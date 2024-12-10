Princess Kate is on Time Mag’s 2024 Person of the Year shortlist

Time Magazine will release their Person of the Year cover on Thursday. Last year’s POTY was Taylor Swift, which ended up being a really good choice? Taylor was honored and she gave them an in-depth interview about her life and her amazing 2023. On Monday, Time’s editor revealed their POTY shortlist for 2024. The ten-person shortlist includes: Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, Yulia Navalnaya, Benjamin Netanyahu, Fed chair Jerome Powell, Joe Rogan, Claudia Sheinbaum, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg. You read that correctly – the Princess of Wales was shortlisted alongside Elon Muskrat, Orangina and Alexei Navalny’s widow. The situation in Syria broke too late in the process for them to include the now-deposed and possibly dead Bashar al-Assad. As for Kate… here’s her POTY shortlist blurb:
The Princess of Wales made international headlines this year and stirred a conversation about privacy and health for public figures. In January, Kate Middleton was hospitalized for two weeks for a “planned abdominal surgery” and Kensington Palace said she would be out of the public eye until Easter. But after conspiracy theories circulated online in March about Middleton’s whereabouts, the royal put the rumors to rest by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In September, Middleton announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. Middleton was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013, and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.
I mean… people have short memories and everyone has recency bias, but the first three months of the year were f–king wild when it came to Kate-gate or the Kate Missington saga. There was so much chatter, so many conspiracies, so many profoundly strange things happening all at once. The Mother’s Day photo fiasco, which hijacked Oscar night (and the day after) as photo agencies issued an unprecedented kill order on a palace-released photo. Don’t forget the staged photos with a Kate double, published in The Sun. Then the bizarre bench video which some believed had been manipulated. That strange TMZ photo-op where Kate rode shotgun with her mom. And don’t forget William’s bizarre behavior either. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate was a major POTY contender, but yeah… they’ll probably go with Elon or Joe Rogan. Those two really altered the course of history (for the worse).
Also: royalists are trying to make this into a “win” for Kate because something something Meghan. Like… POTY isn’t necessarily a good thing or an honor. If Kate wins, it means that she had a big year for going missing while the palace completely bungled their comms.
What next, a Nobel Prize?! Seriously, what has she accomplished to warrant this level of recognition?
Some derangers don’t necessarily like keen but in their minds this would hurt Meghan. What a farce
These things mostly happened to her while she sat at home and stayed silent. Even the awful comms part is not her work IMO. The other people on the list put great effort into something and it resulted in an achievement or affected people in a way. Even if it is horrible, I guess :S But you get what I mean.
Well her husband did throw her under the bus for the frankenphoto so maybe we can attribute that to her but yes, she was passive in ‘her’ story.
How much money did they pay Time to put this loser on the list? What good has she done for anyone? This is the biggest joke ever!!!!!
Derangers want keen to win. What has she done. Why not the king who told about his treatments and managed to work.
Do we care what derangers think or want? Meghan has already had a Time cover and this will not impact her in any way in the real world. It makes news for a few days and then everyone moves on because normal people ( not derangers don’t really care who the person of the year is).
She’s on the short list for POY for allegedly being sick and not working. What standards!
And how about people in The real world and are treated for cancer and still have to support a family. That shampoo commercial that Kate has made was so cheesy.
Being sick, getting the best care money can buy, having endless staff do anything and everything that needs to be done, having the other parent free from any money or work worries, AND STILL MANAGING TO DO NOTHING for actual victims of cancer undergoing brutal treatments, losing money, jobs, opportunities, etc. She released some doctored photos and played fast and loose with the truth.
It would be sickening if she won.
The irony of following Taylor, who works hard in her field, with someone who has never really worked at all.
Good Lord, what a list! I’m team Kamala but that will never happen. Second choice Claudia Scheinbaum.
Wow, she could get the honor just like Hitler! Great company, amirite?
Exactly, in this case it’s not an honor just being nominated
What are the criterias? I am guessing Person just means you had a year of note,whether good,bad or indifferent.
lol i guess that would be rather fitting!
