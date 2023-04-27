Prince William ‘absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him’

Considering how the Prince and Princess of Wales are excessively coddled by the British media, it’s not surprising to see a lack of reporting and a lack of outrage about Prince William’s secret settlement with News Group Newspapers in 2020. The fact that William accepted a large financial settlement is interesting in and of itself, but everything around the secrecy (for years!) and the backroom deal of it all is what is extremely notable and newsworthy. Looking back on it, there seemed to be several parts of William’s deal with NGN, given that Kensington Palace began leaking and briefing in earnest to the Times of London (owned by NGN/Rupert Murdoch) just after the settlement. It’s also notable that the Sun (owned by NGN) did the most original reporting, in 2019, about William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, including the “rural rival” story which got so much attention. Always trust William to deflect accountability by merely throwing a tantrum about Harry though, which is what seems to be happening:
Prince William will “never trust Harry again,” a friend has told The Daily Beast, after Prince Harry revealed details of a “very large” phone hacking settlement William got from News Group Newspapers (NGN), and accused his brother of being party to a secret deal made by his family with his media tormentors.
A friend of Prince William’s told The Daily Beast: “Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does. This is scorched earth stuff from Harry. By revealing these secrets, he is burning everything to the ground. He is making it very clear that he considers his relationship with William is over.”
Asked how William was reacting to Harry’s statement, of which he had no foreknowledge or warning, the friend said: “William will never trust Harry again. How could he? The truth is William absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him for the damage he has done to the family. The brothers were so close when they were younger that it is just incredible to those of us who knew them back then that they have reached a stage where Harry is revealing his brother’s confidential legal settlements.”
The Daily Beast understands that Prince William, and indeed the wider royal family, had no idea what was in Harry’s witness statement until the document was unsealed at the High Court.
A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast that his default position will always be to try and keep the door open to his younger son, despite the fact that he believes his actions to be misguided. “Charles has been through an enormous amount himself, and he does have a deep sympathy for Harry, who he adores,” the friend said.
Some commentators have suggested that William’s settlement with NGN was fairly standard practice, and certainly speaking to William’s friends one gets the feeling that many of them believe Harry has revealed the settlement, at least partly, out of spite aimed at his brother.
But media lawyer Mark Stephens, a partner at leading law firm Howard Kennedy, told The Daily Beast that Harry’s decision to reveal his brother’s settlement, far from being an act of mere vindictiveness, made good legal sense. “NGN is essentially arguing that Harry is out of time, but Harry is making the argument that he delayed proceedings because of the secret deal, and the payment to his brother is part of the evidence that such a deal existed. The payment is important. It is a crucial piece of the picture which Harry and his lawyers are building which is that William and the other royals were cozying up to Murdoch while Harry was kept out of the loop because they suspected he would see it see it as his duty to fight.”
As it was with Spare, the Windsors are not assuming the position of “Harry is lying about everything, none of this happened.” They’re mad that Harry is telling the truth, they’re mad that he’s revealing sh-t that they’ve been actively hiding for years and decades. Instead of worrying about how disgusting it was to cover up a secret settlement with NGN, William is just… mad at Harry. Always. Infuriated. Incandescent. Enraged. Irate. That’s William’s official position: how dare the brother I despise, the brother I violently assaulted, reveal my secret settlement which left me deeply compromised? Always trust William to be mad about the wrong thing.
Second verse, same as the first!
I hate you; I won’t forgive you. I really hate you; I really won’t forgive you. I really, really, hate you; I really, really won’t forgive you….
It’s DARVO, in a nutshell. Projection and deflection… William hates Harry why? Because Harry refused to be a compliant physical and metaphorical punching bag.
It’s Willileaks’ FAFO time in the barrel now, and he’s apparently not enjoying the Malmsey wine much…
William hates Harry now but he didn’t hate Harry when he fraternised with the press to run Harry out of town or when he aided the Daily Fail to crush Meghan in court…
He just cracked a joke …and as expected , we are still laughing 😃
@AIRAT- IN AN EFFORT to crush Meghan in court. It backfired on KP and DM and she won. This needs to be made perfectly clear.
This is the second time a friend of W’s told Tom Sykes that “William hates Harry” and I’ve seen “hate” used in royal rota articles from “palace sources.” Hate is such an ugly thing; a spite filled word to direct toward a brother.
I can’t believe they aren’t smart enough to go there – just makes W look vengeful (but I guess that’s what he is).
@ Eurydice, when they report that WanK isn’t angry, furious, utterly shocked, betrayed and incandescent, then they will have something NEW to report. Otherwise, this is just WanK regurgitating the same BS. WanK wants wants everyone to punish Harry as he wants to. Harry is living WanKs dream life and he hates him for that simple reason. Jealousy is an ugly disease.
Different day, same tune.
Different day, same tune. They even try to tell us that the brothers were “so” close when we know, they never were anything approaching “close”. Even his own engagement, william didnt inform his brother.
HAAAAAHAAAAAAAA!AA! 👏 👏 👏
Wills is FILTHY!
I bet the old man is too, but boy wonder is expressing the rage for both of them,. They did not want their secret, dirty deals exposed, and going to court might open up another can of worms for those two, because this goes back to way before 2020.
Tell you what I did see today…
There was a story about how Louis was given his name. Meh. It was the comments. So many were anti-royals, and DN let them through. That’s weird..
The rock climbing article comments are not being moderated either! I noticed that, too!
