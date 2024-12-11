Prince Harry invited Princess Eugenie & her family to spend Christmas in Montecito

Princess Eugenie notably skipped the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas show this month. Beatrice did not skip it – Beatrice actually brought her husband Edoardo and Edo’s son Wolfie to the show. But that’s a big difference between the York princesses – Beatrice is much more accommodating of the royal family, and she also seems eager to be a part-time royal. Meanwhile, Eugenie acts like she has one foot out the door of the Windsor clan. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank already live part-time in Portugal. They’re also the only members of the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito, and Harry and Eugenie genuinely treat each other as brother and sister. So… long story short, the Sussexes have allegedly invited the Brooksbank fam to Montecito for the Christmas holiday. DO IT, Eugenie!
Princess Eugenie is ‘in a very difficult position’ as she tries to balance Christmas invitations from both Prince Harry and King Charles, it has been reported. Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, have reportedly invited the 34-year-old royal and her family to spend time with them in California over the holidays.
However, Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest, will also be expected to join Charles, 76, and the rest of the Royal Family for its annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham.
A source reportedly told The Express: ‘Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays. It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.’
Eugenie has routinely found herself trying to balance her conflicting loyalties to different members of the royal family, following Harry and Meghan’s unceremonious exit from The Firm. Now, she is reportedly considering joining her cousin Prince Harry and close friend Meghan in the US closer to New Year’s eve – while still spending time with Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales – to ensure everyone is happy.
While nurturing her relationship with the Wales, Eugenie is also reportedly keen for her two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one, to spend time with Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. While Harry has invited his fair share of criticism following ‘Megxit’ and his subsequent falling-out with the royal family – marked by explosive interviews and a tell-all memoir – Eugenie has been fiercely loyal to her cousin.
For the past two Christmases, King Charles has actually given the Yorks their own little situation in Norfolk. He lets them use Wood Farm, which was Prince Philip’s favorite place. Prince Andrew, Fergie, Beatrice, Eugenie and their spouses and kids all come together at Wood Farm and they also do the Christmas morning church walk with the family. I’m just saying, I understand why Eugenie would want to actually stay in England, because it is a nice set-up where she gets to spend most of the holiday with her parents and her sister. But then again, a holiday in sunny Montecito would be really nice too. So… I don’t know!
Fly to California the day after Christmas and spend New Year’s.
Cosign. Everyone’s happy.
This is what I would do in her position!
Well if true then I hope she and her little family and Harry and his little family have a wonderful time. This is from a British gutter press so it’s probably not true. Time will tell.
I don’t think it’s true either. It’s just another spin on “the Sussexes are SNUBBED!”
Put out there that Eugenie and fam have been invited to Montecito, then when she shows up with the Winsors the BM will roll into the new year with the headlines “Eugenie has CHOSEN! Harry has been SNUBBED! No one likes MEGHAN!”
Which will be hilarious, because the Sussexes will then be upstaging all of the leftbehinds on the stupid church walk when the headlines read, ,”Sussexes snubbed by Eugenie and family!”
HeatherC, that’s exactly what I thought when I read this, too. Geez, the bm need to find something else, because this is getting ridiculous.
She already choose the royals when she was having fun with Piss Morgan and co. or when she was being so friendly with William. Part of me get it why she is doing this she wants to make sure her pedo dad is safe and lives the rich lifestyle he lived before, but on the other side i could not be in the same room as the men who talks shit about my cousin and mostly about his wife
Well. To keep the peace her parents will tell her to spend Christmas with the royals. She can then spend new years with Harry and Meghan in California.
Im not sure whether to believe this because the DM actually has a source or if this is a set up so that if eugenie shows up in sandringham the dm can “gloat” that the Sussexes have been “snubbed”.
After all the British media is infamous for creating their own news…
I also thought so. It is a set up for a snub story. They are so pathetic and deranged!
My thoughts as well. Don’t fall for the trap – its very probably from “sources” since “its being reported”
Because her babies are still so little she’ll probably go to Wood Farm. She love her family (even her pervert dad) and seems to love spending time with them. If it’s true that they we’re invited to Harry and Meghan’s for Christmas, they can always go after Christmas or for New Years.
How would the Express know this? Who’s telling them this? Or is this story made up so that when Eugenie turns up at Sandringham the press can write that she snubbed Harry and Meghan for the Royal Family? I’m not believing this story.
Its weird bc its the DM quoting a story from the Express. I know papers do that in the US but usually they will confirm the story on their own as well. Here its just like one big gossip circle.
