicated.
Or both.
They couldn’t get attention for their video without packing it with celebs? What are Americans doing in there sucking up to the BRF? Is this to say, “I can grow a beard and know celebs too”? What about the other countries that still have the monarchy? No congratulations for them? Charles at least put out a statement congratulating GB and commonwealth teams and didn’t have to appear scruffy in a video with celebs to do it.
I wouldn’t call Snoop’s ‘the prince & his wife’ exactly sucking up. I snorted at that one.
I did too, his expression was everything.
I laughed so hard when I saw this yesterday my side hurt. My dude you are as bad a SWF stalker as your wife. Leave your brother and his family be. You aren’t pulling off the scruffy beard I’ll say that in a nice way lol
Next, he’ll dye his hair red like Scamantha when she was trying to look like Meghan.
All I can think is her head about to fall off? What’s with weird line around her neck and always the striped top 😂!!!
As for him, I agree with the homeless comment that someone else posted.
I think it’s a really thin chain.
Eurydice, you are too kind. I think it’s the line on a mannequin demarcating where the head was put on the body.
Wow, I’m impressed! They took 5 minutes out of their vacation to grace and bestow upon us their well wishes, I’m truly in heaven.
They made a video about themselves and all the friends they think they have.. where were the Olympic athletes? Were they even shown or highlighted? The man looks horrible in a beard, learn how to trim and shape it if you’re going to wear one. Also he is only 42 and looks like he needs eyelid surgery, they are sure sagging. As for her I guess Peg cut her wardrobe budget to £0 and we will only see her in the cancer announcement outfit from now on.
So you think they are capable to finish this in the first time without any repeats? William didn’t smirk once when Kate spoke? And Kate managed to say the whole sentence in one take? You give them a lot of credit! Judging from past experiences, it probably took several takes to manage this video and definitely,
more than 5 minutes… They work so hard, can’t you tell? 🤣🤣🤣…they both look like they were dragged into it, that’s for sure 😅
Kate and Wills both look rough. Wills continues to age not so gracefully.
I like the beard. I like scruff in general! I don’t know whether it makes him look slightly aggressive? As for Kate. Good to see her. But I will never be convinced this is a “beauty” before my eyes. She’s a pretty woman who’s aged faster than her years, to the point she looks like her mum way before she should. In a way, despite his lost hair, William always looks better and younger. A friend in her 50s is very fond of Kate Middleton; she says she’s pretty and always smiling. I asked if she’d ever heard her talking. My friend says it’s hard to understand her and she isn’t good at speaking. I asked her about her work. She said “isn’t it something about kids?”. Kate literally gets by with smiling. Wow! Also, here, can she ever speak naturally. This is a brief video, meant to be a quick natural well done, and she looks so rehearsed, bouncing along to keep her rhythm. I watched with the sound off: she looked pained to talk, over enunciated, and like she’s practised all day. Well, at least she smiles.
she’d practised all day. Sorry, not been on any site for ages due to work and kids on holiday. I mentioned my friend’s age because I find it very odd that such an experienced woman, my friend, felt it good enough for Kate to get by with barely any work credentials, speaking ability, and work ethic. Our previous PoW was a power house by comparison. What other position affords this lack of ability? She should’ve married a banker and lived in the home counties. I bump into this kind of woman regularly at private school pick up. Now, let me say this, there are many highly professional and engaging mums at these schools, and then there are some, like Kate, who are boring and socially inept due to doing FA with their lives.
This is what I mean! Imagine having a job that pays you in ungodly amounts of wealth, jewels, perks, free travel, and yet you do around 100 engagements (maybe 300 hours total) per year on a year with good health. As I keep mentioning, I don’t begrudge her wanting to be a stay at home mom and taking time for herself after her ‘scare’ but I am literally paying for her to have that privilege. A privilege I will never have.
I don’t mind the beard. I’m loving the beard jokes. A bearded egg etc. But it’s not that bad. Not as good as Harry’s obviously. Nowhere close. Maybe he’s thinking the beard will give him gravitas? Or is it gonna stay a vacay thing?