Oh man, I just went to the rock climbing article. Not only did I have to really search to find it (not front page AT ALL, Meghan in shorts took precedence, lol), but they have a really really unflattering picture of Kate as one of the main pics. She looks 10-20 years older.
@ AnnaKist, isn’t it odd that none of the RR’s or any journalists on Salty Island didn’t hear or expose the settlement between WanK and Murdoch before?? Don’t they have the ability to request records as we do in the states? I can’t believe that no one didn’t know of WanKs settlement before it was exposed. It’s simply not possible in the land of snakes.
Yaaassss, MrsCope!
Second verse, same as the first.
A little bit louder
And a whole lot worse!
In coarser terms – ” Same sh*t, different pile.
To accept this take on the situation; one needs to stop thinking critically.
It says so much about William’s self-serving ass to even think about forgiving Harry, when in reality it’s the other way around. With a bit more info on the full picture, Harry is a greater man than me. The selfless way he’s supporting this coronation speaks volumes on his integrity.
Absolutely all of this. Like it is fully wild that he constantly acts as if he was the injured party. Truly, TOB inherited both his parents’ worst traits. I sometimes think how much better off this man would be if he went to therapy and got the help he clearly needs.
The same story over and over again. William is such a loser. Yeah you hate Harry but your stuck on a tight leash which the tabloids tug all the time. You literally give pictures of your children to the Daily Mail to sell in Calendars. You’re stuck in a loveless marriage and enjoys a side mistress and your certain activities are an open secret. William is having temper tantrums because his brother is no longer there to control and living freedom and not a puppet. He wish he had Harry’s strength and guts.
The fact of the matter, Harry called it in the Oprah interview; – S-P-A-C-E.
He wouldn’t be this mad unless he’s the Royal racist. Harry hasn’t done anything to him personally throughout this whole thing, so this is my only logical conclusion. Charles, through Jobbo, has already denied being the one who asked.
William has resented, used, and abused Harry their entire lives. Whether William is one of the many family racists or not (IMO he is), Wm’s abusive, controlling behavior around Harry isn’t recent and isn’t related to the Charles/Meghan letter exchange.
Ditto on WanK being the royal racist. It doesn’t matter if it is the W or the K, as they share one brain between them.
Yep. I was on the “Charles was the royal racist” train for so long. I’ve abandoned that though, it’s become clear it wasn’t him (although they 100% ALL said things in private). It was Will.
God – it’s amazing stories like this still come out. How does this make Will look good? Kingly? So many classic abuser traits. Jesus.
Oh precisely. Charles is absolutely A royal racist..he just wasn’t THE Royal racist in that particular story lol
Yes, the royal racist is definitely William. He needs therapy before he has a heart attack or stroke from so much anger and stress. I can’t stand him, but I’d hate to see that happen to Guillermo.
Millennial, I agree with notasugar. Fails is ONE of the racists in the brf. I can’t imagine why you believe KFC when he says he’s not. Really? We have seen them all around black people in the last couple of years to know that it appears most, if not all, of the senior royals are racist.
I feel like there an effort to frame Fails is the only royal racist that H&M talked about in the Oprah interview. I’m not buying it. There’s a whole lot of racism to go around in that family.
This is a legal case, Harry has to answer the claim as to why it took so long for him to make a claim.
Why the delay?? The stalling tactic used against BP; when the late signed on Harry’s request. The Communications person at BP was stalled for two years, this allegation(until proven via the court) just add context and layer to the suit.
“Harry hasn’t done anything to him personally throughout this whole thing”
Harry has stopped being his shield. The ugly truth about William is coming out and William blames Harry for that
He already hated Harry before. How dare Harry have a life. Even worse, a good life. Harry was supposed to suck it up.
The tantrum continues what else is new. The inside of Pegs head must just be a very large picture of Harry happily smiling.
Harry and his gorgeous wife.
How extremely rational and not at all defensive.
Are Brits not shaking in their boots at this unhinged man being crowned in the next decade?!
@SAS yes I have been extremely concerned about this Rageaholic becoming King and Head of CE for ages and Spare’s revelations which reveal just a fraction of his violence and anger behind the scenes was the final straw for me. I have never believed in inherited power and find the OTT Changing of the Hat ceremony an obscene waste of time and money when we have a cost of living crisis here in the UK. I hope KC lives long enough for there to be an elected head of state in my lifetime so that Basher is never crowned.
I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Willileaks will be the one to bring the whole thing crashing down on everyone’s heads. In the old days there were ways to sort of hide that the monarch or heir was unhinged. Those days are long gone.
We live in an age of transparency now thanks to social media, camera phones, financial forensics, etc. These f*ckers need to be exposed for the sleazy, grifting, back-stabbing tyrants they really are. I too think Willileaks will be the cause of the demise of the monarchy. He’s too stupid, narcissistic, lazy and selfish to take on any kind of diplomatic role let alone as the next monarch and head of the C of E. He has a LOT of skeletons in his closet that the tabloids are dying to reveal that will damage the reputation of the BRF permanently.
Fear not British friends. During King Rage-a-Lot’s reign, he will rarely leave the house. You’ll see and hear very little of him.
The RRs and stans are trying to spin that Cain gave the settlement money to Invictus Games when they split the foundations. Not true – it was confirmed at the time that that money came from the Endeavour fund.
There is NO WAY Cain put his settlement money into the RF – it went into his pocket, likely used to fund Unables wiglets.
It is my thinking that William didn’t even tell Kate about this windfall. He kept all that money to himself. Besides, if there is a divorce he wouldn’t want that money to be part of any settlement. She didn’t work for it. I bet Kate was like, “What money???” William is probably mad she now knows.
