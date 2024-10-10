“Rafael Nadal announced his official retirement from tennis” links

Rafael Nadal, the King of Clay, announced his official retirement from tennis today – he will end his career playing for Spain at Davis Cup. The tennis world is devastated, and the online tributes to Nadal are beautiful. [JustJared]

The 2025 Met Gala theme/exhibit has been revealed: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The co-chairs will be Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James. [LaineyGossip]

Stop making Anderson Cooper stand in the middle of a hurricane. [Buzzfeed]

Gisèle Pelicot’s bravery is extraordinary. [Jezebel]

Steve Martin is just on Instagram for vibes & food photos. [Pajiba]

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart are fine. [Socialite Life]

Happy birthday, Dan Stevens. [Hollywood Life]

The Cure is releasing a new album? [Seriously OMG]

Saoirse Ronan looked surprising severe in London. [RCFA]

Nigel Barker… would you? [OMG Blog]

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024