Aaron Taylor Johnson, 34, attended the ‘Kraven’ premiere with his 57-year-old wife

It feels like Aaron Taylor Johnson has been promoting Kraven the Hunter for years. It’s true, he has been promoting it for years – Kraven was originally supposed to come out in January 2023, then it got pushed back to the fall of 2023, then the strikes happened, and so its release was pushed back to summer 2024, and then it was delayed yet again. Now here we are, the film no one wanted and everyone thought had already come out and bombed.
Aaron attended the Kraven premiere last night in New York. He posed with cast members including Ariana DeBose, and he posed with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson and two teenagers. These girls are not Sam and Aaron’s daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, who are 13 and 12 years old respectively. These two girls are Sam’s daughters from her first marriage to Jay Jopling. They are Angelica Jopling, 27, and Jessie Jopling, 18. Aaron always insisted that he loves being a stepdad, even though Aaron is only seven years older than Angelica.
Aaron’s fans absolutely loathe Sam, but after sixteen years together, I think Aaron and Sam are pretty happy. She’s put her career largely on the back-burner for him, but to be fair, he seemingly wanted to move to the English countryside so that they could raise Wylda and Romy away from London and LA. I always think about how Sam said that Aaron was the one who brought “family values” to the relationship. Anyway, Sam is now 57 years old and Aaron is 34. They said it wouldn’t last and it has.
He was 18 and she was 31 when they got together? Is that right? Kind of weird.
Sorry, math was wrong – she was 41 to his 18. Yikes.
A 20 year gap when everyone is an adult is one thing, but it’s much dodgier when one person is a teenager. My daughter’s currently only a few months younger than he was when they got together and if a 40 year old was chasing after her, I’d be absolutely appalled.
He was 18 when they “officially” got together.
Yes, if memory serves, he was auditioning for a film, and conveniently, the only place that worked out for them to meet was her house. Which she shared with her husband. And no one else present from the project she was working on.
She worked with him before he was 18 as his director and so many have been critical since she was in a position of power. If the genders were flipped there would be way more comments but she gets the benefit of the doubt with the assumption that women are less predatory than men.
She was absolutely predatory.
They met when he was much younger. He was 100% groomed
Men do this all the time.
I got no problem with their age difference. They’re consenting adults with kids. Let’s not engage in ageism.
Doesn’t make it right. A 17 year old is a very different adult to a 41 year old who is their boss. It’s creepy, end of.
Exactly. If a 41 year old was sniffing around my 17 year old, she’d have a serious problem with ME.
Men doing it does not make it right. He was not a consenting adult when this began. He was a 17 year old teenager. It is and was extremely predatory.
If she met him after 18 with the age gap that’s one thing but the part most people take issue with is that she directed him and the relationship developed when she was in a power position. It was not a regular situation of just dating and him not depending on her for his career to start.
And then they have 2 kids by the time he is 21.
People would be commenting on this with genders reversed because of the huge power imbalance.
At some point he will see what happened. He’s not going to say it in public, because he has two kids and can’t just leave that relationship because she locked him in by 21 with parental obligations.
She’s a sexual deviant that married her obsession. Groomers gonna groom.
I don’t care if they got together when he was 18 years old. That is STILL too young for a 205 year old never mind a 41 year old divorcé. He was groomed a take advantage of.
When you have to double check when he turned 18 and when the movie started filming, then you know it’s off.
But really it’s saddling him with kids before his pre frontal cortex has fully developed that I think crosses the line.
It’s giving GROOMING. Yes, they’ve made it work but the circumstances regarding how they got together give me the ick.
I also don’t think they’ll last much longer, especially as they get older and the age discrepancy gets more pronounced.
I am 10 (almost 11) years older than my husband, and my nephew and nice call him “uncle” despite being just a few years older than him.
I am 54, he’s 44.
A 10 year difference is fine, especially at your ages.
A 23 year difference, at their ages when it started and given the dynamics, is not okay.
Okay. She was 41 with a child that was 11 when she started dating an 18 year old?! A guy who was 7 years older than her oldest child? I’ve never thought of it that way.
My guy friend was 36 with a 12 year old daughter when he started dating a 24 year old woman- and that creeped me out. This is worse.
Live in a college town and know a surprising number of people who married their former professors. Not one of those relationships has a solid power balance between the spouses, at least from an outsider’s perspective. The former student is always fawning over and subservient to the prof even many years later.
He was 17, there was a large power imbalance, and the whole thing is gross. It doesn’t matter that they have gone the distance. That’s true of tons of abusive relationships so I don’t think it somehow proves that everything was ok at the beginning.
“Girls” who are 27 and 18 are no longer girls; they’re women.
THIS!
She definitely groomed him. Marcron’s wife also groomed him when he was her student. Just because these relationships last doesn’t mean it wasn’t grooming. Am against grooming by any gender.