I’ve been wondering when someone would bring up what William did with that money. Do we think he gave it to charity??
Hahahahahaha
W&K took MONTHS to change the website and publicly relinquish Endeavour, Invictus, WellChild, and Hubb. Then they tried to file trademark on the name of the mental health ap Harry had been working on with MOD for a year. MOD had to slap KP down publicly before KP finally stopped their filing.
W&K really were trying to steal both the money Harry/Meghan raised and all of Harry and Meghan’s work.
The taxpayers fund the wiglet collection via the Duchy (taxpayer-owned no matter what the Windsors tell you).
Trying to steal their work makes me so mad! 😡
Don’t they have an engagement today?
Watch how everyone will conveniently choose to ignore all the bombshells from the last two days. This abuser gets so many free passes it’s disgusting
All of this stuff is just incredible. “If you knew what I knew.” Remember Harry said that in the South Africa documentary. Now I understand why he said it.
And I bet all of this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he knows…
And apparently he’s getting to the point where he DGAF and will reveal a lot more of what he knows.
In the words of Bette Davis, Willy needs to buckle up because it is going to be a bumpy ride and he definately ain’t heard nothing yet if all three claims against different tabs goes to court. All sorts of dirty dealings will be revealed. Let’s hope mama Midds has got loads of time free to make those cheese toasties to soothe Junior when the going gets rougher!
Remember, all of this hysteria is about an “institution” that already is powerless and irrelevant. As Henry Kissinger once said about academic politics, “The fighting is so intense because the stakes are so low.” All the royals get to do is decide who sits where at antiquated ceremonies and rituals. The only real job the sovereign has is to set a good example and embody the unwritten constitution, which the Queen failed at when she said nothing when Boris lied about suspending parliament to cram through Brexit. Meghan and Harry know that and it makes the rest of the royals and their enablers crazy.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. It’s funny to see the BRF fighting for relevance without ever doing anything relevant. I think the end of all of this is coming quicker than anybody thinks.
If it’s all above board, why is William so mad that this settlement was revealed? He was the injured party and the victim of illegal phone hacking. He won a settlement. Good for him. What on earth is there to be so mad about? Really, it’s his anger over this being made public that’s so fishy.
Imagine hating that the truth got out. Imagine hating your own brother because of that. Loser.
He’s mad about the fact that he’s compromised and trapped. He can’t do or say anything without having to dance for the press, give them access and be under constant threat that his secrets will exposed. Not to mention his helping of the Daily Mail aka Jason Knauf and how it backfired because the Mail still lost and it’s clear Harry and Meghan were given on a platter by KP to the tabloids in exchange for better coverage and protection. William is probably being threatened and then some behind the scenes because he couldn’t get his brother and sister in law in line to play the game and just take the abuse. Remember all those open letters by tabloid flunckies telling him what to do. They’re controlling him openly. William has a debt and it’s a big one.
I suspect he didn’t want it to be known that 1) he was hacked and the tabloids DID have accurate dirt on him, 2) he accepted a settlement for it, proving the veracity of their information, and 3) he didn’t share a penny with his brother who was equally or more hacked and maligned, and I bet he was supposed to.
It also shows that from that point on, William had a relationship with this tabloid company, which is what Harry has been saying this whole time. For all we know, Will is not just giving the tabloids information, he’s SELLING it.
If it was all so above board and William loved Harry so very, very much, then why didn’t he include Harry in on the deal? They were both victims in this and something could have been worked out.
So true, this indicates that he sold his brother out as part of the deal, who was equally a victim, and now betrayed twice over.
He could not deliver to Murdoch ,instead Harry sued. He allowed the belief that he controlled Harry, clearly he does not.
Wake up everyone! The latest “friend of William” Daily Beast article just dropped!
Isn’t it just Copy + Paste at this point?
What do we think? Knauf, Jones, Inskip, or William himself as ‘the friend’.
I think William is the “the friend”
Everyone take your anti-nausea meds!
As opposed to the 2,061,827,012 he’s said he hates Harry before? He really hates Harry now?
William is ridiculous, rageaholic, and infantile. It’s so clear what a poor heir he is.
He’s hated Harry for years. Everything else new is just gravy on the sinking gravy boat.
More complaining and explaining. How can anyone still look at that family and institution and think it’s a good thing?! Is there any article about William that DOESN’T stress what an obsessed rage monster he is? He has serious mental health issues and seems like a real threat to those around him. Do his “close friends” and palace sources not see the picture they’re painting of him?
Respectfully, please don’t excuse this t*at’s behaviour as mental health. Mental illness is a medical condition, very serious, debilitating, and stigmatising. This is just poor character and bad behaviour. Not mental health.
Respectfully, Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a mental illness. William exhibits all of the symptoms of a malignant narcissist. From the Mayo Clinic website: “Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. Traits can include:
Being extremely arrogant and self-centered
Disregarding the feelings and needs of other people
Manipulating, using, or exploiting others for personal gain or pleasure
Having an extreme need for power
Acts of revenge against those who criticize them
Fantasizing about ways to obtain more power or dominance over others
Lacking conscience, regret, or remorse for their actions
Being cruel and taking pleasure in the pain of others
High levels of aggression towards other people
Paranoia or mistrust of others
@Jaded – we like to pathologize, but is it really an “unreasonably high sense of their own importance” if they’ve been told all their lives and for 1,000 years before then that they are supreme beings? If we consider that what’s “reasonable” is dictated by society – in prior centuries, this exalted self-worth of the RF was totally reasonable. Nobody called the king a narcissist – they just accepted that he was superior. Of course, the French Revolution and American War of Independence changed things for many, but the British Empire and monarchy continued.