Did KP spend a few bucks and go on Cameo? This honestly sounds like it, it’s so generic. Even front loading it with Snoop can’t give the illusion of charisma.
He looks scruffy and I hope he does not grow a beard. She wears that striped shirt again.
He looks like he just came in out of the barn where he passed out yesterday afternoon after drinking for a month straight. How is this man a prince and look like this? His grandma was absolutely correct to make him shave because if this is him with a beard, you might as well lock the door on the entire monarchy now and call it a wrap.As for her, same shirt different day. They could at least have gotten her a team Gb shirt,
The neck and chest hairs are also seen. What a mess.
Lol everyone in social media is clowning him for the beard…. What I order ( prince Harry ) and what they got ( prince william). Oh boy 🤣
Anyways , he does not look good at all.
Lol….Egg is the Temu Prince Harry.
Yeah, everyone on social media is laughing at William’s lame attempt at a beard but the British tabloids are saying everyone is “swooning” over it lol Sure Jan…..
All the comments about William’s “beard” made me laugh given his alleged preference for pegging.
They probably are not under the same roof. He coptere d in to do the photo shoot then left
It looks like another manipulated video. I think they were filmed seperately. Kate appears to be standing against William’s chest. He has his arm by his side whereas the natural response would be to put his arm around her. Her left hand looks weird. The thumb is twisted at an odd angle. The rings look odd too a very wide gold band and a thinner gold band.
The beard could be to disguise his heavy jowls.
It appears she has a new (half?) eternity ring with sapphires and diamonds between the thin eternity she bought herself (white gold, all diamonds) and her thin wedding band. The eternity ring she bought herself seems to be a “stopper”, so Big Blue doesn’t slip off.
Even the fail has picked up on the jewellery and wonders if Willnot bought it for her..
Like the previous eternity ring, “a push present for G!”, when the jeweller talked about how K came in on her own and bought it herself LOL
Could it be one of Diana’s ?
“…whereas the natural response would be to put his arm around her.” Or maybe William’s decided he’s no longer playing the game?
@Anonymous, think you’re right that this is manipulated. She’s leaning in to him but his shirt doesn’t wrinkle. If you look closely you see artifacts there (evidence of compositing; photoshopping two images together). Also the flyaway hair on top right of his head seems clipped (bad selection technique when compositing images together)
I kind of like how the beard minimizes his lantern jaw
He looks a mess, couldn’t even be bothered to shave.
I hope snoop got paid for that cameo😂
Why no big blue? She’s almost never without it. Has she lost so much weight the ring doesn’t fit and she can’t get it resized?
The DM is breathlessly reporting that it’s a new “eternity band” to replace her engagement ring! Tell me that William demanded Big Blue back in the divorce without telling me…
“Tell me that William demanded Big Blue back in the divorce without telling me…”
Yep.
Big Blue has always been too big for her and would flop around like crazy, spinning all round…
It appears she has a new (half?) eternity ring with sapphires and diamonds between the eternity she bought herself (white gold, all diamonds) and her wedding band. The eternity ring she bought herself seems to be a “stopper”, so Big Blue doesn’t slip off.
Even the fail has picked up on the jewellery and wonders if Willnot bought it for her..
Like the previous eternity ring, “a push present for G!”, when the jeweller talked about how K came in on her own and bought it herself LOL
In a fit of pique, Kate took Big Blue to the jeweler’s & had it cut up into a dozen smaller pieces, then made into that eternity band. Prove me wrong. 😉
Or…. The ring broke during whatever caused Kate’s abdominal issues?
If Kate did I’m certain Prince William is committed to finding all the missing engagement ring diamonds since he’s keen to upHoLd hiS pRoMisE tO prEseRVe hiS mOtHer’S leGaCy!!
That fuzz on his face was disturbing – he looks like he’s in the midst of a weeks long bender where he hasn’t washed. There are some guys who should not have any sort of facial hair and he’s one of them – he’s no Andrew Cotter (the Scottish guy commentator at 0:53).
She looks rough – guess she needs more vacation time. She’s really going full on with the Meghan hair cosplay.
