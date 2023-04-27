“Meta canceled Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk'” link

Meta canceled Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. I didn’t actually know that Meta had a contract with Jada, one which could be canceled? [JustJared]
100% on the Steven crowder thing. He’s always been one of the most vile and worst people on the planet but watching his video about his divorce is chilling. He is absolutely unhinged and he is the face of what rad “Christian” men want and believe. They want their wives to be chattel again and with the fall of roe it is just the beginning of the steady march of rights being chipped away and no one seems to understand how far they want to go. Also peek the video of him and his pro life buddies making fun of Mattel coming out with a Barbie with Down syndrome and using the r word hard r.
How long till our bank cards suddenly stop working?
ah man, I’m past childbearing age, I’m gonna get sent to the Colonies!
So I saw the trailer for the little mermaid over the weekend when I took my kids to see the Mario movie and yeah, the parts with her underwater looked like bad cgi and I was pretty disappointed. She’s gorgeous though and her voice actually sounds a lot like the original and I liked her singing. I’m still going to see it of course but, idk.
I’ve not listened to Red Table Talk.
But, I think every body and their dog has got a podcast or chat show going.
Jada has a TMI problem.
Ashton and Mila too.
Or, a better point, why do C-list celebs like Kristen Bell and that obnoxious Hubby of hers, whose name I can’t think of bc he is so boring, keep getting work?
No loss to cancel all of them.
Erin, I saw the trailer on my computer, not on the big screen, but it looked really good to me and I’m fully prepared to take my daughter to see it with me. In fact, it looked amazing!
Well hopefully it isn’t weird looking in all of the underwater scenes but I’m still looking forward to it.
Jada Pinkett is an incredibly beautiful woman.
She is beautiful.
I will miss Red Table Talk. I hope she finds another more accessible platform.
For all of Jada and willows cringe, that show helped a lot of people. Maybe you didnt have the exact same situation but looking at it from a different angle is a help. The show couldn’t have cost that much. They probably just ran out of stories and situations.
A lot of people didn’t know that Jada show was a facebook/meta show. When Gloria Estefan did her show, there was copying claiming. Cause people didn’t realize it’s its own thing. Doesn’t help that I think Jada was a producer on hers.
If I read the article right. The whole part of facebook its on is going away. Not just Red Table talk.
I haven’t seen all of the Disney “Live action” remakes, but I think the concept of realistic looking CGI creations works better, or maybe only, if they’re not made to sing. In “Cinderella,” the mice hung out, but didn’t have dialogue. They can’t mute Sebastian in “Little Mermaid,” because he sings two of songs and is the subject of another, but his character poster is not inspiring much confidence.
(However, it makes more sense for the animals in this to look accurate than deciding the ENCHANTED decor in “Beauty and the Beast” had to look as lifeless as actual furniture.)
That Shailene Woodley trailer looks funny. A bit wtf at first…