To me, this all seems more like an existential tantrum – like all his life William thought he was one thing and now the world is telling him he’s something completely different and all he can do is snap and bite and yell.
So Charles, who has made all kinds of questionable deals and money grabs, thinks that PH is “misguided”?
Nat. Geo. has a special on chuckles Friday night! On a Friday night, most people here are out and even if they are not they are not going to watch that! I bet in his mind, it will be better and have higher ratings than H&M’s Netflix special! I guess they are trying to polish the terd before the clananation!
Anything that show who Peg truly is makes him angry because he is a horrible, horrible person. Horrible to father, horrible to younger brother and horrible to his horrible wife. He won’t take accountability for his cruel and wicked behavior so he puts it on others. What a disgrace.
This is the correct answer. William is so awful and privacy obsessed and paranoid, that even mentioning his name makes him furious. Any detail we receive about him or his activities or his mindset reveals that he’s a total mess of rage. As a matter of fact, I’m willing to bet that William’s deal with the tabloids put a sweeping privacy screen over his “private life/behavior” which is why we never see or hear about W/K doing anything in public. I remember when the tabloids were full of information about where they partied, which restaurants they liked, who their friends were, etc. Now we get….absolutely nothing. He must be deteriorating or just so entitled and awful nowadays that he can no longer contain his behavior. So they keep him inside. He does, what, five or six “duties” per month on average that are actually public-facing? Why so few? It’s more than reluctance at this point.
Okay, we get it! Whining Willie hates his brother. He just doesn’t realize that his reason for hating his brother is irrational and a bad reflection of who he is, not on who Harry is. He hates his brother for refusing to be a scapegoat for his brother’s incompetence. He hates him for refusing to allow racists to attack his biracial wife and children. He hates his brother for refusing to allow his dad’s hooved mistress to leak lies and attacks on people to improve her well deserved reputation. He hates that his brother actually loves and respects his wife and children so will do whatever he can to protect them. He hates that his brother’s wife is better than his in looks, intelligence, accomplishments and speaking in a coherent manner. He hates that his brother is equally better than him in all of the same ways. He hates that his brother was seen as the favorite to his mother, the Queen, Prince Phillip and the general public. There are so many reasons he hates his brother, but none of them make him look good.
@Nerd! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
“… his dad’s hooved mistress …”
I can’t stop laughing! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Nerd – In a perfect nutshell!
William doesn’t want an intelligent, accomplished wife; they might outshine him – like Diana did with Charles.
William did want a more take charge wife. Those girls didn’t want to give up their lives for William. He actively tried to find someone more exciting then Kate.
This is so perfect and spot on in so many ways, especially the hooved mistress part! 😂😂😂
Damn, @Nerd! Even I felt that burn. (Good one.)
And? Harry told us that they were never close and I have no doubt that William has always hated Harry. Given William smeared Harry and Meghan in the press and gave Knauf permission to testify against Meghan, he should have expected that Harry would no qualms about telling the truth of their relationship and all the things William did to him over the years.
Trying to rewrite history. We already know W&H weren’t close from teenage years onward. Like Samantha Markle pretending to have been close to M.
Didn’t Dan Wooten, when he was at The Sun, break the Rose Hanbury story? All of a sudden that story got deleted and he turned into a rapid- Meghan-basher right around that time and left the Sun shortly thereafter to turn Meghan hate into a full-time career.
We were discussing this the other day. Tracking back through CB’s posts at the time, it started with a small mention in a Fail article by Richard Eden which is no longer on their site. The Fail yanked their story but not before The Sun picked it up and published a week later.
Plug in the link to the Fail article in the Wayback Machine, and you can find an archived version of it. I want to say that the Fail only yanked it after Baldy started threatening everyone and everything with lawsuits, but I really can’t be sure. Either way, even if the Fail yanked it, it’s still out there if you know where to find it.
If I didn’t know how incompetent these folks are, I’d be thinking the royals are actively trying to tank their dynasty. But they are going full fascist now, with a complicit media behind them.
I have a question: what does Will-di Amin actually do other than hate on Harry or Meghan? Neither have lived in the same country as him for over 3 years–why do they occupy so much space in his head? he’s the POW–doesn’t he have some princely duties? hell, doesn’t he have 3 kids with homework to supervise? Does he ever, say, throw a ball outisde with his kids, or does he just stew in his incadescent rage? What the hell happened to Earthshot? Or mental health? (Even though his people saying Harry was suffering from too much mental health treatment likely didn’t sit well with mental health organizations. I advise that he drop that cause–there are other causes he can fake more easily.)
Visits Rose, goes hunting with Jecca, holidays with the lads, drinks, avoids Kate, obsesses over tabloid coverage, and watches NetFlix.
All of that sounds really enjoyable for a middle aged man with kids married into the Middletons, except for the tabloid obsession!
“Always trust William to be mad about the wrong thing.” And the media to be mad about the wrong thing right along with him. The royalists’ response to the revelation that the future king made a deal with the gutter press which paid him a very large sum of cash is “But it’s a secret! How dare Harry reveal his brother’s shameful secret!?” This is not the response they would be having in a noncorrupt universe.
I doubt that this is William’s only “shameful secret.” As the Brits say, “the truth will out.”
