Mail: Duchess Meghan went back to wearing strapless dresses when she left the UK

In recent days, the Mail has returned to one of my favorite sub-genres of royal gossip: the British obsession with everything the Duchess of Sussex wears. They consult British fashion experts, their royal reporters write columns about how Meghan’s dresses make them feel, they spend hours analyzing the hidden messages behind Meghan’s clothing. The question is: why now, why this month? I think they’re just exceptionally bored, especially because the Princess of Wales is being benched/sidelined and Kate’s clothes are pretty boring and/or bad. So here we go, an analysis of Meghan’s love of strapless dresses and gowns. The Mail was even complimentary towards Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s penchant for strapless dresses was evident long before she married into the Royal Family. However, as a working royal, the Duchess adhered to strict protocol that prohibited such silhouettes, instead favouring modest clothing. This even saw her modify the glamorous black and white Safiyaa co-ord worn to the 2018 Royal Variety Performance by adding a halterneck strap for a more demure look. Since relocating to California with Prince Harry, Meghan’s wardrobe has undergone a noticeable transformation. Adopting a more relaxed and contemporary aesthetic, she has shifted away from formal attire and returned to the bold, décolletage-baring dresses and jumpsuits she once loved. One standout moment last year was when she removed straps from an iconic gold gown by Johanna Ortiz. Kelly Caira, stylist at House of Colour, believes that Meghan’s considered fashion choices convey confidence, while showcasing her best asset: her shoulders. She tells MailOnline: ‘Meghan is blessed with a slender shape and beautiful shoulders and arms, which are given absolute focus in a strapless outfit.’ Kelly continues: ‘She has hit upon a fabulous formula with the strapless style. There is cohesion with her latest choices that show inner confidence while revealing her soft femininity. There is something wonderful about seeing someone in the public eye who has been much criticised really honing her style and taking control of her public image. In a harsh world where everyone is quick to criticise, Meghan lets her confidence shine through with the simplicity of the silhouette and lack of adornment. She is enough!’

[From The Daily Mail]

I do believe Meghan was explicitly told that she couldn’t or shouldn’t wear strapless dresses when she was in the UK. They freaked out for YEARS when she wore some off-the-shoulder looks, or pieces which showcased her clavicle. You would have thought that it was the most skin any royal woman had ever revealed. But yeah, Meghan has great shoulders and arms. I totally understand why she favors strapless styles, she really has the figure for it.