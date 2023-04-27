“Meta canceled Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk'” link

Meta canceled Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. I didn’t actually know that Meta had a contract with Jada, one which could be canceled? [JustJared]

Right-wing podcaster Steven Crowder implies that his estranged wife shouldn’t have the right to file for divorce. That is coming down the pike – Republicans will try to end no-fault divorce, to keep their wives from leaving them. [Jezebel]

There was always going to be “more Zendaya” in the Dune sequels, wasn’t that always the original plan? [LaineyGossip]

They’re desperately trying to convince us that the live-action Little Mermaid has good lighting and I’m not buying it. [Dlisted]

Review of John Mulvaney’s latest comedy special, Baby J. [Pajiba]

Some of the skirts in this Valentino collection are amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]

A 90 Day Fiance star tested positive for fentanyl. [Starcasm]

Trent Crimm experimented with his hair! [GFY]

You really can find some amazing stuff in thrift stores. [Buzzfeed]

Howard Stern talks about Tucker Carlson’s firing. [Towleroad]

What is Shailene Woodley up to? [Egotastic]