I think we will see a sh*t ton of truth outing once the Wankfest is over. The tabloids are champing at the bit.
Don’t they say “the truth will out” elsewhere? From a Brit who loves this kind of international word knowledge. Thanks.
Sparrow, it is not typically heard in the US.
I’m in the US and I say it a lot!! lol. don’t know if that means its common though.
Thanks, Felicity. I love this site for learning different idioms. “All your taste is in your mouth”. I had never heard it before reading it on here. And it’s great.
They continue to not get that this is not a good look for William…the future king, god help us.
BOOM! Harry isn’t playing,
Angela Lavatory is saying he gave it to Charity (W&K) then they tried saying he gave it to Harry to start up the Invictus Games 2016 the settlement was in 2020, seed money for the Invictus Games came from the Endeavor Fund.
Cain did not want to part with any money from the Royal Foundation, now he wish he had, trying to rustle the IG from Harry.
Germany is going all out for IG.
Toxic dysfunctional families are always about window dressing,, painting on a fake smile and pretending that everything is perfect. Showing the true ugliness is a cardinal sin.
Far as I can tell from Spare, there has been no real love between the brothers for many years. A yearning for a relationship that could have been, should have been, but never was. Harry is too principled and honest to lie, to not fight for justice. William will never see this as fair; he will always see this as a betrayal; he will never be able to rise up, to grow to be the mature adult he needs to be. Their relationship is dead. Harry suffers no illusions.
It’s clear that Harry doesn’t give a 💩 about how his brother or father feel. He will fight for what’s right for him and his family as he should. His family is 🗑️ and have prove it again and again. I hope he burns everything to the ground and writes a follow up to his smashing book. On top of that, I got he sits with queen Oprah again and continues to burn it down.
F the royals
He does care about his family in a healthy way, so their needs will not supersede his well being, nor his wife’s and children. This could’ve been included in his book, the only reason it is detailed is to explain the long delay in filing his lawsuit.
Does William extra hate Harry now? Super won’t forgive him! YEAH! WE KNOW! He hates him, won’t forgive, with his extra Christianess of wrath, violence, avarice, sloth, and coveting other men’s wives. We get it. The Future head of the Church of England, ladies and gentlemen.
How old is he, six? He hates Harry because:
Harry got away from that gilded cage, found love, making his own money, raising his kids, and living his life free and happy in sunny California.
He is stuck with outdated protocols, on a cold and windy island, a dim-witted wife, with some nasty, narrow-minded subjects on the one hand, and on the other, subjects who hates his guts and wants the monarchy to end.
Meanwhile, he is forced to dance to the tune of the tabloids, waiting for his father to die so he can be king.What a life.
William can choose to change things. He’s already refused the protocols that royals are supposed to do bread-and-butter engagements 500 times a year. He can divorce Kate, because Charles and Camilla have paved the way for that.
There are many things that William can change, but he’s too lazy and selfish to do it. He’s one of the racist, narrow-minded citizens of the windy island, so he has little incentive to change. A Tory-controlled system benefits him and it is the system he wants. He, like his fellow Little Englanders, longs for the fictional ‘simple days’ of an all-white Britain and absolute monarchy.
Britain has never been all-white–the non white folks knew their place in the old days and were seldom acknolwedged. But they were there.
You and I both know that lanne, but William’s ‘fans’ are the types who mythologize the past of the UK to suit their current racism and xenophobia.
Harry should never have trusted William. They raise the heirs to be narcissist. The only reason Queen Elizabeth and her father escaped that fate was due to both of them having been raised as spares who later became heirs.
Okay, just had a thought. We keep asking when and how Harry found out about the 2020 settlement. But who’s to say that William even knew that Harry knew. Perhaps, when this dropped two days ago in the court case, that was the first time William even realized that Harry knew about it. I have no idea but just the thought of William possibly being that blindsided is funny.
@Jais: it’s certainly plausible that Harry learned the details from James Murdoch, who was thrown under the bus for the hacking scheme by his own toxic family and left the fold. He and Harry met in 2020 at a charity event, I believe. Harry Mentions their enlightening conversations in his court statement.
That would be such a twist. And it’s entirely possible.
I thought James gave Harry the 411, as well…
This guy is 40, he’s 40 and he acts like a child. This is so typical of rich, spoiled brats. it’s weird that his so-called friends continually portray him as a control freak, who believes he can control his sibling, I guess because he’s going to be King someday, and it really torques him off that he can no longer control his own brother. It’s so dysfunctional! Because of these type of stories, everyone on earth knows Harry is not lying. It’s just so bizarre!
I have a feeling that Harry and William were never as close as these “friends”, or even Harry himself, believed at one time. William could never be truly close to anyone, because relationships require giving at least as much as you take, and he’s just a user.
I want to say “oh well, being unforgiven is no real loss to Harry”, but that’s sadly probably not the case. He’s a sensitive, compassionate man who still loves his birth family in spite of everything — by his own account, he cares enough to have held back when writing Spare, unwilling to burn those bridges just yet — and this may still hurt him deeply. I hope and believe that he will eventually come to terms with it, with the help of the family he created. He deserves to be happy and genuinely loved and respected, and I don’t think any of his living birth relatives are capable of giving him that.
“ The truth is William absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him for the damage he has done to the family. The brothers were so close when they were younger that it is just incredible to those of us who knew them back then that they have reached a stage where Harry is revealing his brother’s confidential legal settlements.”
