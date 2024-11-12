Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been mostly together since they met in 2020. They were drawn to each other immediately and began referring to each other as “twin flames.” Their relationship certainly has been fiery – the engagement ring designed to make Megan bleed if she ever removed it, the very loud breakup in early 2023, the on-and-off status of their engagement for a year, and on and on. Their relationship seemed toxic to me, but I think Megan likes the drama. Well, Megan and MGK are now expecting. This will be their first child together, and fourth overall for Megan.
Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Fox took to Instagram on Monday to share that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker). Fox shares three sons with ex-husband Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Kelly is also a father to a daughter from another relationship.
“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” Fox wrote alongside an angel emoji and a heart. In the post, Fox can be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. In another image, she shares a photo of the positive pregnancy test.
The caption references song lyrics from Kelly’s “last november,” a song about his and Fox’s past pregnancy loss, which Fox had opened up about in some poems in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
Appearing on Good Morning America last year, Fox talked about the miscarriage: “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”
In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Fox said of the miscarriage, “That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”
[From THR]
Congrats to them. As I was looking for photos of them, I realized that they’ve been pretty quiet (as a couple) this year. All of their drama was front-loaded, and once they got back together for good last year, they’ve been keeping their sh-t off people’s radars for the most part, minus some of Megan’s interviews. They were seen on Halloween, where Megan dressed up as Padme and MGK dressed up as Anakin Skywalker. FIERY! Honestly, Meg’s Padme costume slaps, she really pulled it off. And to think, she was actually covering up her bump on Halloween.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, Cover Images.
New York City, NY – Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City, each making a unique fashion statement. Megan Fox turned heads with her eye-catching PRADA shoes and a hair accessory that read “F*ck Off,” while Machine Gun Kelly opted for a provocative “Who Decides War” sweater.
Los Angeles, CA – MGK and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Aspen, CO – Stylish actress Megan Fox and her rapper boyfriend MGK turn heads in hard to miss Winter ensembles while enjoying some shopping on New Years Eve in Aspen. The star couple were joined by MGK’s daughter Casie during the outing.
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as iconic Star Wars characters. MGK takes on Anakin Skywalker, while Megan stuns as Padmé Amidala, bringing galactic style to the night.
Revolve Festival 2024 for fashion, music, and lifestyle at the Parker Hotel.
Cool, more ultra rich famous kids in the world.
Congrats to them. For all their drama, together and alone, have also read they’ve done a good bit of therapy together to figure out the relationship.
And in an aside, I totally don’t know why (not into most of his music & am a pearl wearing middle age’ish woman whose taste runs to the LL Bean catalog type) but I swoon over MGK.
Me too! I’d have had a crush on him in high school. Just on his looks, because he can’t sing or whatever it is he does IMO. 🤷♀️
I really doubt they’ve resolved all their issues, just being quieter about it. This just feels like a bandaid baby.
It feels like that because it is. I hope I’m wrong but this does not seem like a stable relationship.
A friend of mine has recently come to the realisation that she’s never had a true partner. All of her partners (several serious boyfriends and two husbands) have been toxic. She’s attracted to toxic men and narcissists.
Her parents are both varying degrees of narcissistic – it’s the love she was raised with and is familiar with and seeks out.
She is addicted to the massive highs and crushing lows of narcissistic love / abuse cycles. Every time she thinks she’s broken the cycle, she learns that she has fallen for another narcissist.
These men have done some truly appalling things.
And she’s fantastic. Beautiful, smart, funny, successful, accomplished, fiesty. It’s so sad.
I think Megan might have the same issue. She truly has the worst taste in men. And she keeps having babies with them…
MGK has shown clear signs of emotional abuse – and that’s just what they’ve made public. I can’t even imagine how bad it is behind the scenes.
It doesn’t matter how much therapy you do together. If one partner is abusive, it cannot be fixed. In fact, couple’s counselling is not advised at all when abuse is present. This is something the experts are clear on (there’s a lot of reasoning of why on The Hotline’s website).
I wish her luck. Safety and healing too.
Her last son with Brian Austin Green was totally a band aid baby.
Wouldn’t the ectopic pregnancy and other things (aka abortion) have been with BAG? Was that an epic burn that she wasn’t in love then?
For how fucking messy they are, they have 4 kids between them that have been raised with zero spotlight, which I greatly respect. All the best to her for a healthy pregnancy.
I saw the second pic and i thought it was Kim Kardashian…
I thought it was Kim K as well. Wow. I wonder if they have the same surgeon?
The face for sure, but they’re built so differently. I will never understand how KK became the universal reference photo for Hollywood plastic surgeons.