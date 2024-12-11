Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly have broken up, despite Megan’s pregnancy

One month ago, Megan Fox announced her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, and her fourth child overall. Megan had previously spoken about miscarrying earlier in her relationship with MGK, so this will be her rainbow baby. People were happy for Megan in a general way, because many of us clocked that MGK is kind of a dirtbag long ago. There was a sense of “I’m happy for her, but I wish she would leave that guy.” Well, guess what? It happened.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split just months before the arrival of their baby, TMZ has learned. Sources tell TMZ … Megan and MGK ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado.
We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time.
The breakup is a little complicated since Megan is pregnant with MGK’s baby and is due in March.
[From TMZ]
Am I hallucinating or didn’t something like this already happen? There was a very similar situation last year, when MGK and Megan broke up, that Megan had suddenly found some kind of evidence of infidelity and she called off the engagement. You know who else left their partner during a pregnancy? Eva Amurri. She also found out that her first husband was cheating while she was knocked up. She adios’d out of that marriage swiftly.
Meanwhile, there’s another wrinkle. Before this TMZ report even happened, there was an IG video circulating of Megan with Italian actor Michele Morrone. He’s filming it and they were just flirting and talking about Spongebob, which he mispronounces. This is one of the sexiest videos Megan Fox has ever done, and you can just tell that they’re hot for each other. Well, TMZ got the backstory on it – apparently, it was filmed more than a year ago while they were doing promotion, and Michele’s rep denies that Michele had anything to do with Megan and MGK’s split. Too bad, because I wish Megan would go for a guy like this.
New York City, NY – Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City, each making a unique fashion statement. Megan Fox turned heads with her eye-catching PRADA shoes and a hair accessory that read "F*ck Off," while Machine Gun Kelly opted for a provocative "Who Decides War" sweater.
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2023
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2023
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and MGK leaving Kendall’s Halloween party.
Los Angeles, CA – MGK and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Aspen, CO – Stylish actress Megan Fox and her rapper boyfriend MGK turn heads in hard to miss Winter ensembles while enjoying some shopping on New Years Eve in Aspen. The star couple were joined by MGK's daughter Casie during the outing.
Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK
BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2023
Cash App And Visa present h.wood Homecoming Party at Super Bowl LVII
Revolve Festival 2024 for fashion, music, and lifestyle at the Parker Hotel.
Found someone disturbing on his phone? Lawd.
Michele jumped in the train calling Algerian boxer Imane a man after she beat the Italian boxer down in the Olympics. He later apologized but I’ve been side eyeing him ever since. And that 300 Day sex movie is horrendous 😬
Every time she’s ever talked about this relationship I’ve wished she had someone in her life to shake her and say: relationships are NOT supposed to be this hard. They don’t have to be. I don’t care how intense the love is.
I once dated someone “intense” and after it ended I thought – no one will ever love me as intensely as he loved me…. and I’m fine with that.
I was exhausted for a year after it ended.
I’ve been in a few “intense” relationships and yeah, the they’re exhausting. I’ve been in a “boring” marriage for 25 years, can count on 1 hand the number of times he’s made me cry, it’s truly the best.
I believe Marrone is either married or in a ltr with kids. I hope nothing went on with Megan and him, I was looking forward to their Netflix movie.
Remember when she was with Brian green she filed for divorce and then turned up six months pregnant with his baby a year later. So maybe she uses getting pregnant as a way to reconcile a troubled relationship. Having a baby to help fix a relationship – I thought everyone knows it is a bad idea. Guess she didn’t get the message.
Material?
Did she find “someone” or “something” on his phone that upset her?
I actually would not be surprised if pregnancy was the thing that made her wake up and realise her own self-worth and question what kind of environment she’d be bringing a child into. Their relationship seems heavily based on sex and especially D/s sex, and pregnancy changes how women view their bodies. Especially if she’s having a rough pregnancy and can’t do the extreme sexual stuff that a person in a D/s relationship might be expected to do.
And coming from such a traumatic background of being sexualised from being a minor, this might be the first time in her life that she’s been able to view her own body as anything other than a sexual object.
Pregnancy is also the number one trigger for abuse or escalation of abuse, sadly.
Do we really think that she’s that thoughtful and aware?
And it’s at least her 5th pregnancy, so it’s weird that suddenly this one is giving her deep insights.
She’s much older this time. She doesn’t seem like it, but psychologically she is older and theoretically more mature.
Good for her, but unfortunately now she’s stuck dealing with him in one way or another for at least the next 18 years.
18 years and longer, Kirsten. As my daughter is discovering, you are parents together for the rest of your life,; divorce doesn’t change the parent-child bond.