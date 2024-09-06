Taylor Swift wore Versace to the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season

True story: when these Taylor Swift photos first popped up on social media last night, I thought they were AI. I thought someone created pics of Taylor where she looked like she was going to a glamorous hoedown. But no, Taylor really turned up and turned out at last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-20, and Taylor was there for all of it, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team. The New York Times even previewed Taylor’s appearance hours before the game!!
Fashion notes: Taylor wore a Versace corset and matching denim shorts, paired with red Giuseppe Zanotti boots (red for the Chiefs). She also carried a Louis Vuitton purse. Page Six had the IDs on her jewelry too: an EF collection diamond drop earring, a ruby ring by Retrouvaí, a Bulgari necklace and the “TNT” bracelet Travis gave her months ago. The fluffy blowout complements the ensemble so well – this is honestly the best football-WAG look she’s done?
Taylor was once again seated in one of the VIP suites, and she hung out with Donna Kelce (Travis’s mom) and what appeared to be some extended Kelce fam and friends. Interestingly enough, Brittany Mahomes was in a separate suite, and there are no photos of Taylor and Brittany interacting at all? This comes after Brittany showed her whole MAGA ass in recent weeks. After the game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead together, holding hands.
🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after today's Chiefs vs Ravens game!
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024
She looked great but the boots were too much. So very eXtra. Dare I say they look like something I would expect BM to be wearing.
It looks like something Blake Lively would wear
Ding. Ding. Ding. Looks like her bestie Blake is giving styling tips.
Definitely too much. Looked straight out of Pretty Woman, 80s dream come true, not for a football stadium though.
She came dressed as the flag? Shocked she didn’t wear pearl studded Chuck Taylor’s and drape her feet over a railing. Can we just watch the games now please? Idgad who is in the stands! I’m watching the field and occasionally the sidelines.
Pearl studded Chuck’s would be a solid candidate endorsement, and it would be epic.
So much money and THAT is what she chose to wear? I get it’s Versace but it’s still a hard pass. It’s a shame because she a model figure, she could have done so much better than this Hee-Haw meets Corsica fashion mashup.
Interesting that BM and Tay-Tay were in separate areas. I will laugh my arse off if it’s due to her MAGA comments and views. Yeah, I am petty this morning, but in BM in own words: IDGAF.
Yeah, my thoughts on that outfit were “Le Tacky”. And ha ha if Thirsty Brittany got dumped. But I question why these MAGA/white supremacist folks keep ending up in Taylor Swift’s orbit. First that Matt guy and now Brittany Mahomes. Hmm?
@seraphina, thanks for the “Hee-Haw meets Corsica fashion mashup” description, it’s perfect !
It’s a horrible outfit. the boots are great, but with the rest of the outfit…its just awful. I think in general she just doesn’t have a lot of fashion sense. The corset and the shorts and the boots……its just not a good look overall.
I think its very interesting that there was apparently zero footage of her with BM.
She probably had multiple phone calls from Tree Payne about that.
She’s generally dressed more casually for games so I wonder if this was to distract from the whole BM thing. I just don’t see the point of dressing like this to sit in a suite next to your boyfriend’s parents. It’s a going to the club outfit and it couldn’t have been comfortable in an outfit with little give.
Hated the whole outfit. Perhaps the boots would look good w/leggings or skinny jeans but I have no words for that top & shorts combo. My first thought when I saw it was: Did she borrow clothes from MAGAt Mahomes’ closet?
It’s terrible. I’m reminded of something Dolly Parton said, something along the lines of, ‘it costs a lot of money to look this cheap’. I don’t care that it’s Versace, LV, etc. It looks like Walmart. I was going to say Target, but Target can produce better quality jeans shorts, for heaven’s sake.
She’s been getting fashion advice from Blake Lively. She also looks like she’s been drinking a lot of beer with the Kelce clan, her features are blurred.
And Travis looks like he’s in disguise. That hat, that ‘stache, those bangs? Dude, seriously?
Yes, Travis looks lifeless. But his team just won, so why?
Travis looks like Justin Bieber in his douchier days…doesn’t that bring back bad memories for Taylor?
SHE looks like she’s Blake Lively embracing the Kentucky.
She looked awful. Everything about that outfit was W R O N G.
Versace comes to Dogpatch, I guess.
WTF! Horrible outfit to wear to a football game with the future in-laws
Lol, I think the Kelces decided Brittany is not sitting with us!
Taylor’s outfit is a miss for me…the corset and the shorts just don’t match (and apparently there are matching jeans for this top). The boots are too much for me. Nothing seems to go together.
But apparently, the IG girlies thought this was a LOOK.
Brittany was in her own suite – she and Taylor don’t usually sit together at home games. It’s away games that they’re together at.
