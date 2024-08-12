Prince William’s friend: Prince Harry should talk about cocaine in Colombia

One of the reasons why I’m simply incapable of giving Prince William the benefit of the doubt at this point is because he sends his people – his friends, courtiers and advisors – to smear and attack Prince Harry constantly. William thinks he’s keeping his hands clean and that we can’t see through his stupid game. Remember when Harry revealed that William had privately accepted a seven-figure settlement from News Group Newspapers, a settlement which left William deeply compromised? William’s reaction was to send his “friends” out on a briefing spree to tell everyone that William “absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him.” William has made his position abundantly clear for years: the next time he’ll speak to Harry will be at their father’s funeral. Well, William is currently upset that Harry and Meghan are about to upstage him. The Sussexes’ tour of Colombia starts this week (I guess??) and William’s “friend” had a lot of sh-t to say:
A friend of Prince William has told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry should apologize for taking cocaine as a young man on his and wife Meghan Markle’s forthcoming tour of Colombia, due to begin Thursday.
The friend said: “Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare). His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention.”
Harry and Meghan’s quasi-royal tour of Colombia is due to begin on Thursday this week. In a statement announcing the tour, the government said that the couple were going there in recognition of their “global leadership in fostering a safer online environment,” adding that this was also part of the goal of a conference dedicated to ending violence against children, to be held in Colombia this November.
Asked about the stated motivation, the friend of Prince William’s witheringly told The Daily Beast: “I can’t imagine online trolling is the biggest risk to children being exploited, enslaved and murdered by drugs gangs.”
Windsor loyalists have expressed irritation about the trip to The Daily Beast. One source recently told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals. It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.”
The Duke wrote in Spare that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me” when he took “a line” aged 17. He also said, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” Harry implied in his book and in interviews that he has continued to use marijuana for mental health reasons. Marijuana remains illegal in many jurisdictions and its production and distribution has been widely linked to gang crime, slavery and other human rights abuses, as well as ecological damage.
Marijuana has been widely decriminalized in many American states, and in California, it’s legal to purchase and grow marijuana. I’m not ignoring the global drug trade, but in many states these days, marijuana is literally a legal, profitable and above-board industry. I’m sure Harry is smoking Californian-grown strains, I’m just sayin’.
The swipe about cocaine is so stupid and petty from William, especially given that I’m sure he’s snorted more than a few lines in his life. I also find it really racist that William’s first instinct – and the first instinct of his team and “friends” – is to associate Colombia with drugs and narcoterrorism. Harry and Meghan are visiting Colombia at the invitation of the Colombian government, with an agenda agreed upon by the government and the Sussexes. Colombia clearly wants the Sussex sparkle and the international tourism boost which will come from showcasing their multifaceted society, all while focusing on the issues the government and the Sussexes want to discuss. The same thing happened with the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour. All of those salty, racist British people screamed about crime for weeks, but H&M’s tour made me realize that Nigeria is beautiful and a real tourist destination.
I read this in the Royalist newsletter this weekend. What a joke. This is like grade-school reasoning.
I guess there’s no cocaine in England 🙄🙄🙄
I know, right. We all know there’s cocaine in England because when Harry did it he was in England. We also know that when Camilla’s son was an adult hanging out with a much younger adolescent William, that was his drug of choice in England. We can’t forget Kate’s good old Uncle Gary whose drug of choice was also cocaine. Interesting how they act as if the only person in England who has ever done cocaine is the one who admittedly doesn’t do it anymore and has moved out of the country because of their daily attacks on everything he does but they conveniently forget to mention the others.
If you read Eric Clapton’s memoir, you will learn that the upper classes are quite fond of drugs, from cocaine to heroin. William himself is addicted to alcohol, not Harry.
People in Nigeria and Columbia must be so insulted by this coverage. No wonder the RF has trouble traveling abroad.
If you are going to accuse someone of being an addict, have some proof beyond him looking tipsy at an official event. William may be a sh*thead, but falsely accusing people of being addicts is just wrong.
Oh Megan you prove time and time again you are on the wrong site.
If William is so worried about the drug trade, he should do something about it himself – right after he saves the environment, solves homelessness and brings peace to the Middle East.
Yep. There are so many of us sober on this site who KNOW the look.
