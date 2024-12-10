“Chris Evans has surprisingly joined the cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday'” links

Chris Evans joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. No one knows who he’ll play, but this is the same project where Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom. [JustJared]

Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden attended the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday. Jack is… very good-looking. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump will likely ban abortion pills. [Jezebel]

Analysis of what went wrong with Hawk Tuah. [Pajiba]

These are some awful brides. [Buzzfeed]

Handsome Aussie firefighters! [Socialite Life]

What is Jay-Z’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]

Tyler Posey’s first kiss? Miley Cyrus. [Seriously OMG]

Blue Ivy Carter wore Christian Siriano at the Mufasa premiere. [RCFA]

Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan covered “Last Christmas.” [OMG Blog]