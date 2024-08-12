Ayesha Curry was left in tears after an altercation with the French police

On Saturday, Team USA’s men’s basketball team won a thrilling gold medal game against the French team. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were doing the most to go home with gold medals and they succeeded, largely because of Steph’s three-pointers. The French people were big mad though – mad at Joel Embiid for playing for the US, mad at “the devil named Curry,” mad at Americans for creating such an iconic dream team. Tons of people came out for the game – Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony and Sha’Carri Richardson were all sitting courtside or close to it. Steph’s family came over too, including his wife Ayesha and their children. Ayesha just gave birth to their fourth child in May – a son, Caius, who isn’t even three months old. Ayesha kept Caius in a baby carrier on her chest throughout the game, and the baby was still in the chest carrier when Ayesha tried to leave Accor Arena on Saturday night. That’s when this happened:

As the video picks up, Ayesha is already visibly upset and she’s wiping away tears as the police refuse to let her go where she and the group need to go to get to their car. Draymond Green is in the background and he ends up stepping in towards the end and providing the clue for why Ayesha is so upset – he said: “So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” The cops hit the baby??? I wouldn’t even be crying, I would be in jail after knocking those cops on their asses. As for why Ayesha and her group were being held back… apparently, it had to do with President Macron’s presence at the game. As in, Macron and his security were leaving first and until they left, Ayesha’s group wasn’t allowed back to their car?