William might want to wade into the riots in his own country first. What happened to those children is beyond comprehension. Then the wingnuts turned an utter tragedy into something for their own heinous purposes. The mere suggestion (untrue) that an immigrant murdered children was enough to send some people into an uncontrollable, unwarranted rage. The news feeds in Canada were all about the rioters and their racism, not about the children who were murdered, who’ve become footnotes in their own stories.
“Hey Harry, I know I’m being a dick and not talking to you but can you pick me up a kilo? Thanks mate.”
Peg is a racist Quagmire looking troll.
Yes he probably does want some marching powder lol. He is so very jealous of Harry and Harry’s beard that he grew something that looks like dirt on his face.
If Workshy Wanderdick wants more of his usual party powder, all he has to do is call up Camilla’s son.
The UK press would do well to not go down that road trying to malign Harry, lest it come to backdraft up their Salt Island heir, and publicly show up their beloved Camilla, and Charles for both being shitty parents.
They keep braying for a paperback in the UK tabloids – you want Harry to start editing the Missing 400+ pages that probably talked about Willy, Tom Parker Bowles, & Club H?
You just know Prince William’s friend is Prince William himself. And perhaps his whole circle of friends should talk about it, too, because there’s no way that circle wasn’t/isn’t doing copious amounts of after-dinner cocaine. It’s everywhere now, but at one time particularly of that set.
I know right,the turnip toffs or aristos must have been partying in their dens with Scarface level coke. Lol
the hypocrisy! Peg’s stepbrother dealt at college, ffs…
https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/6635934.camillas-son-drugs-supplier/
Part of the pages Harry did not include would certainly provide more detail about the Highgrove parties where William was definitely snorting along with his buddies.
If I’m not mistaken, I think someone recently wrote a book (or an article) about this very subject. Also recently, some celebrity talked about some secret aristo party she was invited to that had an abundant amount of drugs. It isn’t South Americans who are consuming all that cocaine. Most of it ends up in Europe nowadays. (See Equality’s post at 7 below).
BTW I also recall that William is friends with that Russian billionaire (Lebedev?) who owns the Independent. Lebedev is known for hosting drug-filled orgies. Hasn’t William been among the guests?
Yes, there’s loads across Europe into the UK. I was talking to a former dealer, not of mine, I mean a former dealer friend, who was telling me all the routes into the UK and which countries/nationalities are running them. This former dealer and similar connections are from working in substance/alcohol abuse some time ago. It’s amazing what I learned and still get told.
I saw a YouTube documentary that said Brussels (and Amsterdam?) is the mean entry point now, because the US has been pretty good at sealing it’s ports.
Given the alleged coke use of several members of that family – the ‘friend’ needs to shut up. Or are they trying to tell us something???
Plus, I’m sure that Harry really needs their talking points. That friend would do better to counsel the Wailing Wanks when they travel for work, if they ever traveled for work.
William has probably used his fair share of cocaine. Sad that he is besmirching an entire country using cocaine as his tool. His envy of his brother is all that he has going for himself and it is doing him more hard than good. His every utterance through friends of, let’s you know the depth of his rage of the better brother, who with so much less is creating a deep legacy for his children.
In the interest of building bridges perhaps the UK as a whole should apologize. The UK was found to have the second highest rate of cocaine use in the world. (First, Australia). https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-second-highest-rate-cocaine-use-globally/
Wow. Thanks for the link. Showing that this is not an historical happening like Harry’s prior drug use revealed in ‘Spare.’ But a current UK problem, “thought to be fuelled by the country’s drinking culture,” that could be addressed by a great statesman living in that country 🙄
What an embarrassing leak. “William’s friend” can high-five this with his KP sycophants, but everyone in the press briefing know- AND COLOMBIA- can gauge this is WillNot taking a swipe.
Talk about stupid and noting this echo chamber, and taking a swipe at a whole country.
I do not use this phrase lightly as I am a counseling grad student – but the BRF is CRAZY… and the only ones calling this a “royal” tour. So white of them to create their own “oppression” and whine about it.
One of the biggest shocks of adulthood was realizing how widespread cocaine use actually is. Everyone does it. I was offered a bump at a party from someone who works as an accountant lol. Can’t help but roll my eyes at these “friends of Will” who are so scandalized by Harry’s relatively tame drug use.
