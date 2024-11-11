“Leonardo DiCaprio had a star-studded 50th birthday celebration” links

Leonardo DiCaprio had a star-studded 50th birthday celebration. [Just Jared]
Donald Trump’s chief of staff looks like and sounds like the mother of all Karens. Is this seriously the first female WH chief of staff in history? [Jezebel]
Nicholas Hoult really wanted to play Batman. [Socialite Life]
I’m still of the opinion that Kathleen Kennedy doesn’t know what she’s doing with the Star Wars franchise and maybe someone else should be in charge? [LaineyGossip]
I hope people see Conclave, it’s great! [Pajiba]
New music from John Duff. [OMG Blog]
Jodie Turner Smith wore Robert Wun to the EMAs. [RCFA]
There’s a big problem with the Wicked Barbies. [Seriously OMG]
Getting to know Bhad Bhabie. [Hollywood Life]
Behind-the-scenes stories from Anora. [Buzzfeed]
leo forever young. no gray hair… and a supple figure…
Snort! Why are you trying to hurt me?
We are the same year! Yikes
Rob was an incredible Batman, but I think Nick would have been great at it, too. Perhaps in a different way, but great nonetheless.
If Leo D wanted to marry and have a family he would already have done so. He likes to party, no strings.
That’s fine as long as he’s not hurting anyone, but the brain is not fully developed until 25, and I am not convinced that locking teen girls into multi year contracts in which they don’t date anyone else is healthy for their social-emotional development. It’s possible he’s not doing that any more though.
True about KK and the Star Wars Universe, but a lot of the issue is Disney meddling. Disney overpaid George Lucas and wants another Marvel with dozens of movies/sequels that generate billions with material that is seems more suited for series that are super expensive with lower returns. A loud subset of Star Wars “fans” are also a toxic lot that actively sabatoge the franchise in a magat asshat manner. The toxic bro fans and their treatment of any actor who isn’t a cis white male turned me off the entire franchise.
Only 50 you say… hmmmmmmmmmmm
check out the article on Susie Wiles…maybe a woman DID win the election.
So did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive in separate cars? Hmm…
So I’m just seeing that Megyn Fox is pregnant with she and machine gun Kelly’s baby.
I wish them the best but I hope this isn’t some sort of Band-Aid baby