Aaron Taylor Johnson, 34, attended the ‘Kraven’ premiere with his 57-year-old wife

It feels like Aaron Taylor Johnson has been promoting Kraven the Hunter for years. It’s true, he has been promoting it for years – Kraven was originally supposed to come out in January 2023, then it got pushed back to the fall of 2023, then the strikes happened, and so its release was pushed back to summer 2024, and then it was delayed yet again. Now here we are, the film no one wanted and everyone thought had already come out and bombed.

Aaron attended the Kraven premiere last night in New York. He posed with cast members including Ariana DeBose, and he posed with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson and two teenagers. These girls are not Sam and Aaron’s daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, who are 13 and 12 years old respectively. These two girls are Sam’s daughters from her first marriage to Jay Jopling. They are Angelica Jopling, 27, and Jessie Jopling, 18. Aaron always insisted that he loves being a stepdad, even though Aaron is only seven years older than Angelica.

Aaron’s fans absolutely loathe Sam, but after sixteen years together, I think Aaron and Sam are pretty happy. She’s put her career largely on the back-burner for him, but to be fair, he seemingly wanted to move to the English countryside so that they could raise Wylda and Romy away from London and LA. I always think about how Sam said that Aaron was the one who brought “family values” to the relationship. Anyway, Sam is now 57 years old and Aaron is 34. They said it wouldn’t last and it has.