I loved, loved, loved this look for Taylor. Love it when she leans into her sensual side – the difference between this and her first ever chiefs game is like night and day.
Imho it looks cheap, not sensual.
I’m not getting sensual. The boots just seem sweaty. I do like the corset and it could have looked cute with a different bottom. Or the shorts could have looked cute with the a different top. But the combo with the boots did come across as mall-wear from a past time trying to disguise itself as upscale.
Just how many suites are there? What does it mean Brittany has her own, the suites can be purchased or rented out weekly/daily/seasonally???
I believe the top/longest serving players are granted their own permanent suites. Travis has had his for a while and it’s always full of friends and family. Patrick has his own too. No idea on if they have to buy them but they’re theirs, they don’t need to rent them each time.
I think they have their own suites but they can rent them out if they wanted to. But I would imagine most players who have those suites choose not to.
For away games they have to pay. Taylor paid so much for a suite at the AFC championship game last year in Baltimore that it paid for the suite for like the next two years or something (for the people who “own” the suite.)
ETA “they” meaning the marquee players like Mahomes and Kelce. It’s probably part of their contracts I would assume.
Depends on the size of the stadium – suites are generally ‘club level’ and are two levels midway up the stadium — most are ‘owned’ by corporations that give out access as part of networking etc, also wealthier families, players etc. will ‘own’ a suite — which means they are paying a seasonal rate for access — most also have a spending minimum when it comes to catering and drinks. X number of passes will come with each suite that can be given out.
She looks fantastic and spent a good portion of the game hanging out with Dad Kelce. Looks like she is quite close to both of Travis’s parents.
Even before I saw the entire outfit .. I saw the tops of the boots and said “thigh high boots …” grrr
She looks great… beautiful and sexy!
That is not true. Even teemzee had a post about how they usually sat together in same suit (with pictures) and then being in separate suites is clearly a departure from norm and likely indicates a rift.
BM has been in the Kelce suite before but not at games where she’s brought her kids, she always keeps her kids in their suite. The one time Taylor was at a game without Travis’s parents, she was in the Mahomes suite. I don’t think it is an indicator of a feud but there could be a strategic decision to limit pics of them together.
Taylor did pose with the partner of another Chief’s player.
There was nothing glamorous about that tacky “pick me” outfit she was squeezed into.
And no one wears thigh highs to a football game. No one.
The outfit as a whole is a “no” from me (or maybe I’m just jealous that I couldn’t pull off that look!), but I have to say, the corset top does a great service to her bust.
I really hope the shunning of BM was deliberate and pointed. Let’s see if it sticks through a few more games, though.
People mag is all in on BM (what fitting initials!). Posting cutesy pictures of her with her kids.
I LOVE seeing Miss Americana in denim in denim. The boots are wild, but I guess if your legs are 10 ft long, they probably don’t feel like fishing waders.
There are more stylish denim outfit options from the likes of J Crew, Banana Republic, Gap, Old Navy, and Ann Taylor than Versace —and at significantly lower prices too.
You know who did a great double denim outfit, including a corset? Kim freaking kardashian. It was s few years back, pre Kanye. It was featured on this site but I don’t have the link.
This is just tacky. None of the pieces go.
she just has zero style. so bad.
completely agree with you. SOOOOOOO much money but she always looks just not that good. I also think she could have a better hairstyle, maybe grow out the bangs?
I dont get it. she doesn’t even have to think about it. Hire a great stylist and call it a day.
Agreed.
I am hoping for a whole story on Travis’s tragic haircut.
And pR0n ‘stache.
His whole outfit is a tragedy.
He’s a walking, breathing ick in that outfit.
I don’t know wtf is going on with his hair, although Mahomes said in some pre season interview that he’d been trying to get Travis to grow his hair out of a while, and Taylor had talked him into it. That is not the long hair I would’ve encouraged. He’s done the goofy mustache in honor of Andy Reid during training camp a few years now, athletes are superstitious and he did it last year and they won the Super Bowl so he’s gonna do it every beginning of the season until he retires. He’s so good looking but is so goofy he makes choices like this 😂
He’s giving me creepy Borat vibes
Yes! Is he in disguise? Is he in a new Jim Carrey movie? Dumb and Dumber Bad Boys?
Can we talk for a minute about Travis and his “southern highway patrolman” mustache? Someone called it that on Twiiter and I snort laughed 😅
Bwahahahaha! “southern highway patrolman stache”
@ A Guest, he shaved off the bushy beard for training camp, apparently it’s his tradition. The super short hair he had last year with the ‘stache was smoking IMO.
I haven’t seen any shots of him ever with longer hair, it’s definitely a new look.