Shawn the Sheep. That’s what her mouth reminds me of.
lol! Mr Sparrow just dropped by, we’re both WFH. He said “bloody hell, he looks like Chris Martin”. And then, “how can you celebitch alongside work and get it all done!”.
IMHO, it looks like he has a couple wads of cotton stuffed in his mouth! It’s all I can see when I look at this picture, am I the only one who sees it?
I see it, too. He’s always had a massive jaw, which is now more revealed due to hair loss. It’s very chipmunky. Thing is, I like this look! Well, more than his usual look. I’ll qualify that by saying it makes him look slightly aggressive to me, but at least he looks more relaxed and able to speak than his wife. I always think he’s the better talker and the younger looking.
He constantly looks like he’s just come from the dentist and still has those wads of cotton wool in there to stop the bleeding.
lol, seaflower! I once walked home from a dentist’s appt, having had an anaesthetic injection. One side of my face was drooping madly and, being summer, I had little option but to keep putting my hand up to my cheek to hide that side. Thinking I’d made it towards home and safety, I then bumped into an ex boyfriend, looking totally dapper. The smirk on his face. Argh!
Is it weird that almost every time Kate has been seen in casual mode, she’s wearing the same sweater?
It’s not the same sweater. The first was Erdem and this one is Ralph Lauren.
Hold up. They got they Snoop and she’s wearing Ralph Lauren? Is this for the GB athletes or american athletes too? I guess Beckham was in it too.
@Jais: It was for Team GB.
it’s still an ugly sweater.
The beard is awful, he couldn’t even grow it in fully. It draws attention to his massive forehead which I never noticed before until he grew in this patchwork beard.
I remember how awful he looked some years ago .when he grew a beard
Those are four of the deadest eyes I’ve ever seen. They look like they’ve been held hostage and forced to make a statement.
So true! We often comment on Kate’s dead eyes and quite frankly for me, her plastic looks but we rarely talk about William’s eyes and expressions that show his lack of “joie de vivre”… I honestly believe that whatever happened back in December took its toll on William too as we all observed him loosing weight and behaving like a drunkard during the investiture. I guess we will never learn…🙄🙄🙄
Eurydice – very astute observation.
The British Royal Family was so shortsighted during Paris 2024. They should have sent more people there to set a precedent. The next one will be at the H&M backyard. Of course they will attend some events and capture the headlines.
I think they were the only European RF that didn’t send either the monarch and/or the heir. If they couldn’t convinced William to go over for a day with the kids they should have asked Bea, Eugenie and Zara to go. Anne and Sophie don’t get any attention. It was a real miss.
When isn’t the BRF shortsighted? About anything??
What the heck with that striped sweater? Is that the only top she has? So weird.
It’s not the same sweater…it’s similar but not the same…trust Kate to buy similar sweaters to look thrifty..
I kept waiting to see a few shots of actual athletes. None were pictured, none were mentioned. It comes off as though they didn’t watch any of the events, or couldn’t remember the names of any of the athletes. “Team GB” — do people really say that? — seems so bland and impersonal, with zero excitement or energy. I watched the video and wondered why they even bothered.
Meh.
You make me think that perhaps they had already filmed this just before their official vacations started and that’s why they didn’t mention any names. They are probably spending their vacations separately and they couldn’t interrupt them or meet with each other. I wouldn’t put it past them…🙄
I think some of the athletes really do call it Team GB. Which I only know from watching Tom Daley videos. He says team Gb. But yeah otherwise it was vague and impersonal. Compare it to the Beyoncé vid where she discusses specific athletes. Now that was a video.
Was this even shot after the event or before? The congratulations were so generic you could be forgiven for thinking this was created ahead of time. There were no specific names or ” special mentions”.
They could have said how amazing to get x medals or we were sad to witness Andy Murray’s last professional game, but no, just pride, well done, yada yada.
Sounds about right.
William looks like he stumbled out of a bar and Kate looks like Carole now. This glossy celeb packed production undermined Anne and Sophie, who were on the ground in Paris supporting Team GB. Where was the energy when Team GB were at the Invictus Games in the Hague and Düsseldorf? Where is it for Whistler BC and Birmingham now? Remember that tabloid story that Charles and William were worried Harry and Meghan would go to the Olympics? This video makes sense now.
