The NYPD has arrested Luigi Mangione for CEO Brian Thompson’s murder

Last week, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan by a masked shooter. The shooter shot Thompson using a silencer, and the shooter then left the scene on a bicycle and disappeared in Central Park. The NYPD swore up and down that they had leads, but it took them three days to find the shooter’s backpack, which was full of Monopoly money. Basically, I think most people sort of believed that the investigation would limp along for months, because the NYPD kept publishing various photos of white guys wearing different jackets and claiming that they were all the same shooter. Anyway, we were wrong? The NYPD really was investigating and they found the guy. Well, they found a guy and he does seem to fit some kind of profile. They arrested a guy improbably named Luigi Mangione inside of a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. He was carrying a gun and Luigi seems to have written some kind of manifesto.
A 26-year-old Maryland native has been arrested on gun charges and for questioning in connection with last week’s killing of a health insurance executive in Midtown Manhattan that prompted a manhunt up and down the East Coast, the New York Police Department said.
The man being questioned was identified as Luigi Mangione, the police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said at a news briefing on Monday afternoon. Mr. Mangione is scheduled to appear in court in Blair County, Pa., at 6 p.m. Monday for a preliminary arraignment on gun charges, according to court officials.
He was arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., after an employee recognized him and called the authorities at about 9:15 a.m. The police had shared a steady stream of photos of the man believed to be the gunman since the shooting.
“He was sitting there eating,” Joseph Kenny, the Police Department’s chief of detectives, said at the briefing.
Mr. Mangione was carrying a gun, a silencer and false identification cards similar to those they believe the killer used in New York, according to one of the law enforcement officials and a person briefed on the investigation. Mr. Mangione showed the police the same fake New Jersey identification that the man believed to be the gunman presented when he checked into a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Nov. 24, a senior law enforcement official said. The gun appears to be a so-called ghost gun, assembled from parts that may have been made from a 3-D printer, Chief Kenny said.
Mr. Mangione was also carrying a handwritten manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care, according to two law enforcement officials.
He was born and raised in Maryland, and has lived in San Francisco and Honolulu, the police said. Mr. Mangione attended Gilman School in Baltimore, a private high school, where he wrestled and graduated in 2016 as the class valedictorian. He earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in engineering at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2020. His major was in computer science, and he minored in mathematics. He has not been charged in connection with the killing.
Like many 20-somethings, Luigi has an extensive digital footprint and people are already doing deeper dives into his Twitter account (where he seems right-wing but not exactly MAGA) and his Goodreads account (where he apparently read the Unabomber’s manifesto and gave it four out of five stars). What else… Luigi has been charged now and he’s being held without bail. They also released one of the most thirst-trappy mugshots I’ve ever seen in my life!! And yes, the Italian-American community is now locked in and following this story closely. *Italian hand gesture*
Social media photos of Luigi.
This is not directed at you, just the overall media response to this situation! But the powers that be and the media are working so hard to ignore the solidarity most of us feel with the shooter (IF this is indeed him which I’m not convinced!) I’m seeing stories about how he was an elite/grew up rich and like… so? He may just be a catalyst for long-overdue change in our healthcare systems. I hope this isn’t swept under the rug because that will make people even angrier.
I’m European and we have universal healthcare (mostly, with questionable quality but still) and I have heard and read a lot about the unjust US healthcare system. And yet, I was completely shocked by the Pandora’s box that it opened. The stories that come out are heartbreaking, and the apparent scale of it too. Like, these horrible stories seem to be the everyday reality in American hospitals?
And the way news outlets shut up so fast about compassion for the victim is very telling. Kathy Hochul is the only public person who didn’t notice and told ppl off for their visceral reaction from her ivory tower.
I’m very curious about how this story will develop on the healthcare system front and how hard they will throw the book at this guy. It does look like it was him, and despite being apparently very intelligent with a precise plan, he still kept all the evidence on his person. It IS wrong to take someone’s life, and yet I feel awful for him for throwing his seemingly amazing life away like he did.
On Bluesky these things are talked about a lot.
