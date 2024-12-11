“Angelina Jolie has been back to work in Paris this week” links

Angelina Jolie is back to work in Paris, fresh off her latest Golden Globe nomination. Is her award-season narrative “Angie is back?” [LaineyGossip]
Wait, Chris Pine has a girlfriend?!! [Just Jared]
Michele Morrone did not have an affair with Megan Fox. [Socialite Life]
Lioness and Taylor Sheridan’s foreign policy. [Pajiba]
Wait, Kiernan Shipka has bangs now? [Go Fug Yourself]
Lana del Rey talks about marrying that alligator guy. [OMG Blog]
Olivia Wilde’s Carolina Herrera dress is too “low.” [RCFA]
OMG, I’ve never seen a photo of Lenny Kravitz’s dad. [Seriously OMG]
Sister Wives and real estate. [Starcasm]
Getting to know Don Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend. [Hollywood Life]
Re: the Trump tariffs – should I buy a new car before the inauguration? I’ve been thinking about it a lot, I’d love some input. My current car is running well but it’s 2013 model and I’ve been weighing getting a new car for the past year. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t think OW’s dress is too “Low” in the modesty sense but it looks uncomfortable on the boobs low, like she must feel she has to hike it up because the top edge is squeezing/squishing/rubbing It just looks…odd….that “low”
Hello!
I want to thank Celebitchy for their special type of political coverage. I have been avoiding the news since the election (not that I watched much mainstream news prior). But even my reddit and other feeds have been culled significantly. I figure I will still hear what I need to hear.
I still come to Celebitchy every day though. For the most part the news is not harrowing and when you do cover t**** at least it’s with the absolutely required derision.
I also really appreciate, and hope this can continue, that when you do have a story on that creature, you do not show a picture of him in the thumbnail. This has mostly been the case so far.
Truly just looking at him (I don’t think I’ve heard his voice in months) is painful. I really like being able to read the headline and choosing whether to click without having to see him.
Thank you for all you do.
Same! Celebitchy has been a safe and supportive place since the election and one of the few places on the internet I still frequent (along with Pajiba). Thanks for highlighting this JC and to all the Celebitches who make this a nice community.
Zahara is growing int her looks. I always said when she grows up she is going to be beautiful.
Yes, buy a car now. Any large purchases should be done now. I’m hoping Trump gets a lot of backlash on these tariffs and they don’t happen, but he’s an idiot, so…
1. Good lort. We are really going to have to live through years of mango part deux. F#ck. Sequels suck. 2. A lot of the current boom the economy is experiencing is people buying good and taking nice trips anticipating the tariffs. If you have the resources I would replace the car because a major repair will cost more than the car is worth. Transmissions are faulty in many makes and that is an ungodly expensive repair. (Mine went out 2,000 miles after the warranty expired and it turns out the formerly reliable make has become infamous for having faulty transmission).
I don’t know if this is still true (I left the States two decades ago), but December (especially Christmas Eve or between Xmas and New Year’s) used to be the best time for women to buy cars. I went with my friend and we researched the heck out of Hondas back then. How much did the dealer deserve, where would they try to screw her over, what she wanted as to extras. Good luck with your decision!
Jr.’s new gf actually still has a relatively untweaked and naturally made up face, yes? I wonder how long that will last now that she is officially entering the inner circle of Maralogo
Well, 15 years is a bit of a gap, but at least she was 27 or 28 when they started dating. Too many 40-something guys want under-25s.