No, that isn’t the truth. Bulliam doesn’t hate Harry because he’s hurt the FAMILY, he hates Harry for exposing him as the self-entitled boor who has no impulse control, who’s always used the Spare to deflect from his own misconduct. And, it isn’t true that they were so close when they were younger or ever, really. Did Harry want to be close with his brother? Absolutely, but the reverse is not true.
I think William has hated Harry almost from the start. He just couldn’t always show it publicly. But we know he’s always treated Harry pretty shabbily.
This guy has some nerve. He sided with the tabloids against his brother and now that his brother is suing the tabloids he’s upset. He is so fake and now the the world media is reporting on his secret deals with the tabloid media he’s crying to his friends knowing they will leak to the media. He deserves everything coming to him. I feel so bad for Harry. He seemed to have really trusted his brother. In his book he and his brother promised never to leak to the media against other and his brother broke that promise. Harry owes him nothing.
Yawn. And it’s a day that ends in -y.
Exactly! FU William. Nobody gives a shiny 💩 how you feel or what you think. You duplicitous piece of oxygen stealing, filamentous pond scum.
And? Does he really think anyone cares what he thinks?
In William’s world, where he longs for absolute monarchy and complete control of the free press, yes. He thinks everyone should hang on his every word and ‘do as he says, not as he does’.
Wow, it’s another article about Peg’s impotent rage! He sounds like a high maintenance, worthless man baby. Britain deserves better than this.
Buh-bye Willie.
Willie drags everyone around him down because he’s an insecure narcissist- what’s he going to do when he runs out out of people to blame for actions?
You cannot tell me that KC doesn’t secretly wish that Harry was the heir.
This has been a major problem for years. It always has been in hereditary monarchies, but in the age of the internet, it is amplified globally.
Diana said Good King Henry was better suited to duty and to being a working royal. Had the temperament for it and the ingrained sense of duty, while William didn’t have the duty gene or the temperament. They’ve all seen that Harry has duty running through his veins. In a different version of the UK, one in which tabloids are held accountable and stopped? One in which royals are actually useful and who SERVE the people? I could see people wanting a monarchy to continue with Good King Henry in charge – and William knows that.
That’s why I slap down the obsessive Charlotte stans who show up on here. They write about her ‘being a perfect little lady’ having a ‘perfect royal wave like QEII’ and writing that she should be heir instead of George. They openly write, and have for years, that George should step aside for Charlotte. These are the same obsessives who alternately long for an arranged match between Charlotte and Christian of Denmark, because they think she ‘deserves to be a Queen’. FFS
Don’t these stans understand they are setting up the exact same dynamic for George and Charlotte that we’ve seen for years with William and Harry? The more people who praise Charlotte while dissing George? The more George (and his courtiers) will read and hear these things, use them against his sister, and throw her under the bus just as much as William has done to Harry for decades.
That Charlotte stuff is creepy. She’s a child. It tells me that there’s already a sense of ownership over that child, and god help her if she doesn’t turn out exactly like the derangers want her to.
I wonder how many aristo fortunes have been completely lost because an errant older brother was named the heir over a more competent or talented younger son or daughter. If Will was a simple aristo, he’d likely gamble/waste/piss away the inheritance. He may try to do so with the Duchy of Cornwall, or even the Crown, but I’m sure there are some safeguards built in to mitigate that.
Because the royals refuse to change their family dynamic, and believe that “I suffered so my kids should too”, it’s a certainty that the Wales kids will be pitted against each other. It’s baked into the system. The only way it won’t happen is if the kids band together to refuse to let it. Then again, harry thought he had such a pact with William and we see how that turned out. Harry couldn’t be thrown under the bus often enough.
Oh, there’s definitely a sense of ownership over those kids. The Kate’s cuties pull-out photos in the Daily Mail likely didn’t help with that but it was likely always going to happen. As if there phones won’t one day be hacked. Effed-up.
But if Harry had been spoiled and constantly told he was the most special person in the world, while William had been used as his scapegoat, would Harry be the same Harry? Sure, you’ve got to leave some room for DNA and natural temperament, but William is who he is because he’s been groomed to be that way. That’s why the institution itself is corrupt.
William has been an abusive brat since he was a toddler.
Not every heir and spare/s dynamic is as twisted as this one or twisted in the same way.
In Norway, Martha Louise (spare) is off the rails while Haakon is (relatively) steady.
The Dutch royals raised all the spares to be self-sufficient, plus Willem-Alexander isn’t an abusive ass to his remaining siblings.
In Sweden, the king and queen openly pamper/promote the slimy spare and his disgusting wife while the heir Victoria soldiers on in the face of it.
William was never “groomed” to be that way, certainly not by Diana who made sure both boys were loved equally and shown many aspects of the “real” world, warts and all. Sure he was catered to and cossetted by nannies and courtiers, etc., but his temperment has always been that of a demanding brat — Billy Basher as Diana called him.
@Jaded and @notasugarhere – William’s impulses could have been chastised, punished, redirected …. but they weren’t.
Even Diana help fuel the flames by telling William “oh harry will have all the fun” like that one clip of them in a garden. Although, she could’ve bigger harry to help with his future.
They never thought harry would strike out on his own because he is so loyal. The queen saw it and gave him that trust thing to run.
Can we back up the bus for a minute? William receives a large pay out and where did it go? Most certainly not back in time to fund the first Invictus Games. Did it possibly fund something closer to home? Is this what kept PP (aka the Middletons) going until they found those investors? There is form for William investing in the Middleton lifestyle previously as didn’t he subsidise their new house?