Well, when you look at that list…..one of those names is not like the other. If she is POTY it will be because she basically disappeared for the year and nothing else.
I don’t think she sparked any kind of discussion about medical privacy. People just think it’s freaking bonkers that she’s done zero work for a year.
How utterly ridiculous.
‘A Time Person of the Year nomination? But how?’
-‘Well I was coy for a while and then recealed I had pre cancerous cells. I also released a photoshopped picture abd a hallmark add where my husband pretended to love me.’
Also if these are her standards why wasnt Charles nominated?
Charles actually worked and traveled
After Hitler once being person of the year, why would anybody accept the title?
I don’t really think it’s something you accept. You’re either chosen or you’re not.
Really? But you have to agree to do the interview or not, I guess. You couldn’t have a lawyer write a letter and tell Time to cease putting your name on their list?
Kate I think is concealing what really happened so a fictional story would have to be written. So a person can get an award by showing up at fun events.
I commented that on another post already – I am reading through the latest celebitchy posts and can not help but wonder the RF was christmas shopping at Daily Fail to strengthen their network.
Is she suppose to give an interview and photo spread?
Yeah, that would be the biggest sticking point. They always do a photo spread and usually an interview as well. It’s a little bit like People’s SMA “honour” where I think she would have to be willing to play ball, so to speak.
Her fans are interesting. If I spent an entire year battling cancer, my first thought wouldn’t be about how I had a” better” year than my SIL. But I don’t think they have anything else for her so this is what they think is win. An eternity of competing with someone who is the living embodiment of the Mad Men meme when it comes to you. Time person of the year just means that you have had a newsworthy year, not necessarily a good one. I suspect though that it will end up being Elon, which is just disgusting to even think about.
I think I will go out on a limb and say I think Kate is exhausted and all spent. I dont think she cares about the Sussexes anymore,I dont think she gives it any more energy. It’s the press,crazy royalists that cant stop and possibly her husband and Charles who are still butt hurt. With Kate I think as long as Meghan isnt physically there to steal her shine she doesnt care,especially after the year she had. I think we call it perspective.
I think Kate still thinks about Meghan. She literally lunged at Meghan the last time Meghan was there.
I can believe she’s having a very rough year. But I don’t think we know whether she still cares about the Sussexes or not or whether she’s had any perspective. There’s no evidence one way or another? I’d imagine she has? But who knows. Putting out a whole summers eve commercial to announce she’s ended her treatments and then immediately briefing the press that she’s still not well enough to do events is a unique perspective anyways🤷♀️
Of the list, Elon has definitely had the most newsworthy year I think.
I’ve been rooting for Elon since the election for the sole fact that it will make Trump’s head explode. He would lose it if Elon got it when Trump “deserves” it. I can’t wait until these two narcissists turn on each other.
Imagine getting an award for being missing and playing in the public’s face with a Frankenphoto. This is embarrassing. Not an award for her work or anything charitable bc there’s so little of it that’s been impactful over the last decade. But an award for putting out a fake photo that fueled conspiracy theories. This is not good attention.
Is it the missing person of the year? Will the cover just be blank?
😂😂😂
Not blank but VERY heavily photoshopped .
LOL!
Clap for Tinkerbell, amirite?
LMFAO.
Great – that in depth interview can perhaps explain exactly what happened, treatment details, what was the thinking behind releasing the altered photo & the massengill commercial, who was that person in the Windsor farm stand video?
Edited.
No idea why my comment showed up here.
So Kate in 2011 was nominated for her finally getting the ring from William after 10 years
You have some really great persons on that list and some really really NOT great persons. I have my opinion as to where Kate stands, but I wonder what the committee really think of her.
Why now and why Kate? Why not Lloyd Austin when he was forced to reveal his diagnosis? Why not Meghan when people wanted to invade her privacy and know exactly when she went into labor and delivered? There have long been conversations about medical privacy. What has Kate done or sparked that was different, besides putting out misinformation globally?
I wonder how this will go down with both Charles and William. One is King and has cancer and has been more open and working. The other is Mr. Big shot statesman and international with Earthshot. Neither of them garner much interest but I can see how their fragile egos would be pissed at Kate getting this for…doing literally nothing.