Circle jerk, more like.
I really doubt Eugenie is leaking this to the tabloids. No one had a clue she was still in touch with Harry when they first moved until we saw her at the Super Bowl event with him.
Exactly, like with 99% of the things printed about the Sussex’s this is a completely made up scenario to write articles about that they can twist negativity for the next couple of weeks.
Not sure I really believe this story? I don’t think Harry would want to put Eug in a situation where she had to choose between him and the Family.
Mmm i wonder why i don’t beleive this story, I’m sure Both Harry & Meghan know how families work, Know Eugene & Jack would most likely want to spend it with their families as in Jack’s family and Fergie & Andrew. Besides Portugal is not bad this time of year i’ve spent a couple of christmass there .
I don’t know if I believe this, this seems like speculation because she appeared in the docu series. They have been focused on her ” choosing” the Sussexes since they wrote the story about them potentially buying property in Portugal, and her not coming to Kate’s program just put it into hyperdrive. I think she probably chooses to spend her time when she’s in England with her parents and sister and isn’t concerned with doing stuff to make William and Kate look better. Her mom has had a lot of recent health issues, her sister is pregnant, and doesn’t her husband’s family live there as well? Only the British media seems to think that a married adult should prioritize her cousins whims over her immediate family.
Also I agree that of the two York sisters Beatrice and her husband both seem way more interested in being ” working” royals than Eugenie and Jack. They should focus on them but they won’t because all roads eventually lead back to the Sussexes.
I’m not taking this story at face value. Would either Eugenie or the Sussexes brief the Daily Fail about their plans? The Fail is throwing scenarios out to see which one(s) might stick.
More likely, we will learn nothing about Harry and Meghan’s holidays until after the fact.
The gutter press are throwing this story out there so if Eugenia spends Christmas with the Windsor’s they can shout she rebuffed Harry. Another day another piece of drama from drama kings and queens gutter rats.
Okay so on the one hand I’m inclined to say that the DM and Express know nothing about whether Eugenie and Jack were invited to Montecito. The Sussexes arent going to say anything to those rags and neither is Eugenie.
But I think Fergie would, so maybe there is some truth to this – I can see fergie talking to a random reporter from the Express and saying in the course of a conversation “oh we don’t know if Eugenie will be there, she’s been invited to California etc.”
That said, my guess is that she probably has a standing invite to Montecito and if she’s planning on going its after Christmas, maybe over New Year’s.
but you know what? we may never know unless they are papped at a restaurant or something again. So this story could be 100% true or 100% false and the DM/Express will never have to explain themselves either way.
I forgot about the Fergie factor. That’s the only way there could be a grain of truth to this.
Right? I started off reading this and thought “even if its true there’s no way the DM and Express would know” but with Fergie…..and I don’t think she would spill in a malicious way, but just as she was gabbing along bc she certainly has learned how to keep some of those RRs on her side.
This story is not true…
They are just concocting a scenario so that they can say at Christmas that Eugenie chose the royals and snubbed Harry and Meghan.
I suspect the Blabloids are pushing this narrative so they can say Eugenie snubbed the Sussexes and chose the Wails later.
More clickbait to try to stir up fake controversy
“While nurturing her relationship with the Wales?” Eugenie famously cannot stand Kate. Not sure about William but neither sister has any love for Kate Middleton.
I’m sure Eugenie will spend Christmas with her mom who recently recovered from “actual” cancer. They’re only suggesting this because she didn’t attend the concert. When, for all we know, she could have been in Portugal.
This is what I think, too. She’ll stay close to her mom for Christmas.
And the tabloids have no idea what’s going on.
This family is just too childish to be considered leaders. People in the UK should be embarrassed by these kindergarten antics. What difference does it make where she goes for Christmas? Good grief!
“kindergarten antics” LOL!!!!
Could be a perfect set-up for a snubbing story which the demented RR are obsessed with. Since both Jack and Eugenies’ families are in England, it would be surprising if they flew to Montecito for Christmas. There’s probably no doubt that Harry and Meghan have extended an invitation for the Brooksbank family to visit. We don’t know if they already have. Its seems Eugenie probably flies into LA annually for a big art show.
It’s quite likely that Eugenie TOLD the welfare royals that she’s spending Christmas with H+M and they leaked it as though she’s “conflicted” about “choosing” – in a bid to force or coerce her to change her mind so that their friends in the media can crow about the “snub” to the booked and busy Montecito royals.
More headlines to attract derangers.