#askingforafriend
The British media loves to play lets pretend games . They pretend that Harry and William feud starts after Oprah interview, when actually it predates Meghan.
They pretend that William feels betrayed by the Harry when actually William had betrayed Harry many times over through his staff leaks and bullying allegations etc.
That’s right William, never again trust that your backstabbing and betrayals will be hidden by Harry. Keep watching over your shoulder.
Your done William, your just DONE. And the beauty of it all is, YOU brought it all on yourself. You thought you were soooo with your cunning plot (yep a proper little baldric)
You thought getting your secret settlement made you sly as a fox, when it actually made you slimy like a slug! GET IT THROUGH YOUR INCANDESCENT LITTLE HEAD, Harry is done with you. He’s not your human shield anymore, he’s not your whipping boy anymore. Harry has kicked his Afghanistan sand right into your pampered ugly mug once and for all. He left home as a man and came back as a warrior, a warrior who could see right through the veil of secrecy and thought sod this, I’m fighting back, and you William, you went and hid behind your friends and what you thought was a secret NDA.. Harry is stronger than you ever were or ever will be, and if you think that the “not my king” protests are bad for your father, God help you when the rest of the world have their say when it’s your turn. Oh, that’s if there is still a monarchy then.The anthem of your life will be, Willy took the money and put it in his bank, and when the people all found out, willy became wank
Lol, Pegs is definitely slimy like a slug. He even looks like a slug if you stare long enough at him.
Atta girl Mary Pester!! Honestly, the more that gets revealed about this pants-wetting little wanker the more I loath him. I really hope the tabloids turn on him big-time because you know they’re sitting on a treasure trove of dirt on him. He’s painted himself into a very tight corner with no way to get out, it’s almost like he’s a hostage to the tabloids — one misstep and they’ll turn on him like hungry vultures on a carcass.
@jaded, yep, but William has a predaliction for tight corners 😜lol
William is an asshole and not fit to be king.
That is a concise summary of every comment on here lol
William has a lot of nerve being in a snit with Harry. He cut Harry out of the agreement with the NGN and threw him to the wolves to receive all of the press abuse. But also, lol at the Murdoch press because not only did they pay out William and are not getting any juicy details on the Sussexes, they will have to pay out to Harry too! I wonder what Charles knew about the NGN settlement?
Whatever, Willy. You sound like a jerk at every turn. He’s the Heir and still unhappy and rotten. Boohoo.
1. As other posters have noted, Harry has to explain these details to provide a defense as to why his case is not ‘out of time’. The breach of trust between the brothers is William’s behavior and fault, but the tabloids will never ever hold him to account as he and the Royal Family are their bread and butter. The symbiotic relationship between the Royal Family and the tabloids has become well known thanks in part to Harry and Meghan’s legal cases.
2. In addition, as other posters note – hiding this information has had a negative impact for people who filed charges and don’t have the financial resources to continue their cases. Even Sienna Miller explained why she needed to settle due to ongoing legal costs. William’s secret settlement helped William, Charles and Camilla, the News of the World and the Sun, but not the rest of the people who filed cases.
3. Harry is asking for $200,000, which is not a lot compared to what other secret settlements have paid out. He will spend more than that in legal fees by the time this is done. He wants the public to know what’s going on and he and the others continuing with their cases are doing it because the tabloids are getting away with vicious and criminal behavior. I can’t even imagine what Harry, Meghan and other people have been put through with this kind of sustained negative media coverage (years and years and years of it!).
“The collapse of the News of the World and related litigation cost Murdoch’s British publishing business more than one billion pounds ($1.6 billion Cdn), according to a review of business filings by the Press Gazette, a U.K. media trade publication.”
(CBC.ca World News)
4. I appreciate the coverage and analysis by Kaiser and all of the commenters! There are so many moving parts to these issues and no one person can keep up with all of it. I read everyone’s comments to continue learning. In the end, much of the Royal family behaves as a family of criminals and grifters. The tabloid newspapers (Daily Mail, the Murdoch empire and others) behave in the same manner as well. Without a light being shone on all of this, they continue to get away with it. Harry is well aware of the world wide interest in the case because of who he is. I think he’s brave and tenacious and am thankful he is pursuing it.
Julianna, well said. The only other thing I thought of is that Harry would like to see the ‘silent contract’ between the brf and the media demolished. I think he knows that as long as the media has this tenacious hold on the rf nothing will change. He’s trying to give them a chance. Particularly, he wants the young rf members not to have to play this game. I believe they’ve spent much too long leaking and briefing and that it won’t be possible for them to change. I hope I’m wrong.
Probably George is more mature and calmer than William is at this point. What an embarrassment. Never mind being a poor heir, he’s a poor human being.
This is so tiresome at this point. Yeah Peggy, we get it, you hate your brother for telling the truth. Got anything new to sing?
He only doesn’t hate Harry when he gets to abuse him, and he only abuses him because it’s fun and he can pull rank on Harry. I don’t think Harry “hates” William, but I do.
@jferber….l do too with all my heart, what a waste of oxygen!
Cry more, Willy.
Out of everyone Charles was damaged the most by the hacking. I wouldn’t be surprised if he really didn’t care if harry took on Murdock at this point. Camila rehab campaign is a failure.
Maybe she is the one who helped them hack the phones?
Of course William is mad. He has been exposed. I also think he got way more than a million dollars and good press in the settlement. He should’ve looked after his brother and asked that harry get a settlement.
William was his mother’s defender for years. Saying she was paranoid will haunt him for the rest of his life.
