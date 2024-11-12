Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been mostly together since they met in 2020. They were drawn to each other immediately and began referring to each other as “twin flames.” Their relationship certainly has been fiery – the engagement ring designed to make Megan bleed if she ever removed it, the very loud breakup in early 2023, the on-and-off status of their engagement for a year, and on and on. Their relationship seemed toxic to me, but I think Megan likes the drama. Well, Megan and MGK are now expecting. This will be their first child together, and fourth overall for Megan.

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Fox took to Instagram on Monday to share that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker). Fox shares three sons with ex-husband Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Kelly is also a father to a daughter from another relationship.

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” Fox wrote alongside an angel emoji and a heart. In the post, Fox can be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. In another image, she shares a photo of the positive pregnancy test.

The caption references song lyrics from Kelly’s “last november,” a song about his and Fox’s past pregnancy loss, which Fox had opened up about in some poems in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Appearing on Good Morning America last year, Fox talked about the miscarriage: “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Fox said of the miscarriage, “That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”