Has the BRF apologized for slavery, ‘cause…..
Exactly. Will should apologise for slavery…. Everywhere. And for hoarding wealth to the British homeless.
This is such a good point.
Sothey want to emphasize crime in Colombia, bad-dangerous-criminal-Colombia, whilst the cities of the UK play host to fascist riots and mass assaults on BIPOC folks?
Not a great look, nameless “friend of William” colonizer.
These people (aka William the Incandescent, Billy Idle, and the Prince of Ales among them) are not quite right in their coke-addled heads.
Why would any private person who’s a guest of a foreign government speak about the host’s problems? The Sussexes are there on a previously agreed upon agenda, it’s been published why they will be in Colombia and what will be discussed, and the rest is on the British diplomats, if the UK wants any topic to be discussed.
That said, as Sofiesta was there last year as a representative of the RF and/or the UK, why didn’t she mention the drug trade?
And why didn’t anyone run to the Daily Beast to complain about it back then, when she didn’t say anything about it?
Oh right, Sofiesta is not Harry and Meghan, and Mr Wails doesn’t seem to hate her.
Nanea, I was thinking the same thing. Sofiesta was there toward the end of last year, so she was the one who should bring it up since Billy Idle thinks it’s an issue that should be loudly proclaimed while in Columbia.
Perhaps Billy and Bone Idle should do a tour to Columbia and talk about this. If the brf is so concerned about it, let them take on challenging countries while they visit.
Like UK doesn’t have a drug problem? Make William look like an on secure jerk even more.
Yes, indeed. We have a massive massive drug/knife crime issue here. Cocaine is driving quite a lot of it: it’s cheaper than ever, and in demand right left and centre, with more dealers set against each other. I’d have said, up until recently, that this was city centric, but it’s quickly spilt out into our towns and across rural areas (where it’s a county lines phenomenon). I’ve walked past, picking up speed immediately, many a drop going on in our rural laybys of an evening. It’s everywhere, if you know what you’re seeing and not refusing to believe your eyes.
And by that I don’t mean I pick up some speed in a layby!
I think at some point we have to stop repeating the stupidity. Harry isn’t an expert on drugs or the drug trade. He’s going to Columbia for wounded soldiers and Invictus. This is just more bitter, petty , stupidity to throw shade at Harry. This sounds like a kid suggested it. Whoever is doing their comms is TERRIBLE at it.
Don’t worry William. Colombia would never invite a useless racist like you to visit anyway.
If I was into weed, I could drive 5 miles to the state Capitol and buy it. Super easy and if I’m not mistaken weed sold in CA is all grown here. Heck I can drive 30 minutes to a pot farm. I won’t but I could! Idiotic “reporters” from the DB should really look this shit up…. There are dispensaries all over CA if you’re 21 and older and it’s a cash cow for the state in terms of taxes etc.
I’m in a small town of about 7,000 people. The “Green Mile” running through town has 11 pot shops on it. They sell 30-40 different types of weed, edibles, oil, hash, gummies, magic mushrooms and paraphernalia. All these shops are on reservation land so the government gets nothing from the sales, and they are not happy about it.
Interesting. What state, if you don’t mind my asking?
New York has hopped on. Everytime a dispensary opens here, it makes the news (as a good thing, a hey look at the new business/restaurant in your neighborhood segment).
I live in the state of Oregon in the USA. All drugs are essentially legal in small amounts. Police only issue a misdemeanor ticket with a small fine and confiscate the drugs. You are not required to appear in front of a judge. Pot is legal. 100%. Commercial growing is legal with a state license. When I say all drugs are legal I really mean it. Has this caused problems? Yes it has.
Scruffy pishhead failson says whut?!
I’ll be genuinely impressed if he hasn’t tried it, but in those circles?! They’ve all done it. His own brother, stepbrother, cousin Freddie, Kate’s uncle Gary…
So is this literally all Peggy does now? Hides out waiting for Prince Harry makes news, or is in the public eye so he can make an appearance and send his minions out to trash everything The Sussex’s are working to achieve. Color him orange and he is just a younger version of Donald, always filled with hate and targeting people who actually care about others. I have traveled to Colombia, my close friend’s family still lives there it is not the 80’s anymore and it is a beautiful country. I’m so excited I hope the Sussex’s love it as much as I did.
