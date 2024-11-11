“Leonardo DiCaprio had a star-studded 50th birthday celebration” links
  • November 11, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Leonardo DiCaprio had a star-studded 50th birthday celebration. [Just Jared]
Donald Trump’s chief of staff looks like and sounds like the mother of all Karens. Is this seriously the first female WH chief of staff in history? [Jezebel]
Nicholas Hoult really wanted to play Batman. [Socialite Life]
I’m still of the opinion that Kathleen Kennedy doesn’t know what she’s doing with the Star Wars franchise and maybe someone else should be in charge? [LaineyGossip]
I hope people see Conclave, it’s great! [Pajiba]
New music from John Duff. [OMG Blog]
Jodie Turner Smith wore Robert Wun to the EMAs. [RCFA]
There’s a big problem with the Wicked Barbies. [Seriously OMG]
Getting to know Bhad Bhabie. [Hollywood Life]
Behind-the-scenes stories from Anora. [Buzzfeed]

11 Responses to ““Leonardo DiCaprio had a star-studded 50th birthday celebration” links”

  1. Eva says:
    November 11, 2024 at 11:09 am

    leo forever young. no gray hair… and a supple figure…

  2. Vuyelwa Ncube says:
    November 11, 2024 at 11:19 am

    We are the same year! Yikes

  3. Lucía says:
    November 11, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Rob was an incredible Batman, but I think Nick would have been great at it, too. Perhaps in a different way, but great nonetheless.

  4. Libra says:
    November 11, 2024 at 11:43 am

    If Leo D wanted to marry and have a family he would already have done so. He likes to party, no strings.

    • mightymolly says:
      November 11, 2024 at 1:25 pm

      That’s fine as long as he’s not hurting anyone, but the brain is not fully developed until 25, and I am not convinced that locking teen girls into multi year contracts in which they don’t date anyone else is healthy for their social-emotional development. It’s possible he’s not doing that any more though.

  5. TN Democrat says:
    November 11, 2024 at 12:17 pm

    True about KK and the Star Wars Universe, but a lot of the issue is Disney meddling. Disney overpaid George Lucas and wants another Marvel with dozens of movies/sequels that generate billions with material that is seems more suited for series that are super expensive with lower returns. A loud subset of Star Wars “fans” are also a toxic lot that actively sabatoge the franchise in a magat asshat manner. The toxic bro fans and their treatment of any actor who isn’t a cis white male turned me off the entire franchise.

  6. Mel says:
    November 11, 2024 at 2:05 pm

    Only 50 you say… hmmmmmmmmmmm

  7. jbones says:
    November 11, 2024 at 5:41 pm

    check out the article on Susie Wiles…maybe a woman DID win the election.

  8. Blarg says:
    November 11, 2024 at 6:02 pm

    So did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive in separate cars? Hmm…

  9. Whatnow says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:11 pm

    So I’m just seeing that Megyn Fox is pregnant with she and machine gun Kelly’s baby.
    I wish them the best but I hope this isn’t some sort of Band-Aid baby