She’s certainly speeded up the process of looking like her mum, a wake up call that usually hits in late middle age. It’s the Middleton genes. This is with filtering, too.
For all the talk about Harry and Meghan being attention seekers it’s really William who is the true attention seeker. And why is Snoop Dogg in the video? Weren’t we told that Royals don’t court celebrities and that they hate Americans? William looks like he needs a shower.
Why does she always clench her teeth like that – most noticeable in the second photo? Makes her smile seem forced and fake. Not that her hubby and his beaver teeth are any better.
I think it’s her default public speaking mouth: she finds it painful to talk and it comes across as if she’s forcing the words out through clamped teeth. She has had years to get used to talking. I find it odd that she couldn’t just turn to camera and speak a few words without any rehearsal, but she has practised this. I can see getting stage fright for a major event, but this is literally side by side with her husband in a casual setting.
Odd that he was not with her when she sat on that bench and made the announcement about her illness.
Its her way of forcing the fake posh accent that is not her natural way of speaking. If you listen to her sister and mom, that is her natural accent.
I’m going to give Kate a pass because I do think she looks poorly in that pic, her face is puffy and her eyes look dead (no shade intended whatsoever.) However, her husband looks like a right scruffy oik. They are the future king and queen of this country and this is how they choose to represent us? Apart from the last few weeks of her reign QEII ALWAYS dressed the for the part and looked immaculate when addressing the public. I cannot imagine QEII releasing a video to the public where she looked as if she had just rolled out of bed after a night on the town. She respected her role and how it’s perceived by the public far too much to allow that to happen.
Thanks for the perspective I had the same reaction – this is royalty, they represent 13, 14, 15, I don’t know how many nations, and they look like they don’t give a crap about anything. But I’m in the US and I thought maybe I didn’t have a realistic view.
I was thinking about what you said. I actually like a relaxed look but it does indeed give off “we’re enjoying our holiday and here’s a quick video”. Now, nothing wrong with a holiday. And nothing wrong with time off for illness. But for far too long these two have taken massive holidays and done little in productive work. It’s been a criticism for years. Meghan and Harry are private citizens, they can choose what to look like. These two aren’t. I wonder whether this kind of thing will increase now they’re slimming down the monarchy. Perhaps they think he in particular looks more relatable. The DM article a couple of days ago, all the gorgeous places the BRF holidays, really didn’t go down well, however.
See how easy it would be for the BRF to send support to BRITISH VETERANS participating in the Invictus Games. The vets are athletes representing their country same as the Olympic athletes.
Her white sweater with horizontal stripes makes her look bigger and wider than she actually is. Her left arm isn’t flat against her side, so you can see its width–extremely thin, more so than at Wimbledon. Illness or choice? Either way, scary.
The video being filtered to hell and back makes the scruff look fake. The edges especially look drawn in
Now you got me rushing back up to look! I think it looks strangely neat because it’s a still from a moving video? But then it does indeed look oddly clipped at the edges and her right shoulder looks too large. Goodness, that’s some poor editing. I’m still of the opinion that it’s just a stopped video?? But that is probably me being stupid with images. I am the only one in the land who believed the frankenphoto at first blush.
I’ll have to check on a computer screen and not just my phone but this does look to me like it was filmed separately and spliced together with a background added later.
That green screen was a good investment?
tut tut tut ..how much it cost to have a star studded video just to congratulate Team GB . Extravagant
I sort of like* the scruff as it makes his jaw less prominent. It definitely would look better with the neck hair off though.
*Very uncomfortable using “like” with William.
Hi JanetDR. I think we’re definitely in the minority re liking the beard. I prefer scruff in general, though. Mr Sparrow thinks William looks like Chris Martin. Poor Chris. I think it makes W’s face appear less chin dominated! I suppose it evens out his jaw. (“Chin dominated”. I never thought I’d write such words. What use my degrees!!)
I’m with y’all, Janet & Sparrow. The scruff is an improvement.
Just as he looks better with anything covering his head, he’ll probably look better with anything covering his face. I say grow a beard long enough to wrap around the top of his head.