> “I can’t imagine online trolling is the biggest risk to children being exploited, enslaved and murdered by drugs gangs.”
Gee, I wonder why the Colombian government hasn’t invited this towering diplomat to address a conference there.
Right? In trying to take down the Sussexes, the royals are denigrating so many countries. And not just a little but in an over the top reallly offensive way.
I am of the opinion that these reporters all keep using the terms ‘royal tour’ ‘faux royal’ etc is for SEO. They are the ones attaching the royals to the Sussexes and not the other way around. The royals need the association more than H&M do. The media is interested in them more whether good or bad and so is the public.
Their hatred for the success that Harry and Meghan see, and the clear fact that the influence they thought they welded internationally isn’t there has completely ruined any semblance of diplomacy. They made Nigeria seem like hell on Earth, and now they’re portraying Colombia as if every street corner is the last scene from Scarface on a daily basis. And they don’t even care how offensive this is to the people in those countries but also the wide diaspora of people from those countries, because the singular focus is on Harry and Meghan not being successful and will literally burn down the world seeking g that outcome. It’s sad and pathetic.
Well, William loves to tell everybody that he and his wife are avid Netflix watchers so his only notions of Colombia are probably through Narcos, hence the cocaine connection that nobody asked for.
That is a very good point, Lau. And, while being fully aware that one supposed hypocrisy doesn’t cancel out another, there is no way in hell that William’s set hasn’t been riddled with cocaine for years. There’s always this sense, for me, of some drugs being done by very bored people. My feeling about his set and similar is the amount of boredom inherent in having the money to not work productively, boredom which leads to lazing around, getting drunk/high/baked, as my kids and their friends say. A bit of 9 to 5 would help them no end. And, yes, William’s idea of drugs is probably pretty under developed and Netflix-generated.
OFC William and his pals are exactly the kind of dudes that would tell someone they just met from Colombia “Oh, now way! I loved Narcos on TV!”
You should see the fawning comments on the People magazine FB page…all saying William’s beard is gorgeous. I was like, are they looking at the same beard?
William’s friends should keep their noses out of Harry’s business, and if they want to criticise him they should publish their names along with the criticism. Bet the lot of them have had coke when they were young and stupid.
Can I be excused for being as shallow as a thin puddle here, but Harry looks absolutely gorgeous in that polo photo.
Yet another good thing about Harry leaving, it not only exposed the fact that William is dumb, but that he’s surrounded by really dumb people. Didn’t the British tabs write some time ago about Tom Parker Bowles being William’s drug supplier? How about William’s friendship with the guy who owned that nightclub in Verbier? Didn’t that guy supply both William and Harry with drugs? The thing is, people who were upset at Harry for revealing too much in his book, do they now understand why he did so? It’s because he knew William would do disgusting things like this: sending his toadies to attack Harry in this way. Pox on YOUR house and on your head loser William.
All I’ll add to what Kaiser said is that William’s “friend” doesn’t know what he’s talking about regarding the drug trade and the “war on drugs”. Most countries have either decriminalised or legalised the use of marijuana.
It’s also really gross that William’s pal “witheringly” downplays the risks of online trolling. Kids have died because of cyberbullying, you anonymous, sniveling, clueless toff.
It never fails to amaze me that the brf is determined to denigrate countries because they decide to. Yes, H&M might be going to Columbia just as they visited Nigeria, but the brf is not showing they have any diplomacy skills. I cannot imagine how they treat people when they go on a ‘royal tour’. I feel quite sorry for the countries they visit.
“Long established ways of doing things”…translation…white supremacy.
“They aren’t doing this on behalf of Britain”…ummm, yeah? You guys kicked them out. Like you literally evicted them from their home after they paid for it
“They are acting like British Royals”…no, they are acting like people who WERE British royals who stood up against the establishment and won and KEEP winning. This is the appeal. They’d actually be LESS interesting if they were still British royals. They are former British royals who stood up to the BS…that’s why countries are INViTING them.
And finally, off topic, but I’ve discussed before I had a serious relationship with a person in the British aristocracy in my twenties and have I shared one of the biggest deal breakers that ended our relationship???? (Besides the racism and misogyny). The amount of COKE in these Britsh societies. Like…as often as you see someone reapplying their lipstick in a bathroom, you see someone snorting coke. I was offered coke more than I was offered water. One time, I was about to eat an h’orduerve laced with it!!! But a good Samaritan warned me.
