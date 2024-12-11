Prince Harry invited Princess Eugenie & her family to spend Christmas in Montecito

Princess Eugenie notably skipped the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas show this month. Beatrice did not skip it – Beatrice actually brought her husband Edoardo and Edo’s son Wolfie to the show. But that’s a big difference between the York princesses – Beatrice is much more accommodating of the royal family, and she also seems eager to be a part-time royal. Meanwhile, Eugenie acts like she has one foot out the door of the Windsor clan. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank already live part-time in Portugal. They’re also the only members of the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito, and Harry and Eugenie genuinely treat each other as brother and sister. So… long story short, the Sussexes have allegedly invited the Brooksbank fam to Montecito for the Christmas holiday. DO IT, Eugenie!

Princess Eugenie is ‘in a very difficult position’ as she tries to balance Christmas invitations from both Prince Harry and King Charles, it has been reported. Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, have reportedly invited the 34-year-old royal and her family to spend time with them in California over the holidays. However, Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest, will also be expected to join Charles, 76, and the rest of the Royal Family for its annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham. A source reportedly told The Express: ‘Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays. It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.’ Eugenie has routinely found herself trying to balance her conflicting loyalties to different members of the royal family, following Harry and Meghan’s unceremonious exit from The Firm. Now, she is reportedly considering joining her cousin Prince Harry and close friend Meghan in the US closer to New Year’s eve – while still spending time with Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales – to ensure everyone is happy. While nurturing her relationship with the Wales, Eugenie is also reportedly keen for her two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one, to spend time with Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. While Harry has invited his fair share of criticism following ‘Megxit’ and his subsequent falling-out with the royal family – marked by explosive interviews and a tell-all memoir – Eugenie has been fiercely loyal to her cousin.

For the past two Christmases, King Charles has actually given the Yorks their own little situation in Norfolk. He lets them use Wood Farm, which was Prince Philip’s favorite place. Prince Andrew, Fergie, Beatrice, Eugenie and their spouses and kids all come together at Wood Farm and they also do the Christmas morning church walk with the family. I’m just saying, I understand why Eugenie would want to actually stay in England, because it is a nice set-up where she gets to spend most of the holiday with her parents and her sister. But then again, a holiday in sunny Montecito would be really nice too. So… I don’t know!