I’m getting a lot of my news and normal people’s opinions now from Bluesky and also Celebitchy.
Sick of the maga echo chamber that’s twitter or most mainstream media.
I’m actually seeing a fair amount of coverage of this issue. I think even the NTY had an article about it.
It’s sickens me that you would show solidarity for a murderer. Even though we can all agree that insurance companies are greedy and egregious., there is no excuse to shoot a person in cold blood. this is the same reason why I am against the death penalty.
Well good for you. Is the view nice from your soapbox? May you never have a family member die or suffer due to fools like this CEO.
Honest question ionio: this mans (ceo) direct decisions resulted in thousands of peoples death. Denied claims no healthcare. Misery otherwise (bankruptcy, worse). Are you disgusted with him? (I am).
If it sickens you I suggest you take some medication, if your insurance company will give you access to it.
“there is no excuse to shoot a person in cold blood. this is the same reason why I am against the death penalty.”
Wut? I’m sorry but this is completely illogical. The death penalty is NOT “an eye for-an-eye” because it’s execution by the state. For that reason, I’m opposed to it like I am opposed to police violence or war.
An actual eye-for-eye would be more similar to this example of vigilante justice.
And obviously I understand the moral, social and practical conundrum it would represent, but in the most basic sense, true justice is the victim being allowed to take their perpetrator TF out.
Congrats. You are the Mighty Moral Queen of us all. Hooray!
want a cookie?
I 💯 agree gunning people down in the streets horrible. I am also fine if the people who commit the equivalent of negligent homicide daily treating insureds as if their life is worthless are at least mildly uncomfortable right now. Many things in life are nuanced at a minimum
I agree with you. A man is dead. Vigilantism is nothing I can support.
Agree 100%! I worked for an insurance company and took a cut in pay to work in advertising. There are other ways to fix the problem than murdering people” lawsuits, class action, congressional reform which is a joke right now.
Murdering Thompson or anyone is not going to solve the problem. It’s like looking at democracy and democratic principles..when they are most important is when they are hard to keep in place.
It’s essentially the trolley problem, except instead of this man being a doctor or someone worthwhile, his whole career has been predicated on denying people lifesaving care.
Somehow, because he’s a “job creator” or some crap, y’all are more than willing to let the trolley murder tens of thousands of people or more, without a care. But you care about this one crappy guy.
Agreed! I’m sick of hearing “well Canadians don’t like their health care”. Like, yes, we have problems with our health care, but we are unhappy with the cuts causing wait times, not hoping we have it dismantled in favour of for profit health care. I believe denying people health care and putting profits over people is violence that is being ignored. I don’t wish harm on that CEO and I also don’t wish harm on all the individuals who he likely killed in order to make money and it’s those individuals that the media is ignoring. This isn’t an attack on an innocent person, this is a war.
I think a lot of people also don’t realize that you don’t have to be rich to go to private school in Baltimore. There’s still a huge bias against the Baltimore City public school system, so a lot of middle class and upper middle class families will save to send their kids to one of the many (MANY) private schools there. When I went to University of Maryland, none of the kids from Baltimore had gone to public school, they’d all gone to private schools, and none were what could be considered wealthy. (Well, maybe one.) So saying that Luigi lived in Baltimore and went to private school doesn’t actually mean he was some kind of elite.
Fwiw, it sounds like the school he went to cost 30k per year.
In general: the CEO was a mass-murderer.
Baltimore City schools have a magnet-school pipeline (Roland Park Elem/Middle, Mt. Royal Elem/Middle, City, and Poly) that prepares many students for acceptance to the University of Maryland. I know a few.
Prep schools like Gilman and others in that zip code also have scholarship students, but let’s not act like most students who attend aren’t from elite families or, at the very least, the middle to upper class. This guy was not a scholarship student, and his family appears to be part of the elite.
I mean, this could just be some random dude trying to eat lunch next to his backpack full of rare guns, fake IDs, and anti-health insurance manifestos, so he’s innocent until proven guilty right? Anyway, every time I see the surveillance photos or witness sketches and then see the real person I think “I never would have matched those two things together.”