Bottom line is, the only information whoever this person is speaking on behalf of William is likely an expert on is indeed cocaine!
If this so-called friend (coughWilliamcough) knew anything he’d know that the narco-terrorist cartels are now running their drug trades out of Mexico. In fact the Sinaloa cartel is Mexico’s largest and one of the most dangerous in the world. Colombia has managed to clean up its act for the most part so maybe William should just STFU about things of which he has no knowledge.
These people are so out of touch that they don’t realize how very ignorant it is to reduce a country to one awful stereotype. Shame on them. Colombia obviously wants to promote its culture and tourism. Let them. My first thought was their recent devastating loss to Argentina in Copa America final. Then I thought of their delicious coffee because my friend had recently brought me a sampling pack. Then I thought how every single Colombian woman I know is very beautiful. And then 10 other things before I thought of cocaine. William and his friends are disgusting.
The sheer arrogance of this statement: ‘His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention.’
How about the UK apologize for its centuries of colonialism, slavery, and theft of cultural patrimony? Eh, William’s ‘friend’?
What exactly do they want Harry to say? “Gee, I hate that Colombia is the main source of cocaine for my brother and his friends. Its quite bad for their health you know.”
I sincerely hope, for Prince Harry’s sake that, if it hasnt happened already, then it will occur soon: that he gets to the point where, like M re her father, he accepts that the brother and “pa” he used to know, no longer exist and he mourns them and puts an end to the mourning and gets on with his life without thinking about them as they are now.
Because it seems to me that Bully doesnt go a day without thinking about how much hate he has for H&M which makes him incapable of functioning in the role of “Prince of Wales” as his father was able to do for what……50 years? And in fact, it has occurred to me that Bully, while being paralyzed with apoplectic rage, is impatiently waiting to become king so that he can take all the revenge he has in his shriveled little nub of a heart on his brother and his brother’s wife and kids.
Bully is a sick twisted creep, which I hope will take its toll on him before he ever gets the chance to take his revenge on H&M.
The Windsors’ trips are only about the monarchy and its glory – not about the country they visit and not about the people whose hands they shake. For Harry and Meghan, it is very concrete and passionate about people. About their needs and pain. People see and feel that. Harry and Meghan are always on the inside, the Windsors are always on the outside.
None of the right-wing publications find it worth mentioning that Harry and Meghan’s visit takes place in the context of and around the First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia.
https://bettercarenetwork.org/news-updates/events/first-global-ministerial-conference-on-ending-violence-against-children
A friend basically threw a dart at a map and it hit Bogota so that’s where he went for vacation. He loved it and the people and the surrounding countryside and villages. I’m absolutely not minimizing the damage narco-trafficking has done to the country, but his snapshots were glorious!
1. “Took a line of coke” wow did he shoot up the marijuana as well
2. Oh no, a rich kid tried cocaine, can you imagine?!? This has never happened before, they are simply shocked, shocked! to find aristos consuming hard drugs.
They’re just so embarrassing on every single level. It’s 2024, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that most young people experiment with drugs at some point, and it’s actually a testament to Harry’s character (and probably the luck of having caring people in his life outside of his awful family) that he didn’t end up a serious alcoholic like his great-grandmother and great aunt. Of course, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret kicking off their days with gin and tonics is totally acceptable to these folks, even though Margaret drank and smoked her way to an early grave.
I am literally in Medellin, Colombia right now and it is not a country destroyed by cocaine, but a country that survived a bloody and violent history to be one of the regional leaders in several industries. William’s “friend” should not talk about that which he doesn’t know.
Wow, “friend of William,” what a valid point. 🙄. I’m sure this means that William will do the same – bring up gun control during his victory laps (haha) in the US, discuss sports washing and sex trafficking when he visits his buddies in Saudi’s Arabia and UAE, and mention illegal phone tapping by the RR during his next press conference. Jolly good. Pip pip. Etc.
He is just such a racist arse. No wonder even Commonwealth countries don’t want him to tour their countries. He just cannot keep his foot out of his mouth and hasn’t got the common sense to know he is offensive (and weirdly obsessed with his brother’s life).