I think Charles will be particularly resentful – how many planted stories have we seen this year about Charles managing his illness the “right” way – releasing information to the public, openly doing chemo treatment but still working and traveling where he can. So many staffers on background about what a brave strong king he is for leaving the country. And then there’s Kate – she’s hidden away, she’s fed all kinds of rumours and gossip, there were staged and fake photos, and then she has been releasing videos that suck up all of the oxygen for the royal family for weeks at a time. Not to mention she just straight up refused to do any engagement she didn’t feel like doing. And yet, she’s the one mentioned on a short list of influential people of the year!
Oh, I’ll bet Charles is PISSED.
The fact that Gisele Pelicot is not on this list shows you how unserious and irrelevant this magazine is.
This.
There shouldn’t even have been a shortlist this year, sorry to Kamala and other worthy women like Claudia Sheinbaum.
Not even mentioning all the men that didn’t deserve a mention, much less a nomination.
My thoughts exactly. She really should have been nominated.
_Thank_ you.
Absolutely, Izzy.
Gisele has been a revolutionary in insisting that the shame of rape rests with the perpetrators, not the victims.
Her impact is profound.
This is a slap in the face to all the people who have had a terrible and noteworthy year while receiving cancer treatment and continuing to live their lives without housekeepers, cooks, nannies and laundry service. To be ill and not have to worry about money does not merit a standing ovation.
And who have to reveal medical details to all kinds of people while receiving care.
“The Princess of Wales made international headlines this year and stirred a conversation about privacy and health for public figures.”
Too bad everyone is forgetting that FakeyKatie is not just any celeb or public *figure*, but an overpaid and underworked public servant. As long as these welfare royals are taxpayer-funded, the funders — the citizens of the UK — have a right to facts instead of fiction or outbursts like “It’s family first and f**k the haters, f**k the press, f**k Harry and Meghan” and lies like cancer, oh noes pre-cancerous, preventative chemo, good days and bad days.
So maybe TIME should have bothered to fact-check first.
I lost all respect for TIME magazine for putting Kate’s name on the shortlist. It’s a joke. She’s done nothing. No way Charles or William are OK with this and be more mad if she wins. Meghan and Harry have already been on the cover of TIME do they are not losing sleep.
Absolutely a joke, she is beyond useless and lazy and no one should ever honor that.
So an award for being ill, getting the best possible treatment that this country can give, not working, allowing a fake photo to be released, making a cringe worthy video and forcing her unwilling husband to take part, wow! Even the king is more deserving, he actually has cancer, he works and is elderly. But why not a mother with cancer who has two small children and needs to work to put food on the table and pay the mortgage.
It should be Claudia Sheinbaum but I think Elon Musk is going to win. Part of winning is giving an interview so that eliminates Kate. Anyway Assad is reported to be in Russia not dead and didn’t royalists say that Royals don’t receive awards they give them out so why are they touting that Kate was nominated for person of the year?
It is an award for impact, positive or negative. That’s why George W Bush won it twice, and yes, infamously, Hitler and I think Stalin, too. And yes, I think with his money and influence, Elno has had an irreparable impact on democracy, technology, communication, and politics. And I think he may have won it previously? My memory is hazy. If he wins it, the only silver lining is that the Orange Menace desperately wants to be the POTY ( remember that fake Time magazine cover he has at Mara Lago) and Elno winning it would hurt his ego.
My husband and I recently met two British couples. They were huge fans of the royal family, and absolutely loved Kate, especially the two women. Their reasons? She is class personified, an incredible mother, is always smiling and doesn’t cause trouble. When I asked about Kate’s “work” one woman said: “I’m not sure. Something about young children.” I almost burst out laughing. Then the other woman said, “Her job is raising her family. She doesn’t need to do more.” They also thought she was an incredible role model because of the way she has handled her cancer. Yikes!