So, I haven’t been super into the AI conspiracy (I know some of it is confirmed, not conspiracy, but you know what I mean), but I swear to my eye it looks like these two are blurry around the edges and her arm is weird – could this have been filmed separately and edited together?
That is entirely possible.
That would explain the heavy blur around them, as if they have just arrived at heaven’s gates to repent for their crimes. It’s all very bizarre, in my opinion. These two will eat each other alive.
And St. Peter says “sorry you’re not on the list”
And another weird thing is that their bodies are actually touching in this video.
When you look at the header and the thumbnail on the Royals page, you can see a clear line down the middle of the picture. It disappears when you open the post. Am I the only one who notices this? It’s obvious that they were spliced together.
That’s just Celebitchy who edited the picture for the thumbnail so that the Wales would be closer and leveled because there is a slight difference in size between them.
They probably threatened William with something to make him do a video clip and not look like a lazy dumb*ss (which he is anyway).
Ah, ok. Thanks for explaining.
I cannot stop laughing over that facial peach fuzz mess. Wtf am I seeing?! Nope that ain’t it, Peggy.
Many other European royals showed up for several events throughout the games, the Wales couldn’t be bothered to do more than record a weirdly blurry video (I personaly think that it’s just William being self-conscious about his baldness). It wouldn’t have been real work, they’re just that lazy.
Hmmm. William and his beard: he looks like he would smell like a tavern that had been closed for 24 hours……Stale BEER!
Her? (Kate? Catherine?), who cares!
The #beard2.0 would like everyone to know that its engagements are to be listed separately from that of William.
William in the meantime would like people in Montecito that “beards are mine Harold, mine”.
How does vacation time work for the underlings of the Wails? Teams Great Britain and Australia were phenomenal at the games. Some lacky couldn’t post regular updates and congratuations to the medalists? Doesn’t Snoop Dog have some sort of connection to Harry? (Didn’t Harry ask Elizabeth to help him get a visa to perform in the uk or something along those lines?) Elizabeth respected her role and respected the public enough to make an effort to always appear put together. William looks terrible with a beard. William really wants to inhabit Harry’s skin in a deeply disturbing way.
At one point, Snoop couldn’t get a visa to perform in the U.K. due to his criminal record (I think). QEII interceded, saying he hadn’t done anything to warrant not being allowed a visa and that he was a favorite of her grandchildren, both William and Harry.
There’s something off about that clip and I feel it was shot way earlier . In a way i understand their anger towards the Sussexes because imagine you have all the press at your disposal, plus money and adoration of your brainwashed public and the couple you hate are literally always glowing, looking healthy and happy everytime you see them despite your best efforts and you’re stuck in a loveless marriage with “cancer” and both your and your egg head husband are aging more rapidly than expected, I would be constantly angry as well
It could very well have been shot before they headed out for vacation – “congratulations on all you’ve achieved, we’re proud of you” is so vague it’s almost insulting. No shout outs to any particular athletes or events that they enjoyed, nothing that would date the video. I believe the content creators call this an “evergreen” post. I could see these two begrudgingly filming this before they go on vacation and then someone at KP had to collect all of these cameos and then edit it all together. Given that their turnaround for video content is usually several days (wasn’t the bts coronation “getting ready” video like a week after?) I would actually be shocked if this were not started months ago.
Not to mention the extremely low effort “and also the Paralympics” sentence at the bottom instead of making that a separate post. How lazy can one get?
They look like AI. And that beard looks like it was drawn on. QE II was right to make him shave that monstrosity off.
How would beardy have responded if Harry and Meg had attended the Olympics? Would he have insisted on skydiving in with Mr Cruise like a tribute act to the flying Elvis’s or just fume at home? Because beardy is going to disrupt his 2 and a half month Summer holidays for anything longer than a video clip! When beardy says, ” its the least I could do”, he definitely means the least!
David Beckham could secure his knighthood by teaching Willy how to grow a real beard.
QOTD. You win!🏆
I thought it was Celine Dion when I first clicked on the article.
