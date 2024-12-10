“Chris Evans has surprisingly joined the cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday'” links
  • December 10, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Chris Evans joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. No one knows who he’ll play, but this is the same project where Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom. [JustJared]
Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden attended the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday. Jack is… very good-looking. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump will likely ban abortion pills. [Jezebel]
Analysis of what went wrong with Hawk Tuah. [Pajiba]
These are some awful brides. [Buzzfeed]
Handsome Aussie firefighters! [Socialite Life]
What is Jay-Z’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]
Tyler Posey’s first kiss? Miley Cyrus. [Seriously OMG]
Blue Ivy Carter wore Christian Siriano at the Mufasa premiere. [RCFA]
Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan covered “Last Christmas.” [OMG Blog]

8 Responses to ""Chris Evans has surprisingly joined the cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'" links"

8 Responses to ““Chris Evans has surprisingly joined the cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday'” links”

  1. Colleen says:
    December 10, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    anyone who voted for trump or didn’t vote or voted third party deserves every bit of suffering they get. i have no sympathy. none. rot under the crushing tariffs and lack of healthcare.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 10, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Chris Evans has to keep up and make that cash!

    Folks were warned over and over and over again about trump. Cruelty is the point with him and his disgusting team.

    Reply
  3. Nanea says:
    December 10, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Dodger Evans is always a welcome look.

    I still think casting RD Jr as Doctor Doom is a bad idea, even if there’s a story arc somewhere in the comics with Tony Stark — as is having CE come back for whatever reason.

    Reply
  4. BQM says:
    December 10, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Still not official from marvel, the Russos or Evans though.

    Reply
  5. Alla says:
    December 10, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    Why should we care NOW what Jay Zs net worth is?

    Reply
  6. Bev says:
    December 10, 2024 at 8:11 pm

    Yes, don’t get conditioned to the trump cult. Keep up the fight. I bought myself a blue Kamala bracelet. Are there any other people wearing blue Kamala bracelets? It just means you support the Democratic Party going forward.

    Reply

