“Rafael Nadal announced his official retirement from tennis” links

Rafael Nadal, the King of Clay, announced his official retirement from tennis today – he will end his career playing for Spain at Davis Cup. The tennis world is devastated, and the online tributes to Nadal are beautiful. [JustJared]
The 2025 Met Gala theme/exhibit has been revealed: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The co-chairs will be Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James. [LaineyGossip]
Stop making Anderson Cooper stand in the middle of a hurricane. [Buzzfeed]
Gisèle Pelicot’s bravery is extraordinary. [Jezebel]
Steve Martin is just on Instagram for vibes & food photos. [Pajiba]
Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart are fine. [Socialite Life]
Happy birthday, Dan Stevens. [Hollywood Life]
The Cure is releasing a new album? [Seriously OMG]
Saoirse Ronan looked surprising severe in London. [RCFA]
Nigel Barker… would you? [OMG Blog]
Mil gracias a todos
Many thanks to all
Merci beaucoup à tous
Grazie mille à tutti
谢谢大家
شكرا لكم جميعا
תודה לכולכם
Obrigado a todos
Vielen Dank euch allen
Tack alla
Хвала свима
Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024
King Rafa 👑 pic.twitter.com/QBrG7MdYsK
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2024
Forever a champion. #Wimbledon | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/pe1XpcWycx
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 10, 2024
Although disappointing it’s not surprising. He’s been plagued with injuries for the last couple of years so it feels like this announcement has been coming for a while (I’ll watch it later, I don’t want to cry right now). He’ll definitely be remembered as one of the all time greatest tennis players, if not *the* greatest (Djokovic is trying his hardest to claim that title). Love to Rafa! ❤️
For what it’s worth, in my opinion the two greatest tennis players are Federer and Nadal. I get that Novak has more GS than both, and he is easily top five BUT the greatest? Nah. Also, if the youngsters stepped it up Djokovic would have about 5-10 less titles than he does anyway. So many of the younger cats absolutely screw the pooch when they face him it’s ridiculous.
Can’t really argue with your opinion. Djokovic is undoubtedly popular in his home country, but there’s not tons of love for the old antivaxer in the world at large. IMHO nothing he does could ever match the fire of Nadal or the grace of Federer.
Hats off to Nadal. A true champion.
Folks are bugging OUT over the 2025 Met Gala theme…we shall see how it goes down 👀
Steve Martin would have really loved Insta back in its heyday before Bunker Zuck took it over. I miss it so much 😞
Gisèle Pelicot is the shero that she shouldn’t have to be. Her husband and those men deserve life without parole. I still cannot wrap my mind around what he did to her.
I’ve been truly disturbed by the story of Gisèle Pelicot since I first learned of it a week or so back. She is beyond amazing. In all the pictures with her lawyer, Stephane Babonneau,, he seems in awe of her too.
My heart is in pieces. I’ve watched his retirement video about 5 times. It looked like he had had a good cry before they shot it and he almost teared up during. The video itself is truly Rafa; his commitment to his wife, son, family (uncle Toni🙌), and his team shone through. VAMOS RAFA!!!
Seeing Rafa actually retiring hurts.
Of course it hurts him much more than us, because he’s been injured for so long, but still.
The Guardian had a few lovely photos too, starting with little Rafa, aged 12, and some made me cry — either because I was there (RG twice), or just because.
Rafael Nadal: a career in pictures — https://www.theguardian.com/sport/gallery/2024/oct/10/rafael-nadal-a-career-in-pictures
Gisèle Pelicot is a shero, and I sincerely hope her suffering and her testimony can change the way rape is viewed *and* prosecuted and penalized.
Actually looking forward to Met Gala 2025, the first time in a long time.
Rafa was my favorite player, and I am sad after hearing this. I will miss seeing him play, and I hope he stays around for commentary.
I call him a pirate because of those outfits he wore when he was younger. This very long shorts sleeveless shirts and bandanna around his head and his long hair at the time. I shall miss the pirate and wish him well but for me I think I’m done watching tennis. Vamos Rafa.
Anderson Cooper has always been an enigma to me. He’s obviously very wealthy, never needed to work, but he not only chooses to work but stands in the path of tornadoes and hurricanes. I mean, he’s kinda badass?
He actually does/did need to work. He talks about that a fair amount in the book he wrote about the Vanderbilt dynasty. He was actually supporting his mother for several years as she aged, even before he was making the kind of money he’s (presumably) making now.
Oh, I didn’t know that. Thank you for sharing. Rich families can be weird. I think of how Drew Barrymore and Angelina Jolie both needed to work as teenagers. I didn’t come from money but never needed to work a job beyond babysitting and part time food service until I was out of college. At this point, though, I don’t think anyone is forcing Anderson Cooper to do anything. He stands in the path of superstorms because he genuinely believes we all need to be paying attention to climate science.
True. Saw a interview with him years ago. There is no trust fund or anything of worth to inherit. The Vanderbilt money is long gone. His Mom was swindled by a manager and she was left with a whopping IRS bill for back tsxes. I believe he did assist her financially. After he graduated from Yale he was on his own.
Poor Anderson Cooper standing in a hurricane. In my day, we would watch local New England news and always see WBZ’s Shelby Scott reporting in the middle of hurricanes and blizzards. Boy, I miss her.
Thank you Rafa <3
We need the cure’s new album🎉🎉🎉🎉
Why did I think he had already announced this?? I read the headline and was like “Yeah we knew this….didn’t we?” lol. Let’s hope Novak is close behind. He is my least favorite male player (besides Zverev and Kyrgios for obvious reasons).
So it seems Ethel Kennedy has passed away at the age of 96.
2024 isn’t playing. She’s one of the folks that seemed like they’d live forever. And she looked damn good to be 96. I saw pictures from her 96 birthday and she looked amazing.
So incredibly sad to hear this. While Roger Federer was always my favorite, Rafa was just incredible to watch with the tenacity he played the game. To me it is the end of an era, Serena, Roger, Andy and now Rafa. I will always appreciate they way they all played the game.
It strikes me as odd that all of you are posting about a tennis player when Gisèle Pelicot is also in this post. Sorry but her bravery is in a league of its own.
I hope all of the men get the maximum sentence possible.
This is almost too horrible to think about what she endured.
Her sacrifice should be lauded for decades to come.
I liked Rafa so much UNTIL he decided to become the ambassador for Tennis Saudi Arabia.
I mean, how much money do you need, dude? Sorry, but that was a big phat nope for me.
I remember watching Anderson Cooper as a kid in school back when he was on Channel One News. We used to joke that the other anchors must not like him because they had him shipped off to all the danger zones.
Nigel? Yes
And the Met Gala is gonna be sooooo gooooooooooooood
I think Saoirse looks absolutely stunning. Her makeup is incredible. Gorgeous.
Rafa, one of the best! Class act!