One of my close friends is from England and she thinks Kate is awesome. My friend is only in her late 40s, but has somewhat old-fashioned views on the BRF — that they should keep their mouths shut, smile, appear dignified, have an air of mystery, dress well; that they “bring a sense of calm and stability” that keeps the government in check. It’s bizarre — but if that’s what the BRF is supposed to do, then it makes sense that people like Kate. She comes across as vacant, ornamental, a little aloof (mostly because she doesn’t know how to speak), and if the Caribbean flop tour showed us anything, she’s also quite happy to play up to the old-fashioned views of the monarchy, dressing like her grandmother-in-law and waving to the peasants from her convertible.
That’s the royalist propaganda working so people cannot tell you what positive impact Kate has made or much about her “work” but can repeat propaganda points about how Kate has never put a foot wrong &’ selflessly does her duty . It’s very insidious even if you avoid royalist press like the tabloids or broadsheets. The royal family are heavily promoted in the UK whether it’s forcing people to have pictures of the monarch in schools etc or the bbc reporting that Trump thought William was better looking in person 🥴. Literally Brits have no room to talk about North Korea
In other words, a Stepford wife. Pretty, robotic, do as you’re told and never make waves.
Yet another example of how almost all TIME/ MSM is owned by the right wing thinkers.
That list is revolting except for Kamala and Claudia.
It’s lost all credibility or purpose for me.
Fortunately, since I am no longer connected to it, I won’t know until it’s announced here.
How far TIME has fallen. This list reminds me of tbose “Best streak houses” list ads you saw in airplane magazines.
Benioff sure seems Trump adjacent so I guess this tracks.
Kate hardly meets the criteria as she’s barely been seen all year! But I am a little bit delighted imagining the pure rage in both BP and KP this morning!
Charles is the actual monarch who is undergoing chemo but still working and touring. He even announced his diagnosis before his daughter in law! He must be spitting mad that he is not on the list.
And William, well, he has been “stepping up” into the role he was born with all year! He’s allegedly done the school run! He’s been calling himself a “global statesman” and he even grew a beard! What more does he have to do???
Right?! According to the rota William should be on the top of this list because this year has been so difficult for him! Just William, no one else, just William!
All of KP’s dishonesty and fraud are hidden behind a very flimsy screen of press manipulation and crossed fingers. I don’t think Princess Catherine will be chosen but every time international attention is brought back to Kategate it’s a dicey situation for the BRF. I don’t think they want her to have that sort of high profile at this moment, it would be a win for her and Carole and they REALLY don’t want that. WanK have looked miserable in public recently and the BM made it plain that the ‘happy families’ video was a tactical error for them in the long run. William will never be allowed to get rid of her if she was put on the cover of Time and any false moves under a new wave of international scrutiny on WanK might sink them all.
I said when #kategate was happening, the most interesting thing Kate has ever done was to disappear. There is no requirement to do good in order to enter into the shortlist. Her disappearance was the hot topic for months as well as their fake photos, lies. Everyone -including us- was talking about it, making timetables and sh*t. So, yes, it makes sense she made the cut. However, I think it usually goes to the newly elected USA president. So, she won’t probably get the title, but Trump will.
Yes, in an election year I would be surprised if the winner was not either Trump or Musk (due to his undeniable influence on the election).
Kate is still boring and a mean girl.
I mean, yeah. But, #kategate was fun and the hundreds of comments those articles got on this blog show that. They can’t give the title to a hashtag, that is why she is on the list.
All I can say is if I were up for Times POY, I would be embarrassed that it’s not because of something that I’ve done, something that’s been of service to others but just because I was sick and took a year off work. Honestly, with a few exceptions this group is not a group that I would want my name associated with.
Must be a loooooong short list.
The fact that this shortlist is going to piss off Charles is its only redeeming quality.
Interesting… just learned that Charles’s The King’s Trust also has a Christmas carol concert, which was last night per social media. It was at St. Paul’s Knightsbridge (not the cathedral), and It will also apparently be broadcast on December 24 in the radio.
So, which came first – Kate’s concert or Charles’s (even though he wasn’t there)? Who copied whom here? I’m dying to know.
I hope she doesn’t ‘win’. Can’t deal with the derangers smugness on this.