Bro culture is gonna kill us. It’s not exclusively right wing or left wing borrowing freely from both ideologies as desired. This guy is apparently a fan of Elon Musk, RFK Jr. and Ezra Klein. Horse shoe theory come to life.
Two things can be true at once. For profit health care is far from perfect and often unjust but cold blooded murder (especially shooting someone in the back) is always wrong. Let’s never again try to make a folk hero out of an assassin.
Yes, thank you.
Apparently his family has been trying to contact him for months. He appears to be intelligent and very social. All of a sudden off the grid. I’m wondering if he is suffering from schizophrenia.
Why does his political ideology matter? I’m genuinely asking: is human suffering a Democrat or a Republican thing? If healthcare Democrat or Republican?
Seems to me this is actually a human issue that some people on both the left and right (hey Ben Shapiro) are intent on politicizing. With Shapiro I get it: he has a vested interest in defending corporate culture. With Democrats, the purity test is simply confounding….
Bro culture? Give me a break. I’m exhausted by all these pseudo social classifications. Luigi Mangione did not act out some online gamer or antihero fantasy. As for Elon Musk, Twitter still has millions of followers. Do they all support his political affiliations?
I think the dude allowed himself to get caught. This was too easy. He was just sitting there in McDonald’s with ALL of the evidence on him? He’s playing a game.
If he has a manifesto that he kept with him it suggests he sees his arrest/likely incarceration as a price worth paying for people knowing what he thinks.
Agreed, Snuffles.
Also, the NYPD taking credit for solving this when someone in a state that wasn’t even on their radar called in a tip is laughable.
He clearly did. He didn’t even ditch that very recognizable gun.
I had a long comment typed up but then it got eaten 😭
Anyway…..as a Baltimorean, Baltimore is a small city and the private school community is even smaller. This guy is much younger than me but my social media is still blowing up with tons of “my cousin went to school with him” and similar things.
His family owns, among other things, a large resort/country club so I doubt this was about a loved one being denied care. But he obviously still targeted this CEO over others so it doesn’t seem completely random either.
From what I have seen, his family could afford all the health care they need. They are worth way more than the guy he shot.
Smalltimore. I live near Gilman. Had my phone blowing up and a tv heli circling my house yesterday afternoon getting overhead shots of the school. Crazy. My kids weren’t at Gilman but we probably saw him at Starbucks or Eddie’s during those years which is WILD to me.
The family owns senior assisted living centers too. UHC has been trying to buy up these health care centers in the state of Maryland. Once they have a monopoly on them, the quality goes down and the prices go up
From my understanding uhc has been denying more claims which then results in facilities/doctors not getting paid and then uhc comes in and buys these practices.
I think the quality at those homes is already pretty low, so its appalling if UHC would try to make them even worse to increase the profit.
His manifesto details how UHC screwed his mother over for YEARS with her healthcare. She has neuropathy and UHC kept changing the requirements to cover her medical care. He spent years watching his mother in pain and being denied healthcare by UHC. They would keep getting pre authorizations, only to have those visits/treatments denied.
I should say “alleged” manifesto
The moral of story is Healthcare is not a left/right issue and most people want the system changed.
Being screwed by a for profit healthcare system isn’t a left-right issue but the rhetoric that “socialist” healthcare would destroy America comes from one party.
Universal Healthcare is still a minority position in the Democratic party. There are many democrats hold the same view as the Republicans when it comes to Healthcare.
My fave fake tweet was a burger king one saying they don’t snitch.
Anyway usually I prefer our(Netherlands) legal systen where we do not have jury’s(the judges decide) but in this case it could be interesting.
Ok, that tweet from Burger King is funny.
Yeah, this would be a good time to point out the NYPD did not do great investigating. They offered a 60k reward a waited for someone else to turn him in.
But McDonald’s was his kryptonite
The plot twist I did NOT see coming is that he went to this extremely tony all boys private school in Baltimore. I went to the “sister school” and regularly had classes on their campus (but graduated almost 15 years ahead of him….). My jaw dropped when they said he graduated from Gilman. This is the land of Chad Chadersons. Something must have really impacted his beliefs and mental health.
