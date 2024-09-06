Taylor Swift wore Versace to the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season

Embed from Getty Images

True story: when these Taylor Swift photos first popped up on social media last night, I thought they were AI. I thought someone created pics of Taylor where she looked like she was going to a glamorous hoedown. But no, Taylor really turned up and turned out at last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-20, and Taylor was there for all of it, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team. The New York Times even previewed Taylor’s appearance hours before the game!!

Fashion notes: Taylor wore a Versace corset and matching denim shorts, paired with red Giuseppe Zanotti boots (red for the Chiefs). She also carried a Louis Vuitton purse. Page Six had the IDs on her jewelry too: an EF collection diamond drop earring, a ruby ring by Retrouvaí, a Bulgari necklace and the “TNT” bracelet Travis gave her months ago. The fluffy blowout complements the ensemble so well – this is honestly the best football-WAG look she’s done?

Taylor was once again seated in one of the VIP suites, and she hung out with Donna Kelce (Travis’s mom) and what appeared to be some extended Kelce fam and friends. Interestingly enough, Brittany Mahomes was in a separate suite, and there are no photos of Taylor and Brittany interacting at all? This comes after Brittany showed her whole MAGA ass in recent weeks. After the game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead together, holding hands.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after today's Chiefs vs Ravens game! pic.twitter.com/Kis7JijTWm — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