As for Taylor, the outfit just looks uncomfortable.
I’m dead. My dad was a real-life “southern highway patrolman” in the 80’s and he 100% had this mustache. They ALL had them. So much so that when my mom was once pulled over when I was about 4 I thought it was my dad and was yelling for kisses from the backseat.
Haha, that’s so cute.
She looks like she got something done to her face. Filler, Botox, something.
It’s called Beer Bloat. Don’t ask me how I know.
I agree. She looks like she’s had work done. Botox explain the lifted brows. She looks like she had filler in her tear troughs and lips. She honestly also looks like she got bigger implants? And yes, Blake Lively “styled” her. They totally FaceTimed and Blake did this. I know, I was there.
Her new boobs are boobing! She seems like she’s looking to win over the NFL male gaze faction. So feminist of her! Her ensemble is ick for me, but she looks very fit!
Also, the photos of them in the cart afterwards… the body language…
And I have a legit question: when we’re told that he points to her in the suite, or she smiles at him at one of her shows…is this real??? It seems like interpretation. As someone who performs regularly, I can barely make out faces in audience. Granted, I am a decade older, maybe my eyes are just bad. It just seems very weird to me.
This is funny…Too much for me!!!! Ughh. very try hard. Imagine how uncomfortable?
That outfit looks so uncomfortable-that’s all I could think. I cannot imagine sitting watching a game for hours wearing those boots as they’re cutting into my thighs.
Awe… I think she looks cute. She’s already one of the most amazing entertainers in the world, does she have to be one of the Best dressed too? I love how she has her own style!
I think Taylor dressed for the dads, Brads and Chads who whine about the NFL cutaways to her during the game.
She usually wears Chiefs gear. This outfit was a big FU to the haters. That’s my take.
She was sending a message and I’m here for it. I think she looked great, expect her to be in football gear next game.
Why would that outfit be a big FU to the haters? They still cut away to her. I thought the cutaways were better when she was wearing Chiefs gear.
I think she looked gorgeous. Outfit, skin, blow out- the hair was on point.
It was a lot of look- but she understands that two things are true at once- 1) she is there to support her boyfriend; 2) the cameras are going to be on her- no matter what she wears.
The look is very: “I’ve been sitting at home in sweatpants for two weeks, and I need to put on real clothes and makeup again to feel like a human.”
(That’s basically how I feel when I return to work after the holidays.)
That’s not style. That’s bad taste. Period. Hooker chic
I think she looks cute. It wouldn’t be my choice, but so what, she seems happy. I like the fluffy hair. Travis’ pornstache on the other hand…
I think she looks otherworldly cute/fun/hot and I love the outfit. Why is everyone expecting her to dress like she’s going to garden party? It’s a football game, ffs. It’s supposed to be fun. I’m glad to hear BM was nowhere to be found.
To me it looks very college rich freshman at some of her first big football games. I dunno how else to describe it, just a mix of money, happy to be there, not sure what to wear, fine with wearing heels to a football game even though that’s insane. (I went to a college where students are expected to stand the whole game).
Not a fan of the outfit, but she looks healthy and fit. Aside from the play-offs, this is the first time Taylor and BM haven’t sat together at a regular season game, so that means something. I’m sure Taylor is getting fed up with the MAGA trash on the Chiefs using her name/association for their Trumpist leanings (BM, Harrison Butker).
I’m still holding out hope that Pat Mahomes doesn’t share his mother or wife’s political leanings.
Taylor also made friends with Mecole Hardman’s fiancée (wife?) if she needs a fellow WAG to hang out with who isn’t an a-hole.
I don’t think that’s true about TS and BM always sitting together at every regular season game. It’s only for away games. Both Patrick and Travis have their own suites. There were some articles this offseason about how Travis’ suite was being decorated with artwork of Taylor performing.
She was hanging out with Chariah (Hardman’s fiancee) yesterday. Chariah posted an insta story of them together.
So how mad is Harrison Butker at the fact that the person who gets the most attention at Chiefs games is a woman who *gasp* has a career and no babies??
She looks like a pop star going to a football game. Bc thats what she is. The denim and the big blonde hair are giving me some Dolly vibes. I don’t have the body for that outfit. I wish😂. But even if I did, it wouldn’t be my choice. But it looks very pop girly and she is a pop star so🤷♀️
People talking about her wearing heels to a football game as if the woman hasn’t been running around for 3+ hours in heels for over a year on tour.
I don’t get the beer bloat comments. I don’t see it in her face, but beer bloat especially shows in the mid section. She’s clearly not wearing spanx to cover bloat. 🤷🏻♀️
I think she looks great but the outfit is a crime against fashion.