Rackel, I think Meghan was the most damaged by the hacking. They wouldn’t have all of the information about her family–and use them against her–if not for that. And it continues today.
I agree that KFC may be less inclined to stop Harry at this point.
William and the rest of the royals have no one to blame for being brought into this trial but themselves. They made a major mistake by trying to interfere and stop Harry and Meghan’s lawsuits. If the palace hadn’t dragged their feet over Meghan’s lawsuit and tried to stonewall her Elton John wouldn’t have had to advise Harry to get outside lawyers who from the look of it discovered this settlement and other collusion betwen the Firm and fhe UK press. And if they hadn’t allowed Knauf to give over Meghan’s private texts and emails to the the Fail’s lawyers there wouldn’t be this precedent of putting emails with palace stuff into the court record.
The incompetency with which the Firm has handled Harry in the last few years is jaw dropping. If Charles was a shrewd leader he would’ve had palace lawyers help Meghan ger a quiet settlement from ANL and agreed to the halfin/half out agreement by giving Harry some post in a commonwealth country and some funds to get a start on there new lives so he’d have some control over him. Instead he very stupidly cut them off, pulled their security, and tried repeatedly to stop them from pursuing their cases in the hopes they’d fail and would have no money to continue there lawsuits and be forced to return back to him. It was a massive miscalculation that will hurt him for years to come.
Such a massive miscalculation. If the courtiers worked for any other company, they would be sacked for incompetence. The royals believe they are above accountability, and they are treated like they are above accountability. So utter incompetence is what they get.
You know, if one of the kids of either got ill suddenly, I’d like to think that W or H would reach out to their only sibling.
IRL, lots of siblings break apart and never reconcile.
Really, if you were Harry, would you trust William with any sensitive information at all? He’s been burned enough. Trusting William in any capacity makes as much sense as Abel trusting Cain. “But we’re faaammm–leeee” has caused a lot of destruction. When people tell you who they are, you have to believe them. For your own good. I’m saying this as someone who can’t fathom my own siblings turning against me for any reason–but it’s not because they are family–it’s because my brothers are both good people, and have proved it through their actions over and over again.
Yeah, I could really see William giving a damn if Archie or Lilibet got sick. Come on, really? And lanne is dead right—“the fammbllee” is the standard guilt trip tactic toxic folks use to make everyone else do what they want. If they cared about the family so much, they wouldn’t treat its members like crap.
HeyKay, you’re right. Most people, if not all, know an estranged family, through partners or friends, or even personal experience. It’s odd watching the dynamics play out across international media. I wonder if William will ever regret being so public with his hatred. It’s not healthy to hold such hatred close for this long, and it’s also damaging his character as the next in line to the throne. Do we really want someone who sounds so unhinged?
I can’t wait until they decide that they need a royal wedding to perk up their image! Wee willie divorces khate, has a royal romance or two and then marries another dumb broad! It would sell many tabloid stories and TV specials. khatie had better watch her back!
The narcissist’s playbook in action is Prince William. Things Willy did to his brother have been made public. It makes Willy look bad. Instead of taking responsibility for his own actions, he plays the victim by feeling “betrayed,” he breaks into an angry rage, and will hold on to his anger indefinitely, keeping it alive. Willy will do these things publicly to try to make his brother look bad. And Willy will yield his power to make his brother look bad in other ways, in order to make Willy look better in comparison. The man is insecure and jealous. He wants whatever Harry has and resents Harry for having anything he doesn’t have. Nothing is ever good enough for Willy so he will never be happy.
The Narcissist’s Prayer
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.
Wow. That’s brilliant. Sounds just like how an ex boyfriend of mine treated me.
Yikes. Spot on.
William hates Harry because Harry is the only one who’s ever called him in his bullshit and exposed him for the monstrous hypocrite he is. Accepting hush money from Murdoch his overlord while sending his boy Knauf to testify against Meghan in her lawsuit. His default is hate because he’s a weasel who hides from accountability. Scumbag.
just to play devil’s advocate. what i seem to detect also is two fundamental diff approaches to the media problem. William sees it as monarchy has to be bedded with the media to function for positive coverage and min negative where as Harry views them fundamentally as evil and wants nothing to do with them. i suspect William AND monarchy/advisor sees it this way based on Harry’s comment that the media treats them like zoo animals to poke at. i think the assessment is correct they kept harry out of the loop bc they know he would not be willing to take any sort of payments, where as the rest of the monarchy sees it as a necessary evil they have to trade/deal/play the game with.
William is going to give himself a stroke or a heart attack one of these days if he does not get his anger under control.
I truly don’t like the way the media is messing with George, Charlotte and Louis.
They are all under 10 years old, and yet stans and tabs are pushing labels on them already.
Not good at all.
W&K label them as well, telling us George is a terror and Charlotte is ‘a little lady’. iirc William said that about Charlotte when she was six weeks old, setting her up publicly for a fall if she doesn’t meet or exceed his ideas of what/how she should be.
William: I hate hate hate hate Harold and won’t ever forgive him.
Harry: ———————- *water off a duck’s ass* ————————
William has major issues…..
If William just started hating Harry, why did he use him and humiliate him for all these years to save himself from negative press? Why didn’t he share some of that lawsuit money with Harry since harry was illegally hacked and spyed on also. William has obviously either hated Harry for years or not cared much for him.
The explanation for William’s anger towards Harry:-
He could not deliver to Murdoch ,instead Harry sued. He allowed the belief that he controlled Harry, clearly he does not.