Two thoughts. He can’t even do Scrubby Beard at all, she is Zooted to the gills. Actually three thoughts. They travel to all the big sporting events, except Invictus. That’s so blatantly obvious why and stupid.
Oops meant scruffy. Either could fit though, like a pot scrubber.
I said it. This is what the Balmoral summit was about. Getting them to make an appearance together. I didn’t expect it to be this lame, but you get what you pay for. KittyKat probably wanted more than they were willing to pay to get her to fly to Paris.
The stripes like bars of a jail cell (in jail) being married to William.
Daily Fail is going on about her new “eternity band” which makes me think they took big blue away and gave her that. They’re also saying it’s the same top and its from 2013.
I do agree that she looks like she’s hopped up in goofballs and he looks rough, but not in a rugged way.
That beard is very unflattering and looks so unkempt. It emphasizes his jowls. Oh look, another striped shirt by Kate. A beret would have completed the look.There’s something off about them.
Bahahahahaha!! And the headlines in England were all about Snoop. He wasn’t even on this for more than 1 second Literally, he says “greetings loved ones”. I counted, 1 one thousand and it flipped to Kate and William and then to David Beckham and a bunch of other British athletes. LOL. Snoop did a generic media greeting and they used it. When the headlines popped onto my phone yesterday, I was like “oh no! Snoop must have been high AF!!!” But, he barely said “hi”. Oh Gawd!!! You just know William speaks in shizzle language. Ohhhhh I’m cringing at the thought!
Is it just me or is Prince William strangely blurry around ears/head/shoulders, as if …photoshopped? (Again it may be I find it challenging to trust images from this royal office.)
If you zoom in on her face … no
Light in her eyes at all
And with his expression along with everything else.. looking like an unhoused person still intoxicated.. sad
Willy-boy, if you could grow the beard to cover your entire face and your vile, wretched soul, you might have something there.
Well, Kate’s self-satisfied smile is back. Guess she got what she wanted. Wills, you cannot carry off a beard or scruff or whatever you call that thing on your face.
She always gets what she wants
Apart from JD Vance who loves his sofa more than Willy? UK tax payers appreciate the irony of this unshaven Muppet taking 20 seconds away from loafing to acknowledge elite athletes who dedicate years of training to prepare to succeed at the highest level.
I actually think William looks fine with a beard? Also not big on dunking on someone due to their physical appearance. William is no looker but if he wants to grow a beard during his summer break, why not? He needs to do something to keep him busy.
As for Kate, everyone says she looks the same here, am I the only one who thinks she looks exhausted?
I am surprised they’ve been so MIA during the Olympics. France is literally right next door to them, they can’t pretend it’s super far to travel to. They were very visible in 2012 when UK was the host nation for obvious reasons. But so many other royals showed up at the Paris Olympics over the last 2 weeks. How is Anne the only one to make an appearance in 2 weeks on behalf of the BRF? I get Charles can’t travel and who knows what is going with Kate but surely Camilla or William could have done a day trip? William has done various solo stuff over the past year without Kate so this whole “I must be there for her during her chemo 24/7” is not true. William could have even brought George and Charlotte with him, they would have had so much fun. It would have been a fun outing during their summer vacation.
I don’t mind the beard, either. A bit Chris Martin, as my partner put it. Kate always looks knackered in unshopped pictures. However, this is filtered and all sorts, so for her to look exhausted here is sad.
Lordy Chris Martin? Homeless scruff does not turn egg into CM. Egg is ghastly looking.
It’s not the beard so much, it’s that he doesn’t look like he’s been relaxing on holiday – more like he’s been stranded on a desert island.
I’m shocked that Kate’s roots are showing!
Ugh, this Nepo Colonizer in his Wolverine era just grates 😬
It’s strange that the Paralympics are suddenly mentioned. Has this couple ever mentioned this before?
These two people don’t look happy, relieved or grateful, as you might expect when you’ve almost overcome cancer.
Regarding that pitiful excuse for a beard: That’s a big nope from me, Dawg.
Actually, I like that scruff/beard on William. It helps disguise a portion of his pasty face and broad jaw.
He wants to be cool single dad but that beard imo is hideous