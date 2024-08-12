“The trailer for live-action ‘Snow White’ looks pretty bad” links

The trailer for the live-action Snow White is out and real talk, I’m not a fan of any of these live-action remakes, so I think this looks equally bad as the other ones. The super-fast edits should tell you everything you need to know. [Seriously OMG]
Adele & Rich Paul’s love story. [Hollywood Life]
Interview with author Andrew Erdman. [Socialite Life]
Review of It Ends With Us. [LaineyGossip]
Billie Eilish performed at the Paris Olympics (sort of). [Just Jared]
It costs a lot to achieve the tradwife aesthetic. [Pajiba]
Daphne Guinness released new music. [OMG Blog]
More Olympic celebrity sightings! [Go Fug Yourself]
Naomi Ackie’s Ferragamo is a scroll-down fug. [RCFA]
What did Kelly Bensimon do on Scary Island? [Starcasm]
I loved the Olympic Closing Ceremony. [Buzzfeed]
Snow White, the original feature length cartoon, was perfect. Just perfect. Just rerelease it. It’s cheap to do, and kids get to see it on the big screen.
But then Disney wouldn’t be able to submit a new original song for Oscar contention or earn more money on a new movie. Think of the poor corporations!
Also Snow White goes into public domain in 2032. They have to squeeze that IP for all it’s worth until they lose it.
Agree! Same for all their original cartoon movies!!
I’m disappointed with her voice. It doesn’t sound good even though it’s just a few seconds. And Gal’s acting is looking campy to me. She should be scary af. The original Evil Queen actress was so phenominal.
It doesn’t look bad to me Per Se, but they went overboard on the CGI even when it was not needed. Like in the scene where Snow White was taking the apple from the evil witch, they used heavy CGI on Snow White arm for why.
I didn’t think the trailer looked that bad. The one that I thought looked strange was the one for Mufasa. For some reason those CGI animals creep me out, lol. Too uncanny valley or something. Anyway, there has to be a happy medium with these CGI movies, at least for me. I think as a kid it would creep me out but since today’s kids are used to seeing that in video games, maybe they like it?
I am not really a fan of the live action remakes either, but I wouldn’t say this one looks bad. I feel like it lends itself to the CGI a little more than Cinderella or The Lion King did, because it can lean into the fantastical and magical elements a little more. The whole story is a bit of a trip when you think about it.
It looks so…ominous.
I mean, Snow White is ominous though, right? A teenage girl has to run away from her step mom who is trying to murder her. Dark!
Lol fair enough!
It was very Uncanny Valley to me. If it’s live action, it should be real people, not 2 people and some bad CGI. And whatever CGI they did to Rachel is equally creepy to me.
Yes! That’s exactly it! It’s very uncanny valley because it looks very, very clearly AI generated in major swaths. Not just “enhanced” it looks entirely AI generated in portions of the background, like the entire interior shot in the cottage and every backdrop. This really feels like an experiment in testing how much audiences will accept a film that’s rendered as cheaply as possible with as few artists as possible.
OMG Adele, calm down, ffs! Shades of Jen Lopez with all the hysterical wanting to be hitched. Anyone else have a bad feeling about this relationship or is it just me?
Maybe on Adele’s side but Rich Paul is pretty darn cool and has never spoken publicly about their relationship as far as I know. If you haven’t seen his interviews google them. Dude is so accomplished and insightful
I’m sad we’re already not going to be talking about the Paris Olympics anymore. Sure there were some hiccups (swimming in the Seine!) but otherwise it was an amazing spectacle and top notch organization all around.
Watched the trailer. Gal gadot plays the stepmother. They left her out of all previous marketing.
I might watch this movie. I’m not a gal Godot fan at all.
But this actress can at least sing? The live Beauty and Beast was so awful because Emma Waston could not sing or act.
Emma cant act at all! If wb wants to recast harry potter i woukdnt blame them. The hp kids got extremely lucky.
Well, look at that! I am finally free of caring about any of the Real Housewives drama, after not watching any of them for more than a decade! I used to have big feelings about the Scary Island drama, which completely cracks me up now.