Who is saying this??? She looks like she’s in incredible shape. She looks SO much better in these pictures compared to the gaunt 1989 days. Since the camera adds considerable weight too, we can only assume how much smaller she actually is IRL. Ridiculous that anyone is saying that.
I thought it was AI too because she looks curvier than usual. I like the corset but the boots are a bit too Pretty Woman for my taste. That Mahomes woman just exposed herself as a toxic MAGA mean girl. I wouldn’t want to sit with her either.
I can take or leave the outfit … but PLEASE can those overly-heavy side-swipe bangs take a permanent rest?? She once did a shoot for … Vouge, I think? … where they gave her really flattering lighter blond and a sassy pixie cut and she looked so much better.
I don’t remember a pixie, I do remember she had a jaw length bob with bangs, that looked great on her.
I did a Google, and found this: an AI of her in a pixie. I swear, she looks like a young Charlize Theron here! https://www.deviantart.com/hairartai/art/Taylor-Swift-goes-Pixie-2-974228719
So.. I’m going out in a limb here about her outfit.. it was not what I expected
And…
Wondering if she wore Blue as a political statement and Red for Chiefs support?
Just a thought I had.
As soon as I saw she wore blue, I immediately googled more images and saw the red boots. Wearing both red and blue to me seems like a message to stop looking for clues.
Yeah, this outfit isn’t my taste, but she looked happy strolling into the stadium, greeting people, so good for her. And she does seem close to Travis’ parents.
SO glad she wasn’t hanging with BM.
She’s so cute but her style has always been terrible.
The bustier is fine, but better paired with a different fabric than denim shorts- isn’t that referred to as a Canadian Tuxedo??
One of these pieces would be interesting but all together it’s just too much. It’s a music video/editorial look and you have to translate it for real life events. It’s all same-same-same. There should be tension between the pieces you wear, some counterbalance. I really wish she would get a great stylist, I think it could be a whole new phase for her. Why won’t she use a stylist?
The only strategy behind this I can think of is that she wanted to make sure the conversation was on her clothes and not on whatever else. If that was the goal, it worked.
It’s MIGHT be tacky but I ❤️ it! When I was her age that was my standard sexy uniform …some sexy shorts…boots …and a corset….AHHH…THE MEMORIES ❣️❣️❣️
Did you dress that way when you were 34? She always looks like a drum majorette. Hair, clothing, everything needs a rethink.
I mean I think she can wear it at 34. NBD. Do I loOove it? No. But her body is banging so why not? Could she have mixed the pieces better? Sure. But the 34 age isn’t a deal breaker, imo anyways.
I say, “Go Girl!”
I feel like her styling folks hate her…for a tall slim person with unlimited cash, she often manages to look a little bit cheap…but this outfit just takes it…like, no. In what universe is this appropriate for a football game…it’s not like she was ever going to be overlooked even in a sweatshirt and jeans so she chose this on purpose but it wasn’t great or even good imo…just yikes.
She and BH have not been in/hung out in the same VIP booth/area before, so I wouldn’t read too much into this game. They’re friendship will probably cool a bit, but I don’t see a complete amputation of their relationship. (Although I wouldn’t be able to hang with BM knowing what I know).
You think she looks good??!! What? She looks terrible. The outfit looks cheap and trashy
Both of them sporting interesting looks, I know Travis has had a mustache in the past but I truly did not recognize him in the photos of him arriving solo before the game. He’s mostly had a beard/some scruff during his relationship to Taylor with his hair cut very short. I didn’t notice he had been letting his hair grow out. I also didn’t recognize Taylor fully with the blow out, not gonna lie I was like did she have work done recently? Might just be her makeup though.
Not a fan of the outfit, it looks like a stage or music video outfit. The top/shorts on its own paired with something else would be cute but with the boots it’s too much.
I would also like to understand why she wears her bangs like that. Just tragic! All her money and this is how she wears her hair? Ugh.
She looked great….the whole ensemble was fire. Also, the thigh high boot, a nice touch. She does love the shorts and boots combo and the color coordination worked well. The real statement was that vintage Bvlgari necklace.
I think Taylor is classically beautiful. But she has the sex appeal of Elaine Benes dancing. That outfit seems more to adhere to Travis style than her own.
It’s a no from me, dog.
You thought she was AI because those pictures have been airbrushed. They have airbrushed her thicker. I noticed it with another celebrity on Getty images. They are blurring the pictures and then posting them up.
She looks good but this is too “Canadian Tuxedo” for my taste (and I’m Canadian). Love those red boots!
I liked when she was wearing vintage sports tees & jerseys!
A Twitter user posted that Travis looked like someone had vomited a pumpkin spice latte.
As for Taylor Swift, I’m continuing in bless her heart mode.