Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly have broken up, despite Megan’s pregnancy

One month ago, Megan Fox announced her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, and her fourth child overall. Megan had previously spoken about miscarrying earlier in her relationship with MGK, so this will be her rainbow baby. People were happy for Megan in a general way, because many of us clocked that MGK is kind of a dirtbag long ago. There was a sense of “I’m happy for her, but I wish she would leave that guy.” Well, guess what? It happened.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split just months before the arrival of their baby, TMZ has learned. Sources tell TMZ … Megan and MGK ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado. We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time. The breakup is a little complicated since Megan is pregnant with MGK’s baby and is due in March.

[From TMZ]

Am I hallucinating or didn’t something like this already happen? There was a very similar situation last year, when MGK and Megan broke up, that Megan had suddenly found some kind of evidence of infidelity and she called off the engagement. You know who else left their partner during a pregnancy? Eva Amurri. She also found out that her first husband was cheating while she was knocked up. She adios’d out of that marriage swiftly.

Meanwhile, there’s another wrinkle. Before this TMZ report even happened, there was an IG video circulating of Megan with Italian actor Michele Morrone. He’s filming it and they were just flirting and talking about Spongebob, which he mispronounces. This is one of the sexiest videos Megan Fox has ever done, and you can just tell that they’re hot for each other. Well, TMZ got the backstory on it – apparently, it was filmed more than a year ago while they were doing promotion, and Michele’s rep denies that Michele had anything to do with Megan and MGK’s split. Too bad, because I wish Megan would go for a guy like this.

being able to make Megan Fox nervous gotta be one of the biggest flexes ever pic.twitter.com/rZLJoyGNye — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 8, 2024