I would also flag that a teacher and advisor at Gilman was just convicted of sexually abusing middle school students there multiple years ago… I do truly worry that we may be seeing some of the ways unresolved trauma can manifest.
Plus BK has the impossible whopper!
According to the BBC article I read, he had surgery for a back injury. Former friend said he had to quit surfing because of a back injury. Used an x-ray of a (his?) spine as a background image on X. Goodreads review of a book called Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry.
So I think we know his motive?
It’s disappointing that this doesn’t seem to have been inspired by any kind of social justice. If this was just another case of an entitled bro with a gun … at least he didn’t target a mall.
He still has a manifesto. If this goes to trial we’ll be talking about him and the overall issues for a while. Hopefully he’ll be safe in prison
Will his defense be based on addiction to pain meds and/or diminished mental capacity? I think he already had a defense planned knowing he would be eventually caught.
Maybe, schizophrenia? He is intelligent and well liked. All of a sudden off the grid. His family has been looking for him for months.
I really do think there were some mental health depression issues going on here maybe stemming from his chronic back pain, possible addiction to pain killers, loss of employment or other childhood trauma. It seems like the guy just checked out and decided to go out with a bang.
Sounds like he is from a wealthy family. His folks probably already getting him lawyered up and he will have the best defense money can buy. If a New York jury is cold enough to acquit someone of his same demographic (handsome white guy) that choked a complete stranger to death on the subway merely for harassing other passengers, they will acquit this guy for executing an insurance cartel boss who has arguably caused the deaths of thousands.
Honestly, it is such a waste of a promising young life. I hope he didn’t get sucked into some online fantasy world, then re-enact some hero fantasy in real life only to discover with shock that there are very real, life-long consequences. That would be tragic.
That said, I wouldn’t mind if more CEOs were shot.
As a black girl who is beyond over white privilege…with that being said…
…free my boy Big Lou.
LMFAOOOOOO.
A friend mentioned the public lack of outrage was concerning for person who killed someone. I had not been following, but she said he was being given a Robin Hood like folk status.
The question is how long before the movie is released about a
Privileged? (Private school)
Athletic (wrestler)
Brilliant (valedictorian bachelor and Master degree in engineering in four years)
Handsome (mugshot).
I’m curious to see how this narrative will be spun.
@ Is that so, I’ll bet someone is frantically hammering out the screenplay as we speak. He’ll be the Robin Hood for our times I do believe.
Robin Hoodie
Murder is wrong. Yet, the healthcare system, and its CEO, murdered people every day. That’s why people seem to have an affinity with the shooter. Change is long overdue in the US.
If Luigi is the shooter, he wanted to be caught. No way he was carrying all of that on his person if he didn’t have more to say.
Yes. I follow this young Lutheran pastor on Instagram. He did a video saying that murder is absolutely wrong but Brian Thompson was indirectly responsible for tens of thousands of deaths because of his greed. When a man of God is like, “ehhhh” about a CEO’s death, it’s bad.
My sympathy is out of network.
Hahahahha!
I’m conflicted. Because everything is true.
@ Mabs
I hear ya… what he done did is empirically ‘wrong,’ (maybe not empirically..more societally) but what he seems to be railing against is so incredibly wrong. I can’t decry his actions, yet I can’t support them. (I think I recall that you are a lawyer? I am retired law enforcement – it’s a strange quandary for sure).
Same. I was actually surprised by how disappointed I was that he was caught.
Everyone read about the monopoly UHC has going on. And after hearing about the insider trading and use of AI to deny even more claims…shrugs.
You can go on and on about morals, vigilantiasm, right, wrong blah, blah, blah, but my inner chimp is still happy this one was pushed out of the tree.
It’s crazy how your doctor can prescribe you something, and you’re insurance company can be like, “nah not feeling it.”
The first description that the news put out was a light skinned mam. Code for black or middle eastern. Typed cast right off the bat. No wonder they couldn’t , didn’t find him.